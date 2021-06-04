A Hong Kong tradition mourning the victims of the 1989 crackdown in Beijing is under threat, but activists like Chow Hang Tung believe it is important to keep the event goinghttps://t.co/QMgpeewLEE pic.twitter.com/ro8zkEta4M — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 4, 2021





Hong Kong police arrested activist Chow Hang Tung, vice-chairwoman of the group that organizes annual vigils for the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protesters https://t.co/tk4RKKYdU1 pic.twitter.com/w7JouWXLr1 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2021

PHOTOS: Citing the pandemic, Hong Kong authorities have banned the vigil marking the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square for the second consecutive year. Here is Hong Kong's June 4 candlelit vigil through the years. https://t.co/iuVg8g3OjB — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2021

China’s 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protesters will not be officially commemorated by the ruling Communist Party or government. Here are some landmark dates leading up to the demonstrations and the crackdown that followed https://t.co/FiFIj4xzH9 pic.twitter.com/kDLbRvuTjF — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2021

32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. This photo was taken the day before the famous tank man photo. The Chinese regime massacred hundreds of unarmed protesters demanding democratic rule pic.twitter.com/wAcetNJJYR — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) June 3, 2021

not gonna lie, i took for granted our ability to commemorate tiananmen 8964 in hong kong. i regret that i didn't take more footage of the vigils i attended. this is from 2012. pic.twitter.com/O8JzAnNtKr — lokman tsui (@lokmantsui) June 3, 2021

Hong Kong police banned a vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. Here are comments on the anniversary from people in Hong Kong https://t.co/QEXpz4uSek pic.twitter.com/DtTwvqcdrg — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2021

AP PHOTOS: An exhibit of photographs and paraphernalia in memory of the bloody 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square has opened in Hong Kong. The exhibit comes even as authorities have banned the annual June 4 vigil for a second year. https://t.co/4Bk6qxAX0u — The Associated Press (@AP) May 31, 2021

.@hka8964 says it’s closing its museum on the 1989 #TiananmenSquare crackdown temporarily, after authorities accused it of running the place without the required licenses. Legal advice will be sought, it adds. — Timmy Sung ?? (@timmysung) June 2, 2021

June 4, 2021, will not just be the 32nd year anniversary of a massacre China refuses to acknowledge. It will also be a litmus test of Hong Kong's civil society, what is left of it and can still exist, amid the crush of authoritarianism. w/ @theodorayuhk https://t.co/mKzoS1Apyg — Shibani Mahtani (@ShibaniMahtani) June 1, 2021

Ahead of Tiananmen anniversary, Taiwan calls on China to return power to the people https://t.co/kH4xkJc2bv pic.twitter.com/FiMucetx7w — Reuters (@Reuters) June 3, 2021