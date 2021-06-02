Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Israel Update: Is the Coalition Agreement Real?

There’s about an hour to go before Yair Lapid’s mandate to form a government expires. He has to have everything agreed to and signed by midnight local time in Israel. So is the coalition agreement real?

Magic_8_Ball_Hazy

The good news is that the Ra’am Party, which is the Islamist Arab-Israeli party, has agreed and signed off on the agreement. This is historically significant as it is both the first time that an Arab-Israeli party has been involved in forming a government, but because the agreement had to accepted by Ra’am’s Shura Council. Basically, if this coalition government is formed it will be doing so under the approval of an Islamic Council! That’s an amazing thing.

The bad news is that it is still unclear if MK Ayelet Shaked actually wants to join the coalition or if she’s just jerking everyone around because she thinks it will position herself better to reenter and eventually take over Likud or do something else on the extreme right of Israeli politics. Shaked, along with her colleague Gideon Sa’ar, are more extreme than both Bibi and Naftali Bennett. They are both textbook fascists. Shaked even went so far as to make a political ad – THAT IS NOT A SPOOF OR A JOKE OR SELF DEPRECATING HUMOR MAKING FUN OF HER POLITICAL REPUTATION – embracing fascism and stating it smells like democracy. That’s the tag line at the end in Hebrew in the ad below:

Fun Filled Lollipop

Noga Tarnopolsky explains Shaked’s motivations and behavior:

Ayelet Shaked really doesn’t want the change government. Dragging the entire country to a dramatic High Noon– which risks the entire Lapid-Bennett coalition– is a hell of a way to show it. There’s much speculation that her target all along has just been to get the #2 Likud spot.

Anshel Pfeffer, Bibi’s unauthorized biographer and a reporter and columnist for both Haaretz and The Economist explains what is going on. I’m going to copy and paste the tweet texts into quote boxes so as not to muck up the site loading and functioning. Here’s the link to the first tweet in the thread:

The main obstacles to notifying tonight almost resolved. Michaeli about to give up her seat on judicial appointments committee and Ra’am will sign on the understanding that extent of retroactive building permits TBD. Meanwhile there may be another defector in Yamina. 2 more hours

Even if they all sign tonight, keeping this coalition together just for a week or so longer until the confidence vote is held will be a nightmare

Pfeffer goes on to note:

Ra’am has just signed Lapid’s letter to the president notifying him that they will support the government. The first Arab-Israeli party ever to do so. But it’s not over yet. Yamina, which may be already disintegrating, and New Hope yet to sign. And hour and 3 quarters left.

Yamina is Bennett’s party and New Hope is the party that Sa’ar and Shaked founded when they first broke from Bibi before Shaked jumped ship to Bennet’s party after she and Sa’ar flamed out electorally in the previous rounds of elections.

Pfeffer continues to explain the season of Naftali Bennett’s inability to close the deal:

Right now it looks like Bennett may have also signed already on behalf of his party but his party may not be with him. And he’s supposed to be the prime minister of this new government. All up in the air right now with 80 minutes to go.

With 22 minutes to go, this is where we are as reported by Pfeffer:

All 8 parties, including Bennett’s Yamina, have signed. Announcement delayed because Bennett is still trying to present a joint front of his own party. Lapid’s announcement imminent though.

And that’s really where we stand with 40 minutes left to go. Bennett, who is bringing only 7 members to this coalition and is still being made prime minister despite being an extreme minority in the coalition, has signed, but no one knows if his signature is any good because he may have two defectors in his own party and another – Sa’ar – in the right-nationalist parts of the change coalition that he is bringing to the agreement. Basically, right now this is Schroedinger’s governing coalition. It both exists and does not exist at the same time. And even if it does exist before midnight, it may not exist by the time the government is supposed to actually begin next week.

Hold On To Your Butts Jurrasic Park GIF from Holdontoyourbutts GIFs

I’ll update if/when more information is forthcoming.

