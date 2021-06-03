Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Guest Post: No, moving the All-Star Game didn't cost small businesses in Atlanta $100 million

Guest Post by fellow Jackal, Dr. Victor Matheson PhD, sports economist at Holy Cross

The Job Creators Network, a conservative U.S. advocacy group founded by Trump mega-donor and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, is suing Major League Baseball for $1.1 billion for moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of voting restrictions passed by Republicans in the Georgia Legislature. The $1.1 billion damage claim is based on a $100 million economic loss from moving the All-Star Game out of the state and another $1 billion in punitive damages.

Put aside the fact that it is sheer lunacy to sue a private company for not creating positive spillovers for other firms. I mean by this criteria, every time Home Depot decided not to open a store in one town and opened one instead in another town, small business owners could sue Home Depot for the customer traffic that is no longer coming to the jilted city. No, let’s focus on the entirely fictional $100 million economic impact figure.

Academic economists like myself have been studying the economic impact of sports for over two decades concluding that mega-events like the All-Star Game create economic benefits that are a fraction of that claimed by sports boosters. Sometimes the numbers are simply fabricated and impossible to believe. Truist Park in the northern Atlanta suburbs has a capacity of roughly 50,000 fans. In order to get a $100 million figure, we would need each fan to be generating a rather unbelievable $2,000 in economic impact just for attending a baseball game. But even when estimates are not so obviously fraudulent, economic impact studies suffer from 3 major problems.

The first is the substitution effect. The vast majority of attendees at most sporting events, and even at the MLB All-Star Game, are locals who are spending their spending at the ballpark rather than elsewhere in the local economy. The event shifts around where people are spending their money but doesn’t significantly increase the total amount of consumer spending in a region.

The second is the crowding out effect. While not likely to be a major problem with a relatively minor event like the All-Star Game, when events like the Super Bowl or Olympics attract large numbers of fans from outside the city, they displace other visitors. Pre-COVID, a typical hotel averaged 70% capacity year-round. Fill a hotel with baseball fans and you are crowding the 70% of rooms that would have been filled with other travelers anyways.

The third is the leakage effect. This is when money gets spent in a city but doesn’t stick in the city. Even for those fans who would have traveled to Atlanta for the game and spent money there, most of their spending wouldn’t end up in the pockets of the citizens of greater Atlanta. Their big expenditures would be for tickets (which goes back to MLB), airfare (which goes to nationally owned airlines), and hotels (the most expensive of which are national chains). Thus, even if you find a bunch of out-of-town baseball fans actually spending $2,000 for an All-Star weekend, very little of that $2,000 is going to benefit small, minority-owned businesses in Atlanta.

My own rule of thumb, which others have somewhat flatteringly dubbed “the Matheson Rule” is to take whatever the boosters tell you and move the decimal point one place to the left to get the real economic impact of a sporting event on the local economy. Of course, the Job Creators Network is making me rethink this. Perhaps the “Job Creators Network Corollary” is that we need to move the decimal point two places to the left if RWNJs are making the claim!

      TeezySkeezy

      So will MLB argue in court that no, actually, we *don’t* provide the economic benefits we and our boosters claim. Hm. Well that would be amusing in itself.

      mrmoshpotato

      In order to get a $100 million figure, we would need each fan to be generating a rather unbelievable $2,000 in economic impact just for attending a baseball game.

      That’s a LOT of peanuts and Cracker Jack!

      TaMara (HFG)

      Well, as a Coloradoan, I’m still happy to welcome the MLB All-Star game to the land of mail-in ballots, same-day registration and generally protecting voter rights.

      And besides, this Red Sox loving, Rockies supporter, who loves Coors Field and LoDo, is glad for it to get its close-up.

      Bill K

      @TeezySkeezy
      No need. They should be able to just point at their contract where it says they can cancel or move it. They can further state that any economic lost incurred on Atlanta was the fault of the boneheads in State government passing the voter restriction law. Any further lawsuits should be directed there.

      raven

      They have taken the Braves off of almost every platform except cable with this “Bally’s Sports” deal. Fuck em.

      Cervantes

      “I mean by this criteria, every time Home Depot decided not to open a store in one town and opened one instead in another town, small business owners could sue Home Depot for the customer traffic that is no longer coming to the jilted city.” Err no, the exact opposite actually. Home Depot destroys local small businesses. That’s its reason to exist. There goes the hardware store, the garden center, the appliance store, the lumber yard, the home furnishings store . . . .

       

      The people who should sue are the people in the town where it does locate, not the town where it doesn’t.

      Anonymous At Work

      People talk with their mouths and vote with their feet.  Economic impact statements backed by numbers are always more modest than quote-happy CoCs, much less reactionary nutjobs.

      Kinda surprised that they launched this lawsuit, since the next step (assuming MLB doesn’t get it tossed) will be discovery. For a place clearly founded as a sock-puppet for misleading “research” and wingnut-welfare addicts, I’d fear MLB doing discovery.

      Ken

      @Anonymous At Work:  I’d fear MLB doing discovery.

      “Your organization is claiming damages to your income, so let’s see where your income is coming from?”  Yes, that might be interesting.

      Though if they claim it’s damage to their member’s businesses, that will just become funny. “Is it your claim that people going to the All-Star game would have dropped by an Atlanta Home Depot for a framing hammer and a couple of sheets of drywall?”

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Are we including the money spent on sex workers and drug dealers, who then put it back in the local economy?

      Patricia Kayden

      Even if it did cost small businesses millions of dollars, so what?  The voting suppression law hurts millions of Georgians as it restricts their right to vote. Every business should be concerned about that.

      hueyplong

      The mendacity rate is approximately 100% for any sentence uttered/written by any GOPer that includes the term “small business.”  It starts with the definition of the term and spreads out to whatever “facts” they’re spewing about it.

      gene108

      @Anonymous At Work:

      For a place clearly founded as a sock-puppet for misleading “research” and wingnut-welfare addicts, I’d fear MLB doing discovery.

      Discovery in a civil lawsuit only relates to the subject of the lawsuit. It’s going to be a “show your work” sort of thing. Given tobacco companies successfully fought lawsuits for decades, I think this RWNJ place can drag this out awhile.

      I wouldn’t be surprised, if RWNJ won a smaller monetary award than they are asking for. Judge pulls up some contracts are sacred logic, and rules in their favor.

      dmsilev

      Wouldn’t the All Star game be a contractual matter between MLB and whoever owns the stadium? Was there ever a contract between MLB and “the small business owners of the Atlanta area”?

      dr. bloor

      @TeezySkeezy: The proverbial knife fight where contestants are strapped together at the wrist.  With a little luck, the argument would run over into whether the municipal scam that is Truist Park has paid promised benefits, a melee would take place involving MLB, Marcus, and Cobb County government officials, and everyone would end up bleeding out on the ground.

      And then a small meteor would hit, just to make sure.

