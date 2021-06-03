Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Rolling The Credulous

Rolling The Credulous

There’s a lot of shouting right now about whether SARS-CoV-2 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Some of the more partisan shouting is that Donald Trump and his minions were right last year to “consider” a lab leak. They were right last year in the sense that a stopped clock is right twice a day. Yes, they mentioned that possibility, embedded in claims that the virus was a bioweapon and the overwhelming motivation to blame China to take the focus off Trump’s inability to deal with the pandemic.

The virologists I follow have kept a lab leak as a possibility all along. I haven’t followed this story closely until now because

  1. The most important story has been dealing with the spread of the pandemic and
  2. We are not likely to know how the virus got into humans for a long time.

The probability that most scientists (including me) assigned to the possible origins was bioweapon 0%, once the genome was analyzed and showed no telltale signs of human-caused rearrangements; transmission from animals to humans, most likely because that’s how we’ve gotten most of our diseases; and lab leak possible but unlikely because accidents happen but people handling viruses take precautions against leaks.

Far too much of the shouting comes from people who have no experience in the field or have been discredited in other ways. Jonathan Chait is loud and decidedly not a virologist. His home magazine published a long article by Nicholson Baker, who writes novels about such things. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists published a long piece by science writer Nicholas Wade, who also published, a few years back, a book detailing his genetic theories about why Chinese are good at business and Jews at money. That should have discredited him from being taken seriously on anything relating to genetics again.

Then there are the reporters. Some are doing a reasonable job. Last night a tweet reminded me that Michael Gordon, who reported a Wall Street Journal article with the unconfirmed claim that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute had been hospitalized in November 2019, also coauthored with Judith Miller the infamous New York Times article saying erroneously that the US Intelligence community found that Saddam Hussein’s aluminum tubes were suitable for centrifuges.

I have a strong emotional reaction to that error. It helped to precipitate the Iraq war, for which people in the Middle East and the rest of us will continue to pay for a very long time. More personally, I was watching the Times carefully for that article. An intelligence finding was expected to be released. I had had professional interactions with the group at Oak Ridge who design centrifuges. I knew that they would be involved in the evaluation of those aluminum tubes. My own sense was that the aluminum was not of the quality needed for centrifuges, but I knew those folks would know.

Eighteen  intelligence agencies make up the US Intelligence Community. The Department of Energy includes one of them, and that is where the Oak Ridge people would have input. I was surprised when the Miller-Gordon article said that the intelligence community assessed that the tubes were appropriate for centrifuges. I scoured the article to see what the DOE said, but that wasn’t made explicit. I reluctantly accepted the finding and the likelihood of war.

Years later, we learned that a CIA analyst, who had no particular knowledge of centrifuges or materials, drove the assessment. The DOE and the Department of State’s INR bureau dissented.

The Times later evaluated their coverage of the runup to the Iraq war, and found this article wanting. Editorial decisions around the article – placement of the article and corrections to it – were also problematic. Gordon continued at the Times until 2017, when he moved to the Wall Street Journal. Miller was forced to resign from the Times in 2005, largely for her coverage of the Iraq war.

There are subsidiary issues that this history brings up. The overwhelming urge to give white men second chances, for one. We see this with Nicholas Wade being rehabilitated to push the lab-leak theory. Miller’s fate was more appropriate. There is no shortage of capable reporters to replace those tho mess up badly.

The motivation behind the big push on the possibility of a lab leak. Far too many people tweet about it with NO – repeat NO – background to evaluate it in any way. They are “following the logic” or other excuses to push their names out in the hope that they will be the lucky clock on which the correct answer stops. But we are unlikely to know how the virus jumped to humans for many years; that has been the case with other diseases.

Three big science stories now surrounded with misinformation. Microwave directed-energy weapons (Havana Syndrome), the lab leak, and UFOs. The zone is flooding with shit. Is it that too many people don’t understand science, that we’re looking for excitement after a year of grim science news, or disinformation? They all have a political side, mostly justifying war against China or Russia if they turn out to be responsible. Good grief, haven’t we been here before?

I might as well add that there is a crappy lab-leak article in Vanity Fair that is not worth your time to read. Not linking.

And the Times, back in 2004, had the integrity to look back at what went wrong with their reporting which helped to precipitate a national disaster. It’s almost five years now, and they haven’t bothered to look into how Eric Lichtblau and Steven Lee Myers reported “Investigating Donald Trump, F.B.I. Sees No Clear Link to Russia” on the eve of 2016’s disastrous election.

