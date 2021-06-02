Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In Defense of Whimsy

by

This post is in:

Renowned sci-fi/fantasy author Charlie Jane Anders has a column in today’s WaPo that really resonates with me: Grown-ups, it’s okay to love pop culture for kids. Stop being embarrassed about it. Its thesis: the fans of children’s properties have aged, and, wanting to continue enjoying their favorite characters, have dragged the properties along with them. While this has produced some good works, it has also seen the removal of a vital sense of whimsy and, well, cartoonishness. You may have noticed that we’re now drowning in dark, gritty, sexy takes on everything from Transformers to Batman to Cruella de Vil (who even has a tragic backstory now–it’s been requested that I say this is a spoiler, so learn about this ridiculous idiocy at your own risk).

This has overtaken pop culture to the degree that it extends to non-children’s works that were quite dark and gritty enough already. I’m particularly disheartened-in-advance by the new Dune movie, which appears to be tragically dichromatic and same-y. This is a story written by a man who was tripping his face off half the time, which shows and deserves to shine through; it inspired a whole generation of counterculturistas–so why does it look and sound like it was directed by Christopher Nolan?

What happened to us?

We never wondered why Peter Parker, in addition to his radioactive spider-bite, was capable of inventing miraculous technology like his web-shooters. Or why Batman chooses to throw bat-shaped boomerangs called “batarangs.” We didn’t ask how, exactly, a group of mutated turtles managed to learn martial arts from a sewer rat.

These stories never worried about being taken seriously, or about being “realistic.” That freedom allowed them to take truly beautiful detours, and to defy expectations. To read Golden Age and Silver Age comics, or to watch the original “Star Wars,” is to be intoxicated by a draught of pure imagination, and to feel as though wonders are possible.

Good can defeat evil (and we can cleanly separate one from the other), miracles are commonplace, and lessons are everywhere. A great children’s story has a set of rules that you have to follow — and a sense of gleeful anarchy. Weapons don’t draw blood. Friends and family always come back together.

When adults claim dominion over these stories, they get darker, at the expense some of their innocent fun. Primary colors dim to crepuscular shades, and sexual assault, mutilation and torture become commonplace tropes. Superman once had a pet super-monkey named Beppo who’d stowed away aboard Kal-El’s rocket when he was a baby. In 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Kal-El was beaten to death in a gory fistfight with a bone-knuckled zombie alien.

Her op-ed is not, however, a cranky lamentation. There is nothing intrinsically wrong with a dark, gritty superhero movie. The problem is that they are eating up all the big-money resources. It has led to a self-reinforcing stagnation in the industry. From a thread about her piece:

In the article I talk about the rise of the direct market for comics, and the “four quadrant” movie for teens and adults. A lot of structural changes happened starting roughly 40 years ago that helped push formerly kid-focused properties to lose their innocence.

— Charlie Jane “VICTORIES GREATER THAN DEATH” Anders (@charliejane) June 2, 2021

So what’s to be done? Nothing, she argues, that we aren’t already doing, at least as an industry. While the biggest studios may be stuck in a rut, young upstarts like Netflix are investing heavily in fantastical children’s properties. This will help ensure that children have stories to inspire them, just like aging nerds used to, before we collectively decided that whimsy is cringe.

This brings us to what truly troubles me: I feel like it reflects a broader cultural shift away from the fantastical, the non-tragic romantic, the optimistic, the whimsical. We live in a pessimistic era, even as, for most of us, there has never been a better time to be alive. We live longer, we have magic-grade technology, and while we face our share of challenges, humanity always has. But saying this out loud isn’t very hip.

I read a lot and watch a lot of TV. By far the finest piece of fiction I’ve encountered since COVID began is Avatar: The Last Airbender, which I watched for the first time when Netflix picked up the license. For those who don’t know, it’s a children’s cartoon. And it’s got the best storytelling I’ve seen for over a year. The kids, I’m told, will be all right; it’s the adults I’m worried about.

It occurs to me, now that I’ve hit publish, that this is a malaise mostly felt in the US. This might explain the ever-rising Western popularity of anime, a famously romantic art form.

(If you like Avatar, by the way, the head writer has a new original Netflix series, The Dragon Prince, which is also fantastic and fantastical.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    87Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Rockies

      Why is it so difficult to make a good Dune?

      I loved the Avatar anime. Tales of Ba Sing Se is poetry. I watched it because my young daughter loved it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      . I’m particularly disheartened-in-advance by the new Dune movie, which appears to be tragically dichromatic and same-y. This is a story written by a man who was tripping his face off half the time–so why does it look and sound like it was directed by Christopher Nolan?

