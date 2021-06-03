Guest Post by fellow Jackal, Dr. Victor Matheson PhD, sports economist at Holy Cross

The Job Creators Network, a conservative U.S. advocacy group founded by Trump mega-donor and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, is suing Major League Baseball for $1.1 billion for moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of voting restrictions passed by Republicans in the Georgia Legislature. The $1.1 billion damage claim is based on a $100 million economic loss from moving the All-Star Game out of the state and another $1 billion in punitive damages.

Put aside the fact that it is sheer lunacy to sue a private company for not creating positive spillovers for other firms. I mean by this criteria, every time Home Depot decided not to open a store in one town and opened one instead in another town, small business owners could sue Home Depot for the customer traffic that is no longer coming to the jilted city. No, let’s focus on the entirely fictional $100 million economic impact figure.

Academic economists like myself have been studying the economic impact of sports for over two decades concluding that mega-events like the All-Star Game create economic benefits that are a fraction of that claimed by sports boosters. Sometimes the numbers are simply fabricated and impossible to believe. Truist Park in the northern Atlanta suburbs has a capacity of roughly 50,000 fans. In order to get a $100 million figure, we would need each fan to be generating a rather unbelievable $2,000 in economic impact just for attending a baseball game. But even when estimates are not so obviously fraudulent, economic impact studies suffer from 3 major problems.

The first is the substitution effect. The vast majority of attendees at most sporting events, and even at the MLB All-Star Game, are locals who are spending their spending at the ballpark rather than elsewhere in the local economy. The event shifts around where people are spending their money but doesn’t significantly increase the total amount of consumer spending in a region.

The second is the crowding out effect. While not likely to be a major problem with a relatively minor event like the All-Star Game, when events like the Super Bowl or Olympics attract large numbers of fans from outside the city, they displace other visitors. Pre-COVID, a typical hotel averaged 70% capacity year-round. Fill a hotel with baseball fans and you are crowding the 70% of rooms that would have been filled with other travelers anyways.

The third is the leakage effect. This is when money gets spent in a city but doesn’t stick in the city. Even for those fans who would have traveled to Atlanta for the game and spent money there, most of their spending wouldn’t end up in the pockets of the citizens of greater Atlanta. Their big expenditures would be for tickets (which goes back to MLB), airfare (which goes to nationally owned airlines), and hotels (the most expensive of which are national chains). Thus, even if you find a bunch of out-of-town baseball fans actually spending $2,000 for an All-Star weekend, very little of that $2,000 is going to benefit small, minority-owned businesses in Atlanta.

My own rule of thumb, which others have somewhat flatteringly dubbed “the Matheson Rule” is to take whatever the boosters tell you and move the decimal point one place to the left to get the real economic impact of a sporting event on the local economy. Of course, the Job Creators Network is making me rethink this. Perhaps the “Job Creators Network Corollary” is that we need to move the decimal point two places to the left if RWNJs are making the claim!