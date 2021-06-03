Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

UK Coronavirus Politics Guest Post: Tony Jay, 'LETTER TO AMERICA — PART GOOGLEPLEX'

UK Coronavirus Politics Guest Post: Tony Jay, 'LETTER TO AMERICA — PART GOOGLEPLEX'

“And I don’t have a decent bone in me,
What you get, is just what you see. Yeah”

On Wednesday, 26th of May, in a glorified broom-closet nestled deep within the hallowed corridors of Mrs Windsor’s School of Griftcraft and Drivelry, a most unusual event took place that could (should, and in the past most certainly would) have catastrophic consequences for the Boozy Bunter of Downing Street. Before the disbelieving eyes and placid, sheeplike faces of the members of the joint Parliamentary select committees on Health and Science, Dominic Cummings, who though physically resembling an unhappily divorced Geography teacher with chronic IBS who has been sleeping in his car for the last six months was, in fact, one of the most influential figures behind the transfiguration of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from a shop-soiled but still pretty recognisable western democracy into a widely ostracised shipping-hazard wracked with self-loathing, cultural resentment and tabloid-driven pebble-headedness, sat before them and, over the course of seven hours of questioning proceeded to explain that, quite contrary to the fairytale of plucky derring-do in the face of unexpected tragedy being fed to the Great British Public over the last year and a half by the Great British News Media, the all-conquering Conservative Government he himself had personally worked so very hard to propel into power when he was Clown Prince Flobalob’s Chief Political Advisor was, in fact, a law-breaking gaggle of grossly incompetent buffoons and slithery self-promoters who, when not flat out lying to the Press and the Public about the nature and scale of their colossal failures, were just as busy flat out lying to each other about their entirely fictional successes, all while being overseen with careless ineptitude and solipsistic greed by a delusional, egomaniacal and utterly out of his depth skidmark of a man to whom politics is nothing more serious than a wag’s lark and whose only interest in ‘policy’ is to ask if she’s as much of a goer as Polly A and Polly B.

My, that was a long sentence. Here’s a short one.

As to what Cummings actually said, well, it went on for quite a long time and included tons of “Oh, if only I’d had the courage to speak up more about my fully-justified concerns” and barrel-loads of “I take full responsibility for my part in other people’s horrendous mistakes”, but the main meat and gravy of it breaks down like this.

When Covid was first beep-beeping on the radar as an imminent threat, Johnson’s Government followed his lead in being utterly dismissive and supremely unconcerned, with Flobalob himself dragging his three-second attention span away from the comprehensive disaster his shitty Brexit deal was about to inflict on the British economy to sneeringly put it on a par with swine-flu. It’s already common knowledge that the lazy waster didn’t even attend the first five emergency COBRA meetings of the Civil Contingency Committee where Covid was discussed, so nicknamed because it used to meet in the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms in Whitehall, and not, as you might imagine, because it stands for “Chieftains of Britain, Rally Around”, “Crumbs! Our Bacon’s Really…Aaaarrrrggghhh” or “Cowardly Old Boris Runs Away”, or because all the meetings are chaired by a gigantic snake (though it is, his name is Roger and other than his undying loyalty to Thulsa Doom he’s a really great guy with a lot to offer a girl) but Cummings also confirmed through photographic evidence that the main strategy being discussed behind the doors of Downing St through January to early March was specifically based around getting a form of ‘herd immunity’ done by shielding the very vulnerable and letting the virus rip through the general population so that, by early Autumn, the survivors would have enough antibodies for Johnson to declare Mission Accomplished.

Old Tummy Num-Num was only very reluctantly dragged into taking calls for a Lockdown strategy seriously when faced with a solid wall of expert opinion telling him that following his favoured strategy meant half a million people dead and a completely overwhelmed NHS, and even then he huffed and puffed and dragged his feet for weeks until eventually getting bounced into announcing a national Lockdown by the general public, who were way ahead of the Government in common sense and were already keeping their children home from school and working from home where possible. This deliberate delay in imposing sensible restrictions cost us tens of thousands of extra lives and allowed the virus to get down to some serious mutation in the infected population, which we (and the wider world) would be paying for with the Rise of the Variants.