  • Another Scott
  • Brachiator
  • BruceFromOhio
  • caphilldcne
  • Carlo
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • ColoradoGuy
  • DB11
  • debbie
  • Emma from Miami
  • Geoduck
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gretchen
  • Mallard Filmore
  • NotMax
  • Roger Moore
  • TKH
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Wapiti

    28 Comments

    1. 1.

      Mallard Filmore

      blame China to take the focus off Trump’s inability to deal with the pandemic.

      With regard to Trump, it doesn’t matter where the virus came from

      • lab leak
      • bio weapon
      • natural jump from animals

      The job of the President is to protect the citizens.  Dolt-45 failed spectacularly.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      I am in the camp that says a lab leak is always a possibility, but none of the evidence I’ve seen is at all convincing that it was a lab leak.  If anything, some of the evidence people have used to push the lab leak theory seems like it actually makes a leak seem less likely.

      A good example is the claim none of the viruses we know of are very closely related to SARS-CoV-2, which is somehow supposed to make it more likely that the virus escaped from a lab.  That would make sense if you are pushing the escaped bioweapon theory, but genetic analysis already rules that out.  If it were an accidental release of a virus under study in the lab, you’d think they would have sequenced it, and probably a bunch of closely related viruses, before they had worked on it enough to make a lab leak likely.  So the lack of a similar virus seems to me to be a sign that they hadn’t been studying it in the lab and thus it couldn’t have escaped.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      It’s dispiriting to see how expertise is ignored and discredited. Someone pushed this world into the wayback machine and locked the door.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      UncleEbeneezer

      When I first heard these mutterings about Lab Leak!!1!, my initial thought was to check and see if Richard Preston (journalist and author of The Hot Zone and Panic At Level 4) had written anything recently, since he sort of covered this beat years ago.  Curiously, he doesn’t appear to do any science journalism nowadays, as far as I can see.  Anyone know what happened to him?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TKH

      Let me plug the “This week in virology” podcast again, specifically episodes #760 & 761, for those who want to understand what one would be looking for if one wanted to actually accrue evidence for a lab leak. There are short stretches in 761 that are a bit technical, but most of the discussion can easily be followed if your brain has not been poisoned by watching fucks news all day.

       

      the difference between the sound and fury in the media of all stripes over this and the careful reasoning on display with these scientists is something to behold.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      caphilldcne

      The UFO stuff drives me nuts. The physics of interstellar travel essentially prevents the likelihood of visitors from outside the solar system. Joel Achenbach wrote an entire book about this. It’s ridiculous.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Carlo

      One of the deeply strange things about the theory is that SARS-CoV-2 makes such a crappy bioweapon.

      It’s not that lethal (about 0.1% infection fatality rate tops, less for young fit soldiers). It spreads uncontrollably. And it took hundreds of billions of dollars and an crash emergency program to develop immunization agents. No nation state would want to develop this.

      So which is it: do we think the Chinese are Evil Geniuses Bent On taking Over The World, or do we think that they’re incompetent? Or, do we have our tinfoil hats on backwards?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-origin-of-sars-cov-2-revisited/

       

      Since early in the pandemic, scientists have overwhelmingly concluded that evidence points to a natural origin for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as a far more likely explanation for the pandemic than a laboratory origin. In May, however, there has been a lot of media chatter about the “lab leak” hypothesis, and President Biden even ordered US intelligence agencies to look into it. What, if anything, has changed? Is there new evidence? Spoiler alert: The answer to both questions is no. The “lab leak” hypothesis is fast becoming a conspiracy theory.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Obviously extant viruses were beamed aboard a UFO where they were recombined and altered* by means of energy directed mechanisms and thence released.

      *Procedure most effective when the stars are correctly aligned, which by happenstance they were only over a specific area of China.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Wapiti

      @caphilldcne: Well, I’d put the caveat that the immense energies that interstellar travel would require means that if we do have visitors, they’re so far advanced there’s fuck-all we can do about them, so why worry?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      ColoradoGuy

      Thanks for the info on the sketchy backgrounds of these “reporters”. Good to know. And a very useful reminder of the Iraq War disinformation campaign, and the key players in it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      @Carlo:

      about 0.1% infection fatality rate tops, less for young fit soldiers

      We know the IFR is a lot higher than that.  Almost 0.2% of the whole US population has already died of COVID, and we’re not anywhere close to 100% of the population infected.  It’s probably closer to 1% IFR.​ ETA: Your basic point still stands, though; it’s a lousy choice for a bioweapon. Especially the part where China hadn’t vaccinated its own population yet.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BruceFromOhio

      In medieval times until the early 18th century, ducking was a way used to establish whether a suspect was a witch. The ducking stools were first used for this purpose but ducking was later inflicted without the chair. In this instance the subject’s right thumb was bound to her left big toe. A rope was tied around the waist of the accused and she was thrown into a river or deep pond. If she floated, it was deemed that she was in league with the devil, rejecting the baptismal water. If she sank, she “was cleared. And dead”.

