Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

This is how realignments happen…

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

This blog goes to 11…

The revolution will be supervised.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The math demands it!

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

I personally stopped the public option…

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Women: they get shit done

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Wetsuit optional.

Verified, but limited!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Yes we did.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Friday Morning Open Thread: Another TianAnMen Square Anniversary

Friday Morning Open Thread: Another TianAnMen Square Anniversary

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Spanky

      It will happen here once authoritarianism permiates the military from jcs to grunts. We were lucky the jcs firewalled Trump.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Favorite story of the day so far:

      The Gizmo article includes a 40-minute video of the event but neglects to point readers to the time when the dongcopter interrupts the speech. After attempting to find a shorter clip on YouTube, I can report that searching “dongcopter” on that platform returns some surprising results, but alas no clip of the incident in question.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     