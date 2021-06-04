Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Now you're talking…

Even if our party’s filibuster-philes hog-tie the Biden-Harris admin’s legislative agenda and sacrifice it on the altar of senatorial comity while Mitch McConnell cackles with glee and red state governors plot the Trump Restoration, there are still cool things the executive branch can do:

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the National Security Study Memorandum on the Fight Against Corruption
JUNE 03, 2021

STATEMENTS AND RELEASES

Strengthening the resilience of rights-respecting democracies is one of the defining challenges of our era. Corruption eats away at the foundations of democratic societies. It makes government less effective, wastes public resources, and exacerbates inequalities in access to services, making it harder for families to provide for their loved ones. Corruption attacks the foundations of democratic institutions, drives and intensifies extremism, and makes it easier for authoritarian regimes to corrode democratic governance.

Corruption is a risk to our national security, and we must recognize it as such.

The sleazy Trump gang was an object lesson in how corruption undermines democracies. To me, the most astounding revelations about Paul Manafort were not the crimes themselves but that he so openly peddled influence and trafficked in bribes for decades. And he’s just one dude.

Public corruption in particular and white collar crime in general do “eat away at the foundations in democratic societies” in all the ways outlined in the memo. They also generate cynicism and apathy, which make it easier for homegrown authoritarians at every level to slither into positions of power. It really is a national security issue, and kudos to the president and his team for recognizing it as such.

Speaking of our filibuster-philes, Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times gives voice to how many of us are feeling these days:

Democrats hope that Manchin, who has said Democrats should have faith that there are “10 good people” in the Republican caucus, will lessen his opposition to filibuster reform when Senate Republicans repeatedly prove him wrong. It’s harder to know what Sinema actually believes and thus what could sway her; she seems above all dedicated to a view of herself as a quirky maverick, and delights in trolling the Democrats who elected her. In April, after infuriating progressives by voting against including a federal minimum wage increase in the coronavirus relief package, she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a ring spelling out a dismissive obscene phrase that begins with “F” and ends with “off.”

This gap between the scale of the catastrophe bearing down on us and the blithe refusal of Manchin and Sinema to help is enough to leave one frozen with despair. Democrats have no discernible leverage over Manchin and little over Sinema, though they ought to consider primarying her. (Unlike Manchin, she’s not the only Democrat who could win a Senate seat in her state.) Those who want our democracy to endure have no choice but to keep asking, imploring and cajoling these two lawmakers to value it above the false idol of bipartisanship, but so far there’s little sign they will.

So we’re stuck. The overarching story of American politics right now is that Republicans are laying the groundwork to accomplish legally what they failed to do by force on Jan. 6. Sinema could help fortify our country against a tide of Trumpist authoritarianism that could soon wash away everything that makes it worthwhile. Instead she’s showing us her ring.

“Frozen with despair” is an excellent way to describe it. One Michelle Goldberg is worth metric fuck-tons of Douthats, Stevenses and Brookses, plus a Jupiter-sized conglomerate of Bruenigs.

Maybe Republican overreach will save us. They can’t control or stymie the federal government right now without colluding with delusional Democratic senators, but red state governors and statehouses are busily making citizens’ lives worse every day by converting daft conspiracy theories about voter fraud, critical race theory, shootin’ arns, blastocyst sentience, minimum wage-scorning layabouts, trans youth plots to dominate women’s sports, Antifa super-soldiers, etc., into real laws.

It’s pure performance art, and most of these measures DeSantis, Abbott, etc., preen about on Fox News aren’t popular with the citizens of their states, let alone the country. Maybe the states, meth labs of democracy, will heighten the contradictions at last? Hahaha, probably not!

I get tired of waiting for unaffiliated and/or apathetic Americans to rise up and say enough is goddamn fucking enough, but here we are. At least there’s corruption to squash, and if Team Biden puts teeth into those efforts, it will leave bite-marks on Republican asses nationwide.

Open thread!

 

    49Comments

    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      WRT Sinema: not to always leave it to other people, especially women of color, to save us, but I would suspect the Native American vote is a factor in Democratic wins in Arizona. Come on, Four Directions. They could fundraise here again on an outreach to Sinema initiative.

      I think Manchin and Sinema’s Democratic colleagues are having some serious heart to hearts with both of them. We are doomed without ensuring voting rights.

