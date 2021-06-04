Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

by | 15 Comments

I have no idea where all the other front pagers have been since Tony Jay’s guest post. I know where I’ve been. I had a teleconference on a project I’m involved in, then I went and ran an errand for the Mominator, then I came home and worked out, then I walked the dogs in the steam room we call the outdoors here, and now I’m typing this. As soon as I hit publish I’m going to go get the grime off, turn on the Avs game, and have something to eat.

In the meantime, I have baby wild turkeys!!!!!!!!

They’re SOOOO CUTE!!!!

Also, I really think I have a chance to win this year!

I don’t care what the odds makers say!!!

Open thread!

 

      Another Scott

      Howdy.

      It’s kinda nice, in a way, that one can actually keep up with the threads here even if one is away for an hour or so. ;-) Plus, it’s Friday!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      The Dangerman

      Cabbage? Reasonable.

      Fiery pepper and bean mixture? Oh, hell no,

      Wag

      An Adam vs Kim burrito eating contest? I wanna see that on pay per view!

      Edit:  but only if it’s a Zoom contest. I wouldn’t trust Kim after Adam kicked his butt. 

      dmsilev

      I have no idea where all the other front pagers have been since Tony Jay’s guest post.

      Maybe they’re all still working on reading the whole thing?

      bbleh

      Wait, what kind of favorite?  Or, sorry, favourite?

      Is that writer’s family just gonna be thrown out of housing, or shot along with him?

      jl

      Thanks for baby wild turkey pix.

      As for this almost top 10,000 blog having a schedule, I am bit confused. First, I’ve never seen that this blog has any fixed schedule. If the bigshot front posters put things up frequently, then there are complaints about bigfooting, often with subsidiary story arcs about Cole intentionally doing so because he’s pissed about somebody or some thing.

      But, a reasonable gap between posts, people run around in a panic as if, unimaginable as it may seem, the BJ readers are bunch of spoiled toddlers who will throw a tantrum if they don’t get candy on a regular schedule.

      So, I dunno. I’ll go look the wild turkey pix again and then go do something in real life.

