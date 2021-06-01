Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Back to Work

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Back to Work

by

This post is in: Civil Rights


[O]n Monday, families [at Arlington National Cemetary] gathered mask-free beside graves, spread out blankets, and placed mementos and flowers beside them. A group of women sang Tibetan chants beside a grave. Families chatted as small children played around them. Some people just stood and bowed their heads.

“This year, it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, we’re back,’ ” Davis said, beaming. “Now it’s lots of hugs. It definitely is a different feeling.”

Earlier that morning, President Biden had been at the cemetery and delivered a rousing defense of democracy and a plea for unity, saying “democracy is more than a form of government — it is a way of being.”

“Democracy itself is in peril,” the president said.

Speaking for roughly 20 minutes, Biden said the American soldiers buried around him, and around the world, gave their lives to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the country’s form of government.

“Democracy must be defended at all costs,” Biden said. “Democracy, that’s the soul of America. And I believe it’s a soul worth fighting for. And so do you. A soul worth dying for.”

“The soul of America is animated by the perennial battle between our worst instincts, which we’ve seen of late, and our better angels.”

He urged patriotism, saying there is a struggle “between ‘me first’ and ‘we the people.’ ”…

No less important, moving forward:

Gonna be much more on the Tulsa Massacre, later today…

      Tony Jay

      I'm going to drop a rant about British politics. Please scroll past like your life depends on it if need be.

Ps – Hi Raven.

      Ps – Hi Raven.

      Baud

      The soul of America is animated by the perennial battle between our worst instincts, which we’ve seen of late

      I’m relieved that this is not about me, for once.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      Both sides are the same. Show the neoliberal centrist warmongers that you WILL withhold support if you don’t get what you want – your vote is yours, and has to be earned!

      Tony Jay

       

      LETTER TO AMERICA PART GOOGLEPLEX

      “And I don’t have a decent bone in me,
      What you get, is just what you see. Yeah”

       

      On Wednesday, 26th of May, in a glorified broom-closet nestled deep within the hallowed corridors of Mrs Windsor’s School of Griftcraft and Drivelry, a most unusual event took place that could (should, and in the past most certainly would) have catastrophic consequences for the Boozy Bunter of Downing Street. Before the disbelieving eyes and placid, sheeplike faces of the members of the joint Parliamentary select committees on Health and Science, Dominic Cummings, who though physically resembling an unhappily divorced Geography teacher with chronic IBS who has been sleeping in his car for the last six months was, in fact, one of the most influential figures behind the transfiguration of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from a shop-soiled but still pretty recognisable western democracy into a widely ostracised shipping-hazard wracked with self-loathing, cultural resentment and tabloid-driven pebble-headedness, sat before them and, over the course of seven hours of questioning proceeded to explain that, quite contrary to the fairytale of plucky derring-do in the face of unexpected tragedy being fed to the Great British Public over the last year and a half by the Great British News Media, the all-conquering Conservative Government he himself had personally worked so very hard to propel into power when he was Clown Prince Flobalob’s Chief Political Advisor was, in fact, a law-breaking gaggle of grossly incompetent buffoons and slithery self-promoters who, when not flat out lying to the Press and the Public about the nature and scale of their colossal failures, were just as busy flat out lying to each other about their entirely fictional successes, all while being overseen with careless ineptitude and solipsistic greed by a delusional, egomaniacal and utterly out of his depth skidmark of a man to whom politics is nothing more serious than a wag’s lark and whose only interest in ‘policy’ is to ask if she’s as much of a goer as Polly A and Polly B.

      My, that was a long sentence. Here’s a short one.

      As to what Cummings actually said, well, it went on for quite a long time and included tons of “Oh, if only I’d had the courage to speak up more about my fully-justified concerns” and barrel-loads of “I take full responsibility for my part in other people’s horrendous mistakes”, but the main meat and gravy of it breaks down like this.

