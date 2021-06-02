Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We still have time to mess this up!

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The house always wins.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The willow is too close to the house.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

The math demands it!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This blog will pay for itself.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Politics / Melanie Stansbury Replaces Deb Haaland in New Mexico!

Melanie Stansbury Replaces Deb Haaland in New Mexico!

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

I can’t believe this hasn’t been front-paged yet.  Maybe we’ll see another post about this later today.

From Axios:

Democrat Melanie Stansbury defeated her Republican opponent Mark Moores in the special election to represent New Mexico’s 1st congressional district, a House seat vacated when Deb Haaland was confirmed as President Biden’s Interior secretary, per AP.

Why it matters: Stansbury’s victory Tuesday night will grow Democrats’ thin majority in the House to nine seats.

The big picture: Though Biden won the Democratic-leaning by 23 points in November, the race was seen as a potential litmus test for the strength of the party.

Stansbury was selected to run by New Mexico Democratic officials in April over Latina and Native American candidates. State law allows for state parties to pick their nominees instead of conducting primary elections.

Moores, who serves in New Mexico’s state legislature with Stansbury, campaigned heavily on crime and law-and-order rhetoric, per the New York Times.

It looks like Axios is pushing the fact that Stansbury was selected to run by democratic officials, and she was chosen over some Latina and Native American candidates.  Is this an issue in New Mexico, or is he just trying to make it an issue?

It looks to me like they chose someone who could win, and she did!  And now we have a slightly more comfortable margin in the House.

Update:  On a slightly related note – during our two week effort, Balloon Juice raised 22,650 for Four Directions.  With the 50k match, that makes it just over 45,000.  Heartfelt thanks to every single person who donated, including our anonymous angel donor who made the donation that left all of us over the moon.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, all!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cain
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • MomSense
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      Yay – after all that scary stuff with Israel – it’s nice to see some good news.

      ETA – ohhh myyy – #2 – it’s been so long!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MomSense

      OMG Jackals! That was an impressive showing for Four Directions!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.