      And shame on John “Roger B. Taney” Roberts and his undermining of voting rights and enshrining (for now) Citizens United. His legacy is a foul one. Perhaps he might want to sanitize it, a bit, with some more public-spirited decisions going forth. I know he is all about corporate power, but even he has to be gagging at how far the Republicans are taking all this. The fig leaf. Is no more. For years now.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Emerald

      I trust Biden to be savvy and clever enough to manipulate things as he wants them to be. However, I’m now not so worried about Manchin (actually I’ve never really been worried about Manchin because this is his pattern before he votes blue—although actual West Virginians might be able to tell me differently). I’m worried about Sinema. She seems to be doing this not on any principle, but, as said, just to be mavericky. Her little dance when she gave thumbs down (hmmmm, who else did a thumbs down?) on the minimum wage really shows she’s not all there.

      Manchin is never the deciding vote against Democrats. But with Sinema being mavericky, he doesn’t have to be.

      Bribe, ’em, Biden. Bribe ’em.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Just Chuck

      They could boot Sinema off committees, or more likely just not name her to any next year.  They have plenty of leverage.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Just Chuck: Cool.  Then she can start voting against all of Biden’s judicial and administrative nominees.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      Kyrsten Sinema is like an Adam West-era Batman villain. “I am wearing a bright, quirky costume & gleefully doing a bad thing in front of cameras for no apparent reason! FILM ME AT A DUTCH ANGLE!”

      — Caissie (@Caissie) June 3, 2021

      Reply
    10. 10.

      billcinsd

      Do the Dems still have their nobody can work with primary challengers and remain in good standing with the party thing? That could get in the way with Sinema

      Reply
    13. 13.

      germy

      Today’s jobs report:
      -559k jobs added in May
      -A record 2 million jobs created in our 1st 4 months
      -Lowest unemployment rate since the start of COVID
      -Fastest drop in long-term unemployment in a decade

      We’re making historic progress for workers, small businesses, and our economy.

      — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 4, 2021

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ruckus

      @Just Chuck:

      That won’t change that she still has one vote at the end of the day.

      I have no idea how or if it’s possible to change that mind, it’s sure worth a try, but I wouldn’t count on it, because this makes her far more important that she has any right to be. She gets attention far beyond reason, she has the position of spoiler, and she seems to like that position. She seems more contrarian than anything else, it’s like she enjoys the limelight so much that she’s willing to fuck the entire village, just for the attention.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      piratedan

      @billcinsd: while here in AZ we have to re-elect Kelly first.  Then there can be a pivot to KS if she has decided to adhere to her current course.

      I suspect either Congressman Gallego or Stanton would take a run at her in 2024.

      While the bench isn’t extraordinarily deep here in AZ, there are some folks on it and what the state GOP is doing with the Fauxdit isn’t exactly a case of them being viewed as Liberators, if you take my meaning (i.e. they are pissing off Independents significantly)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anotherlurker

      I emailed the DNC and told them that I am a small donor and inspite of living on a fixed income I gladly contributed to their funds to be distributed among candidates.  They were informed that I even gave to individual candidates, Manchin and Simena among them.

      I stated that I felt betrayed by Simena and that I saw her style of political performance art  insulting and worrying  and that I will no longer contribute to general Democratic election funds.  I will give to individual candidates.

      As a small donor, I’m sure they don’t give a shit about me. However, if thousands of donors like me tell them that we will direct our $$ elsewhere, maybe they will begin to pay attention.  Maybe, just maybe they will add to the pressure on the Senator to reassess her ridiculous, anti-democratic posturing.

      On a personal note, her “look at me! look at meeeeee!!!!!!” schtick turns my stomach.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      kindness

      For myself I gave money to both Manchin & Sinema’s elections.  I won’t make that mistake again.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      piratedan

      @Omnes Omnibus: sure, I think we’d use a carrot but she’s not actually committed to what she wants in return, thus far I’ve not seen her state that its up for negotiation, a simple “no” is all that is offered in return.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ruckus

      @germy:

      In the article you linked, at the end is this juicy part.

      Texas Rep. Louis Gohmert also recently said on the House floor, “their only crime was supporting Donald Trump.”