      When Covid was first beep-beeping on the radar as an imminent threat, Johnson’s Government followed his lead in being utterly dismissive and supremely unconcerned, with Flobalob himself dragging his three-second attention span away from the comprehensive disaster his shitty Brexit deal was about to inflict on the British economy to sneeringly put it on a par with swine-flu. It’s already common knowledge that the lazy waster didn’t even attend the first five emergency COBRA meetings of the Civil Contingency Committee where Covid was discussed, so nicknamed because it used to meet in the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms in Whitehall, and not, as you might imagine, because it stands for “Chieftains of Britain, Rally Around”, “Crumbs! Our Bacon’s Really…Aaaarrrrggghhh” or “Cowardly Old Boris Runs Away”, or because all the meetings are chaired by a gigantic snake (though it is, his name is Roger and other than his undying loyalty to Thulsa Doom he’s a really great guy with a lot to offer a girl) but Cummings also confirmed through photographic evidence that the main strategy being discussed behind the doors of Downing St through January to early March was specifically based around getting a form of ‘herd immunity’ done by shielding the very vulnerable and letting the virus rip through the general population so that, by early Autumn, the survivors would have enough antibodies for Johnson to declare Mission Accomplished. Old Tummy Num-Num was only very reluctantly dragged into taking calls for a Lockdown strategy seriously when faced with a solid wall of expert opinion telling him that following his favoured strategy meant half a million people dead and a completely overwhelmed NHS, and even then he huffed and puffed and dragged his feet for weeks until eventually getting bounced into announcing a national Lockdown by the general public, who were way ahead of the Government in common sense and were already keeping their children home from school and working from home where possible. This deliberate delay in imposing sensible restrictions cost us tens of thousands of extra lives and allowed the virus to get down to some serious mutation in the infected population, which we (and the wider world) would be paying for with the Rise of the Variants.

      Major venom was spat in the eye of Matt Hancock, a third-rate pastiche of a man so ethically challenged that deputy ticket-clipper at the annual Cleric and Choirboy Secret Ball would be a step up from his current role as Minister for Health. Already right in the middle of a growing scandal revolving around the purchasing and provision of PPE from a range of shady front-companies (established PPE producer? Sorry, we can’t take your call right now. Dog shampoo supplier owned by a Tory donor? Here’s a multi-million pound contract to produce face-masks) Hancock now has to explain why, according to Cummings, he was telling his Cabinet colleagues back in March 2020 that no one would be sent from hospital to a care-home without first being tested for Covid, when in reality he was ordering entire hospital wards emptied ASAP without any testing whatsoever in order to make room for the expected waves of infections. Somewhere in the region of 30,000 care-home inhabitants died because of Hancock’s decision. Elderly people, terrified and alone, choking to death while the staff, themselves denied any kind of adequate PPE or medical equipment, could do nothing to help them.

      He denies all of it, of course. He is, after all, a Minister in a Tory Government, responsibility and accountability are for the little people, not for the likes of him, but he’s clearly very rattled. Ostentatiously sporting his Union Jack themed facemask and tearfully declaring how his first thought every single morning is how he can save lives (Ed – Resign?) but he doesn’t really have to worry, yet. Cummings also said that he’d pressed for Hancock to be fired over a dozen times, only to be told that he was being kept in his post because “he’s the kind of guy you sack after an inquiry”. Johnson can’t fire him now because it would look too much like he was validating Cummings’ claims, and if he – did – fire him he’d only have to install someone equally as inept and spineless. So, Britain stumbles on with a Health Secretary of proven incompetence that no one has any faith in and everybody expects to go at the next reshuffle, but at least Flobalob doesn’t have to break the unwritten rule of his regime and actually hold one of his underlings accountable for failure. That would cut the golden cord that ties his Cabinet to him, the promise that everyone gets to eat whatever they want, and no one has to foot the bill.

      Priorities, you see, they got ‘em. Eton Rules.

