Thursday Morning Open Thread: Happy Birthday, FLOTUS Jill!

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Happy Birthday, FLOTUS Jill!

And finally…

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      As we leave high school we need to make our voices heard. I was going to get up here and talk to you about TV and content and media because those are things that are very important to me. However, in light of recent events, it feels wrong to talk about anything but what is currently affecting me and millions of other women in this state.

      Recently the heartbeat bill was passed in Texas. Starting in September, there will be a ban on abortions that take place after 6 weeks of pregnancy, regardless of whether the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest. 6 weeks. Most women don’t even realize they’re pregnant by then. And so, before they have the time to decide if they are emotionally, physically, and financially stable enough to carry out a full-term pregnancy, before they have the chance to decide if they can take on the responsibility of bringing another human into the world, the decision has been made for them by a stranger. A decision that will affect the rest of their lives.

      I have dreams, hopes, and ambitions. Every girl here does. We have spent our whole lives working towards our futures, and without our consent or input, our control over our futures has been stripped away from us. I am terrified that if my contraceptives fail me, that if I’m raped, then my hopes and efforts and dreams for myself will no longer be relevant. I hope you can feel how gut-wrenching it is, how dehumanizing it is, to have the autonomy over your own body taken from you.

      And I’m talking about this today, on a day as important as this, on a day honoring the students’ efforts in twelve years of schooling, on a day where we’re all brought together, on a day where you will be the most inclined to hear a voice like mine, a woman’s voice, to tell you that this is a problem. A problem that can’t wait. I refuse to give up this platform to promote complacency and peace, when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights. A war on the rights of your sisters, a war on the rights of your mothers, a war on the rights of your daughters.

      We cannot stay silent.

      Paxton Smith
      Valedictory Address
      May 30, 2021

      ETA Because it’s Texas, some administrators are threatening to withhold her diploma for giving this unapproved address.

      
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      It could be viewed as a dramatic demonstration of the concept of karma: a group of young boaters hurling homophobic abuse towards another vessel flying gay pride flags, then needing to be rescued by their intended victims when their own boat explodes into a ball of flame.
      …………………………………….
      According to an account of the incident in the Washington Post, a boater named Robbie, who did not give his last name for fear of retaliation, was enjoying a day on the lake swimming, tubing and listening to music with his brother and two friends. He said their boat was displaying a variety of gay pride and rainbow flags.

      At about 7pm he said they noticed another boat passing by with its occupants yelling at them. “I could clearly hear the words gays and flags being shouted from their boat,” he told the Post.

      The video shows a woman in the boat flipping her middle finger as they sped by, and according to Robbie the boat made a sharp turn and then circled around them at least six times, spraying water on to them and causing their boat to rock.

      The boat sped away, he said, and seconds later they heard an explosion and saw black smoke rising from the other vessel.

      “Holy crap! They blew up!” a man purported to be Robbie’s brother says on the video.

      Subsequent footage shows the three occupants of the burning boat swimming towards the one with the pride flags, and being urged to climb onboard, while one of the rescuers calls the emergency 911 service number. The woman is heard shouting: “Help us, we’re burning.”

      “The passengers were quite rude, shouting over us, ignoring my [questions] about their wellbeing when on the 911 call and smoking a vape pen on our boat without even so much as asking if they could,” Robbie told the Post.

      A second clip shows the conclusion of the incident: the rescued boaters speeding away on a friend’s boat while the crew of a police vessel attempts to douse the flames by churning up water with its propellers, then towing it away.

      “These people harassed my family because we were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake, Washington, by racing around us and shouting gay slurs. Then, their boat literally blew up!” Robbie said in a tweet accompanied by the hashtag #KarmaIsReal.

      
    3. 3.

      Nicole

      I am taking far more pleasure at the demise of Trump’s short-lived blog than I should, seeing as how I’ve never visited it.  I guess he’s finding out that a lot of things are hard work, even just building a web presence, and we all know the man is as lazy as the day is long.  What’s the old saying- there’s fast, cheap, and good and you can have two out of the three, and we know which two he always picks.

      According to the Daily Beast, it was the MyPillow guy who gave Trump the notion he was going to be “reinstated” in August.  Because of course it was.

      
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Oh god, Chris Matthews is the guest on “Morning Joe.”

      CLICK.

      

