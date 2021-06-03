Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Beverages

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Beverages

68 Comments

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

1

In this week’s Medium Cool, as we move back to Thursdays for the summer, let’s talk about beverages. I know this is a space for the arts, but drinking can, I think, be an artistic pleasure.

I know many of you don’t drink alcohol, and while I’d like to discuss favorite wine, cocktails, beer, cider, I also want to talk about non-alcoholic drinks. Recently, for example, Costco has had organic guava juice (not from concentrate), and I can’t get enough of it. It’s the perfect combo of sweet and tart and funky. I’m also a big fan of beer made by Athletic Brewing Company, which only makes non-alcoholic beer, and does so in many varieties with a ton of flavor.

So let’s talk about and share likes and recipes, bargain finds, unusual pleasures as we start the summer season.

    68Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      BG, you have had a month off, and this is our first Thursday Medium Cool.

      So I have to ask… have you been using this month to um, research, this topic?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      pacem appellant

      I’ve been looking for a good zero alcohol beer. I’ll check this out, thanks! As for my own contribution to the discussion, I’ve been enjoying the gin made by Drink Monday. It’s zero calorie and the G&T is good! They also make a zero-cal / zero-OH(-) whiskey. I’m OK with it. It’s growing on me. The first sip isn’t anything like whiskey, but the by the fourth and fifth ones, my brain is fooled.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Since I am here talking to myself, i will take this occasion to vent.  I have been catching up on the last 2 seasons of The Librarians.  I am now on episode 6, and all I can say is holy hell and WTF?

      I saw this episode right after one of the other shows I watch killed off the main character.  Double WTF? Who does that?

      I think I need a drink.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TomatoQueen

      Lemonade, hot choccy, Pinot Gris, there was that bottle of Dom Perignon in 1975,  Tullamore Dew, Beaujolais Nouveau cos I love CHEEP red wine, Cat Pee on a Gooseberry Bush (from New Zealand), that Barossa Red we found at World Market that time, and that Chateau Margaux 1937 that time when I was too young for it.

      Coffee.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BGinCHI

      @pacem appellant: The witbier they make is really solid, as is the sour I had. Haven’t tried the porter or the gose, and I don’t really drink IPA.

      But since NA beer is what they do, it’s better than anything else I’ve ever tried that was sans alcohol. Plus, just the sheer variety of choices is pretty novel.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      I had a lot of fun making homemade soft drinks.  Homemade root beer and tonic water are just fantastic.  I did it the easy way- make a syrup and mix with soda water from a siphon as needed- rather than trying the fiddly business of fermenting to get the fizz.  It’s even easier to make homemade ginger beer or lemon-lime soda.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PeakVT

      I have tried to like NA beer but I just can’t. But I haven’t encountered a craft NA beer so I will give those a try.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      gwangung

      @WaterGirl: Well, crap….I let this drop…..maybe I need to catch up. (The show hired one of my actor crushes…I mean literal crush here)(a note to non artistic types…that IS a no-no to do, but was fortunately never tempted to act on).

       

      @BGinCHI: If you’re talking The Librarians, it was a show run by John Rogers (he of Leverage fame and popularizer of the 27% factor)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Central Planning

      We bought an alcohol-free tequila because we figured we could drink margaritas all day and still be functional.

      Turns out it’s not tequila with alcohol removed, it’s a mix of flavors that tastes NOTHING like real tequila.

      I absolutely hate waking up with any sort of headache from drinking, so no/lite drinking is the way for me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Alison Rose

      I don’t drink alcohol at all–no, not even a little, no not even on special occasions, etc. I know the jackals are more understanding, but in other places, even at my age, I still get people who have a very hard time grasping the concept of “never.” Last time I had a drop of alcohol was probably at around 18 years old. I never had the “fun drunken times and maybe feeling crappy later” thing…it just always made me feel ill immediately, whether it was wine or beer or hard liquor or anything.

      My fave things these days are Cran-Whatever: Cran-Grape, Cran-Raspberry, Cran-Pomegranate, etc. Love ’em.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      pacem appellant

      @WaterGirl: They are non-alcoholic products that closely resemble in flavor their alcoholic counterparts. So the gin tastes more or less like gin, but without deleterious side effects. Their whiskey gets its sweetness from monk fruit, which is sweet like stevia but does not metabolize in the gut.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      SLO Brew in (duh) San Luis Obispo makes a blood orange hefeweisen named Cali Squeeze that masterfully combines the citrus with the bready, spritzy light-bodied, unfiltered wheat beer.  When summer temps climb from stun to kill it’s a welcome change from IPAs and such. There’s also a mango version. While there are dozens of pale ale and IPAs with citrus, the beer overwhelms the citrus in most. It’s a challenging dance rarely perfected.