      That’s not all Hancock is on the hook for, though. Cummings’ testimony confirms that the PPE situation was far more of a crock than anyone was willing to admit. Decades of Tory cuts to its budgets and supply chains had left the NHS without anything like the necessary stocks to cope with an emergency, and when that needed to change right the fuck now, Ministers and senior Civil Service appointees were criminally slow in fast-tracking the immediate purchase of everything the country lacked. Indeed, it’s worse than that. As mentioned previously it’s an open secret that the only fast-tracking the Government did around PPE was exploiting the emergency to hand out multi-million (even multi-billion) pound contracts to anyone and everyone with a personal, familial or business connection to Tory Ministers and/or their donors while simultaneously blanking the many already established suppliers of PPE, ventilators, etc who were banging on the door offering whatever was needed but who lacked the necessary connections. Effectively the Tories were acting like Third-World warlords looting aid-money to buy themselves expensive cars and swimming pools while their people starved. NHS staff were wearing plastic bin-bags and scavenging whatever they could from friends and family and the Government’s response was to put pressure on Hospital Trusts to make talking about it on social media a sackable offense while ostentatiously being filmed doing a ‘Clap for Carers’ every Thursday at 8pm. Because that’s the kind of people we have running our country.

      There’s also the matter of Johnson’s response to the need for a 2nd Lockdown after the premature reopening of society over the summer of 2020 had led to yet another surge in infections (viruses, how dooz dey work?) and panicked howling by all the experts that it had to be closed down by September at the latest to avoid another massive spike in Covid deaths. Britain eventually went back into a limited semi-Lockdown in October, much to Johnson’s behind the scenes fury. He’s quoted as whining that “Only 80 year-olds are dying of it”, so why hurt the economy just for those wasters? There’s also the previously floated quote about “letting the bodies pile-up” rather than impose a 3rd Lockdown no matter how bad it got over winter. The salient point here is that the malicious fucktard denied ever saying this, and he did it officially while speaking to Parliament. If Cummings has the evidence he says he does, lying to Parliament is a resignation offence. Not that I expect Johnson to do any such thing. He’s already done it repeatedly and gotten away with it because of the complete collapse of any institutional resistance to the Rule of “Go on then, make me”, but I look forward to the rhetorical gymnastics the News Media will go thorough explaining why the Prime Minister lying to the country is actually politics as usual and in fact a sign of strength.

      You know, at some point this Government are going to float the idea of a referendum on bringing back hanging in order to blue-up the nether-veins of their reactionary Base, and though I’d normally be dead set against it, when I think about the deliberate carnage these walking advertisements for assault and battery have caused just by being shitty people in service to even shittier people a tiny wee part of me always whispers “Wouldn’t he/she look good swinging from a beam?” and I feel dirty, because the answer is “Oh, hell yes. With the families of their victims hanging from their feet.” You all should be perfectly familiar with that sensation after four years of Trump smearing his underlings all over the national furniture. Their very existence makes us worse people by virtue of the reactions they endanger. But I digress.

      That any of the above came as much of a surprise to Mr and Mrs G. B. Public is testimony to the sheer scale of the propaganda effort being sold to British customers as ‘News’, as it is to the sheer audacity of the Infotainment outlets packaging deliberate misinformation as ‘News’, and to the delusional willingness of millions of my fellow countrypeeps to believe whatever convenient myths they’re offered rather than credit the evidence of their own eyes, just as long as those myths comfort their nagging sensation of itchy guilt and come wrapped up in the bright colours and familiar sounds of ‘News’. Everyone already knew this and yet people still voted for them, cry the talking-heads, so by virtue Rule 538.4a of the Mini-Machiavelli 4 Modern Maestros guidebook it’s obviously not important and going on about it is just losertalk. Which would be a good and valuable point to make, if it wasn’t a pile of disingenuous nonsense and neither good, nor valuable, or even really a point at all. Everyone didn’t ‘know’ this. Some people had been saying things like it, yes, often loudly and frequently, with tons of real-time evidence to back up their claims, but without the enormous national megaphone accorded to the architects of pro-Tory misinformation their warnings have had all the bandwidth of a fart in a bath and had been routinely dismissed as either partisan sniping or unproven conspiracy theorising, or both, and in any case definitely not the kind of opinion the forelock-tugging flagstraddlers of Lesser Brexitannia would either want or need to be exposed to. Coming from such a senior figure within the Conservative Government, a man who only a year ago we were being told was so integral to everything the Government was trying to do that he was basically the Hand to Flobalob Johnson’s flatulent King, and to paraphrase the corporate motto of the World’s Greatest Soccerball Team, ‘This Means More’.