      I thought Dune is a cautionary tale about following dangerous leaders and the drug use was just flavor text. If it feels the same it’s because we just had Baron Harkonian for realizes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Barbara

      I have trouble following all the various iterations of Avatar, but when my son was a toddler and wanted to watch Willie Wonka for the 35th time in a month, my daughter insisted that they watch Avatar, which they did after much howling. Within two minutes he was hooked and more than a decade later they are all still hooked, to the extent that his “reward” for a reasonable report card is that my husband will watch a certain predesignated number of episodes with him.

      I guess you can add Willie Wonka to the list of kid’s things that have been adultified and darkened by Hollywood. Honestly, I think some of it is just wanting basically to keep hewing to the same characters over and over again because the studios have become so risk averse as budgets get larger and larger.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @West of the Rockies:Why is it so difficult to make a good Dune?

      Because movie people always want to remake the movie, and Dune’s case that movie is Joborowsky’s Dune, the greatest movie never made, because if featured Paul as a real savior, not a false one, synchronized shitting, perdophila and necorophila and god knows what else because I stopped reading his script when it got to the necrophila.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bobby Thomson

      Sorry, but this is ahistorical.  The “realism” versus “ah it’s just a comic book” debate has been going on ever since the early days of Marvel.  What changed was how far artists could push the envelope with corporate-owned intellectual property without losing their jobs.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a weird thing, though: it started out as a product of the 1980s wave of black-and-white independent comics, which were consciously bloody and gritty (and mostly extremely bad). When it got big, it turned into a kiddie franchise that was kind of the sort of thing it was parodying/reacting to originally.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      …and Silver Age superhero comics got weird and whimsical specifically because there had been a moral panic about the bloody and prurient comics that dominated the market in the early postwar years, and the industry responded with the Comics Code Authority which explicitly prohibited a huge range of things. The bizarre stories about Superman’s head turning into a lion’s head from Red Kryptonite happened because that was the kind of thing they were still allowed to get away with.

      (The CCA was also gratuitously racist, even though the letter of the Code seemingly wasn’t, and would nix stories just for being about black people. What a surprise!)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      re the Dalmatians item:  Spoiler! Most of us have not seen that movie; might not for a while, but you have just ruined a plot point, MMMM. Maybe edit that out, or hide it??

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      One thing I’ve questioned in any Batman film is why anyone would voluntarily live in Gotham City.

      Gritty, gloomy, menacingly repellent and apparently lit at night by street candles.

      anime, a famously romantic art form.

      *cough* Tentacles *cough*.

      Also bullet trainloads of dystopian anime.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      piratedan

      just to stick an oar in…. if you’re looking for “whimsical” in your anime story-telling then I can offer a few suggestions, mostly in the teenage rom-com genre but the laughs and the wryness is there all the same without too much introspection… They cover the usual themes of self discovery, awkwardness in communication and romance

      School Rumble, Working!, Service X Service, FLCL, and My Love Story!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Leto

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques@West of the Rockies: also:

      Jodorowsky’s refusal to compromise on Dune’s running time was one main reason the film did not get made. Hollywood did not want the film’s length to exceed two hours. Jodorowsky felt 10 to 14 hours would be more appropriate for the adaptation

      This is why. Ain’t nobody got time for that shit. This isn’t the “Golden Age of Cinema” where you can release films the length of Gone with the Wind, or Ben-Hur, with an intermission in the middle. Studio’s have instead gone to the “we’ll release this singular book in 2-3 films”, and if the books series had a few volumes, there’s a good chance the final book will itself be 2 films (see Harry Potter and Hunger Games). Sometimes that’s good as it adds more story. Then you have the opposite where Peter Jackson decided to take a short story and make it into a three film shit show.

      I think Denis is doing it correctly with two films to try to establish a coherent narrative without resorting to Lynch style length/mumbo-jumbo. TLDR: there’s a lot of stuff in that book and trying to get it translated to film is hard.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Belafon

      We never wondered why Peter Parker, in addition to his radioactive spider-bite, was capable of inventing miraculous technology like his web-shooters.

      I did because I wanted to make them. And still do. If I could create Jarvis….

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      @Bobby Thomson: This is the same dynamic as happening in video games. I was never a comic book kid – every Marvel movie I have to ask my comic book friend ‘who the fuck are these people, and why should I care about them’ on the way to the theater. It’s become something of a ritual.