Major venom was spat in the eye of Matt Hancock, a third-rate pastiche of a man so ethically challenged that deputy ticket-clipper at the annual Cleric and Choirboy Secret Ball would be a step up from his current role as Minister for Health. Already right in the middle of a growing scandal revolving around the purchasing and provision of PPE from a range of shady front-companies (established PPE producer? Sorry, we can’t take your call right now. Dog shampoo supplier owned by a Tory donor? Here’s a multi-million pound contract to produce face-masks) Hancock now has to explain why, according to Cummings, he was telling his Cabinet colleagues back in March 2020 that no one would be sent from hospital to a care-home without first being tested for Covid, when in reality he was ordering entire hospital wards emptied ASAP without any testing whatsoever in order to make room for the expected waves of infections. Somewhere in the region of 30,000 care-home inhabitants died because of Hancock’s decision. Elderly people, terrified and alone, choking to death while the staff, themselves denied any kind of adequate PPE or medical equipment, could do nothing to help them.

He denies all of it, of course. He is, after all, a Minister in a Tory Government, responsibility and accountability are for the little people, not for the likes of him, but he’s clearly very rattled. Ostentatiously sporting his Union Jack themed facemask and tearfully declaring how his first thought every single morning is how he can save lives [Ed – Resign?] but he doesn’t really have to worry, yet. Cummings also said that he’d pressed for Hancock to be fired over a dozen times, only to be told that he was being kept in his post because “he’s the kind of guy you sack after an inquiry”. Johnson can’t fire him now because it would look too much like he was validating Cummings’ claims, and if he – did – fire him he’d only have to install someone equally as inept and spineless. So, Britain stumbles on with a Health Secretary of proven incompetence that no one has any faith in and everybody expects to go at the next reshuffle, but at least Flobalob doesn’t have to break the unwritten rule of his regime and actually hold one of his underlings accountable for failure. That would cut the golden cord that ties his Cabinet to him, the promise that everyone gets to eat whatever they want, and no one has to foot the bill.

Priorities, you see, they got ‘em. Eton Rules.

That’s not all Hancock is on the hook for, though. Cummings’ testimony confirms that the PPE situation was far more of a crock than anyone was willing to admit. Decades of Tory cuts to its budgets and supply chains had left the NHS without anything like the necessary stocks to cope with an emergency, and when that needed to change right the fuck now, Ministers and senior Civil Service appointees were criminally slow in fast-tracking the immediate purchase of everything the country lacked. Indeed, it’s worse than that. As mentioned previously it’s an open secret that the only fast-tracking the Government did around PPE was exploiting the emergency to hand out multi-million (even multi-billion) pound contracts to anyone and everyone with a personal, familial or business connection to Tory Ministers and/or their donors while simultaneously blanking the many already established suppliers of PPE, ventilators, etc who were banging on the door offering whatever was needed but who lacked the necessary connections. Effectively the Tories were acting like Third-World warlords looting aid-money to buy themselves expensive cars and swimming pools while their people starved. NHS staff were wearing plastic bin-bags and scavenging whatever they could from friends and family and the Government’s response was to put pressure on Hospital Trusts to make talking about it on social media a sackable offense while ostentatiously being filmed doing a ‘Clap for Carers’ every Thursday at 8pm. Because that’s the kind of people we have running our country.

