I believe that all of the usual ads have been turned off for a test through the weekend.

Zergnet – off.

Big banner at the top – off.

Prosper ads with the little triangles – off.

Our testing made it clear that each one of those was breaking the site in various ways.

🌸

We are trying out a new kind of ad, which was pinned to the bottom of the screen for a short time as a way to show us what it would look like. I’ll be polite and say that it caused a kerfuffle, which I know because I got email as well as multiple site feedback messages through the form. So yay for everyone reporting a problem right away!

The ad is now in the sidebar where it belongs. On phones, the sidebar shows up beneath the content and the comments.

For now, it just rotates though the 6 or 7 most recent posts, but on Monday ads will be added to the mix.

There is no way to pause the video in the window or close it.

I wish I knew more about what to expect, but until ads are added to the mix, this is all I know.

But you can all let me know how the site is behaving – is it loading fine, or taking forever to load, on iPads and tablets? How about phones? How about the back arrow and anything else that has broken with the other ads.

I have also seen some complaints in the comments about nothing able to pause the video or close it. When someone says something is worse than Zergnet, that’s not good.

Chime in if you have any thoughts you would like to share.

Update: Peony photo included for calming effect. Plus, these are my last peonies to bloom for the year, so I had to share them.