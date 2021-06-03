A Stanford Law student sent out this objectively hilarious FedSoc parody (“The Originalist Case for Insurrection feat. Josh Hawley”) and the FedSoc chapter filed just about the dumbest, whiniest complaint imaginable, and now the guy’s degree is on hold pending an investigation ?? pic.twitter.com/iiokPL4EgP — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) June 2, 2021

This week’s #WATB Award goes to the Federalist Society, for attempting to salve its wounded fee-fees by cancelling an irreverent law student, because free speech only applies to the Right kind of speech.







No naughty words, no outrageous claims — just a collection of facts & observations!

??A Stanford spokesperson tells me the school will NOT move forward with the investigation into Nicholas Wallace for making fun of the Federalist Society because he engaged in protected speech. The hold on his diploma has allegedly been lifted. Background: https://t.co/gtrIlUfFOd pic.twitter.com/aG5epczMm2 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 3, 2021

This just hit the Stanford Law listserv ?? pic.twitter.com/43eBFWrJJu — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 2, 2021

Murphy the Trickster God protect Mr. Wallace, but I’m thinking this will be a starred point in his CV for the kind of employer best suited to make use of his talents.

‘Stanford’ is taking the hits on social media — not that it doesn’t deserve what it gets — but let it be noted for the record that the Federalist Society is not only evil, but also risible.

/2 But this incident illustrates how such a bureaucratic approach stifles speech and fails to live up to Stanford’s avowed commitment to protect it, and lets bad-faith actors like the rodents at @SLSFedSoc inflict punishment via process. — LolWhatInsurrectionHat (@Popehat) June 3, 2021