There’s also the matter of Johnson’s response to the need for a Second Lockdown after the premature reopening of society over the summer of 2020 had led to yet another surge in infections (viruses, how dooz dey work?) and panicked howling by all the experts that it had to be closed down by September at the latest to avoid another massive spike in Covid deaths. Britain eventually went back into a limited semi-Lockdown in October, much to Johnson’s behind the scenes fury. He’s quoted as whining that “Only 80 year-olds are dying of it”, so why hurt the economy just for those wasters? There’s also the previously floated quote about “letting the bodies pile-up” rather than impose a Third Lockdown no matter how bad it got over winter. The salient point here is that the malicious fucktard denied ever saying this, and he did it officially while speaking to Parliament. If Cummings has the evidence he says he does, lying to Parliament is a resignation offence. Not that I expect Johnson to do any such thing. He’s already done it repeatedly and gotten away with it because of the complete collapse of any institutional resistance to the Rule of “Go on then, make me”, but I look forward to the rhetorical gymnastics the News Media will go thorough explaining why the Prime Minister lying to the country is actually politics as usual and in fact a sign of strength.

You know, at some point this Government are going to float the idea of a referendum on bringing back hanging in order to blue-up the nether-veins of their reactionary Base, and though I’d normally be dead set against it, when I think about the deliberate carnage these walking advertisements for assault and battery have caused just by being shitty people in service to even shittier people a tiny wee part of me always whispers “Wouldn’t he/she look good swinging from a beam?” and I feel dirty, because the answer is “Oh, hell yes. With the families of their victims hanging from their feet.” You all should be perfectly familiar with that sensation after four years of Trump smearing his underlings all over the national furniture. Their very existence makes us worse people by virtue of the reactions they endanger. But I digress…

To be continued (same time, tomorrow, Murphy the Trickster God willing)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    2. 2.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      (though it is, his name is Roger and other than his undying loyalty to Thulsa Doom he’s a really great guy with a lot to offer a girl)

      More proof that UK conservative politicians are better than ours; at lest the UK ones are up front and honest about their desire to swallow small animals while they are still alive.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sdhays

      @germy: That letter reads like it could have been written yesterday. I guess whining to Papa Johnson wasn’t sufficient to teach him how to be a decent human being.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: with all due respect, if there is indeed a rodent gap “in play” here, then it stands to reason that there should be a mandate from Conservative politicians on each shore to increase the “ratfucking” as it were, it’s the only way to ensure that we maintain a proper rats/reptiles ratios for the deserving… to say nothing regarding the prosperity of the rats.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      @germy:

      Can you imagine how easy it would be for any half-capable journalist to use a letter like that to destroy the reputation of any other politician with Johnson’s long record of immaturity and childish buffoonery?

      And yet, they don’t. It’s hands off and watch the show, with no supervision and barely a tut-tut. He got held to higher standards at fucking Eton than he ever has as a Tory politician.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

       Somewhere in the region of 30,000 care-home inhabitants died because of Hancock’s decision. Elderly people, terrified and alone, choking to death while the staff, themselves denied any kind of adequate PPE or medical equipment, could do nothing to help them.

       

      I cry when I read stuff like this.

      Because, I know that’s what happened to our people over here.

      We lost 600,000 people because of DELIBERATE MALICE.

      I will never be able to get past that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Citizen Alan

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      That raises a sobering thought: Would America under Trump or Britain under Johnson have really been any worse under the rule of Thulsa Doom or Lex Luthor or any other comic book villain you can think of? Maybe things would have been worse if the Joker were the Emperor of America or perhaps Patrick Bateman or Pennywise, but without getting into literal demons like Mephisto, I’m hard pressed to think of a pop culture villain whose rule would have been worse to live under all these years.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jl

      Thanks for your perspective and detailed info. Since I don’t think you were critical, cynical or depressing enough about the UK experience, at least before the vaccines arrived, the UK approach to the natural infection route to herd immunity set the stage for a total botch. Sweden did it better.

      Cumulative confirmed deaths due to covid per million as of end of last week: Sweden 1430, US 1790, UK 1890.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      I have a hard time deciding which type of conservative is worse, the UK or US variety.

      The UK variety seem to blend conservative dumbshittery with upper-class twittery which at least is a bit more honest when you think about it.

      The US variety affect a fake working class thing.  Like Donald Trump and all the other Ivy League twits like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz who pretend to be working class.  I honestly find that more revolting.  Just fucking be honest about who you are.  They are both upper class twits.