      Now, let’s be very clear here. Dominic Cummings is a genuinely nasty bastard with a Ripper’s trail of carnage soaking his ledger and, should he one day be found hanging from a pedestrian footbridge with a bound and gagged Nigel Farage stuffed up his arse, the tracks of my tears would be drier than a Martian wadi. He’s a professional liar with clear links to the murky techno-anarchist fraternity of bomb-throwing dataminers financially fluffed into being by American billionaires, Russian kleptogarchs, Australian hatevendors and various Middle-Eastern ‘interests’ with cash to stash and boycotts to swerve, his stated aim of blowing up the entire British Civil Service so that it can be replaced with a eugenically-selected caste of creative/destructive megaminds wielding dictatorial powers in order to ‘get shit done’ sounds no different to me than any other misanthropic loser’s Statement of Aims and translates easily to “In this post-Apocalyptic dystopia of my creation all of my fiery dreams of intercourse will come true!” and according to the people who track such things it was his ‘family trip’ to Barnard Castle during the first Lockdown, combined with the obvious lies he told about it and the concerted Human Shield thrown up around him by Johnson and All Tories Everywhere (oh yes, a year ago it was an unpatriotic sin to doubt the ethereal honesty of St Dominic of Cummings) that more than anything else shattered the Public’s faith in Lockdown being a “We’re all in it together” national effort. That said, and in full knowledge that his transparently obvious motivation on Wednesday was to present himself as the only sensible guy in all of the rooms where the deaths from Covid of tens of thousands of innocent people were being dismissed as the price of doing business, and that his cosy closeness to certain Tory aspirants to Flobalob Johnson’s shaky throne (Rishi Sunak, I’m looking right at you) means that a good portion of his invective has to be seen as brush-clearing for the next round of Tory Party reconstruction, at the end of the day he was in all of those rooms and he was there as Johnson’s eyes, ears and rending jaws. When the Prime Minister’s former chief political advisor goes in front of a pair of Parliamentary committees to answer questions about the Government’s response to Covid and basically calls it a complete failure that they should all fall on their swords for…. yeah, that’s the kind of thing that gets things moving.

      Will it? Ha-ha-haaaaaaaa (wipes eyes) no, no it won’t.

      First, a brief shuffle backwards across the kelp-streaked stones of yesterweek to lay out where we were before Cummings began his extended roast. It was a busy time, and as usual in Lesser Brexitannia, that’s not a good thing. Following the conclusion of local and regional elections in which they deliberately equated the successes of the NHS Vaccination program with voting Tory to ‘Get Brexit Covid Done’, the Government had ‘suddenly’ noticed that the spread of the so-called ‘Indian Variant’ of Covid (Modi-Johnston Variant sounds more apt to me) in places like Bolton and Bedford might blow a huge, gaping hole in their plans to end all Lockdown restrictions on the 21st of June. As usual the Media did a comprehensive job of dead-batting any suggestion that Johnson’s deliberate refusal to offend Modi and/or imperil a potential UK/India Trade Deal by red-listing arrivals from India back when it might have done some good had made the spread of the M-J variant pretty much inevitable, but again as usual, the virus and its mutations do not give a monkey’s chuff how they are given time and opportunity to do what they do, they just do it. Now scientists are warning that a Third Wave of infection is already here and the Government’s obsession with repeating the deadly mistakes of last Summer, with its vast transfer of wealth and infection under the label of “Eat Out to Help Out” (Credit – Rishi “I’m only light brown” Sunak) is looking more and more strained. Those with suspicious minds are, of course, of the opinion that Flobalob is hoping that vaccination will keep the numbers of dead low enough for him to keep on lifting restrictions and benefit politically from being The Man Who Saved Our Summer. That bilious twatwaffle simply cannot learn, because he’s never had to. A lifetime of selfish entitlement and consequence-free jollygagging behind a screen of elite protection has led him to the pinnacle of political life and all the grift he can imagine. What’s to learn?

