COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, June 1-2

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, June 1-2

Best of intentions, WHO, but I’m afraid the SS Xenophobia has already done some record-breaking global cruises…

Thread –

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/1 China reported 10 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 7 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed (3 previously asymptomatic) & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 46 domestic confirmed & 26 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Guangzhou reported 7 new domestic confirmed (5 at Liwan District & 1 each at Haizhu & Panyu Districts) & 5 new domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Liwan District). 2 of the new confirmed cases & 3 of the new asymptomatic cases are traced close contacts, the remainder are found via screening of individuals deemed at risk. There currently are 40 domestic confirmed & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases. 2 sub-districts were elevated to High Risk & 2 residential compounds were elevated to Medium Risk. There are 2 sub-districts at High Risk, as well as 2 sub-districts & 3 residential compounds at Medium Risk.
      • Maoming did not reported any new positive cases. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there, connected to the cluster at Liwan District in Guangzhou.
      • Foshan reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic).There currently are 6 domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen reported 2 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both were identified during mass screening of all individuals deemed at risk. There currently are 15 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Anhui Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Liu’an, there currently are 1 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 6 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • In Yingkou, there currently has 4 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • In Shenyang, the last 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently is 1 domestic asymptomatic case there.

      In Yunnan Province, there currently are 4 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/1 China reported 14 new imported confirmed cases, 12 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 6 confirmed cases, Chinese national each returning from Nigeria (via Amsterdam Schiphol), Ethiopia, the DRC (via Addis Ababa), Timor Leste (via Jakarta), Cambodia, & Serbia (via Vienna)
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), a Mainland Chinese & a Taiwanese residents coming from Taiwan, & a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Liberia (via Nairobi) & Cambodia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, an Indian national coming from India
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Kunming In Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Canada
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from the Nigeria (via Frankfurt) & 1 from Germany
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Spain
      • Yiwu in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Brazil (via Zurich); the case had arrived at Shanghai on 5/17, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine (5 at Shanghai & 9 at Jiaxing in Zhejiang Province) and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 5/31 the case was transferred to Yiwu and reentered quarantine and tested positive on 6/1
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released 
      • Erenhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Mongolia

      Overall in China, 15 confirmed cases recovered, 26 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 4 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 698 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 346 active confirmed cases in the country (290 imported), 6 in serious condition (2 imported), 380 asymptomatic cases (341 imported), 2 suspect case (both imported). 8,183 traced contacts are currently 

      As of 6/1, 681.908M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 22.44M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/2, Hong Kong reported 7 new positive cases, 6 imported (5 Indonesia & 1 from the UAE) & 1 domestic (a police officer, source of infection not yet identified). To date, 2.4004M residents have received vaccine shots, 1.3794M individuals w/ 1st shot only (594.8K w/ Sinovac & 784.7K w/ BioNTech) & 1.021M individuals w/ both shots (436K w/ Sinovac & 584.9K w/ BioNTech).

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      37 new cases – 75.67% were people under 40, including 9 children between 0 and 19. Adults in their 20s had the most new cases at 12.

      Deaths are now at 1303. We’ve lost 12 people since last week.
      1.9% test positivity

      57.1% of Monroe County has at least 1 jab
      50% are fully vaccinated

      157 people hospitalized, 41 people in the ICU

      Even though our case rate is coming down people are still dying…

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A group of 117 unvaccinated staffers from Houston Methodist Hospital filed a lawsuit seeking to avoid the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying it’s unlawful for bosses to require the shots

      Actions (or in this case, inactions) have consequences. As much as possible, those consequences should be limited to the responsible people, not their patients.

    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      The Alpha (B.1.1.7) & Delta (B.1.617) variants present themselves as significant challenges to all of the countries in E/SE Asia that had done well controlling COVID-19, see Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore & Malaysia. Epidemiological investigations into the outbreak in Guangzhou (Delta variant) have shown that the spread reached 4 generations within 8 days, noticeably faster than previous outbreaks with other variants. Mass vaccination of port/Customs workers appear to have slowed down the outbreak at Shenzhen (Alpha variant), though. However, they were probably among the 1st wave vaccinated at the end of last year, so their immunity may be waning, given the lower protection of the Chinese inactivated whole virus vaccines.

      Strategies that worked against variants with R0 of 2.5 – 3.5 may not work so well against the newer variants with R0 of 4 – 6. It will certainly be much more challenging for South Korea to sustain its suppression strategy, absent mass vaccination. While local governments in China have often responded with over the top measures during outbreaks last year, these measures may well be appropriate this year. At least central and local governments in China by now have detailed response plans and have experienced resources to draw on from jurisdictions that had suffered and then eradicated outbreaks. Even with the ~ 20M doses / day pace for vaccination, it will be around end of Q3 before a large majority of the Chinese population have their 2 doses. By that time, many who had been vaccinated at the end of last year or beginning of this year will likely be due for 3rd booster shots.

    7. 7.

      Mary G

      The OC only had 21 new cases Sunday and 29 Monday with zero deaths either day. We’re down to only 63 people hospitalized, 15 of them in ICU.
      Daily average of new cases a day per 100,000 is down to 0.9 and positivity rate is down to 0.6%.
      The teen reports that the workers at the restaurant where he works have been told that mask use will no longer be mandatory some day next week. The ventilation is off the charts, with extra windows put in and fans pulling in outside air so I try not to worry too much

      ETA: Hope you have everything you need to stay home, Amir. Keep safe.

    8. 8.

      something fabulous

      I agree! I have been wondering why when it seemed clear and obvious why not to call it “the China Virus” we were still giving the variants place names. This is much better.

    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      I have keeboard problems. Some kees dead. No can fix because lockdown. Mabe no can posttt todayyy.