Update at 4:30 PM EDT

And we have a change coalition government! If Lapid can keep it…

Yair Lapid just notified President Rivlin that he’s succeeded in forming a government

Open thread!

 

    50Comments

    3. 3.

      MattF

      And, one assumes, Netanyahu is doing his best to throw as many wrenches into the melee as possible.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      And we have a change coalition government, if Lapid can keep it!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      “Legislative body less functional than the US Senate” is a feat. Not a good feat, mind you, but definitely an accomplishment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cmorenc

      Strange, but we should at least temporarily root for the fascists in Israel, if the result is to kick Bibi out of office. The whole world has indeed gone mad for that to even be momentarily the better option.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @MattF: Correct. Expect the threats and intimidation to be significantly ramped up between now and the new government actually being sworn in next week on the public side. And the promises and enticements Bibi is going to throw at Shaked and a couple of other members of this coalition will be ramped up privately so that it falls apart before the government can be sworn in next week.

      My guess is that if this falls apart it is going to be because of one of two things. The first is that the threats and intimidation lead to actual violence and one or more of these coalition members and/or their families are seriously hurt if not killed. Bibi’s surrogates, including his son and his brother in law, are really working that angle. The second is that Shaked really wants to be the leader of the Israeli neo-nationalist/neo-fascist right. I would not be surprised if she dramatically betrays Bennett and realigns herself with Likud next week to prevent the change coalition from every being sworn in. Thereby positioning herself as the true heir apparent for Bibi’s coalition. She’s the one to watch here.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Citizen Alan

      Off topic:

      Barring something unexpected happening between now and then, I will be starting the Bankruptcy LLM program at St. John’s University in Queens NY this August. Yes, the loud-mouthed liberal from Mississippi is moving to the Big City. However, I am now in a panic mode about housing, as I missed the deadline for student housing and am on a waiting list. It’s probably too much to hope for but are their any Jackals from the Queens area who can give me some advise on where to get an apartment reasonably convenient to St. John’s?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @cmorenc: No, no we should not. Bennett, Sa’ar, and Shaked are worse than Bibi. Bennett is just as extreme and Sa’ar and Shaked are even more extreme and none of them have his criminal baggage. Shaked is the most dangerous of them all. While Bennett is independently wealthy, Shaked is the smartest of the three, the most ruthless, and an open, avowed fascist. Shaked is the closest thing that Israel has to a true fascist strong(wo)man in waiting. If she comes to power, all bets are off. Part of the reason she held up the negotiators until she was given a spot on the judicial nominations committee is she wants to pack the Israeli courts with fascists like herself who will rubber stamp her tyranny if she ever gets a chance to take over the Israeli government.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Citizen Alan: You’ll need to define what “reasonably convenient” means for you. Will you be relying on public transportation, or will you have a car? If the latter, you can go farther afield, but keep in mind that many neighborhoods in Queens are challenging for parking. You may want to extend your search to Nassau County in that case.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      I don’t think the fascists are winning, but they’re winning more than they should be. I hope Israel can fight it off.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Citizen Alan:

      I haven’t seen her around much lately, but Helen in Eire is from Queens and knows the borough well. If she doesn’t see your request, maybe one of the front-pagers can put you in touch by email.

      Good luck with both the apartment-hunting and the new course!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sdhays

      @Martin: It seems to me that the problem is that fascists in Israel have a majority, they just can’t agree on whether they hate or merely dislike Benjamin Netanyahu. Right now, enough of them are leaning towards hating him, but it doesn’t seem likely to hold.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      @Citizen Alan:  Wonderful news!  Good luck with the program.  How long will it take to complete the degree?

      Getting you out of Mississippi can only be a good move!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Old School: It is tentatively good. I am also not sure how long it will last or even if it will get to the confidence vote and being sworn in.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      StringOnAStick

      @Adam L Silverman: I never thought I’d be anything but pleased to see Bibi out of power, and here I am hoping he manages to tank this coalition.  It’s good/bad no matter what happens?

