Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The willow is too close to the house.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

This blog goes to 11…

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Women: they get shit done

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – In the Tank

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – In the Tank

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

The Live Oak tank (named after the Coastal Live Oak you see in the photos), is on the west side of a large group of rocks dominated with a rock informally known as the popehat with a small dam on the south side. The wash continues down to the even larger Ivenpah Tank whose dam is about the size of Barker Dam. When they were actually using the tank for cattle they would clean out the sand that would wash into the tanks, since the park service doesn’t do that, they tanks are filled with sand.

I set up and shot the vertical panorama with the tree along with light painting. I then shot the arch panorama and attempted to light paint the foreground with some success. By the time I was done, I only had about a 1/2 hour before the beginning of astronomical twilight, so I packed my stuff up and headed back to the car (only about 600 yards).

While I was shooting the arch panorama I looked up to the sky and it really struck me how the skies at Joshua Tree are not all that dark (this is a continuing discussion on the local photography FB page). It’s certainly darker than here in the city, but compared to Red Rock, Amboy, Zzyzx, or Fossil Falls, it’s really not very dark. So while Joshua Tree has some compelling foreground features and somewhat dark skies which can make for a compelling astrophotograph, it’s not the best, especially for shooting photos of galaxy or nebula. While I really liked Live Oak as a compelling foreground, I won’t be rushing back to Joshua Tree to shoot it again.

After loading my gear in the car, I decided to try something different for my departure from the park. Normally, I enter and leave the park via the two northern entrances at Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms; this time I decided to leave via the southern entrance to the park by the 10 at Cottenwood. This route would take me though the Pinto Basin area of the park which I first visited back in March. As I drove the 30 miles from Park Blvd. to Cottenwood, the eastern horizon lightened from the Sun getting closer to the horizon. I pulled at one of the parking areas along Pinto Basin road to capture the horizon lighting up against the stark desert landscape.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In the Tank 4
Joshua Tree National Park, CAMay 14, 2021

The Milky Way core arches over the Coastal Live Oak in Live Oak Tank.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In the Tank 3
Joshua Tree National Park, CAMay 14, 2021

Panorama of the Milky Way arch at Live Oak Tank with two Joshua Trees at the left. You can see the rock they call “Popehat” just to the left of the oak tree.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In the Tank 2
Joshua Tree National Park, CAMay 14, 2021

The Sun begins to light up the horizon in Pinto Basin.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In the Tank 1
Joshua Tree National Park, CAMay 14, 2021

Closeup of the mountains in the eastern edge of Joshua Tree National Park.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In the Tank
Joshua Tree National Park, CAMay 14, 2021

As the Sun gets closer to the horizon the other stars fade from view.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Mary G
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Still one of my favorite places on earth. Love the scary oak tree pictures. The sunrise is not something I’m familiar with as a confirmed night owl, but your photos are lovely

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.