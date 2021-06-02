Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Help a Jackal in Queens

Citizen Alan needs a few pointers and some help:

Barring something unexpected happening between now and then, I will be starting the Bankruptcy LLM program at St. John’s University in Queens NY this August. Yes, the loud-mouthed liberal from Mississippi is moving to the Big City. However, I am now in a panic mode about housing, as I missed the deadline for student housing and am on a waiting list. It’s probably too much to hope for but are their any Jackals from the Queens area who can give me some advise on where to get an apartment reasonably convenient to St. John’s?

  Citizen Alan

      Citizen Alan

      Thanks guys! More broadly, however, I’d love any advice on what I should be aware of in moving to New York from Hicktown, Mississippi. I’ve always wanted to live in a metropolitan area and especially in a blue state (even if only for a year or two), but now that it’s happening (and on fairly short notice), I am daunted by the thought of things like NYC apartment rental costs, driving in NY (I’m open to public transit, but have never lived anywhere that owning a car seemed literally counterproductive), driving to NY in a moving truck if it turns out I need furniture, and in general, what do I need to know that I don’t even know I need to know?

