I was going to write something about the “Statement of Concern” issued by New America, a civic affairs think tank. So far, it has been signed by more than 100 poli-sci and public policy professors and other experts in democracy. It expresses alarm about Republican attempts to rig future elections by using Trump’s lies about fraud as an excuse for new election laws in red states, and it echoes a lot of the alarm we’ve expressed here in more profane terms. An excerpt:

Statutory changes in large key electoral battleground states are dangerously politicizing the process of electoral administration, with Republican-controlled legislatures giving themselves the power to override electoral outcomes on unproven allegations should Democrats win more votes. They are seeking to restrict access to the ballot, the most basic principle underlying the right of all adult American citizens to participate in our democracy. They are also putting in place criminal sentences and fines meant to intimidate and scare away poll workers and nonpartisan administrators. State legislatures have advanced initiatives that curtail voting methods now preferred by Democratic-leaning constituencies, such as early voting and mail voting. Republican lawmakers have openly talked about ensuring the “purity” and “quality” of the vote, echoing arguments widely used across the Jim Crow South as reasons for restricting the Black vote… We urge members of Congress to do whatever is necessary—including suspending the filibuster—in order to pass national voting and election administration standards that both guarantee the vote to all Americans equally, and prevent state legislatures from manipulating the rules in order to manufacture the result they want. Our democracy is fundamentally at stake. History will judge what we do at this moment.

TL;DR version: “America, you in danger, girl.”

I really don’t have any thoughts on that topic that are more coherent than BLAAAARRRGH. So here’s a bird picture instead:

It’s a Red-Shouldered Hawk, and every lizard and squirrel on the property froze in place when the hawk shrieked “SKREE SKREE SKREE!!!” shortly after landing on that branch. We need a Democracy Hawk to freeze election-rigging Republicans in place for fear of getting figuratively ripped to shreds and devoured. Or literally. I’m not picky about what form Democracy Hawk takes, but we need one. Badly.

Open thread!