      But RPG and similar video games back when computing couldn’t do much were heavily focused on story, dialog, and how to invent game mechanics that were engaging. Then everything went 3D and it consumed increasing fractions of the budget to the degree that story writing is worse than it was 30 years ago, game mechanics are improving very marginally, but damn if that new rendering of Manhattan isn’t 3% shinier than the last rendering of Manhattan.

      We’re getting close to a point where cinema and gaming is converging in terms of what can be done visually. (See The Mandalorian). My hope is that at that point they can share and exchange assets, that there will be a definitive set of assets for Manhattan that some studio maintains and licenses out to all parties, because there’s really no marginal benefit to reinventing it. At some point your procedural maple tree generator can’t meaningfully be improved upon, so you stop spending money on it, and maybe then we can get back to story, character development, narrative being the thing that carries properties.

      This is something that cinema should particularly wish for because video games have significantly larger budgets than movies do.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Major Major Major Major

      @NotMax: Sure, it’s an all-ages art form. Obviously lots of dystopias are romantic, though.
      When I think of romantic anime, I tend to think of the biggest(?) anime subgenre, shonen. It’s targeted at young men and tries to promote teamwork, doing one’s best, etc., but is grounded heavily in the primacy and nobility of individual emotionality.​

      @Roger Moore: ​Dune isn’t about spice! Or giant worms!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TomatoQueen

      I have no trouble with Dune as gritty, as there is a lot of sand in it. Dark? Tuneable suspensors that float provide all the light you need.

      The notion that any Dalmatian could ever be capable of anything more than running all over the place, or sitting elegantly up by the driver on an old-fashioned fire engine, as required, is insulting and absurd, moreover the notion that there is no back story to Cruella is central to the horror of the tale. Do not abuse the memory of Dodie Smith further.

      In the end, adults are allowed to enjoy their childhood favorites as they were and are, without fucking around with them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Major Major Major Major: Watched it on a 10 hour flight. Would have been interesting, for sure…but a *bit* more psychedelic than the books felt to me. I can see your point about the color palette being unspiring, but I just can’t see the story being more gritty than the novels.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Leto

      @Roger Moore: metaphor for oil/water, or anything else of limited quantity/scarcity but high demand. Of course that Frank Herbert stating that, so opinions might vary. (Insert scene from Rodney Dangerfield’s Back to School, where he’s yelling at Kurt Vonnegut  about how he doesn’t know his own novel)

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Barbara:  Ronald Dahl’s stuff always had a dark edge. Some deem it inappropriate for kids as a result. I think kids can deal with dark better than many adults think, and adults need whimsy/nonsense/etc. more than they think.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Leto:

      This is why. Ain’t nobody got time for that shit. This isn’t the “Golden Age of Cinema” where you can release films the length of Gone with the Wind, or Ben-Hur, with an intermission in the middle.

      It is, however, the golden age of big-budget TV adaptations, which is where a lot of sci-fi and fantasy books are landing. Looking forward to Snow Crash!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Moar You Know

      To ask a society that’s been in a cold civil war for the last thirty years, rapidly progressing towards a hot civil war for the last five, to indulge itself in “whimsy” is a bit much to expect.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Roger Moore

      @NotMax: ​
       

      One thing I’ve questioned in any Batman film is why anyone would voluntarily live in Gotham City.

      I can think of two reasons:

      1. The nature of the medium gives us a distorted version of the city. We are, after all, following along with a crime-fighting vigilante who focuses all his energy on the worst aspects of the city. Batman never visits the nice, quiet areas of the city.
      2. Where would you go? Every other city on DC’s earth probably has its own superheroes and supervillains causing the same kinds of problems we see in Gotham.
      Reply
    34. 34.

      Gravenstone

      Avatar was great stuff. Its successor The Legend of Korra isn’t quite as strong for story, but it is in many ways emblematic of the article you posted, with a rather darker take on the world. I would recommend it as a follow on to Avatar. It also appears to be available on Netflix.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NotMax

      @Major Major Major Major

      And here I was brought up to believe anime was all about gratuitous panty shots.

