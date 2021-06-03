Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, June 2-3

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, June 2-3

India’s government signed its first purchase order for unapproved COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, a day after it faced criticism from the top judiciary about a bungled vaccine rollout that has left millions of people vulnerable…

The government will buy 300 million doses from local firm Biological-E and has put down an advance of $205.6 million, the health ministry said, even though the vaccine is still undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, before approvals can be given.

India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech and has begun rolling out Russia’s Sputnik V.

But supplies are running tight after the government opened vaccinations to all adults last month. Some vaccination centres have had to close down, prompting criticism from the Supreme Court about a lack of proper planning…

So far, about 4.7% of the country’s 950 million adult population have been given both doses. The government said this week supplies are improving and it could have as many as 10 million doses each day in July and August, up from just under three million now…

India announced on Thursday 134,154 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, still high but down more than 65% from a peak of 414,188 reported on May 7. The official recorded case load since the start of the pandemic now stands at 28.4 million.

      The daily death rate is outrageously high considering we have a vaccine that is essentially 100% effective at prevent .. .wait for it … death! As I posted before, we have entered the time frame for the virus of stupid. Many of the people now dying and soon the vast majority will be solely due to being too stupid to get their free vaccination. Simply tragic that hundreds of humans in this country will die for this reason.

