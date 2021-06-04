Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Repub Venality Open Thread: Grifters Fall Out

by

This post is in: , , , ,



Apparently Stone is pretty desperate for attention — guess he doesn’t have Bannon’s talents for schmoozing foreign oligarchs:

Stone’s throwdown directed at Bannon came during a Tuesday appearance on the far-right Infowars program alongside conspiracy theorist and host Alex Jones.

“Let’s be very clear. Not only did Steve Bannon steal the name of my Infowars show with the great American Owen Shroyer — The War Room — but he testified falsely at my trial against me. He was an informant for Robert Mueller,” Stone stated. “So right now, here, today, I am challenging Steve Bannon to come on Infowars and debate this; let’s have it out. Alex [Jones], you can moderate it, so it stays civil.”

Stone proceeded to taunt Bannon, who has long billed himself as willing to speak to anyone on his “War Room: Pandemic” podcast.

Stone said that Bannon “needs to answer as to why he was working with Robert Muller to destroy me and send me to prison. So there it is, the gauntlet has been laid down, big Steve. Come on, sloppy Steve. We can find you a suit and tie that is clean, I think, and you should come on Infowars and answer what I just said.” …

    1. 1.

      Redshift

      Stone said that Bannon “needs to answer as to why he was working with Robert Muller to destroy me and send me to prison.

      Umm, because you’re a career petty criminal who was obviously guilty, and he needed to give up someone to save his own ass?

      C’mon, Roger, surely you’re familiar with “no honor among thieves”?

    2. 2.

      Amir Khalid

      I don’t follow the post-presidential Trump courtiers very closely, but I always approve of disharmony in their ranks.

    4. 4.

      piratedan

      rooting for injuries just seems kind of tame at this point, considering the people involved should be in holding cells somewhere; yet all I can do is watch them make a few ethically challenged lawyers a bit more wealthy and hope that they continue to piss away their notoriety and finances on these endeavors.

    5. 5.

      HumboldtBlue

      “I always approve disharmony in their ranks” should be a rotating tag.

      Can be used in all sorts of scenarios.

      Sports.

      Gang fights.

      Gardening posts. Who stands for the weeds?

    9. 9.

      Comrade Colette

      Pro-Trump radio host Seb Gorka is in a super awkward position this afternoon because over the past couple of weeks he kept telling their audience that Trump wasn’t going to return come August – and now his audience is starting to turn on him for not being pro-Trump enough.

      I believe this phenomenon is known as a Klein bottle full of shit.