      When I watch either variety perform, I don’t understand the appeal.  I guess it’s mostly just tribal anymore.  And racist of course.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jl

      @rikyrah: If we’d followed best European practice of Norway and Finland, the death toll would be one tenth of what we’ve had so far. With less (yes, I said it, LESS) disruption and costs to society, less destruction of emotional and financial lives of millions of individuals.

      Let alone the examples of over a dozen countries scattered over every continent.

      But, the US was judged to be the best, the very best, prepared (on paper) before pandemic. As was the UK.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      @jl:

      World-Beating! Toot Toot!!

      And now we’re entering a Third (though technically Fourth) Wave of spiking infections with a partially vaccinated population and a long, hot summer of no real restrictions ahead. The absolute perfect conditions to breed a genuinely vaccine resistant virus mutation that will put us back to square one and probably lead the the navies of the world blockading Plague Island for their own protection.

      But, of course, no one could possibly have predicted…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Citizen Alan

      @jl: Or as I’ve said all along, had Hillary Clinton been President, the death toll would have been held to well under 100,000 and the nation would have safely reopened last September. And every god-damned Republican in America would have held up that 100,000 number–a fraction of those killed under Shitgibbon–as worse than the Holocaust and proof that HRC was both supremely evil and utterly incompetent. And the fucking media would have gone along with it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      jl

      @Tony Jay: My understanding is that the surges in places like Bolton are mostly among the unvaccinated, and the have a lower vax rate than most of the UK. Is that accurate?

      Hope they up their game on vaccination, or they get close enough that the current surge gets them them there soon.

      Do the places in UK with low vaccination rates have anything in common that would explain it? UK missing some pockets of poor underserved, or immigrant communities. Or more prosperous IGMFY Trumpster types?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      @rikyrah:

      I will never be able to get past that.

      Me neither. They sentenced people to die rather than admit that a decade of their ideologically-driven cuts and rank laziness had left the NHS unable to cope with an event they had been warned was GOING TO HAPPEN.

      And right now they’re deflecting any questions about their actions by hiding behind the vaccination program ran and staffed by the same NHS they recently offered an effective pay-cut to.

      Remember when people used to say that Villagio Delenda Est was over the top with his remedy for conservative sins? Not me. He was dead on and when I’m King of the Bastards, that man is being given a department and a fucking budget.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @Tony Jay: If it’s any consolation, because of the new WHO guidelines the new deadly strain won’t be called “the British variant”. It will be called “variant Lambda, which first appeared in Britain”.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kent

      @jl: The US is 50 different states with 50 different governors and public health services.

      If we had simply followed the lead of WA or OR or the New England states in terms of masking and distancing we likely would have saved 250,000 plus lives and the US death rate would have been comparable to say Germany or Canada.  The top 10 states all had Covid responses and death rates equivalent to the reasonably decent Euro countries.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Hunter Gathers

      You’d think the opposition might be able to do something with all of the malicious Tory buffoonery, but as far as I can tell, the opposition offed itself a few years ago while listening to an old record by The Smiths.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @jl: I have seen speculation (possibly on this blog) that part of the GQP dismissal of the dangers of COVID was because they’d already hyped Ebola as a political weapon, and assumed the opposition was doing the same.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      jl

      @Kent: Yes, that is true. New England, VT, HI, many parts of WA and CA and some Native American governments (given their outsize disadvantages) did very well.

      SF was world class in keeping hospitalization and death toll down. But  most of the high performing states and metros weren’t world class at all in getting prevalence of active cases down low enough to have any sustained reopening, unlike much of Europe. SF wasn’t. So, we had endless shutdowns, attempts at reopenings that blew up as soon as they started. And at least in SF Bay, they blew up before nasty holidays mixing was added to the mix.

      I think VT first, and HI second, were the places in US that got close to any kind of world standard .