      It is extremely unlikely that I would ever, in any time zone, place, or reason agree with the House’s official idiot, but in this case I find that he’s right, it was and is a crime to support SFB.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @kindness: Are they better than their potential replacement?  Manchin would not be replaced by another Dem.  He is automatically better than a GOPer.  Sinema? Maybe another Dem could win.  OTOH she is still miles ahead of the best Republican.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @Gin & Tonic: Taibbi’s heel turn is more of a pity because, unlike Greenwald, he actually did have some talent as a writer and muckraker. IMO. And by hysterically joining the counter-Resistance, he missed some of the biggest white collar crime stories in American history. That used to be his bread and butter back in the day…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      Roger Stone wants to debate  Steve Bannon… .

      He says Bannon betrayed Trump by cooperating with the Mueller investigation.

      I’m rooting for broken bones.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      kindness

      @Omnes Omnibus: I don’t believe that is the case in AZ.  I expect her to be primaried and lose.  That probably will be the case in WV but I’ll be damned if I’m going to give my money to someone who is actively hurting me and knows MoscowMitch is the only person he’s helping.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      germy

      Roger Stone said today that Steve Bannon blackmailed Trump into giving him a pardon, because he wouldn’t have done it otherwise after Bannon said Trump had Alzheimer’s, said he wasn’t a billionaire, and called him a scumbag. pic.twitter.com/ZMls1NIKxJ

      — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2021

      Let them fight.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @germy:

      I think it’s a good sign. The small donor money grift must not be coming in at the rates these people have come to expect if they’re starting fake fights to get clicks.

      It has a nice scent of desperation about it- “look at how outrageous we are! Hit the donate button!”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Hunter Gathers

      @Betty Cracker: I always thought Taibbi was a low-rent HST.

      Don’t get me wrong, comparing Palin at the 2008 RNC to ‘Gidget addressing the Riechstag’ is an all-time burn, but like a lot of big wig lefties of that time, his brain was broken by Obama’s refusal to govern like John Shaft.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @Betty Cracker: @Baud: From the quoted bits (I’m also not clicking through), it sounds like another thing the far left and the entire right have in common is a total lack of agency. Their every action is controlled by the mainstream Democrats, and they are but helpless pawns who cannot be blamed for what they do.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Greenwald goes on Fox and says we have to crack down on Antifa because they’re violent. I laughed out loud. Oh, how the brave battlers of the police state have fallen.

      They’re all cranky middle aged men at this point.

      I do feel vindicated though. I always knew he was a fraud. His work is dishonest. It’s cleverly dishonest, I’ll give him that but he intends to deceive.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      taumaturgo

      Is The National Security Study Memorandum on the Fight Against Corruption to be applied domestically? My impression is that this is a program that fosters opposition to duly elected governments that we don’t like, mainly in Latin America.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      The truth is, Trump conservatives and ACLU-raised liberals like myself, Greenwald, and millions of others do have real common cause, against an epistemic revolution taking hold in America’s political and media elite. The traditional liberal approach to the search for truth, which stresses skepticism and free-flowing debate, is giving way to a reactionary movement that Plato himself would have loved, one that believes knowledge is too dangerous for the rabble and must be tightly regulated by a priesthood of “experts.”

      It’s just him and Glenn and the rugged lunch bucket crowd they imagine watches Fox. They’re on a search for truth.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      germy

      @Kay:

      It is remarkable to watch how many white guys who have worked in journalism for decades radically and completely changed the way they speak and what they talk about over the last year. Not me, though. I am exactly the same as the day I started doing journalism #principles pic.twitter.com/oWP8p1DwP5

      — (G) #Silenced (L) by (E) Big (M) Tech (@GlemGreenwald) June 2, 2021

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jeffro

      Btw, a great note here about how to respond to GQP lies about Democrats’ supposed embrace of “defunding the police” as we get closer to 2022 and 2024:

      Awkward headline alert:
      An ugly new GOP attack line is prompting a useful rethink among Democrats

      (Translation: meet their lies head on, call them out, AND don’t be afraid to show strong support for peaceful racial justice movements)

      An under-acknowledged point is that Biden himself adopted this playbook. He embraced the protests and their underlying goals, while also clarifying that he doesn’t support defunding the police, but without any big Sister Souljah-like performance of denouncing the left.

      Biden also cast Trump and right-wing extremist violence as the real public safety danger. While the protests and “defund” likely cost Biden some swing voters, it wasn’t decisive, and Biden’s approach managed not to alienate the left. Also, embracing the protests sent a good message to the country.

      Reply