      I heard the news today about the Iranian navy ship that caught fire and sank along with some other infrastructure disaster in Iran, and the first thing I think is “Israel probably had a hand in this” whenever similar news happens in the ME.  it saddens me beyond words what Israel has become in recent decades, and how our foreign policy is so strongly tied to a country running headlong into fascism.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @rikyrah: The Speaker of the Knesset, who is Bibi’s handpicked catspaw and trusted agent, has already stated he will not hold the confidence vote necessary for the new coalition to become official and the new government to be formed. No one knows whether this is legal or not. Or whether he actually does it or not. But if he pulls it off, then Bibi remains caretaker PM.

      There are still a lot of moving pieces here. And a lot of treachery to be dealt.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Adam L Silverman

      @StringOnAStick: This coalition would be better than more Bibi in a lot of ways. I’m just not sure it is going to actually make it to and through the confidence vote so that the coalition can actually become the government.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Mary G

      Well, if we’re any example Bibi will proclaim that the election was rigged and the evidence is on a server in Tahiti. A mob will tear up the Knesset.

      It is good that the Arab Israeli party is playing the part of the Lincoln Project.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kent

      So, if this new government forms, and then ends up failing.  What happens next?  Another round of elections?  Or somehow Bibi worms his way back into power?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      piratedan

      is there a “possibility” that Shaked stays in the Government only the be the unseen hand that puts Netanyahu in jail where she can start to co-opt his assets?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: That’s not what is happening here. The Lincoln Project’s Schmidt and Wilson actually ran Sa’ar’s campaign in the last round of elections because they determined that he was a viable alternative to Bibi. He was not! His New Hope Party got almost no seats. And they ignored the fact that Sa’ar is an anti-liberal democracy fascist.

      What does that tell you?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      sdhays

      @Kent: I’m just speculating based on what we’ve seen over the past few years, but I’m guessing that if they can make it to the confidence vote, then Bennet gets to be in the situation that Netanyahu has been in until another government is created – PM or caretaker PM (if there’s another election and no one can form a new government).

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Martin

      @Citizen Alan:  @Gin & Tonic: Yeah, car is a PITA there – at least it used to be.

      St Johns is no more than a mile from Jamaica station which opens up much of the LIRR to you if you want to head out into Nassau County, or anything in Queens along the F train will be convenient.

      Jamaica station is a major station and a major transfer point on the LIRR, so lots of trains will stop there. A bit pricier than the subway and requires a bit more planning. But I lived a mile from the LIRR and would take it into either Jamaica (E/F train) or Woodside (7 train) pretty often.

      Freeport to Jamaica is maybe 20-25 minutes, with a train roughly every half hour during peak time. You then have a 20-30 minute walk to campus.

      The F train cuts through a lot of Queens, so Jackson Heights, Forest Hills.

      Not sure Nassau County would be any cheaper, but it’ll be more suburban and easier to own a car. If you live in Queens, skip the car and rely on the trains.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Citizen Alan

      @Elizabelle: Officially, a year, but if I can get a job as well, I’ll stretch it out to two. All the classes are taught at night, so the program is really built for part time students,.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Chief Oshkosh

      So why do I care about Israel again? Why are any of my tax dollars going to them? I need reminding every once in a while.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Emma from Miami

      You know, “female Jewish fascist” is a combination of words I never expected to see.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      piratedan

      @Adam L Silverman: my apologies, was busy connecting dots over her supposed desire to have a hand in the judiciary and wanting to be the heiress apparent for the right wing in Isreali politics and what better way than to put the guy who is nominally in charge out of the way in prison.  Guessing that there aren’t dots to collect more than motivations to be sorted

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Elliott

      Many Israelis pride themselves on being obstinate, stubborn ,a**holes, resolute, and practical.  I think that pressure could backfire on netanyahu, but I am not a student of the various personalities. I do believe assassination is a real possibility, but I am sure that noone in Israel treats it with the same head in the sand mentality US politicians do.

      Reply

