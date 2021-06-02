just spent my first week post-vaccine weekend actually doing stuff in crowds again and I am going to have internalized agoraphobia for at least another year — Gorilla Warfare (again) (@MenshevikM) May 30, 2021





The United States is now averaging 20,132 new coronavirus cases per day, the lowest seven-day average since March 31, 2020, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 31, 2021

The United States will announce in the next two weeks how it plans to distribute 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses it has pledged globally https://t.co/32OtXZKwBU pic.twitter.com/IDCljwOpKV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 2, 2021

Best of intentions, WHO, but I’m afraid the SS Xenophobia has already done some record-breaking global cruises…

WHO switches to Greek alphabet for #coronavirus variant names. Under the new system variants of concern take on these names: The so-called British variant B.1.1.7 is Alpha; B.1.351 first discovered in S. Africa is Beta & the Brazilian P.1 variant is Gamma https://t.co/2qIc51WiLP pic.twitter.com/Drdz8CsUGL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 31, 2021

The labels do not replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information & will continue to be used in research. The naming system aims to prevent calling #COVID19 variants by the places where they are detected, which is stigmatizing & discriminatory. pic.twitter.com/MwWGGMXPjn — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 31, 2021

Ho Chi Minh: Vietnam tests entire city amid new variant fears https://t.co/c4yUWkWFWl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 31, 2021

China has reimposed coronavirus travel controls on its populous southern province of Guangdong, announcing anyone leaving must be tested following a spike in infections. The rise has rattled Chinese leaders who thought they had the disease under control. https://t.co/iWoOn6UQKW — The Associated Press (@AP) May 31, 2021

China administered 100 million shots over five days after a surge in Covid-19 cases in Guangdong province. pic.twitter.com/dGeT9uBDkn — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) May 31, 2021

Malaysia will begin a two-week national lockdown on Tuesday in an effort to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic started.https://t.co/2bcCW7hch3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 31, 2021

Doctors prepare to ration care as covid surge leaves Malaysia in "total lockdown" https://t.co/KsDLjA7ryT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 31, 2021

India's economy was starting to recover. Then a second Covid wave hit https://t.co/ENzyjlcto1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) May 31, 2021

An Australian court has rejected a challenge to the government’s power to keep citizens from leaving the country so they don’t bring COVID-19 home. Most Australians have been stranded in their home nation for more than a year under the emergency order. https://t.co/S7tg0waW1G — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2021

Australia's Victoria state extended a snap COVID-19 lockdown for a second week in Melbourne in a bid to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious virus strain first detected in India https://t.co/cnJKLJnQ1S pic.twitter.com/SHkHSNoKqc — Reuters (@Reuters) June 2, 2021

Russia on Wednesday confirmed 8,832 new coronavirus cases and 394 deaths, bringing its totals to 5,090,249 cases and 122,267 deaths https://t.co/e6TGW2DVsy — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 2, 2021

Greece and six other European Union member nations are introducing a vaccination certificate system for travel, ahead of the rollout of the program across the bloc on July 1. https://t.co/r1ysIKiSw8 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 1, 2021

🔴 The UK has recorded zero new Covid deaths within the past 24 hours for the first time in months⁠

📉 It is the first time that no Covid deaths have been recorded within 28 days of testing positive for the virus since July 30, 2020. ⁠ ⁠Read more:⁠ https://t.co/kUlcMMKnmo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 1, 2021

The British government may require National Health Service workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 — a contentious proposal that was immediately criticized by opposition leaders as counterproductive. https://t.co/EFXWJXZxO3 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) May 30, 2021

UK authorizes use of Johnson & Johnson 1-shot vaccine as #coronavirus cases begin edging up again https://t.co/eM72iUpusb pic.twitter.com/Pzzczdgdko — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 1, 2021

Cyril Ramaphosa warns that infections are “beginning to rise sharply” again in several parts of South Africa, as he starts his latest pandemic TV address to the nation. Notes rising positive test rates in particular. — Joseph Cotterill (@jsphctrl) May 30, 2021

Brazilian town sees 95% drop in Covid deaths after almost all adults vaccinated in experiment, researchers say https://t.co/17oTO8aqHS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 1, 2021

Pretty big validation for those of us who’ve been using excess deaths to track the pandemic Peru has audited its Covid deaths data to address undercounting, checking tens of thousands of death certificates The result? A ~3x increase, almost exactly in line with FT excess deaths pic.twitter.com/81ylHiaD7J — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) June 1, 2021

A steep slope of rise

Watching Canada on its way to being the #1 major country to get over the 63% of population ceiling for population vaccinated, and lead the world 💉🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/VUxG2OJQq0 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 31, 2021

80% of cruise enthusiasts would prefer to sail with vaccine requirement https://t.co/u9NsS2OqnB pic.twitter.com/iPydU76Sjs — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) June 1, 2021

SARSCoV2 variants have higher transmissibility & longer infectious period. New research. Some have been labeled VOC— variants of concern—because of their transmissibility & infectiousness. All have been linked to 2nd & 3rd waves https://t.co/TU0mhosoBq and https://t.co/aUkK2pH4kX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 1, 2021

The World Health Organization approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing https://t.co/sGmA10E5aZ pic.twitter.com/wrg62amGl1 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 2, 2021

FEMA sent mobile clinics to rural areas and one stop-light towns in Nevada to ensure people can get inoculated. It’s one of the tactics health officials countrywide are using to counter waning interest in vaccinations. By @metzsam & @ssonner report. https://t.co/kTfkD4y3Fm — The Associated Press (@AP) May 31, 2021

New Mexico is betting big that cash can persuade people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It's offering a $5 million grand prize, the largest single payout among the growing number of states staging lotteries to promote inoculations. https://t.co/C598gOeB7q — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2021

A group of 117 unvaccinated staffers from Houston Methodist Hospital filed a lawsuit seeking to avoid the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying it’s unlawful for bosses to require the shots https://t.co/k14WFUxMaa — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 29, 2021

Remember when Time Magazine’s person of the year was whoever looked at the reflective cover? I think we need a similar shift from a single or small number of recipients to a mass number of awardees, w all people choosing to not be vaccinated winning a Darwin Award. https://t.co/EAzvMYFtn3 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) May 31, 2021