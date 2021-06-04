Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Shocking, but not surprising

This blog goes to 11…

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Everybody saw this coming.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Let there be snark.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

No one could have predicted…

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, June 3-4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, June 3-4

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

Further research shuts down VERY SERIOUS ‘Chinese bioweapon!!!’ hypothesis:


(Because wiley ChiCom scientists, if they *were* planning to infect all of humanity through future generations — yes, this is a theory among the ‘zoonosis skeptics — would presumably not have missed this key weaponization step.)

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • Cermet
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NeenerNeener
  • Patricia Kayden
  • rikyrah
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Cermet

      We are acting as if all is well when over 500 people die every day due to a virus that a vaccine is essentially 100% effective in preventing and just 62% of us have it? Also, while the world is still burning from it?

      That the virus can’t incorporate into our DNA isn’t very surprising but good to know. People want fake vaccine cards and pay $$$ for them but the vaccine is free, available just about anywhere, and any time – only in the US of A/O’s.

      We spent trillions on mass murder yet to vaccinate the entire world would cost less than 50 billion and we give 4 billion … wow, this is certainly a the christian nation of A/O’s.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/3 China reported 9 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic) & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 70 domestic confirmed & 26 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Guangzhou reported 8 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomaticall at Liwan District) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases (all but 1 at Liwan District, 1 new confirmed case at Haizhu District). 5 of the new confirmed cases & the new asymptomatic cases are traced close contacts, 1 of the new confirmed cases was identified via screening of all residents. There currently are 63 domestic confirmed & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases. There are 2 sub-districts at High Risk, as well as 2 sub-districts & 3 residential compounds at Medium Risk.
      • Maoming did not reported any new positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, connected to the cluster at Liwan District in Guangzhou.
      • Foshan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact under centralized quarantine since 5/28. There currently are 7 domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 15 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Anhui Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Liu’an, there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 4 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • In Yingkou, there currently has 4 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • In Shenyang, there currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there.

      In Yunnan Province, 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 4 domestic confirmed cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/3 China reported 15 new imported confirmed cases, 20 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the UAE & 1 each from Cambodia, Zimbabwe (via Addis Ababa) & the US
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & the Philippines; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national returning from Cambodia & 1 Turkey
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Algeria & Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Yunnan Province (location not specified) – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Laos via land border crossing
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Canada; 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Erenhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Mongolia
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Egypt; 8 asymptomatic cases, 3 coming from Gabon, 2 from Egypt, & 1 each from Cameroon, Nigeria & Chad
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Weihai Port in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Filipino crew member off a cargo ship
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet

      Overall in China, 17 confirmed cases recovered, 16 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 988 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 371 active confirmed cases in the country (292 imported), 8 in serious condition (2 imported), 375 asymptomatic cases (341 imported), 2 suspect case (both imported). 8,286 traced contacts are currently 

      As of 6/3, 723.486M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 18.66M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/4, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, imported (from Austria).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      Chicago can open up

      Won’t be me.

      I will see how this foolishness 😡 goes..see you in September

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      53 new cases – 60.3% were people under 40, including 22 children between 0 and 19. Kids 10-19 had the highest number of cases.

      Deaths are now at 1303.

      1.6% test positivity

      57.4% with at least 1 shot
      50.5% totally vaccinated

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      An international cable of evil was just able to defeat Hillary, and the media blamed her alone.  But they are still looking for excuses to explain how Trump lost.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @rikyrah: COVID killed any desire I had to go on a cruise ever. The noroviruses were bad enough.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Cermet: The earlier paper’s idea was that although SARS-CoV-2 lacks reverse transcriptase genes, reverse transcriptase already present in human cells because of viral sequences incorporated into our genome could (rarely) do the trick. But this paper finds no evidence for that and possible ways the other team could have been misled.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     