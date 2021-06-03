Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The house always wins.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This blog goes to 11…

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Let there be snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This blog will pay for itself.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / This Would Break My Dad’s Heart

This Would Break My Dad’s Heart

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: ,

My dad – who is almost completely recovered from last summer’s stroke – was Commander of his American Legion, he still cooks at Chicken Tuesdays, Fish Fridays, and hangs out on college football Saturdays with his buddies. This would break his heart.

And how in the hell is sharing the beautiful story of how Memorial Day began during such a time of loss after the Civil War controversial? Except to fucking racists.

Vote Vets does he right thing:

The story:

HUDSON — What at first blush appeared to be a short audio malfunction at Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony in Markillie Cemetery turned out to be anything but.

A ceremony organizer turned off the microphone when the event’s keynote speaker, retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, began sharing a story about freed Black slaves honoring deceased soldiers shortly after the end of the Civil War.

The microphone was turned down for about two minutes in the middle of Kemter’s 11-minute speech during the event hosted by the Hudson American Legion Lee-Bishop Post 464. (See the start of the speech at the 47-minute mark in the video embedded at the link)

They didn’t even try to deny it.

At a certain point in Kemter’s speech, Suchan said she asked A.J. Stokes, the event’s audio engineer, to turn off Kemter’s microphone. She said Stokes refused to do it himself, but pointed to the knob that controlled the microphone.

Stokes confirmed  his refusal  and that he did point to the knob. He said it was Garrison who turned down the audio and then turned it back up a short time later.

When reached by phone Wednesday, Garrison declined to say whether he turned down the microphone and said he had “nothing to add” regarding the situation.

Stokes said Suchan and Garrison were both “very adamant” about turning off Kemter’s microphone.

“That was very improper,” Stokes said. “I would’ve never done something like that.”

He said he was “very upset” about what happened and hoped he was not being blamed. Suchan emphasized that Stokes was “totally blameless.”

He noted he’s handled the sound engineering for the event since the late 1960s and has his own company, Stokes Sound & Video Inc.

After the ceremony, Stokes said he apologized to Kemter about the loss in audio, but also told him, “I had nothing to do with that. Cindy and Jim were the ones that turned your microphone off.”

When I was a military kid, as we traveled from base to base, and our neighbors reflected the diversity of the country, my dad often told me the story of how Bootcamp was the first time that “this 18 yr old New England boy” had spent time with POC and it changed his life. Even with a late-in-life Fox News infection, my dad is still adamant about equality and inclusivity.  He’s even come around to celebrating several of my cousins who have married their partners and proudly hangs their wedding photos on the china hutch. For a sometimes cranky 84-year-old, he’s really still a liberal at heart, despite his protestations to the contrary.

I would be proud to meet retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter and join him at Chicken Tuesday, where the food is scary but the crowd at my table is rowdy.

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AK
  • Al Z.
  • Benw
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • catclub
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mary G
  • matt
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • Robmassing
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Tim C

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      AK

      What the hell is that big as screen that blocks my view of this site on my mobile? No “x” to close. It has BalloonJuice headlines.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      catclub

      I thought it was all the liberals who imposed cancel culture on the right.

      hoocodanode that racists practice it on history.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken

      @catclub: It will be satisfying interesting nauseating to see the gyrations from the RW as they try to explain why this “cancel” was OK.

      Oh, who am I kidding, they will just ignore it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      What a great post. I am so ready to go back to shaming bigots. Retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter is a mensch. I’d be curious to know what the attendees thought of this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Benw

      If they’d just let him talk, no one would’ve thought twice about his remarks (which were very nice). Now they’re on the internet, forever. Well played, geniuses!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      My grandfather who was eligible for both the VFW and the Legion had no interest in joining what he saw as a couple of right-wing organizations.  I followed his example.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      Ironic that states like Ohio and Michigan and Wisconsin proudly raised dozens of regiments to fight in the Civil War, but today they’re dominated by neo-Confederate Republicans.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      That actually makes me a little misty, both the story AND the fact that some assholes were so threatened that they muted it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      Tamara, my WWII vet FIL had a similar military experience to your dad wrt diversity. However, he would not be broken-hearted over the treatment of Lt. Col. Kemter. He’d be pissed off and ready to kick GQP ass like the New Deal Democrat he was.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      to your latter point: they’re that threatened by a story that paints Black people in a good light…enough to try and cut an 84-year-old’s microphone in the middle of his story. What did they think, everyone was going to leave that event and go on some sort of ‘Woke Jihad’?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      There’s an American Legion post nearby that has (reportedly) very good food. Some of my friends and co-workers go there periodically. I always assumed the AL was a bunch of old bigots, and decided not to support them.

      Seems I was right.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tim C

      Jumping Jesus Christ on a Pogo-Stick, these people are dumb.

      Seriously, part of the Republican playbook is supposed to be actively having speeches like these everywhere so that you can look a little less racist than their policies at least. I’m old enough to remember when modern Republicans would push the actions of Republicans in the 1860s as “proof” they aren’t actually racist (Odd that they have to go back so far to be not racist, but hey at least they were trying to have an argument.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Al Z.

      My daughter is entering the Army this month and I’m really concerned about how many RWNJs she’ll encounter. The Lt. Colonel (retired) gives me some hope but even one extremist is too many in the young officer corps. Someone please tell me I’m overreacting.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      I love the childish petulance of it. “STOP talking about people who aren’t me! Me, me, MEEEEE!”

      Just fucking unbearably self centered. Odds are there were decent people at that event who wanted to hear what he had to say, but that’s not permitted, nor did the censors even consider it. Me, me, me.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      matt

      Stories like this make it very clear that ‘we just disagree about politics’ isn’t really a tenable position.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     