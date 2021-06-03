“And I don’t have a decent bone in me,

When Covid was first beep-beeping on the radar as an imminent threat, Johnson’s Government followed his lead in being utterly dismissive and supremely unconcerned, with Flobalob himself dragging his three-second attention span away from the comprehensive disaster his shitty Brexit deal was about to inflict on the British economy to sneeringly put it on a par with swine-flu. It’s already common knowledge that the lazy waster didn’t even attend the first five emergency COBRA meetings of the Civil Contingency Committee where Covid was discussed, so nicknamed because it used to meet in the C abinet O ffice B riefing R ooms in Whitehall, and not, as you might imagine, because it stands for “Chieftains of Britain, Rally Around”, “Crumbs! Our Bacon’s Really…Aaaarrrrggghhh” or “Cowardly Old Boris Runs Away”, or because all the meetings are chaired by a gigantic snake (though it is, his name is Roger and other than his undying loyalty to Thulsa Doom he’s a really great guy with a lot to offer a girl) but Cummings also confirmed through photographic evidence that the main strategy being discussed behind the doors of Downing St through January to early March was specifically based around getting a form of ‘herd immunity’ done by shielding the very vulnerable and letting the virus rip through the general population so that, by early Autumn, the survivors would have enough antibodies for Johnson to declare Mission Accomplished.

As to what Cummings actually said, well, it went on for quite a long time and included tons of “Oh, if only I’d had the courage to speak up more about my fully-justified concerns” and barrel-loads of “I take full responsibility for my part in other people’s horrendous mistakes”, but the main meat and gravy of it breaks down like this.

On Wednesday, 26th of May, in a glorified broom-closet nestled deep within the hallowed corridors of Mrs Windsor’s School of Griftcraft and Drivelry, a most unusual event took place that could (should, and in the past most certainly would) have catastrophic consequences for the Boozy Bunter of Downing Street. Before the disbelieving eyes and placid, sheeplike faces of the members of the joint Parliamentary select committees on Health and Science, Dominic Cummings, who though physically resembling an unhappily divorced Geography teacher with chronic IBS who has been sleeping in his car for the last six months was, in fact, one of the most influential figures behind the transfiguration of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from a shop-soiled but still pretty recognisable western democracy into a widely ostracised shipping-hazard wracked with self-loathing, cultural resentment and tabloid-driven pebble-headedness, sat before them and, over the course of seven hours of questioning proceeded to explain that, quite contrary to the fairytale of plucky derring-do in the face of unexpected tragedy being fed to the Great British Public over the last year and a half by the Great British News Media, the all-conquering Conservative Government he himself had personally worked so very hard to propel into power when he was Clown Prince Flobalob’s Chief Political Advisor was, in fact, a law-breaking gaggle of grossly incompetent buffoons and slithery self-promoters who, when not flat out lying to the Press and the Public about the nature and scale of their colossal failures, were just as busy flat out lying to each other about their entirely fictional successes, all while being overseen with careless ineptitude and solipsistic greed by a delusional, egomaniacal and utterly out of his depth skidmark of a man to whom politics is nothing more serious than a wag’s lark and whose only interest in ‘policy’ is to ask if she’s as much of a goer as Polly A and Polly B.

Old Tummy Num-Num was only very reluctantly dragged into taking calls for a Lockdown strategy seriously when faced with a solid wall of expert opinion telling him that following his favoured strategy meant half a million people dead and a completely overwhelmed NHS, and even then he huffed and puffed and dragged his feet for weeks until eventually getting bounced into announcing a national Lockdown by the general public, who were way ahead of the Government in common sense and were already keeping their children home from school and working from home where possible. This deliberate delay in imposing sensible restrictions cost us tens of thousands of extra lives and allowed the virus to get down to some serious mutation in the infected population, which we (and the wider world) would be paying for with the Rise of the Variants.

Major venom was spat in the eye of Matt Hancock, a third-rate pastiche of a man so ethically challenged that deputy ticket-clipper at the annual Cleric and Choirboy Secret Ball would be a step up from his current role as Minister for Health. Already right in the middle of a growing scandal revolving around the purchasing and provision of PPE from a range of shady front-companies (established PPE producer? Sorry, we can’t take your call right now. Dog shampoo supplier owned by a Tory donor? Here’s a multi-million pound contract to produce face-masks) Hancock now has to explain why, according to Cummings, he was telling his Cabinet colleagues back in March 2020 that no one would be sent from hospital to a care-home without first being tested for Covid, when in reality he was ordering entire hospital wards emptied ASAP without any testing whatsoever in order to make room for the expected waves of infections. Somewhere in the region of 30,000 care-home inhabitants died because of Hancock’s decision. Elderly people, terrified and alone, choking to death while the staff, themselves denied any kind of adequate PPE or medical equipment, could do nothing to help them.

