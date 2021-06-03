Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – Petrified Forest National Park

On The Road – frosty – Petrified Forest National Park

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

frosty

This park is managed as more of a preserve than many others. There are strict rules about moving (and Heaven forbid taking) any objects from the park so visitors are required to stay on the short trails at several turnoffs and overlooks and not venture into other parkland. Because of this, most of the park, and not just the high points, can be seen in a day. The south visitor center has a short loop trail with some of the largest logs in the park. Most of the turnouts were worth the stop, especially Long Logs, Crystal Forest, and Blue Mesa Trails

The petrified logs are remnants of extinct conifers from a Triassic rainforest, 225 million years ago, when Arizona was part of the single continent of Pangea and was just north of the equator. Rivers flooded and moved trees, and logs and sediment covered them. Groundwater rich in silica and minerals replaced the organic elements. Subsequently, continents moved, land uplifted, climate changed, and erosion exposed the petrified trees.

Most of the National Park is in the Painted Desert, a high desert with elevations around 5,000 feet. The most scenic part is north of I-40. We stopped at several overlooks, along with other turnouts and trails off of the park road. The colors come from iron and manganese, the same elements that colored the petrified wood.

This area is the only part of the park where visitors are permitted to leave roads and graded trails. It’s a wilderness, with no defined trail other than the switchbacks to get down off the rim to the desert floor.

On The Road - frosty - Petrified Forest National Park 7
March 28, 2021

Crystal Forest Trailhead. All the trails were either paved or gravel.

On The Road - frosty - Petrified Forest National Park 6
March 28, 2021

There are locations in the park where it seems like the landscape is littered with petrified logs. This was one of them.

On The Road - frosty - Petrified Forest National Park 5
April 28, 2021

Some of the petrified logs looked incredibly like trees. The difference between heartwood and bark is clear on this one.

On The Road - frosty - Petrified Forest National Park 4
March 28, 2021

The petrified wood is much harder than the sedimentary rock it lies on. Wind and water will erode the underlying rock everywhere except directly under the “wood”.

On The Road - frosty - Petrified Forest National Park 3
March 28, 2021

These pieces look like they were chainsawed, but the even perpendicular breaks are a function of how the mineral crystals break.

On The Road - frosty - Petrified Forest National Park 2
March 28, 2021

As the trees became mineralized, trace elements changed the quartz from white to several different colors. This was one of the more colorful ones.

On The Road - frosty - Petrified Forest National Park 1
March 29, 2021

Painted Desert from one of the overlooks.

On The Road - frosty - Petrified Forest National Park
March 29, 2021

Wilderness Trail, first step to the backcountry.

  • OzarkHillbilly

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      This area is the only part of the park where visitors are permitted to leave roads and graded trails. It’s a wilderness, with no defined trail other than the switchbacks to get down off the rim to the desert floor.

      Whew, had me worried for a second or 3. Took my sons to Petrified Forest/Painted Desert back in the late ’90s. I was very surprised when I asked about trails and the ranger at the desk told me there were none, that a person could go wherever they felt like. I was even more surprised when I asked about permits and was told there were none, a person could go whenever they liked.

      Guess what we did the next day?