      ;)

      @Leto

      David Lynch, whose original cut ran about five hours, had no say in or control over the final cut released in theaters. Even insisted his name be removed from later released extended versions, which as a result are credited to Alan Smithee.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Roger Moore

      @Leto:

      10-14 hours seems a bit long for a Dune movie, but it certainly deserves to be longer than the studios would be comfortable making into a single movie.  My rule of thumb is that for most novels, you can get about 100 pages into 1 hour of movie without sacrificing too much.  That would mean a Dune movie would need to be about 5 hours, maybe a bit longer if you think it needs more time per page than a typical novel.  It seems like it’s just wrong for today’s media environment: it’s too long to turn into a movie without being drastically cut, and it’s too short to turn into a prestige TV show without a bunch of filler.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Gravenstone: I’m watching Korra right now. It’s fine. They’re definitely aiming for the next age band up, but I think why it really suffers is because they didn’t have Avatar’s head writer. Really shows you how much of a difference one person (of a team of three) can make.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gravenstone

      @piratedan: FLCL

      He said whimsical, not weird. =P

      That said, the original FLCL is a trip and quite enjoyable. The belated follow ups are much more hit or miss. But still feature the great music of the PIllows.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Major Major Major Major: I think this is where the whole Emma Goldman thing comes in.  I don’t think it is wrong to find enjoyment and beauty wheee one can, but some would argue that it is frivolous and one should be focused on the “struggle” at all times.

      I, however, do not mean to put words in Moar’s mouth.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Amir Khalid

      Probably the most iconic work fiction of whimsical fiction in the late 20th century was H2G2 — the trilogy, anyway. (The fourth volume felt like a joke extended past its punchline, and the fifth like a completely different joke, told by somebody else, that went on too long and wasn’t terribly funny.) Anyway, it’s thanks to Douglas Adams that I see the number 42 and tthe phrase “life, the universe and everything” in all sorts of unexpected contexts.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Leto

      @Major Major Major Major: SyFy did an adaptation of the first three Dune books almost 20 years ago now. If they did it as, say, a six part run, each 1h – 1h 15m, that would be potentially good. Although at some point it’s time to move on to other works. Still looking forward to Dennis’ adaptation.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      AM in NC

      I will always be grateful to my kids for bringing Avatar and Phineas and Ferb into my life.  Both quality shows with humor and heart.  The kids are mid to late teens now and still return to these series (especially when under the weather).

      Reply
    45. 45.

      lee

      My kids grew up watching The Last Airbender.

      Every Friday it was swim lessons, then home for Hot Dogs and Macaroni & Cheese and The Last Airbender. To say we were disappointed in the movie is an understatement.

      I just finished re-reading the first 3 books in the Dune series. I had forgotten how trippy they were. I’m not sure how exactly they would portray all the mind-altering scenes coherently in a movie. All the different narratives get twisted about (mixing religion and government, following corrupted leaders, losing your grasp of reality from drugs, etc). A movie has to thin all that out so the drug use loses.

      One interesting tidbit from the books versus movie:  In the book a lot of the words used are from the Middle East. In the book the Fremen go on ‘jihad’. In the movie it is now ‘crusade’.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Leto: ​
       

      metaphor for oil/water, or anything else of limited quantity/scarcity but high demand.

      Yes, it has that quality, but Spice isn’t just a generic substitute for [insert valuable substance]. It has mind-expanding properties, and those properties are essential to the plot. Take away the drug aspect of Spice, and Dune is just Lawrence of Arabia in space.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Matt McIrvin

      @The Moar You Know: The Sixties, a time of society-wide upheaval, were a golden age of weird and whimsical camp media. The Nineties, as placid a time as we’ve ever had in US history, were the heyday of EXTREEM grimdark, especially in comics and games. I think what we get is often a counterreaction.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Barney

      I’m particularly disheartened-in-advance by the new Dune movie, which appears to be tragically dichromatic and same-y. This is a story written by a man who was tripping his face off half the time, which shows and deserves to shine through

      Arrakis is a desert planet. There’s not meant to be any green there. It should look like a place where life is a constant desperate struggle, against the elements, or ruthless bastards exploiting you. It’s not Disneyworld with a regular fireworks display.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      CaseyL

      I agree with some of the post’s basic premise: don’t force children’s literature to become something adults appreciate and especially don’t “reimagine” the books we all grew up on to suit our current, darker sensibilities. But…

      Children’s literature, and the movies made from it, is plenty dark without any “re-imagining,” “rebooting” or other revisionism.

      Comic books? I was never much of a comic book fan, thinking they were all for superannuated little boys. Then in the 1970s a friend introduced me to the X-Men: superheros with lots of angst, snark, and continuing storylines. I then read a bunch more comics aimed at adults, including stuff like Cerebus the Ardvark, and the Tick… not a single page had little kid whimsy. Lots of grownup whimsy, though, which I liked just fine.

      So, to tell the truth, when I really think about it, I’m not actually sure I do agree with the basic premise of the post after all!