      Don’t do “lite” or “light” beers so can’t comment on those or NA beer. I’ll have sparkling mineral water instead.

      Summer’s also the time to switch to roses and cool climate white wines. Oysters and chablis or semillion? Yes please.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      @BGinCHI:

      I don’t have the more complicated recipes with me, but I’ll try to post some when I get home.  For the simple ones:

      Lemon-lime soda:

      1 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice

      1 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice

      1 cup sugar

      Combine in an appropriate sized container.  Mix thoroughly until sugar is completely dissolved.  Make lemon lime soda by mixing 1/4 cup syrup, 1 cup ice, and soda water sufficient to make one pint.  Syrup keeps for at least 2 weeks refrigerated.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      BGinCHI

      @trollhattan: That SLO beer is in my wheelhouse. Kind of like a cloudy wheat radler.

      Chablis and oysters is perfection and I need to do that soon. So hard to find good oysters here.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TomatoQueen

      @WaterGirl: ​
       

      Choccy is indeed a twee endearment for chocolate in all its incarnations, and I will not give it up. Reminds me I need to get some Penzey’s in.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      There are so many beverages I used to love that I can’t drink any more for various reasons. Coffee. Even decaf coffee, except on rare occasions. Beer. Gin. Vodka. Carbonated anything. Any juice other than watermelon or grape.

      Basically, it’s down to: Water. Rice or oat milk. Wine. Watermelon juice. Pretty boring.

      And our local grocery store no longer carries Paul Newman’s Gorilla Grape Juice, which is my fave of all time.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jeffro

      I tried Athletic’s golden lager – Upside Dawn? – a week or two ago.  It was good, but I don’t think n/a beer is for me.  I’d rather just have a diet 7up or something.

      Bold Rock’s hard seltzers are frightfully good (especially if you get the variety pack).

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MomSense

      Love Athletic Brewing Company beer.  I’ve heard that a new craft NA brewery is going to open in Portland Maine – beer capital of the world.

      In the summer I like to make lemonade  with honey and rosemary.  My kids like to add fresh fruit to sparkling lemonade.

      Best mocktails I’ve had are at a little restaurant called Baharat.  I went to the menu to see what they are offering this week and found two that look really good.

      https://www.baharatmaine.com/menu-1

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mousebumples

      If anyone has some good mocktail recipes, I’d love to hear them.

      I enjoy this one –

      • 2 parts cranberry juice
      • 1 part lemon lime soda
      • A splash of orange juice (or more, if preferred, to taste)
      Reply
    36. 36.

      bluefoot

      Late in the winter I went through a phase of making candied citrus peel.  So now I have a couple of small jars of the leftover syrup which I plan to use in cocktails.  The syrup has a nice citrus tang (one orange, one grapefruit, one lemon).  Now that summer is coming on, I will also use in lemonade, etc.

      A random guy in the liquor store gave me a recommendation for mezcal and it’s terrific.  Montelobos, with 100% organic and sustainably grown agave. I want to invent cocktails using it….I’ve been eyeing the green cardamom in the spice rack and the above mentioned citrus syrups.

      But honestly, I’ve barely had any alcohol during the pandemic (maybe 6 or 7 times total) since I drink socially.  Looking forward to wine with friends at some point.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      BGinCHI

      @Jeffro: ​
        Ironically, my friend who introduced it to me told me he loved all their beers except the blonde. So….might be worth trying another kind.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      BGinCHI

      @bluefoot: We don’t drink much liquor at home (or away, for that matter), but when we do it’s mostly mezcal. Such a great smoky taste, especially with fruit juice.

      For those who drink tequila, give mezcal a try. It’s similar but smokier and almost all artisanal, as opposed to tequila, which is almost all factory made.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      Four Peaks in Tempe makes an amazing Peach Ale. They also make a good one called Kiltlifter.

      I am exceedingly homesick.

      I may want to move back.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      gwangung

      @WaterGirl: It was just one of the guest artists in the Asian monastery episode, so not a Big Name….