      Case in point, a few weeks ago the Tories released a report from its Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities that met with pretty universal mockery and bitch-slap anger from everyone with a functioning soul. The question asked was about institutional racism and its effects on Black British society, the answer its collection of British Diamonds and Silks came up with was that the former didn’t exist and the latter should stop whining about it and just accept that being a cesspit of drug use and broken homes was entirely its own fault and nothing to do with… Whipeepl? Honkoids? Crackerwhackers? Whatever Ebonics jibber-jabber ‘Those People’ have to use because they can’t hack it in proper school. To back up their ‘findings’ they relied on misquoting experts, lying about the input of stakeholders and mangling the hell out of the findings the majority of the Commission’s members thought they’d reached. Did you know that slavery in Jamaica and other British colonies in the region wasn’t so bad because it introduced those savages to western ideas that allowed them (the opportunity, which they mostly failed to grasp, natch) to make something of themselves once, y’know, the Masters had gotten all snowflakey and outgrown the need for ‘staff with benefits’? Indeed, and I am not even joking here, ‘slavery’ is such a loaded word, better to call it the “Caribbean Experience”.

      Caribbean fucking Experience? Please, insert your own WTF historical analogies here. I’ve already used up ‘Auschwitz Adventure’ and ‘Wounded Knee Wonderland’, but I’m sure there’s a wide range of disbelief you can mine along the same face-palming lines.

      Thing is, that was a few weeks ago, but we don’t hear bugger all about it now.

      You may also have heard that the BBC was entirely responsible for driving Saint Diana of the Tilted Shoulder Simper to her untimely death by pumping her full of some exotic truth-serum and recording her blathering on about relatively unimportant topics. What were they? Betrayed by her husband? Hounded by the Media? Ostracised by the Royal Family? Never mind all that, the thing to bear in mind in all this is the fact that BBC reporter Martin Bashir forged some paperwork in order to get a meeting with Britain’s Blonde Martyr and outpitch the BBC’s rivals to an interview with her, and that’s the only reason she died, and it didn’t happen 26 years ago (because that would be a silly thing to get riled up about now, what with a pandemic and Brexit and all that), it only happened yesterday, and so the Government has no choice but to seriously consider changes to the BBC’s charter to ensure that it can’t murder any more beloved royals. The fact that the Director General and Chairman of the BBC are Tory placemen and the Corporation has been turned into a neutered spokesgimp for Number 10’s Communications whip-snappers should make it easier for these necessary changes to take place without any unsightly verbiage about “political interference” or “hang on, wasn’t it the pro-Tory Press that was calling her a vapid slut” polluting the national airwaves. Yes, there have been suggestions that all of this is just a transparently bullshit excuse to rip the BBC apart and sell it off to the likes of Murdoch, but those journalists will soon learn that there are narratives and there are Narratives, and there will always be a need for someone to cover the weather report in Scunthorpe, pour encourages les outres.

      Thing is, that was a few weeks ago, but we don’t hear bugger all about it now.

      There was just a report released about Islamophobia in the Tory Party. It should have been a full-on Equality and Human Rights Commission investigation like the one that was launched into claims of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party, but the not-at-all Government-controlled leadership of the EHRC decided that, since the Tories had said they’d hold their own investigation, there wasn’t any need to embarrass the good, wholesome folks of the Conservative Party by making them bathe in the same water as that awful do-gooder Jeremy Corbyn (spit). After all, there was a convenient meme out there that the very fact that the EHRC was investigating the Labour Party was damning enough to require that horrible person’s immediate resignation, so it would just be rude to expose the Tory Party to that kind of inference, I mean, how would it effect the mood at future dinner parties if you were the person who had put a friend of Orban on the same level as a lifetime campaigner against any form of racism? Terribly, that’s how! Especially if the friend of Orban had brought the right kind of wine to go with the fish course and had children in the same fee-paying school as your brats go to. Again, priorities. A cynical person would perhaps agree with the former head of the EHRC and say that, as an institution, it is far, far too obedient to the whims of the people that oversee it, but this is Britain, and interrogating the wrong people can get you put on the non-official naughty shelf quicker than you can say “I’d like a move to regional news, please. Behind the scenes if possible, thanks”.

