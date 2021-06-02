Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: The Tokyo Olympics Are Gonna Be TITANIC!

If the guys in charge can keep every compartment hermetically sealed, it’ll be a cruise to remember — at least for the first class passengers. If it hits a pandemic iceberg, well… just imagine the storytelling potential!

Tokyo is under a COVID-19 state of emergency, but IOC Vice President John Coates has said the games will open on July 23 — state of emergency, or no state of emergency.

As an exclamation point, Australia’s softball team — the first major group of athletes from abroad to set up an Olympic base in Japan — arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday.

So the Olympics are barreling ahead. But why?

Start with billions of dollars at stake, a contract that overwhelmingly favors the IOC, and a decision by the Japanese government to stay the course, which might help Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga keep his job.

These factors have overridden scathing criticism from medical bodies that fear the Olympics may spread COVID-19 variants, and a call for cancellation from Asahi Shimbun, a games’ sponsor and the country’s second-largest selling newspaper. The United States Department of State has issued a Level-4 “Do not travel” warning for Japan with Tokyo and other areas under a state of emergency that expires on June 20…

A not-for-profit based in Switzerland, the IOC has ironclad control under terms of the so-called Host City Contract, and it’s unlikely to cancel on its own since it would lose billions in broadcast rights and sponsorship income.

Though it portrays itself as a sporting league of nations, the IOC is a multi-billion dollar sports business that derives almost 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights. Another 18% comes from 15 top sponsors…

The IOC always references the World Health Organization as the shield for its coronavirus guidance. The IOC has published two editions of so-called Playbooks — the final edition is out this month — spelling out protocols for athletes and everyone else during the Olympics.

Recent test events held under the protocols have faced few problems, but athletes will have to accept strict rules.

“I felt beyond safe,” American sprinter Justin Gatlin said at a test event last month in Tokyo. “I know a lot of athletes are not going to be happy with this but the measures are in place to keep everyone safe.”


Report from steerage. (I’d add ‘… so far’, but I’m not a professional reporter.)

Around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have quit, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing organisers…

Multiple opinion polls have shown that a majority of respondents are opposed to holding the Games this summer during the pandemic.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Poe Larity

      Parental Units are watching Mollie B’s Polka Party show. Something called Rural Media Network. They’re not dancing with MAGA hats, so it could be 20 years old.

      I wonder what Gen X and Z’s equivalent of Lawrence Welk will be. Probably Balloon-Juice.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      I hate to think that Simone won’t get another chance at world domination, but it would be foolish to allow these games to go on.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Poe Larity

      How about an ActBlue to buy Princess Lines before the next election and rename every ship Golgafrincham Ark Fleet Ship B through Z. Then offer registered Republicans in the purples a three year tour.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: lol

      They should have a 100m freestyle ‘marshmallow test’, just so New Zealand could win all three medals

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      @Mike in NC: Yeah, that was a real WTF moment, not to mention the complete opposite of what the games are supposed to be. *

      For me, though, the last straw was when the TV networks stopped airing the Games live, preferring to air selected bits when they would get the most ratings.  Grrr.

       

      *But maybe not.  Mary Renault, who wrote a whole lot of gay-friendly historical novels set in Ancient Greece, has one of her characters attend one of the original Olympic Games.  An interesting conversation happens, when a coach (? IIRC) laments how athletes are training exclusively for a single sport and not being very sportsmanlike in conduct or play.  He says the training is distorting the athletes’ bodies, and blames their cities who want the prestige of an Olympic Winner more than they care about the honor of the amateur competition.  The book was written in the late 1950s-early 60s.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @debbie:

      it would be foolish to allow these games to go on. 

      Yup.  What really should’ve been done last year (at least in the US) was saying “Fuck you, you babies.  You don’t want to wear a mask in public?  You fuckers get no sports.  Go read some books.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      If it hits a pandemic iceberg, well… just imagine the storytelling potential!

      🎵🎶 My heart lungs will go on 🎶🎵

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      My worst fear is that the Games will turn out to be like last year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but on a global scale. Nobody needs that, and it’s crazy to continue with the Games in these circumstances. I don’t see this ending well.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      IOC Vice President John Coates

      speaking once again via teleconference from his basement studio in the quarantined continent of Australia….

      (Or am I misremembering from the last Olympics thread?  No, pretty sure this is the same guy, except last time the story actually mentioned his location…)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Someone from the IOC was interviewed on one of the NPR shows this morning.  Very soothing voice saying everything is fine, they’re following good procedures.  And it’s really not about the money because everyone has insurance and…

      :-\

      He may turn out to be right about it not being a super spreader event, and I feel for the athletes, but it’s laughable to say that it’s not about money.

      The risk is too great.  They need to shut it down.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      What I don’t get is that if the NBA could pull this off, why can’t the Olympics? Ok, no fans in seats, or only vaccinated. Athletes need to be vaccinated. Ask the US for help providing enough vaccine so they can get the jab when they arrive if needed.

      For an event that spends 8 years in planning, this shouldn’t be all that hard to do.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JMG

      The original Olympic Games were banned by a Roman emperor for corruption in the late Roman period. The modern Olympics have been a festival of the nationalism and corruption of sports since they were started in 1896. Many events (equestrian, decathlon, pentathlon, shooting, etc.) were designed under the umbrella “skills we’ll need to win World War I.” And yet… In my former life as a sportswriter, I was lucky enough to cover four Olympics (three Summer, one Winter). It remains corrupt, arbitrary, a waste of money, etc., etc., But there’s also real fellowship, real fun, a real flawed but better world inside the Olympic bubble. Google the archer lighting the flame at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. I was there, and that’s worth a lot of human imperfection IMO.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      prostratedragon

      @JMG:  Wow,  you saw that! Those opening ceremonies are such cornball. And I’m a sucker for them every time. The archer was a peak.

      Reply