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      @Ken: Yes, that’s certainly seems like the driving force behind the idea that we’d never hear about COVID-19 again after the November 2020 election.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      From my reaction to Tony Jay’s great comments when they were first posted:

      I saw a clip where Dominic Cummings noted that Boris Johnson was an idiot for hiring someone like him to be an advisor. I would think that this would pretty much undercut anything else he had to say.

      There is a combination of false modesty and pretend penitence at play here. Despite the false modesty, Cummings goes on to push his standard line that he is uniquely qualified to critique the British government and civil service, and if only people would listen to him, the ship of state would steer correctly. And his claims that he was telling all in hopes of pardon might have some teeth if either he or Boris Johnson were actually at risk of being removed from office, fined, convicted and imprisoned.

      Otherwise, who found any of these “revelations” to be surprising? No one, except maybe those fools whose noses are deeply up the ass of UK right wing media.

      When Covid was first beep-beeping on the radar as an imminent threat, Johnson’s Government followed his lead in being utterly dismissive and supremely unconcerned, with Flobalob himself dragging his three-second attention span away from the comprehensive disaster his shitty Brexit deal was about to inflict on the British economy to sneeringly put it on a par with swine-flu.

      Strange how Cummings holds himself apart from all this, when in fact he and his own henchmen closely monitored (and maybe censored) the information coming from the science advisory boards.

      From what I gather, Cummings slapped Boris around, and Matt Hancock, but had little to say about Michael Gove and other Conservative Party Princes of Darkness. In a reply, Tony Jay noted that Cummings has prior connections to Michael Gove.

      Overall, the best putdown of this farce came from a recent broadcast of the satirical program, Have I Got News For You, which pithily noted that it was only after he was fired and kicked to the curb that Cummings discovered any of Boris Johnson’s inadequacies.

      Ultimately, a lot of this reminds me of the Trump appointees who have their “come to Jesus moment” about the Orange Beast’s failings only after they have quit or been fired. And sadly, nothing that Cummings has said seems to have had any impact on Johnson’s popularity.

      Also, I get the impression that the British system of governance is so slow and bound by tradition that nothing could be done about Johnson until a public inquiry had been started, which might happen sometime after the year 2075.

      ETA:

      Case in point, a few weeks ago the Tories released a report from its Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities that met with pretty universal mockery and bitch-slap anger from everyone with a functioning soul. The question asked was about institutional racism and its effects on Black British society, the answer its collection of British Diamonds and Silks came up with was that the former didn’t exist and the latter should stop whining about it and just accept that being a cesspit of drug use and broken homes was entirely its own fault and nothing to do with… Whipeepl? Honkoids? Crackerwhackers?

      I thought that the cheekiest conclusion was the commission’s assertion that non-white people had not risen to the top because of the class system, and nothing could be done about that because, well, breeding tells

      ETA ETA: Apparently, British scientific experts are warning that there may be another Covid surge, but Johnson seems to be committed to opening things up later this month despite their warnings.  Here we go again.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jl

      @Ken: And Trump and Jared are idiots, besides being conmen and crooks, who thought it would just blow through and the financial markets would not be hurt too bad if a lot of oldsters did their patriotic duty, and agreed to die quickly, in a few months.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      John S.

      @Hunter Gathers: This is the part I cannot fathom. No matter how utterly inept or disastrous the Tories are, Labor somehow continue to lose ground to them.

      I gather from Tony Jay’s other dispatches that the British Media are totally in the bag for conservatives (even more so than our media), but it’s still remarkable how the Tories consistently fail upwards.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cain

      @Tony Jay: And yet, they don’t. It’s hands off and watch the show, with no supervision and barely a tut-tut. He got held to higher standards at fucking Eton than he ever has as a Tory politician.

      Too busy tut-tutting the Duchess of Sussex – which seems to be a more comfortable target for these low rent yellow thespians.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      rikyrah

      @jl:

      But, the US was judged to be the best, the very best, prepared (on paper) before pandemic

       

      BUT,

      they assumed that:

      Dolt45 and his team wouldn’t have thrown away the PANDEMICS FOR DUMMIES Manual that 44 left.

