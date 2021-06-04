I don't think so because an emergency where we had to close the borders, got mad at China, and gave everyone free money seems to be as close to an ideal political situation for him as possible and he still blew it. https://t.co/So0D8wj6Ny — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) May 31, 2021





63.0% of all American adults have received their first vaccine shot; 52.0% are now fully vaccinated. At less than a million shots per day, it will take at least 6 months to reach 75%. pic.twitter.com/Z1ts4RotGG — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 4, 2021

I think if he COVID-hawked early when the prevalent narrative from the Blue Checks was that it was paranoid fearmongering to wear a mask and take COVID seriously, he would have won, and if Mitch let him keep mailing checks, he would have won, but as it is, he lost on easy mode. — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) May 31, 2021

The US had +17,821 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total a bit closer to 34.2 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 15,549 new cases per day, its lowest level since March 28, 2020. pic.twitter.com/GYqmu3RVi8 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 4, 2021

This is galling & so typical of US media. As soon as US feels safe, epidemics disappear from front pages. Truth is #Covid19 is surging in LMICs. The public’s attention is more vital now than ever. When Ebola ended in US, the media stopped coverage. #COVID is still raging globally pic.twitter.com/jgeebSmP92 — Lawrence Gostin (@LawrenceGostin) June 2, 2021

======

A return to normal? Not for countries with Covid surges and few vaccines. As nations like the US prepare for a summer of gatherings, other nations are still scrambling for shots & experiencing some of their worst outbreaks https://t.co/MkCrkuktxz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 3, 2021

Vaccine efforts for low-income nations just got an extra $2.4 billion in promises. Funds were pledged by wealthier countries, foundations and private companies during a virtual summit hosted by Japan and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance https://t.co/esZFMA4C19 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 3, 2021

UK 'most trusting' country on Covid vaccines https://t.co/w5PxhPntQK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 4, 2021

China’s great vaccine hope, Sinopharm, sees reputation darkened amid covid spikes in countries using it https://t.co/Aayxf0DFoJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 3, 2021

A flight carrying 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan has touched down in Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport to help the island fight its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. https://t.co/AD3tMDooMP — The Associated Press (@AP) June 4, 2021

Taiwan reports new COVID-19 cases, adjusts totals from earlier days https://t.co/JkJk8GlVUo pic.twitter.com/zxO9VDxX9v — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2021

India posts daily rise of 132,364 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/L3TOX3F2lP pic.twitter.com/ByDFbRLEe3 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2021

India places advance order for new Covid vaccine https://t.co/kJLPt0hZKp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 4, 2021

COVID-19 outbreak builds in Myanmar near Indian border https://t.co/L3sqlvErzX pic.twitter.com/sGp0R1qYt5 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2021

Malaysia's Covid lockdown puts 'a lot of pressure' on government finances, says minister https://t.co/e43OqTlZzm — CNBC (@CNBC) June 4, 2021

Malaysia grants conditional approval for Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine https://t.co/r2AKDrcvL7 pic.twitter.com/oTkaklw2iN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2021

Victoria, Australia, extended a snap #coronavirus lockdown in its capital of Melbourne for a 2nd week, as it scrambles to rein in a highly contagious variant first detected in Indiahttps://t.co/UxErskitVI — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) June 3, 2021

https://t.co/iDxtUcr9kr Russia on Friday confirmed 8,947 new coronavirus cases and 377 deaths. — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 4, 2021

Germany fights trade in fake Covid vaccine certificates https://t.co/v7aXBEBeRM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 3, 2021

First cruise ship arrives in Venice since pandemic began https://t.co/If7vRZIY5v — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 3, 2021

Colombia to restart large events as COVID-19 deaths climb past 90,000 https://t.co/UTno4iMgkx pic.twitter.com/3kdYrwkzKQ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 4, 2021

Canada will soon allow vaccine mixing for second doses. Facing vaccine shortages, Canada’s immunization advisory panel is recommending that some Canadians follow up their AstraZeneca shots w/ either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines https://t.co/X55agGHjb0 @NatriceR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 4, 2021

======

Korean study shows 1 year after mild #COVID19 individuals — about 80% of them — are still making anti-#SARSCoV2 antibodies.https://t.co/yntLbWgU1B pic.twitter.com/cLw4ntJz4Y — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 3, 2021

In the lab: New drug prevents severe Covid in animal models infected w/ SARSCoV2. Experimental drug activates the innate immune response. Study is the 1st to show that therapeutically activating the innate response w/ a single dose is a promising strategy https://t.co/raERUcmpuK pic.twitter.com/WsJfD2y5ay — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 3, 2021

Dr. Robert Garry is on #TWiV podcast to explain how SARSCoV2's molecular biology shows it came from Nature and not a lab, including the receptor binding domain, the furin cleavage site, and the 2 lineages circulating in Wuhan wildlife markets https://t.co/0MLQq968Dl pic.twitter.com/190RwZLXBr — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 4, 2021

Further research shuts down VERY SERIOUS ‘Chinese bioweapon!!!’ hypothesis:

New nanopore sequencing contradicts a hypothesis posited by a Harvard/MIT team who said SARSCoV2 integrates into the human genome. New preprint reports that's not possible: SARS2 lacks a reverse transcriptase enzyme required to convert the RNA into DNA https://t.co/4NGH9XvsqK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 3, 2021



(Because wiley ChiCom scientists, if they *were* planning to infect all of humanity through future generations — yes, this is a theory among the ‘zoonosis skeptics — would presumably not have missed this key weaponization step.)

======

With the White House announcement today about its plans for distributing the first COVID-19 doses globally, our new poll finds that two-thirds (66%) of the public support the U.S. playing a leading or major role in providing vaccines to other countries.https://t.co/etTxEXs0Yp pic.twitter.com/XFL3h8RpMe — Jen Kates (@jenkatesdc) June 3, 2021

With mask requirements lifted, some U.S. workers feel like ‘sitting ducks’ https://t.co/nmMCuotAGU pic.twitter.com/HcaYsvvJZL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 4, 2021