      Time to bring back the classics.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Mallard Filmore: ​
      This is really all that needs to be said. The origin of COVID-19 is interesting, but irrelevant to what happened in its wake, which was the utter criminal incompetence of TFG, his minions, and of course, the GQp hardwired scum of the Village.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Emma from Miami

      @caphilldcne: You mean the same way science told us conclusively that if we traveled faster than 50 miles an hours we would suffer severe physical damage? Or that ifwomen did (insert male dominated job here) they would suffer from “female problems?”
      I think the best we can say is that “as far as our current knowledge allows us to extrapolate, interstellar travel is not possible.”
      P.S. And I don’t believe in UFOs.​​

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      +1

      Excellent examples.  The screaming about “critical race theory” (and the continuing effort to discredit the 1619 Project) is of a piece of this as well.

      They’re trying anything and everything to rile up their base (and people who aren’t paying attention) to distract from the good things that Biden-Harris and the Democrats are doing (and they bad that they did when they were in charge).

      Real investigations of real things don’t happen in tweets and WSJ editorials.  Science and investigations involve months of careful grunt work, months of analyzing data, weeks of writing up results in ways that satisfy all the authors and all the reviewers.

      The louder the WSJ editorial page, and Hillsdale College’s newsletter, and Fox, and all the rest scream about something, the less likely anything is actually there.

      Thanks Cheryl.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Emma from Miami: UFOs happen every day.  You see something in the sky, and you can’t figure out what it is, so it is unidentified.

      It does not follow that it’s from outer space, of course, but we’ve got this entire mythology (thank you, Hollywood!) built up around that premise.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      DB11

      There’s actually a fairly sober article on Slate’s site (posted today) — titled “A Very Calm Guide to the Lab Leak Theory” — that avoids sensationalism and seems to properly weight the current evidence for different origins. Eg:

      “Most experts still tend to think the virus has a natural origin. Yang explains that a lab leak is theoretically possible but extremely unlikely. So many other infectious diseases have originated from animals, including the MERS and SARS outbreaks caused by coronaviruses. Because humans live increasingly close to animals, diseases that originate from animals have also long been predicted to become more prevalent.”

      So not all popular media representations are as slanted as those that Cheryl cites — it probably helps when the agenda of the writer is to inform rather than to incite.

      I should note that I’m leery of much of Slate’s political content, but they do have some good writers in certain subject areas. This is the first time I’ve read Rebecca Sohn, so don’t really have a take on her yet, but this effort is encouraging.

      ETA: Fogot to include the link:

      https://slate.com/technology/2021/06/lab-leak-theory-questions-explainer.html

      I didn’t see anything in the article that seemed problematic (as a take), but I would be curious if anyone else saw it differently.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Geoduck: Interesting.  Given the inside look he’s had at the handling of extremely infectious diseases I’m surprised he hasn’t written more over the past year.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gretchen

      Thank you.  Virtually all the articles assume lab leak means genetically engineered bio weapon.  They don’t understand that the lab studied naturally occurring coronaviruses and it is slightly possible that one of those got out, but that doesn’t mean that they were genetically engineering virus.  Anyone who doesn’t understand this distinction isn’t worth listening to on the subject at all.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @DB11: Some decent articles are starting to come out, and I think there will be more. The problem is that there is so much garbage, it’s hard to sort it out. I hadn’t seen the Slate article.

      In a couple of days, I’ll post some reliable articles.

      Headed out now, will check back later.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gin & Tonic

      My son has been employed for the last year tracking and analyzing disinformation. He says the US is very bad at counter-disinformation.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      There are subsidiary issues that this history brings up. The overwhelming urge to give white men second chances, for one. We see this with Nicholas Wade being rehabilitated to push the lab-leak theory. Miller’s fate was more appropriate. There is no shortage of capable reporters to replace those who mess up badly.

      There is also no shortage of mediocre white women just waiting for their opportunity to be toadies and suck-ups. Prime example, Maggie Haberman. And then there is the assembly line of brain-dead babes who worked for Trump and previous GOP administrations and who find a comfortable home at Fox News and other right wing outlets. The rest of the media is not much better.

      The motivation behind the big push on the possibility of a lab leak. Far too many people tweet about it with NO – repeat NO – background to evaluate it in any way.

      So true. The right wing is hot to blame China. But what if it were absolutely true? No one is going to war with China, nor would there ever be serious sanctions.

      The right wing seems to really want to brand China as America’s Number One Enemy just to keep the people riled up and to use as a political wedge against Democrats.

      Reply

