Website for Illiterate Morons Surprisingly Has Few Readers

Website for Illiterate Morons Surprisingly Has Few Readers

23 Comments

This post is in: 

So sad:

Former President Donald J. Trump has removed himself entirely from the internet.

Still banned from Twitter and Facebook, and struggling to find a way to influence news coverage since leaving office, Mr. Trump decided on Wednesday to shutter his do-it-yourself alternative, a blog he had started just a month ago called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.”

Mr. Trump had become frustrated after hearing from friends that the site was getting little traffic and making him look small and irrelevant, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

SMALL LIKE HIS HANDS. Apparently his supporters aren’t big readers, which, I am sure, comes as a major shock.

It’s not easy maintaining a near top 10,000 blog for almost two decades, but a month isn’t even trying. Speaking of top 10,000 blogs, a big shout out to LGM, which has been around for 17 years. Congrats, folks!

    23Comments

    4. 4.

      namekarB

      Some people say . . . He made a fistful of dollars by selling the domain name

    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      My favorite of the Orange Clown’s tweets was when he met Prince Charles: “I’m having lunch today with the Prince of Whales”

    8. 8.

      HypersphericalCow

      This is great proof of the network amplification effects that the big social networks have. Absent that, Trump is just another old man yelling at clouds.

    14. 14.

      Tony Jay

      I’m just having a ball imagining the High Council of GQP Archons sitting silently around their meeting table, all of them baffled that This Fucking Guy owns their entire world, all of them too cowardly to be the one who calls in the hitman.

      Bare is back without brother to guard it, melonfarmers.

    18. 18.

      Mike in NC

      I think both Melania and Stormy Daniels would describe his private parts as “small and irrelevant”.

    19. 19.

      guachi

      Probably had a deal on the webhosting where it was free for the first 30 days. So, of course, Trump canceled as soon as he’d have to pay real money.

    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      @raven:   Amazing young woman.

      Had not realized it was a mother bear with cubs on the wall.  Glad all ended well for everyone (including the bear and cubs).

    21. 21.

      jl

      Radio news blurb said Trump was angry that people were making fun of it too.

      Sad day! Not the best, there were some problems. A mess.

    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      It is merciful that we are not subjected to all things trump.  Our lives are enriched and enlarged by his absence.

      Although, I look forward to Trump:  The Federal Trial(s).

      And may I add: foo on Maggie Haberman.  Publicist from hell, masquerading as a journalist.

