Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The math demands it!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Consistently wrong since 2002

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

We still have time to mess this up!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I personally stopped the public option…

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

You are here: Home / z-Retired Categories / Site Maintenance / Ad Testing

Ad Testing

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

I believe that all of the usual ads have been turned off for a test through the weekend.

Ad Testing

Zergnet – off.

Big banner at the top – off.

Prosper ads with the little triangles – off.

Our testing made it clear that each one of those was breaking the site in various ways.

🌸

We are trying out a new kind of ad, which was pinned to the bottom of the screen for a short time as a way to show us what it would look like.  I’ll be polite and say that it caused a kerfuffle, which I know because I got email as well as multiple site feedback messages through the form.  So yay for everyone reporting a problem right away!

The ad is now in the sidebar where it belongs.  On phones, the sidebar shows up beneath the content and the comments.

For now, it just rotates though the 6 or 7 most recent posts, but on Monday ads will be added to the mix.

There is no way to pause the video in the window or close it.

I wish I knew more about what to expect, but until ads are added to the mix, this is all I know.

But you can all let me know how the site is behaving – is it loading fine, or taking forever to load, on iPads and tablets?  How about phones?  How about the back arrow and anything else that has broken with the other ads.

I have also seen some complaints in the comments about nothing able to pause the video or close it.  When someone says something is worse than Zergnet, that’s not good.

Chime in if you have any thoughts you would like to share.

Update: Peony photo included for calming effect.  Plus, these are my last peonies to bloom for the year, so I had to share them.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     