      What did the report conclude? Well, this may astonish you, but it didn’t find the Tory Party to be institutionally Islamophobic. It said (paraphrasing) that Johnson had said and written a ton of things that ‘seemed’ Islamophobic before he became PM, but that was no reason to think that he would or should continue to spout nasty things now that he had he was PM, even though ‘some people’ might suggest that he only won the Tory Party leadership race in 2019 because he had a reputation as a racist POS. It went on to conclude that, though the Tory Party triggered every theoretical land-mine in regards to complaints about Islamophobia, how it dealt with it, recorded it, and how its Muslim members felt about all of the above, the person filing the report felt that the Tory Party had just made a few mistakes that might lead someone to believe it might be totally Islamophobic, but it wasn’t, honest.

      Comparisons with the EHRC report into anti-Semitism in the Labour Party should not, we’re told, be seen as a mirror image of this piss-take of a report into virulent Islamophobia amongst Tories, because that’s a violation of the Narrative, and that’s just not allowed. The fact that the Tory Party’s senior Muslim figures say it’s a blatant whitewash that will only encourage Islamophobia would be something deserving of media coverage, but as Tories they should already understand that ‘those people’ are always whining about perceived slights and are best ignored for the good of social cohesion. After all, it’s not like they’re anonymous Labour staffers with long and sordid histories of working hand in glove with the Israeli Embassy’s propaganda arm to make false accusations of anti-Semitism. Now those people, they had credibility. And how hard would it be to endlessly fap about the likelihood of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (who Cummings was extra protective of in his testimony) becoming Tory Party leader and the next PM if our News Media had to acknowledge that the Tory Party membership are about as likely to elect a brown to reign over them as the GQP are to select Liz Cheney as their 2024 candidate? Heaven forfend, that way lies reality, and reality don’t get you no promotion in today’s Infotainment business.

      Anyway, that was a few days ago, but we don’t hear bugger all about it now.

      You see where I’m going with this? Cummings’ testimony should, in an vaguely rational world, lead to a journalistic feeding frenzy as newspapers and 24 Hour News outlets scramble to dig out the truth and expose it for their viewers to goggle over. But this is Lesser Brexitannia, and that simply isn’t how we do things over here. There’s a decent article in, of all places, the Guardian by ‘brown issues correspondent’ Nesrine Malik which lays out the problem very clearly. To paraphrase, Johnson and the Tories are getting away with everything not because they’re political geniuses or because the Public agrees with them, but because the people whose job it is to oppose them and/or tell the Public what is really going on are either complicit, cowardly or just plain old lazy, and until that changes nothing else will change, except to get worse. Again, I’m sure none of this sounds exactly foreign to you. Britain is following along the same weighted arc of madness that gave America Trump and the GQP, we’re just doing it wrapped in a Union Jack and smelling of stale tea.

      I could go on (Ed – Please don’t, we have lives) but won’t (Ed – Thank you, Jeebus!) I’ve barely even mentioned Brexit but that continues to be the radioactive gift that keeps on giving. The planned Trade Deal with Australia looks set to do to British farmers what it’s already done to British fishermen, truckers and Eurovision entrants. Kids showing support for the Palestinian cause are being labelled as ‘radicalised anti-Semites’ and punished by their schools. EU visitors to the UK are being treated like criminals and thrown into detention for talking funny. The scandal over Johnson refurbishing Downing Street to look like an explosion in a stereotype factory and lying about where the money came from has been resolved by the simple expedient of Johnson appointing an underling to ‘investigate’ the issue, with said underling returning a verdict that clears Johnson of any wrongdoing on the grounds that he just assumed that he’d somehow paid the £200,000 bill that a donor picked up and didn’t think to check, like, haven’t we all done that? The Labour Party are even more useless and incompetent than they were last week. On the plus side….. uh, it’s sunny. So there’s that.

      Nah. We’re fucked. Keep on working hard to fix your democracy, Americanoids, because if you don’t, you could be like us. Only with bigger servings.

      Patricia Kayden

      I love my President but the U.S. isn’t the only multiracial, multiethnic, diversely religious democracy. See Canada, for example.

      debbie

      He urged patriotism, saying there is a struggle “between ‘me first’ and ‘we the people.’ ”

      Sadly, we need to redefine what freedom means. Someone let the idiots redefine it to mean selfishness and disregard for others, and we need to take that back from them.

