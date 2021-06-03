62.9% of all American adults have received at least one vaccine shot; 51.9% are now fully vaccinated. But at this rate, it will take another 5 months to cover 75% of the population. pic.twitter.com/9BTBVHNAvB

Four of the largest child care providers in the U.S. have agreed to offer free child care to parents and caregivers while they get vaccinated during the next month, President Biden will announce on Wednesday. https://t.co/p6viFRFSWY

The US had +16,974 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total higher above 34.1 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 16,501 new cases per day, its lowest level since March 28, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ECG8NMwtrU

After a slow start, China is now doing what virtually no other country in the world can: harnessing the power and all-encompassing reach of its one-party system and a maturing domestic vaccine industry to administer shots at a staggering pace. https://t.co/D9NyyASpOH

Vietnam has issued mass text messages calling for public donations for the government’s COVID-19 vaccine fund to purchase, import, research and produce vaccines. The $1.1 billion fund will be launched on Saturday. https://t.co/h4PpmrtTbw

India’s government signed its first purchase order for unapproved COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, a day after it faced criticism from the top judiciary about a bungled vaccine rollout that has left millions of people vulnerable…

The government will buy 300 million doses from local firm Biological-E and has put down an advance of $205.6 million, the health ministry said, even though the vaccine is still undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, before approvals can be given.

India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech and has begun rolling out Russia’s Sputnik V.

But supplies are running tight after the government opened vaccinations to all adults last month. Some vaccination centres have had to close down, prompting criticism from the Supreme Court about a lack of proper planning…

So far, about 4.7% of the country’s 950 million adult population have been given both doses. The government said this week supplies are improving and it could have as many as 10 million doses each day in July and August, up from just under three million now…

India announced on Thursday 134,154 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, still high but down more than 65% from a peak of 414,188 reported on May 7. The official recorded case load since the start of the pandemic now stands at 28.4 million.