      Oh, and in reference to Dune: I’m quite looking forward to the new movie. As I think I’ve mentioned before, I consider the 1984 film version an abomination, the 1990s SciFi channel miniseries very good, and am hopeful the newest entry will be at least as good as the miniseries.

      There’s always going to be a problem adapting a book like Dune to a single movie, though: as at least one reviewer famously noted, Due is basically six books rolled into one: A political thriller, an environmental story, a revenge tale (straight out of Greek Drama), a space opera, a sociological novel, and above all, a take on apocalyptic/messianic religions. Much easier to get all of that when you have many episodes to work with.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MattF

      @Leto: I watched some of the SyFy Dune series– it was one of the things behind my decision to stop watching cable. Just Awful.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Leto

      @Roger Moore: That’s where I was headed with my reply to Major4. It’s why I’m intrigued by Denis adaptation because it’s going on the break it into two parts formula. Dune is approx 450 pages, so two films fits your 100 to 1 ratio. Which even then might be a bit too long. It’s going to depend on how well he handles all the internal monologuing, and how that translates to film.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Urban Suburbanite

      If you haven’t read UnLundun, I totally suggest it – it’s a gloriously strange story for kids that also manages to be a parody of those tropes.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Amir Khalid: But, you’ll notice, the Hitchhiker’s Guide series is also extremely cynical and even nihilistic in its outlook. The characters aren’t inclined to play hero and save the world because they figure it’s all pointless anyway.

      (Adams adapted the third book from an unused Doctor Who treatment, and he said later that this was actually very difficult because, unlike the Doctor and friends, these people just weren’t motivated to do anything to advance the plot.)

      Reply
    59. 59.

      NotMax

      @Gravenstone

      Music by Hajime Mizoguchi throughout Please Save My Earth (sample) still (pleasantly) haunting. More than decent story too, although plug was pulled on financing so what became the ending was rushed and less satisfying.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JoyceH

      I do think we need a bit more optimism in our popular culture. Just watched a vlog about grimdark, and it just cemented why I don’t like grimdark. As for ‘whimsy, in THIS times?!’ recall that Shirley Temple and Fred Astaire were at their heyday during the Great Depression. There’s actually a new genre that agrees with me – envisioning an actual hopeful future. It’s called solarpunk.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Subcommandante Yakbreath

      The Dune trailer seemed, to me, to be pretty spot-on, which is why it’s the first movie in a looong time I’m looking forward to seeing in a theater. The book always seemed to me to have several themes running simultaneously: first and foremost a coming-of age story; an ecological fable; a cautionary tale about messiahs; nifty sandworms. If the movie can address any of these without tripping over itself I’ll be satisfied. The fact that most of the dialog in the trailer seems pretty close to (may have been taken directly from) that of the book gives me hope. Plus, nifty sandworms just like John Schoenherr documented them. Having said that, I agree with the Major about the increasing darkness of so many genre works; specifically movies. We finally watched Wonder Woman 84 over the weekend and it just wasn’t fun.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Roger Moore

      @Gravenstone:

      The Legend of Korra isn’t quite as strong for story, but it is in many ways emblematic of the article you posted, with a rather darker take on the world.

      I’m not so sure about that.  Avatar spends time on the characters doing fun stuff, but it’s still set in a very dark world.  Ang is the only survivor of a genocide.  Sokka’s and Katara’s mother was assassinated, and their father abandoned them to fight in a war.  Toph ran away from home because her parents couldn’t accept her for who she is.  Zuko was physically and psychologically abused by his father, who then exiled him and promised he could only come home if he succeeded in a wild goose chase.  Azula undergoes a psychotic break and devolves into paranoia.  And everything they do is set against the background of a 100 year long colonialist war.  It’s a very dark setting, and that darkness keeps poking through the light tone of the show.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Major Major Major Major

      @CaseyL: Anders actually covers the darkness inherent in kid lit in her piece! I just didn’t find it super relevant to my take on it.

      @Matt McIrvin: The best Douglas Adams Doctor Who Novelization, of course, is Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, which is just the City of Death Tom Baker arc.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      NotMax

      @CaseyL

      Also too, the original ElfQuest. Which by rights ought to have stopped there. With each succeeding iteration the lore became messier and less look forward to-able., IMHO.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Elizabelle: ​Done! It’s literally the only thing I’ve heard about the movie so I figured it was common knowledge.

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​gotcha.

      @Barney: ​

      Arrakis is a desert planet. There’s not meant to be any green there.