      But I am a sucker for women who are physically attractive (I AM that shallow), have a gracious personality (i.e., won’t tell me to “Fuck Off” if I overstep) and have enormous talent and focusses it like a laser.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Wapiti

      My most favorite beverage these days is horchata. Making it is a 2-day affair, because the rice/water/cinnamon soaks overnight, but it’s quite refreshing on hot days or with spicy food. Hmm. Maybe I should find my recipe again.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      zhena gogolia

      @raven:

      Yeah, the flavor of gin or whiskey is not really something I would crave in and of itself. Grape juice is better.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      narya

      I’ve made my own ginger ale mix (and can share recipe if folks are interested). Lagunitas makes a “hop water” thing–a lot of the beer flavors, esp. hops, but no alcohol. I like it a lot; it’s quite refreshing. Ain’t cheap, and can be hard to find (Binny’s for Chi folks). I do drink alcohol, however, mostly beer & wine: had a bunch of Weyerbacher’s this past week, and brought some back as well. I’ve also made my own lime simple syrup for margaritas, and much prefer it to Rose’s; it would probably work nicely with some club soda for a limeade thing.

      I quite enjoy finding new beers–travel is basically an opportunity to find good brewpubs. At this point, though, given my extensive sampling, I am not a beer “chaser”: yeah, Dark Lord is quite nice if someone brings one, but there are limits to what I’m willing to do to get one. Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout is the same: if I remember, if I’m at the store, if it doesn’t sound icky, sure, I’ll go for it. My favorite brewery these days (again, for you Chicago folks) is Sketchbook: high-quality beer, true to style, tasty.

      The one social thing forward to which I am looking: I have two friends who get a lot of big beers: high alcohol, bomber-size bottles. It’s hard for two people to drink those–it’s a commitment. A few years ago, I started hosting beer-from-the-basement parties, where I would supply food of various sorts and they would bring some of those beers (and I’d have lower-alcohol ones as well) and six of us would gather and share them. Six is about the right number–everyone gets some, but you don’t have to commit to a lot of anything. The key thing is that the attendees have to actually like beer, and big beers in particular. But it was a lot of fun, and I am looking forward to doing it again this summer.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      trollhattan

      @BGinCHI:

      Oysters can be tricky to find. One of my favorite reasons to go to the PNW are the places with access to the region’s tiny oyster farms. Heaven.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Falling Diphthong

      Whole Foods has a black currant juice that is really refreshing–a more complex red grade juice.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JMG

      We go through a lot of Polar Cranberry-Lime seltzer in our house. In terms of alcohol, it’s pretty much all wine. A cocktail before dinner at a restaurant (martini in winter, gin and tonic in summer, Alice likes manhattans), but we went 14 months between restaurant visits.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      BGinCHI

      @trollhattan: ​
        I learned to eat oysters at Rodney’s in Toronto, but agree that PNW is the best place to get local stuff (small, cold water varieties, esp.).

      Reply
    63. 63.

      prostratedragon

      Well just dang, and me about to put in an order to Costco.

      Don’t drink much alcohol; not against it, just seldom do. At those times, bourbon. An occasional porter is my beer favorite, or this time of year a Corona with clams or a fish boil. Coffee only several times a week, because if I have it too often I don’t enjoy it, and at the prices for fairly light, sweet, and strong French roast, even at home, enjoyment is essential. Chewy orange juice; you folks who like it pulp-free, I’m getting your pulp added in. A Vernor’s daily, extra chilled from the freezer, or sometimes a Gosling’s instead. Come the hot weather I’ll be getting fresh mint and making what I call a Bowen Avenue Cooler, which is just lime juice or limeade with mint macerating in it, topped off with Vernor’s. Sort of a nonalcoholic mojito, but deserves its own positive name.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Nora Lenderbee

      Spouse makes wine from peaches, cherries, plums–anything except grapes. It’s really fun, and the wines are delicious, if somewhat weird. He’s also done zucchini wine–surprisingly good; eggplant wine–not too terrible; and basil wine–ugh.

      He also makes ginger ale, root beer, and ginger beer. The ginger ale is fantastic with a sharp bite. The sodas are not alcoholic, the ginger beer has very low alcohol.

      Basically, he’ll ferment anything (once).  Today he made cherry wine.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      narya

      @BGinCHI: I have! multiple times. Even met one of the owners multiple times (at the Map Room as well as at the brewery). I don’t remember if we have a run there this year or not

      ETA: Sketchbook now has TWO spaces, one in Evanston and one in Skokie.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      SaltWaterCleanse

      Had my first Pliny the Elder last weekend. My life is forever changed for the better. Shoutout to my sister’s boyfriend, Deryck, for hooking me up.

      Reply

