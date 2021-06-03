Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: The Fragile Snowflakes of the Federalist Society

This week’s #WATB Award goes to the Federalist Society, for attempting to salve its wounded fee-fees by cancelling an irreverent law student, because free speech only applies to the Right kind of speech.

No naughty words, no outrageous claims — just a collection of facts & observations!

Murphy the Trickster God protect Mr. Wallace, but I’m thinking this will be a starred point in his CV for the kind of employer best suited to make use of his talents.

‘Stanford’ is taking the hits on social media — not that it doesn’t deserve what it gets — but let it be noted for the record that the Federalist Society is not only evil, but also risible.

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: The Fragile Snowflakes of the Federalist Society 2

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      RepubAnon

      Fortunately, Stanford backed down once a civil rights organization pointed out that under California law, private universities must grant students the same First Amendment protections as public schools. As this was obviously a parody protected by the First Amendment, Stanford will let the student graduate.

      Funny how a top law school was not aware of controlling law.

      Jerzy Russian

      Are the people in the Federalist Society wankers, WATBs, or both?

      Don’t they teach you in law school the art of not drawing attention to something you want to go away?

      mrmoshpotato

      Aww….the poor baby bitchasses.  Why don’t they go suck Dump’s ass for comfort?

      Or better yet, go whine in the comments on Dump’s bigliest tremendous blog.

      HumboldtBlue

      @RepubAnon: ​ 
      I’ve been following this since it appeared, and what’s so damning about it all is that even the most simple-minded of us recognized protected speech immediately. That’s what so shameful for Stanford.

      StringOnAStick

      All Twitter users should take Popehat’s advice and continue to drag the Federalist Society well into the next century.

      Kent

      This has been an amusing episode.  And the parody he wrote was clever and funny as hell.

      But seriously folks.  Of all the people in this country facing injustice, some young white Stanford law school graduate getting a 12-hour hold put on his diploma can’t be in the top 1-million even

      But yeah, drag the Federalist society and Stanford through the mud.  The both deserve it.

      Danielx

      Once again, wondering why “fuck those guys” is not a rotating tag line.

      SFAW

      “Dank meme”? Fuck that shit. The last person I saw use that was tovarishch* Jill Stein, back when she was still semi-relevant, but before she gave the election to The Traitor. Why doesn’t Jeong also say “All REET, Daddy-O!!”?

      Sorry, it’s just another of my pet peeves.

      *I don’t know if there’s a feminine conjugation (so to speak) for “tovarishch.”

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Considering the Federalist Society are billed as the serious adults and intellectuals of the Right and some collage kid can get up their nose this easily that they lash like someones crazy uncle at a family dinner pretty much shows they are running on empty now.

      SFAW

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Punch-fascist-shit-in-the-fucking-face memes?

      Sounds good, whether memes are included or not.*

      *NB to SubaruDianne and Steve in the WTFKW**: Yes, I realize including the “or not” following “whether” is not grammatically correct.

      ** I’m not ignoring all the other jackal pedants***, of course

      *** Or pedantic jackals, I guess

      Jay

      So, tomorrow and the few next weeks should be “fun”.

      Corporate has started hanging the performative LBGTQ and Trans flags, for Pride Month.

      I am hanging an empty chair with a red shawl up, in support of the missing and murdered women and children,

      with orange painted baby shoes, for the T’kumloops Septememic mass graves at the Kamloops Residential School,

      got all my arguments ready to shut down Corporate, or make it Media.

      Wish me luck. The Swawassen people commute all the way to Burnaby store, to avoid the racism at the White Rock store.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SFAW:

      Sounds good, whether memes are included or not.*

      *NB to SubaruDianne and Steve in the WTFKW**: Yes, I realize including the “or not” following “whether” is not grammatically correct.

      The “or not” following “whether” isn’t always redundant. In this case, you’re fine. PASS.