      Berliner2

      Pretty much every country in Africa cannot be defined by ethnicity, geography or religion, and they were also born out of an idea. The idea of European expansion and white settler colonialism. Just like the US, acually.

      Baud

      Hmm. MJ says Schumer isn’t going to push for the Voting Rights Act because he’s putting all his energy into HR 1, the massive reform bill.  I wonder what his thinking is.

      Kay

      Cathleen Decker
      @cathleendecker
      BREAKING: Texas Republicans finalize bill that would enact stiff new voting restrictions and make it easier to overturn election results
      by
      @AmyEGardner

      They’re doing a good job covering this. There’s two parts to the changes in election law – two categories of changes- and people won’t understand the new threat (‘make it easier to overturn election results’) unless it’s presented as two categories.
      Restoring the voting rights act can help with Part One, but the VRA wasn’t designed for Part Two and I don’t know what will work there, but denying them a quorum certainly brought a lot of attention to it.
      It should always be covered as “new restrictions on voting” AND “make it easier to overturn election results” – two separate and different attacks. The second is new.

      Viva BrisVegas

      “Every other nation you can define by their ethnicity, their geography, their religion, except America. America was born out of an idea.”

      I like Biden, but this is pandering bullcrap. For those of us outside of the US, what are we supposed to make of a Defense of Democracy via a call to American Exceptionalism?

      You want a melting pot, look at Australia. You want to talk about individual freedoms, look at the Scandinavian countries. You want to talk about religious freedoms, look at Canada. You want to talk about the idea that gave birth to America, look to these countries plus a couple of dozen others that have spent blood, sweat and tears over decades or centuries for this same idea of freedom. An idea which considerably predates the US, and on which the US does not own copyright.

      None of these nations are defined by their ethnicity, their geography, or their religion. They are defined by their pursuit of individual freedoms, tempered by civic responsibility, through democratic processes.

      Biden may mean well but if he wants to bring the rest of us along with him, a specious claim to the superiority of American democracy when we have the example of the Trump Republican Party before us is not the way to go about it.

      If Biden wants to call the US “first among equals” we’ll go along, but “best amongst lessers” is a bit much to take.

      Anne Laurie

      @RandomMonster: So comments can accommodate lengthy text, but the front page not so much.

      Take WaterGirl’s word, if not mine:  Quite a few lengthy comments have to be fished out of the spam filter.

      You could say FYWP encourages pithiness… but watch out for the lisp!

      Tony Jay

      @raven:

      Oh, the usual. Working from home = Hardly working. Ranting about British nonsense. Looking forward to the European Football Championships in mid-June. Hopefully Randinho will be back with dedicated threads to celebrate England going out in the Quarter-Finals again. How’s things over there?

      (I thought I was going to get in first and wanted to embrace the tradition of celebrating that by invoking your quite legitimate disapproval of the ‘FIRST!!’ habit. I’m afraid it’s going to become a ‘thing’)

      I have a friend with UK-USA dual citizenship and she loves it when I send her your stuff!

      How cool. Hopefully this one won’t depress her too much.

      raven

      @Tony Jay: I’ve decided to stop my jihad on that stupid shit. I wish I could understand the crazy structure of “football”! Amir tried to help me with it years ago but it’s mind boggling to be. . . all these championships!!!

       

      My friends dad was Army Air Corps in WW2 and he met and married her mom there.

      MomSense

      Back to life back to reality 🎶

      On the bus to work this morning a little sleepy and missing camp and falling asleep to the loons ’ cries.  We had such a nice time even though it was cold and cloudy with some rain – just in time for the grilling.  We ate so much food that my son taught us the Japanese expression that means “lonely mouth full stomach” which is going to be added to heavy rotation since I think we are all going back to camp next weekend.

      Kay

      Jonathan Zittrain
      @zittrain
      ·21h
      It’s worth dwelling on this for a moment. Texas legislators want to make it illegal for citizens to voluntarily travel together without registering with the government — if and only if the aim of their travel is to lawfully cast a ballot.

      It won’t survive a constitutional challenge even if it makes it into a state law, but this is how insane these people are.
      The whole bill is packed with references to every Right wing ‘voter fraud’ conspiracy theory of the last 30 years. That’s all mainstream on the Right now.

