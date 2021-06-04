hobo shitbaron vs the rat dandy in a brawl for the title belt, only $89.99 this weekend on ppv https://t.co/cbIahx2qvE



Apparently Stone is pretty desperate for attention — guess he doesn’t have Bannon’s talents for schmoozing foreign oligarchs:

… Stone’s throwdown directed at Bannon came during a Tuesday appearance on the far-right Infowars program alongside conspiracy theorist and host Alex Jones.

“Let’s be very clear. Not only did Steve Bannon steal the name of my Infowars show with the great American Owen Shroyer — The War Room — but he testified falsely at my trial against me. He was an informant for Robert Mueller,” Stone stated. “So right now, here, today, I am challenging Steve Bannon to come on Infowars and debate this; let’s have it out. Alex [Jones], you can moderate it, so it stays civil.”

Stone proceeded to taunt Bannon, who has long billed himself as willing to speak to anyone on his “War Room: Pandemic” podcast.

Stone said that Bannon “needs to answer as to why he was working with Robert Muller to destroy me and send me to prison. So there it is, the gauntlet has been laid down, big Steve. Come on, sloppy Steve. We can find you a suit and tie that is clean, I think, and you should come on Infowars and answer what I just said.” …