Former President Donald J. Trump has removed himself entirely from the internet.
Still banned from Twitter and Facebook, and struggling to find a way to influence news coverage since leaving office, Mr. Trump decided on Wednesday to shutter his do-it-yourself alternative, a blog he had started just a month ago called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Mr. Trump had become frustrated after hearing from friends that the site was getting little traffic and making him look small and irrelevant, according to a person familiar with his thinking.
SMALL LIKE HIS HANDS. Apparently his supporters aren’t big readers, which, I am sure, comes as a major shock.
It’s not easy maintaining a near top 10,000 blog for almost two decades, but a month isn’t even trying. Speaking of top 10,000 blogs, a big shout out to LGM, which has been around for 17 years. Congrats, folks!
