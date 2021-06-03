Exercise your freedom to live without fear. Get vaccinated.
— President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2021
62.9% of all American adults have received at least one vaccine shot; 51.9% are now fully vaccinated. But at this rate, it will take another 5 months to cover 75% of the population. pic.twitter.com/9BTBVHNAvB
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2021
Four of the largest child care providers in the U.S. have agreed to offer free child care to parents and caregivers while they get vaccinated during the next month, President Biden will announce on Wednesday. https://t.co/p6viFRFSWY
— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2021
The US had +16,974 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total higher above 34.1 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 16,501 new cases per day, its lowest level since March 28, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ECG8NMwtrU
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2021
COVID-19 Testing, Treatment, and Vaccines are FREE For Uninsured Patients, Regardless of Immigration Status pic.twitter.com/tSwASkcIV2
— Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) June 2, 2021
======
Summit secures $2.4 bln for COVID shots for poor countries https://t.co/EeMQdMkHfC pic.twitter.com/VrPLOZYqMR
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 2, 2021
After a slow start, China is now doing what virtually no other country in the world can: harnessing the power and all-encompassing reach of its one-party system and a maturing domestic vaccine industry to administer shots at a staggering pace. https://t.co/D9NyyASpOH
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2021
Vietnam has issued mass text messages calling for public donations for the government’s COVID-19 vaccine fund to purchase, import, research and produce vaccines.
The $1.1 billion fund will be launched on Saturday. https://t.co/h4PpmrtTbw
— James Pearson (@pearswick) June 2, 2021
594 doctors succumbed due to COVID-19 in second wave of virus: Indian Medical Association https://t.co/dRj7QU6tcu via @NewIndianXpress
— Crawford Kilian (@Crof) June 2, 2021
Covid-19: India top court criticises vaccination drive https://t.co/s0Yhp3QjZ1
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 3, 2021
India signs deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 mln doses https://t.co/XWtyaH5Unt pic.twitter.com/MW8WwrF7CA
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 3, 2021
India’s government signed its first purchase order for unapproved COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, a day after it faced criticism from the top judiciary about a bungled vaccine rollout that has left millions of people vulnerable…
The government will buy 300 million doses from local firm Biological-E and has put down an advance of $205.6 million, the health ministry said, even though the vaccine is still undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, before approvals can be given.
India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech and has begun rolling out Russia’s Sputnik V.
But supplies are running tight after the government opened vaccinations to all adults last month. Some vaccination centres have had to close down, prompting criticism from the Supreme Court about a lack of proper planning…
So far, about 4.7% of the country’s 950 million adult population have been given both doses. The government said this week supplies are improving and it could have as many as 10 million doses each day in July and August, up from just under three million now…
India announced on Thursday 134,154 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, still high but down more than 65% from a peak of 414,188 reported on May 7. The official recorded case load since the start of the pandemic now stands at 28.4 million.
Coronavirus curbs shutter thousands of Bangkok restaurants https://t.co/p7vWDAaZvZ pic.twitter.com/lPD5Ki7z67
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 3, 2021
Not too many anti-Vaxxer wingnuts in South Korea. A first US step out of vaccine nationalism.
Johnson & Johnson Vaccination Fully Booked in 1 Day https://t.co/fMnZZseP8N
— Robert Manning (@Rmanning4) June 2, 2021
Taiwan says too early to talk of lockdown, but "no optimism" over COVID trends https://t.co/pbNZoZdpWs pic.twitter.com/3SEyAiVrrP
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 3, 2021
Taiwan appreciates Japan considering COVID-19 vaccine donations https://t.co/cwSDtQ7r8B pic.twitter.com/AvbQQX0QO9
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 3, 2021
"In a separate, unpublished, real-world study of Sinopharm in Serbia, 29% of 150 participants were found to have zero antibodies against the virus three months after they received the first of two shots of the vaccine." https://t.co/ZEeLcytaZu
— Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) June 3, 2021
Australia's Victoria state reported its lowest rise in new COVID-19 cases in more than a week, a day after a snap lockdown in capital Melbourne was extended for another week https://t.co/J96rPV6ROk pic.twitter.com/kp8LgvRg2q
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 3, 2021
The Australian millennials desperate for Covid vaccines https://t.co/DTKuJexajS
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 2, 2021
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,640 – RKI https://t.co/oG8lytkqOO pic.twitter.com/SPaqMwSn74
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 3, 2021
Britain says 75% of U.K.'s adult population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and nearly 50% are fully vaccinated. The health secretary says the U.K. reached the milestone in less than six months. https://t.co/SmP0O6zQtm
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2021
Brazil defends hosting of Copa America tournament
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 2, 2021
======
Moderna has applied for full FDA approval of its Covid vaccine. It currently has emergency-use approval. Full approval would make it easier for schools, employers, govt agencies & the military—which has encountered vaccine hesitancy—to mandate the shots https://t.co/tDjrEG0Q0U
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 2, 2021
Scientists have found clues that the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccines offer lasting protection that could diminish the need for frequent booster shots, but they caution that more research is needed and that virus mutations are still a wild card. https://t.co/pBoz3QHz6L
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2021
India's Serum Institute seeks approval to make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine -local media https://t.co/iVyUKEesEj pic.twitter.com/9I7g0MK8xe
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 3, 2021
Israeli researchers now feel pretty confident there is a link between the Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis in young men, @GretchenVogel1 and @jcouzin report. Most cases were mild and resolved within a few weeks. More research needed. https://t.co/EsAgm1xbi1
— Martin Enserink (@martinenserink) June 2, 2021
======
NY is the 1st state to have a vaccine passport. Will the Excelsior Pass catch on? More than 1 million passes have been downloaded since they were introduced, but officials are hoping they will be adopted more widely https://t.co/ipmaJCerKI
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 2, 2021
Git yer SHOT!
West Virginia to give away guns as vaccine incentive https://t.co/YkFJsQpyHg pic.twitter.com/LnBdukTzZl
— The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2021
