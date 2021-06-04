I have no idea where all the other front pagers have been since Tony Jay’s guest post. I know where I’ve been. I had a teleconference on a project I’m involved in, then I went and ran an errand for the Mominator, then I came home and worked out, then I walked the dogs in the steam room we call the outdoors here, and now I’m typing this. As soon as I hit publish I’m going to go get the grime off, turn on the Avs game, and have something to eat.

In the meantime, I have baby wild turkeys!!!!!!!!

They’re SOOOO CUTE!!!!

Also, I really think I have a chance to win this year!

Annual Pyongyang Burrito Eating Contest begins in 57 minutes. — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) June 4, 2021

I don’t care what the odds makers say!!!

Odds makers say Marshal Kim Jong-Un is heavy favourite. — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) June 4, 2021

Open thread!