      That Dolt45 wouldn’t have fired the almost 3 dozen people that 44 had hired and put in high places in the government to coordinate a pandemic like this.

       

      That Dolt45 wouldn’t haven taken away out infectious disease person in China, who would have been on the ground when this broke out.

       

      That Dolt45 would listen to the scientists and the competents, like other Presidents would have done.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @Kent:

      I think there’s more to it than just the governors and health departments.  Even within states, there were very different results depending on the facts on the ground.  Southern California did much worse than the Bay Area, and a big chunk of that is about poverty and crowded housing rather than public health policy.  Admittedly, things like crowding are a result of public policy, but it’s a longer-term problem and not a result of bad choices made during the pandemic.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Citizen Alan

      @Gin & Tonic: My biggest fear about the move is that I will no longer be able to wear shorts and flip-flops for nearly the entire year. I’m already looking forward to my first “Northern Winter” with utter dread.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tony Jay

      @jl:

      Mostly, according to Public Health England 73% of Delta (which is what they’re calling the India variant now) cases are in unvaccinated people and only 3.7% Delta cases are in people who’ve had both doses. They also say that 5% of people hospitalised with this variant have had both jabs, which I don’t quite get (no statistician me) but there you go. So there are people in hospital who have had one shot and even full vaccination, but the variant they’ve picked up is something like twice as infectious and hits harder.

      Bolton and Bedford, where the variant first came to light, both have something like 15% British-Asian populations, the majority of them Muslim, but so do a lot of other places in the country. Whatever reason lay behind the outbreaks there that’s water under the bridge now. The Government dragged its feet on taking the threat of the Indian variant seriously for about three weeks when all the experts where screaming blue-murder, basically because Johnson still wanted to enjoy a nice jolly in India with Modi and didn’t want to offend him, so now its popping up everywhere. Nice one, Flobalob.

      If we remained in Lockdown for a bit longer until the spread of the variant can be choked out, that would be bearable, but according to the Government, summer is here and the time is right, for dancing in the street, so…. we’re probably buggered.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      HypersphericalCow

      I’m not sure which kinds of British politicians are worse, the naked grifters like Nigel Farage, or the ones who pretend to actually care about the country, like BoJo.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Old School

      @Citizen Alan

      My biggest fear about the move is that I will no longer be able to wear shorts and flip-flops for nearly the entire year.

      Rest assured that there are people in the northern climates that do wear shorts in the winter. Not sure about flip-flops, but I assume there are some.

      The question is whether you will want to.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      VeniceRiley

      @Tony Jay: I am convinced conservatives both here and there saw the mass die-off of frail elderly to be a monetary savings and good for the budget.

      Something like 75% of the new surge of the India variant is among the unvaccinated, I read.  What is up with vaccine production there? They’re sticking with a steady output schedule and no try for a volume ramp up? Hm.

      Dominic Cummings’ FIVEHEAD is so so “Megamind” I cannot bear to look.

      Still waiting for travel to open; Then you’re invited up to the water meadows for a relaxing weekend decompress.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      J R in WV

      Tony J, great job, looking forward to any additional information you can provide.

      Regarding Ratfuckers, like  Alexander Boris de Poeffel Johnson and his minions, I enjoy imagining how tiny a penis one must have to enjoy fucking a rat of any species.

      Yay!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Kent: I think the difference is Boris  knew  better and with Trump everyone knew he was a failure since the 90s. Boris is a smart man pretending to be an idiot, Trump is a dumb man pretending to be a genius.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      jl

      @rikyrah:  True.
      But, I think capabilities of US public health, and public sector generally, have been gutted. Due both to lack of funding and bad political leaders making sure that neither were allowed to do much of anything to serve any part of the US population except the rich.

      There were signs of the paper only US capabilities even before covid: decline in life expectancy. Latest available data for 2018 show that it hasn’t recovered declines since 2014, not even close. And now it’s at 2010 level overall.

