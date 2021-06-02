Citizen Alan needs a few pointers and some help:

Barring something unexpected happening between now and then, I will be starting the Bankruptcy LLM program at St. John’s University in Queens NY this August. Yes, the loud-mouthed liberal from Mississippi is moving to the Big City. However, I am now in a panic mode about housing, as I missed the deadline for student housing and am on a waiting list. It’s probably too much to hope for but are their any Jackals from the Queens area who can give me some advise on where to get an apartment reasonably convenient to St. John’s?