He denies all of it, of course. He is, after all, a Minister in a Tory Government, responsibility and accountability are for the little people, not for the likes of him, but he’s clearly very rattled. Ostentatiously sporting his Union Jack themed facemask and tearfully declaring how his first thought every single morning is how he can save lives [Ed – Resign?] but he doesn’t really have to worry, yet. Cummings also said that he’d pressed for Hancock to be fired over a dozen times, only to be told that he was being kept in his post because “he’s the kind of guy you sack after an inquiry”. Johnson can’t fire him now because it would look too much like he was validating Cummings’ claims, and if he – did – fire him he’d only have to install someone equally as inept and spineless. So, Britain stumbles on with a Health Secretary of proven incompetence that no one has any faith in and everybody expects to go at the next reshuffle, but at least Flobalob doesn’t have to break the unwritten rule of his regime and actually hold one of his underlings accountable for failure. That would cut the golden cord that ties his Cabinet to him, the promise that everyone gets to eat whatever they want, and no one has to foot the bill.

Priorities, you see, they got ‘em. Eton Rules.

That’s not all Hancock is on the hook for, though. Cummings’ testimony confirms that the PPE situation was far more of a crock than anyone was willing to admit. Decades of Tory cuts to its budgets and supply chains had left the NHS without anything like the necessary stocks to cope with an emergency, and when that needed to change right the fuck now, Ministers and senior Civil Service appointees were criminally slow in fast-tracking the immediate purchase of everything the country lacked. Indeed, it’s worse than that. As mentioned previously it’s an open secret that the only fast-tracking the Government did around PPE was exploiting the emergency to hand out multi-million (even multi-billion) pound contracts to anyone and everyone with a personal, familial or business connection to Tory Ministers and/or their donors while simultaneously blanking the many already established suppliers of PPE, ventilators, etc who were banging on the door offering whatever was needed but who lacked the necessary connections. Effectively the Tories were acting like Third-World warlords looting aid-money to buy themselves expensive cars and swimming pools while their people starved. NHS staff were wearing plastic bin-bags and scavenging whatever they could from friends and family and the Government’s response was to put pressure on Hospital Trusts to make talking about it on social media a sackable offense while ostentatiously being filmed doing a ‘Clap for Carers’ every Thursday at 8pm. Because that’s the kind of people we have running our country.

There’s also the matter of Johnson’s response to the need for a Second Lockdown after the premature reopening of society over the summer of 2020 had led to yet another surge in infections (viruses, how dooz dey work?) and panicked howling by all the experts that it had to be closed down by September at the latest to avoid another massive spike in Covid deaths. Britain eventually went back into a limited semi-Lockdown in October, much to Johnson’s behind the scenes fury. He’s quoted as whining that “Only 80 year-olds are dying of it”, so why hurt the economy just for those wasters? There’s also the previously floated quote about “letting the bodies pile-up” rather than impose a Third Lockdown no matter how bad it got over winter. The salient point here is that the malicious fucktard denied ever saying this, and he did it officially while speaking to Parliament. If Cummings has the evidence he says he does, lying to Parliament is a resignation offence. Not that I expect Johnson to do any such thing. He’s already done it repeatedly and gotten away with it because of the complete collapse of any institutional resistance to the Rule of “Go on then, make me”, but I look forward to the rhetorical gymnastics the News Media will go thorough explaining why the Prime Minister lying to the country is actually politics as usual and in fact a sign of strength.

You know, at some point this Government are going to float the idea of a referendum on bringing back hanging in order to blue-up the nether-veins of their reactionary Base, and though I’d normally be dead set against it, when I think about the deliberate carnage these walking advertisements for assault and battery have caused just by being shitty people in service to even shittier people a tiny wee part of me always whispers “Wouldn’t he/she look good swinging from a beam?” and I feel dirty, because the answer is “Oh, hell yes. With the families of their victims hanging from their feet.” You all should be perfectly familiar with that sensation after four years of Trump smearing his underlings all over the national furniture. Their very existence makes us worse people by virtue of the reactions they endanger. But I digress…