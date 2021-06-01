. @POTUS : “Every other nation you can define by their ethnicity, their geography, their religion, except America. America was born out of an idea.” pic.twitter.com/FAHxv7KsIW

President Biden: "Democracy is more than a form of government. It's a way of being. It's a way of seeing the world. Democracy means the rule of the people. The rule of the people, not the rule of monarchs. Not the rule of the monied. Not the rule of the mighty."

… [O]n Monday, families [at Arlington National Cemetary] gathered mask-free beside graves, spread out blankets, and placed mementos and flowers beside them. A group of women sang Tibetan chants beside a grave. Families chatted as small children played around them. Some people just stood and bowed their heads.

“This year, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, we’re back,’ ” Davis said, beaming. “Now it’s lots of hugs. It definitely is a different feeling.”

Earlier that morning, President Biden had been at the cemetery and delivered a rousing defense of democracy and a plea for unity, saying “democracy is more than a form of government — it is a way of being.”

“Democracy itself is in peril,” the president said.

Speaking for roughly 20 minutes, Biden said the American soldiers buried around him, and around the world, gave their lives to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the country’s form of government.

“Democracy must be defended at all costs,” Biden said. “Democracy, that’s the soul of America. And I believe it’s a soul worth fighting for. And so do you. A soul worth dying for.”

“The soul of America is animated by the perennial battle between our worst instincts, which we’ve seen of late, and our better angels.”

He urged patriotism, saying there is a struggle “between ‘me first’ and ‘we the people.’ ”…