      And what boggles my mind is that among the groups hit hardest were non-rich white guys in the Trumpster base. It didn’t even phase them. It’s a weird dysfunctional country.

      It would be interesting to see which has produced more premature death in the US, declining mortality since 2014, or covid.

      We didn’t care for life in general before covid, why would we care during covid. Obama tried at least. Hope Biden renews the effort.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cynn

      Wonderful rant!  Do you have a newsletter, website, instagram, substack, youtube channel, et cetera, to which I might subscribe?  Seriously!  It’s Hitchens-worthy!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      jl

      @Tony Jay: Thanks for info. I think most of the vaccinations in UK have been AZ, and there is evidence that one is somewhat less effective against the variants than Moderna and Pfizer, and one of the Chinese vaccines. But, still good enough to get the herd immunity job done, if enough people get it, and for safety’s sake, soon enough.

      Hope the UK resumes its good work on vaccines. With variants, from what I’ve read, need to get going on the second dose. Still better immunity if you delay somewhat beyond three weeks, but shouldn’t wait too long. Certainly need to get a second shot at some point.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      Benjy Sarlin
      @BenjySarlin
      More on this story from the AP here: https://apnews.com/article/michael-pence-donald-trump-capitol-siege-campaign-2016-election-2020-5af20be3c4533a8a34763e82341eaca1

      This issue gets collapsed into “voting rights,” but there are two tracks here. One is how you vote, the other is whether partisan officials can straight-up overturn the results after the fact as Trump demanded.

      Exactly.

      They do SUCH a better job reporting on voting than they used to do. It’s just improved 100%. Accurate, specific, they understand the laws and categories. Bravo. Good work.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Brachiator

      @jl:

      But, the US was judged to be the best, the very best, prepared (on paper) before pandemic. As was the UK.

      The US through out its pandemic playbook before anything had happened, so we were screwed, even if you were grading on a curve.

      The UK has some of the best scientists on hand to serve as advisors, and yet the Dominic Cummings theatrics still obscures the degree to which Boris Johnson and his minions blundered and deliberately hampered response to the pandemic. Budget cuts and other malfeasance with respect to the NHS also contributed to the woefully inadequate response to Covid-19 outbreaks.

      And yet, strangely, many of the British public are asking Boris, “Please sir, can I have some more” misery, confusion and mishandling of everything.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      TS (the original)

      Who’s idea was the  video balloon juice ad on my screen. Video ads are incredibly distracting & I can’t read the comments with that flashing in the background & no way to stop it.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Lobo

      For those of you who are D&D fans, the best way to look at it is that TFG and Johnson are more in line with Chaotic Evil.   Lex Luthor would fall under Lawful evil.   Lex would still have evil designs but not wasteful ones.  He would still want a functional country to rule over and profit from.  But what do you say when you admit Lex Luthor would be tons better than TFG?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Tony Jay

      @John S.:

      Basically, the faction of the Labour Party currently running the show spent five years working hand in glove with the Tory Press to tell absolutely everyone they could that the Party was shit, awful, totally untrustworthy and crawling with racists (not the decent, patriotic kind of racist either, no, the other kind, the smelly, lefty/brown version). When they had achieved their aim of ousting the previous leadership and took over they barely had time to finish high-fiving each other before they realised that millions of people had actually listened to them and didn’t trust the Party. Imagine that.

      Now the Opposition is stuck in a rut of its leadership’s making. It doesn’t actually have any policies, it’s done a screeching 180 on the main political/social issue dividing the nation (Brexit) and has displayed astonishing levels of political incompetence at every turn. People don’t know what it stands for, it doesn’t say anything, and the figurehead at the top has all the charm and charisma of a faded Edwardian ghost.

      Nothing about that will change until there’s a change of leadership and probably a major civil-war to drive out the people who preferred Johnson in office to a Labour Government they didn’t control.  Which is pretty shit, but it is what it is.

      Reply

