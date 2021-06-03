Joe Biden wants to get this done!
President Biden announced a raft of new private sector initiatives on Wednesday to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, as his administration increasingly looks to outside partners to help meet its goal of 70 percent of adult Americans with at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine by the Fourth of July.
Declaring June as a “national month of action,” the administration wants to incentivize Americans who are hesitant about getting vaccinated with a range of perks, including free food delivery, baseball tickets, Xboxes and chances to win cruise tickets, groceries for a year and free airline flights.
The White House also announced the launch a handful of community-based outreach initiatives, including blanketing local media, providing colleges with resources and launching an effort to recruit 1,000 Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons across the country.
Key Points:
- Making it easier than ever to get vaccinated. Walk up vaccinations, mostly within 5 miles of your house.
- Extended hours in the month of June, many open 24 hours on any Friday.
- Kindercare, the YMCA and other places will offer free drop-in childcare while parents are getting vaccinated.
- Uber and Lyft offering free rides for vaccinations.
- Re-launch a national vaccination tour across the south and the midwest, spearheaded by Kamala Harris, and joined by Jill and Doug.
- Shots at the shop. Barbershops, beauty shops. Local barbers and stylists.
- This weekend – a national canvassing weekend with volunteers knocking on doors, encouraging people to get vaccinated.
- City vaccination challenge – which city can grow vaccinations fastest by July 4.
- Increasing work with employers to host on-site vaccination clinics, get paid time off to get the shot and paid time off for side effects
- Basketball, hockey, baseball, even racetracks are involved
- Asking everyone to help get our friends, families and co-workers vaccinated. Talk about why you got the shot. Help them find a vaccination location. Offer a ride.
- Encouraging with incentives and fun rewards, including free beer.
My favorite part started with this: “Young people, listen up.”
What were your favorite parts?
