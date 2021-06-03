Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden, Beer, Babysitting and Barbershops – Just Get the Shot!

Joe Biden wants to get this done!

President Biden announced a raft of new private sector initiatives on Wednesday to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, as his administration increasingly looks to outside partners to help meet its goal of 70 percent of adult Americans with at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine by the Fourth of July.

Declaring June as a “national month of action,” the administration wants to incentivize Americans who are hesitant about getting vaccinated with a range of perks, including free food delivery, baseball tickets, Xboxes and chances to win cruise tickets, groceries for a year and free airline flights.

The White House also announced the launch a handful of community-based outreach initiatives, including blanketing local media, providing colleges with resources and launching an effort to recruit 1,000 Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons across the country.

Key Points:

  • Making it easier than ever to get vaccinated.  Walk up vaccinations, mostly within 5 miles of your house.
  • Extended hours in the month of June, many open 24 hours on any Friday.
  • Kindercare, the YMCA and other places will offer free drop-in childcare while parents are getting vaccinated.
  • Uber and Lyft offering free rides for vaccinations.
  • Re-launch a national vaccination tour across the south and the midwest, spearheaded by Kamala Harris, and joined by Jill and Doug.
  • Shots at the shop.  Barbershops, beauty shops.  Local barbers and stylists.
  • This weekend – a national canvassing weekend with volunteers knocking on doors, encouraging people to get vaccinated.
  • City vaccination challenge – which city can grow vaccinations fastest by July 4.
  • Increasing work with employers to host on-site vaccination clinics, get paid time off to get the shot and paid time off for side effects
  • Basketball, hockey, baseball, even racetracks are involved
  • Asking everyone to help get our friends, families and co-workers vaccinated.  Talk about why you got the shot.  Help them find a vaccination location.  Offer a ride.
  • Encouraging with incentives and fun rewards, including free beer.

My favorite part started with this: “Young people, listen up.”

What were your favorite parts?

    46Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @guachi:

      Truth.  It took a lot of unheralded work to make this a reality.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: They need pictures of athletes and other famous people on cereal boxes – getting the vaccine!

      Imagine how cereal sales would go up if Dolly Parton’s picture was on the box!  :-)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: If he really wanted me to get a vaccine he would cancel student loan debt and sign a M4A executive order. And declare the chair where the mitten man sat a national monument.

      -signed tantrum throwing BS brat with a rose emoji in the Twitter handle

      Reply
    8. 8.

      taumaturgo

      Biden is desperate to get this done also. There is precedent for this type of negotiating skills, the Covid-19 relief checks that started at $2,000 and turned into $1,400. 2022 midterm is looking uglier and uglier.

      WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans on an infrastructure package, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out a deal.

      Biden offered to drop plans to hike corporate tax rates as high as 28%, and set a minimum tax rate that companies should pay instead at 15%, sources said.

      In return, Republicans would have to agree to at least $1 trillion in new infrastructure spending, one source said.

      Biden originally proposed an infrastructure package that would cost $2.25 trillion.

      (Reporting by Jarrett Renfrew and Davide Shephardson; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Heather Timmons; Editing by Susan Heavey and Jonathan Oatis)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      @guachi: I know, right?

      the former guy would still be putzing around on the golf course, saying it’s up to the states and if “people don’ wanna get the shot they don’t hafta “ and leaving it at that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      @taumaturgo:

      This is one I think he should get done even with compromise. No one will know or remember the original figure (which was deliberately high anyway, anticipating a counter) and a trillion in infrastructure will take an already humming economy and stretch that out for months and years.

      Take the money. Are you insane? Of course take it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      @taumaturgo:

      Every single one of those infrastructure jobs will ripple right into the “real” economy. People need to see what he’s doing. They’ll like it. They already like it.

      They are not going to let it stall. I agree. Keep moving.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Fair Economist

      So many great ideas here, it’s hard to pick one out. I’d pick “shots at the shop” because almost everybody gets haircuts.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      @taumaturgo:

      Biden originally proposed an infrastructure package that would cost $2.25 trillion.

      You can’t complain people don’t start high enough in a negotiation and then complain when they start high and move down. Your whole fucking genius strategy was “start higher and end higher”. That’s what’s happening here. If it was really “I will hold you to the higher number and anything less is a failure” that’s a different demand.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Subsole

      @taumaturgo:

      I’m really sorry that Biden robbed you of your chance to sit there saying “tolja you shoulda voted Bernie, you uppity little *clang*s.”