      Sure but colors other than orange and blue exist. And one would imagine that the residents of such a planet might use a lot of green in decor!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      zhena gogolia

      Okay, now that I’ve managed to read the OP, I agree with it. Although these are not my cup of tea to begin with, but if I had kids I wouldn’t know what to take them to see.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      lee

      @MattF: I can’t imagine I didn’t watch the Dune miniseries when it came out. I’m guessing it was so bad that I repressed the memory. I’ve read that it is close to the book but just god-awful in execution.

      I’m looking forward to the new movie.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Elizabelle

      @West of the Rockies:  Our historic movie palace (1928) in Richmond, VA has hosted some Hayao Miyazaki film series.  Lines around the block to get in.  Only time I ever got to sit in the balcony; they had to open it for overflow.

      I am going to be happy today that Mr. Miyazaki is still in the world.  He is a treasure.  Also love how girls are empowered in his films.  They can be aircraft designers!  All manner of skills and exploration allowed to them.  A welcome break from all the princesses American cartoon films saddle one with.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      RobertB

      Avatar – my daughter is planning on getting a tattoo of Appa, hopefully not on her face.

      I’ll throw another vote for it out there – if you haven’t watched The Last Airbender (show, not movie), you should.  Legend of Korra is okay, not up to The Last Airbender standards but still pretty good.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Gravenstone

      @Roger Moore: And let’s not forget Sokka’s first love sacrificed herself to become the Moon. Yes, the underlying world construct in Avatar was dark. I just think Korra tends to embrace that darkness in a more direct and personal manner, especially with her own individual struggles and challenges.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      aliasofwestgate

      One Piece is something i continually come back to because it’s such a good mix of whimsy, romantic themes, with darker storylines hidden in there. The art style is always a bit odd, but it works. The storytelling is top-notch and was far ahead of its time when it started in the late 90s.  It’s helped herald in a lot of the modern shounen like Jujutsu Kaisen, with the ability to upend tropes extremely well without being angst a thons like Attack on Titan.

      OP’s appeal is that whimsy even in the face of adversity, and growing from the pain before it. Which is kind of why it remains a comfort food anime for me. Jujutsu Kaisen has a similar appeal.  Older storytelling has always had that line between whimsy and darkness, and it’s hard to get right.  Anime still does a lot of that, even the most whimsical of the fare meant for kids under 12 or around 16.  The only time you get pure fluff in anime is when you’re going for the tinies age group. Kindergartners.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      NotMax

      @zhena gogolia

      Diff’rent strokes and all that. Even as a kidlet if the choice had been between (a) sticking thumbtacks in my eyes or (b) watching Shirley Temple, (a) would have won in a walk every time.

      Little Margaret O’Brien another one who mashed the on button for the gag reflex.

      ;)

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Old Man Shadow

      Our culture tends to sap whimsy and wonder and art and imagination from us.

      When you grow up, you are expected to become a cog in the machine that generates money for others, nothing more. When you stop being a useful cog, you might be able to retire modestly and live out the last 10-20 years of your life as you see fit. Otherwise, it’s fitting back into someone else’s machine to generate money for them until you break down and die.

      Humanities are mocked and defunded. Music and art are usually the first things to go when budgets get tight in schools. Student loans are a way to make sure you take your place in the machine. Rent and mortgages too.

      I’m sure there are young people out there with good ideas and good stories to tell. But the machine would rather churn out another product with name recognition even if the lead action hero is 80 and the story so full of holes you could pilot a Death Star through them.

      It’s all rather depressing.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Bostondreams

      @Roger Moore

      Azula undergoes a psychotic break and devolves into paranoia.

      Oh my goodness did she ever. I don’t think I can name any other children’s shows that showed the impact of mental illness and child abuse any stronger.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Eolirin

      I know it’s not exactly a kids thing, but if we’re going to speak of whimsy, Leverage is coming back! July 9th.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Leto

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Sure but colors other than orange and blue exist. And one would imagine that the residents of such a planet might use a lot of green in decor!

      What you’re asking for is an interior view of Sietch Tabor, which the trailer doesn’t show, but the book does talk about wall hangings/carpets having color in them to brighten up their cave dwelling homes. This is the trailer, and them showing nothing but the flat muted colors of the desert (which are as a part of me as the woodland colors of my SC childhood) to help set the tone going into the movie is, from my perspective, laudable. Other places for color: Arrakeen, Ghedi Prime (ewww), and Caladan. Just as long as we don’t have a f’ing rain scene at the end of the second movie!

      Reply

