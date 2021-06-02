Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The willow is too close to the house.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Good luck with your asparagus.

The revolution will be supervised.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This really is a full service blog.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Yes we did.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Progressing

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Progressing

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , ,


No pity, Repubs…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Kay
  • MomSense
  • Mudbrush
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      As a negotiator, Biden leaves GOP senators unsure how far he will go

      Are there people who negotiate by telling the other side their strategy and bottom line in advance?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Steeplejack

      Well, I updated to Firefox 89.0 this morning and am having a few nitpicky problems. I knew that a “redesign” was part of this upgrade, but it didn’t look too awful. And in fact I can’t really see some of the “improvements,” such as the “bigger, floatier” tabs.

      What I am having a problem with is the color scheme, or “theme.” The default one is very white-on-white, not good for readability. The few other “standard” themes are not any better, and so I embarked on a search through the bazillions of custom themes on offer. Haven’t found a good one yet, but I have wasted a ton of time, so at least there’s that. I am considering the horrific prospect of creating my own custom theme.

      If anyone has a readable Firefox theme that they like, please let me know.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      Any time the GOP is caught off=balance is a good time for the country.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      Interesting that Biden put Harris in charge of solving the Machinema conundrum. Maybe I’m missing something, but is there any other way to address the voting rights obstacles red state Republicans are so busily creating?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MomSense

      Damn my French is so rusty. Managed to help a lovely woman from Senegal figure out where to buy a bus card and bought her fare.

      Thinking about all the things a person has to navigate when they relocate to a new country is overwhelming.

      I need to work on my French.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @Betty Cracker: Interesting that Biden put Harris in charge of solving the Machinema conundrum…

      I look at VP Harris’ new appointment this way:  On the one hand,  it’s a highly visible task, and it demonstrates (again) that Biden trusts her, and that she’s capable of doing great things.

      On the other hand, having the Uppity Black Lady in charge of voting-rights legislation will guarantee that every idiot Repub and their worst constituents demonstrate, day after day, exactly how essential this legislation really is!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      Me too

      ETA: I saw my trainer for the first time yesterday (I’ve been paying her all along), and she was talking about her visceral reaction to the sound of TFG’s voice and about how much she loved having Biden instead.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geminid

      The Jerusalem Post reports that Israeli lead Yair Lapid still has not finalized his “Change Coalition.” Lapid has until 11:59pm Israeli time to notify the President and the Knesset Speaker that he has a governing coalition. The proposed government would consist of 7 left, center and right-wing Jewish parties, plus the Arab party Ra’am. Lapid’s coalition is called the Change Coalition because it would oust Benjamin Netanyahu from the office of Prime Minister, and he and his allies have mounted a fierce campaign against it

      If Lapid misses the deadline, a 15 day period follows in which any Knesset member can try to form a ruling coalition. If that is not done, a new election will be held, it looks like in early November.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Steeplejack: I have no idea what you are talking about (I’ll wait until your done laughing to continue) but my Firefox is quite readable. I’m not sure which version I have but I just downloaded a new version a few weeks ago.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debbie

      @MomSense:

      Years ago in NYC, I helped a group of French tourists figure out the bus fare they needed to board a city bus. My high school French was as poor as their English. The bus driver was unamused but surprisingly patient. The tourists ended up offering me their change and I would pick out the coins for their fares. They laughed and waved and shouted their “Merci”s as they boarded and took off. I can’t imagine something this pleasant happening in large parts of this country.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @MomSense: Theoretically I think it could be addressed it on a state-by-state basis with ballot initiatives (assuming all affected states have that option), but that remedy would come too late to stop Republicans from rigging the vote in 2022. Also, I don’t know about other states, but in FL, Republicans have demonstrated repeatedly that they’ll just ignore or water down ballot initiatives they don’t like, as they did with the ex-felon voting rights restoration initiative.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video.
      On Monday, Amy Donofrio’s legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.
      In March, the school district announced Donofrio would be removed from her classroom while Duval Schools conducted an investigation for “several allegations.” The district declined to say what those allegations are, citing the active investigation. By April, the Southern Poverty Law Center announced it was suing Duval Schools on Donofrio’s behalf.
      “I’m getting sued right now in Duval County, which is in Jacksonville because there was an entire classroom memorialized to Black Lives Matter,” Corcoran said during his presentation. “We made sure she was terminated and now we’re being sued by every one of the liberal left groups who say it’s freedom of speech issue.”
      Duval County Public Schools told the Times-Union on Monday morning that Donofrio is still an active employee within the school district.
      “The employee is assigned to paid, non-teaching duties,” a spokeswoman said.
      Public records show that Donofrio’s teaching certificate is still active and that she has faced no disciplinary actions from the state department of education as of this time.

      It’s a lie that he got her fired – just the ordinary, daily lying of the Trump bullies– they brag a lot- and it’s also a lie that her ‘entire classroom memorialized Black Lives Matter’ but it is true that he is being sued.

      They’re sending in rabid Trumpsters from outside these school districts to police public school teachers and ban any mention of racism, because mentioning racism hurts the feelings of white (adult) conservatives.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @MomSense: You gave her a kind welcome anyway. May she meet with many more kind people.

      @Baud: I woke up to a rejection so I’m hoping my daily horror is over. I have an 8am doc appointment for a follow up to a test that looked squirrely. Dr. Internet says it’s probably nothing.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      germy

      Beef Shortages Are Probably on the Way, Thanks to Latest Hack
      Here’s my paranoid theory:  these Russian hacks are designed to inflate the prices and create shortages of the stuff Real Americans™ are passionate about:  their gas tanks and their grills.  And nothing gets done in Russia without the approval of the guy in charge over there.  He’s doing this to make trouble for Biden.  He wants everyone pissed off at 46.

      This isn’t about ransom.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Steeplejack

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Laugh it up, bro’! There is a newer version—last day or so—that is waiting to get you. Go to Help | About Firefox to see which version you’re running; 89.0 is the latest.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      rikyrah

       

      Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) tweeted at 0:40 PM on Tue, Jun 01, 2021:
      CEOs hate remote work because “corporate culture” has collapsed. The support structure made work bearable. Now people realize they’re unfulfilled and overworked. Also management doesn’t have fake reasons to promote their white bros like “team player” or “go getter” or “presence”
      (https://twitter.com/QondiNtini/status/1399782831191166979?s=03)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MomSense

      @Betty Cracker:

      If they do have referenda in off years it may be too late to qualify for the ballot.  Putting a referendum question could drive turnout – but maybe the wrong turnout.  Ugh.

      I hate that our SCOTUS is packed with zealots.  We desperately need to unpack the courts.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.