      That must really, really suck for you, not being able to watch them make the world suffer for rejecting your selfish little stumblefooted screwup of a messiah again.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      You can’t complain people don’t start high enough in a negotiation and then complain when they start high and move down

       
      Watch them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Fair Economist: Also, barbers and hairstylists spent so much of the pandemic basically shut down, and were hit so hard as a result–and their path to winning back their full pre-pandemic clientele is to get them vaccinated. So the incentive is there. Same reason amusement parks were so eager to become mass-vaccination sites.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      Increasing work with employers to host on-site vaccination clinics, get paid time off to get the shot and paid time off for side effects

      Like I said: workplace clinics were what got me to start getting my flu shot every year (after one terrible season of disease at the office).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Joe Falco

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Well, if you’re going to bring up the student loan forgiveness proposal, it’s only fair to mention that we’re still waiting on the memo Biden asked the Education Department to prepare examining his legal authority to wipe out student debt through executive action (link). It would be nice if the president could do it or if it was somehow possible to make those vaccinate or already vaccinated eligible to have whatever student debt they gave forgiven or reduced as an enticement. But everything Biden laid out in his speech are good and productive steps and way more than what would have been done if TFG was still president.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      germy

      @Kay:

      I agree, take the money.

      But what I don’t understand is, if they lower the wealth tax rate, we won’t be able to pay for the stuff we want.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      West of the Cascades

      @taumaturgo: I realize you don’t comment in good faith, but even your bad-faith argument here ignores that Congress could (1) pass $1 trillion worth of infrastructure in a negotiated bipartisan bill and then turn around and (2) pass $1.25 trillion more (for “non-traditional infrastructure”) through reconciliation.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      @germy:

      I think he started higher there than he needed also. I agree though- it’s important. I just feel some sense of urgency because what absolutely destroyed Democrats in the 2010 midterms was the lag in the economy. Biden sees the error and is not going to make it again. You can’t tell “normies” to wait. They’re loosely attached – they don’t follow along. He has to keep pushing money down and infrastructure is an excellent way to do that, and good on its own merits. It’ll pay now and for decades after. He cannot let it go.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @germy:

      The counterproposal isn’t to lower the tax rate. It’s to leave the rate as is but create a corporate minimum tax.  I don’t know the details beyond that.

       

      ETA:

      The president still intends to seek the tax increase, the source said, meaning the White House could pursue the policy outside of infrastructure talks — or in the case that bipartisan negotiations ultimately collapse.

       

      In its place, Biden emphasized a different part of his proposal, which would amount to a new, minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. This change would seek to take aim at dozens of profitable U.S. corporations that pay little to nothing to the federal government annually, the source said. The White House also proposed stepping up enforcement on corporations and wealthy earners who rely on loopholes to lessen their tax burdens, according to the person familiar with the talks.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      dmsilev

      Florida Man accused of killing iguana uses ‘stand your ground’ defense to try to get charge dropped

      The iguana died while the officer was driving it back to the animal-control office in Florida’s Palm Beach County, the arrest report says. PJ Nilaja Patterson, 43, was charged with animal cruelty for allegedly kicking, throwing and stepping on the animal until it was near death.
      He later employed an unusual argument in his defense: The iguana started it.
      Patterson, who stands 6-foot-3, argued that the three-foot iguana had “viciously attacked” him and that he was immune from prosecution under Florida’s “stand your ground” law, which allows a person to use force against someone who poses an imminent threat.

      Florida’s “stand your ground” principle, which also holds that a person is not obligated to retreat when threatened, does not usually apply to reptiles.

      If convicted of animal cruelty, Patterson faces a maximum of five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kay:

      The one thing I worry about in that regard is the inflation we’re seeing. It’s because of the pandemic forcing the economy to shut down, but I really hope it doesn’t continue into 2022 and Biden’s stimulus policies get blamed for it. The Fed last I read seems to think it’s transitory, but companies like Costco disagree

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: “We sentence you to being shipped parcel post from Nome to Key West. And back again.”

      “Not that we’re still angry about the dead chicks.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ninedragonspot

      My favorite part: the administration is also releasing some 25 million doses (Astra-Zeneca, I presume) to other countries.  25 million doses is a drop in the bucket compared to the magnitude of the challenge in vaccinating the world, but it’s an important first step.  US vaccine diplomacy has so far been suboptimal.   A larger tranche of doses will be distributed through COVAX by the end of the month.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      William D

      perhaps a new thread on “I helped  X get the shot”….stories of persuading cajoling bribing facilitating our friends etc to get the darn shot……might require new stickers

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: As a sentencing alternative, he could be locked in a cell to “stand his ground” for a day with a selection of Florida’s other reptiles.

      (To clarify, I mean alligators, not the Florida GQP.)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ruckus

      @Subsole:

      I have him pied, for the concept that you stated, wasting everyone’s time with his BS.

      My comment is thanking you for your comment.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      gene108

      So, Biden’s creating a private-public partnership to leverage corporations existing customer base to multiply government coercion to establish a new paradigm in synergizing a path for future architected public-private partnerships to extend coercive government tactics from our X-box’s to our barbershops.

      Sounds perfectly innocent to me.

      Reply

