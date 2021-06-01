Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread

I was going to write something about the “Statement of Concern” issued by New America, a civic affairs think tank. So far, it has been signed by more than 100 poli-sci and public policy professors and other experts in democracy. It expresses alarm about Republican attempts to rig future elections by using Trump’s lies about fraud as an excuse for new election laws in red states, and it echoes a lot of the alarm we’ve expressed here in more profane terms. An excerpt:

Statutory changes in large key electoral battleground states are dangerously politicizing the process of electoral administration, with Republican-controlled legislatures giving themselves the power to override electoral outcomes on unproven allegations should Democrats win more votes. They are seeking to restrict access to the ballot, the most basic principle underlying the right of all adult American citizens to participate in our democracy. They are also putting in place criminal sentences and fines meant to intimidate and scare away poll workers and nonpartisan administrators. State legislatures have advanced initiatives that curtail voting methods now preferred by Democratic-leaning constituencies, such as early voting and mail voting. Republican lawmakers have openly talked about ensuring the “purity” and “quality” of the vote, echoing arguments widely used across the Jim Crow South as reasons for restricting the Black vote…

We urge members of Congress to do whatever is necessary—including suspending the filibuster—in order to pass national voting and election administration standards that both guarantee the vote to all Americans equally, and prevent state legislatures from manipulating the rules in order to manufacture the result they want. Our democracy is fundamentally at stake. History will judge what we do at this moment.

TL;DR version: “America, you in danger, girl.”

I really don’t have any thoughts on that topic that are more coherent than BLAAAARRRGH. So here’s a bird picture instead:

Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread

 

It’s a Red-Shouldered Hawk, and every lizard and squirrel on the property froze in place when the hawk shrieked “SKREE SKREE SKREE!!!” shortly after landing on that branch. We need a Democracy Hawk to freeze election-rigging Republicans in place for fear of getting figuratively ripped to shreds and devoured. Or literally. I’m not picky about what form Democracy Hawk takes, but we need one. Badly.

Open thread!

    3. 3.

      jackmac

      New America calls for “suspending” the filibuster. Is that something the Senate can even do? What would it be? A two-week suspension? Three months? A year?

      Just what do they mean?

      To me, the discussions have revolved around Dems completely eliminating the filibuster while still controlling the Senate through the end of the current session of Congress. There is, of course, the understanding that the GOP can put it back if they regain control and implement their own rules in the next Congress.

    4. 4.

      guachi

      There is nothing more fundamental to democracy than voting. The Republican opposition to free and fair elections is direct opposition to meaningful democracy.

      Foreign terrorists may kill me, but only my fellow Americans can destroy democracy. It’s clear who my real opponent is.

    5. 5.

      Cheryl Rofer

      LOL, Betty. I was just thinking about front-paging this.

      A number of times lately, I’ve thought about Franklin Roosevelt’s quote, “I agree with you, I want to do it, now make me do it.” That’s a necessity of politics, and a prescription for healthier politics. Citizens must be involved; getting lazy about that is what has gotten us here.

      So this is one more element of making Joe Manchin, and whomever else of those rumored Democrats who are bound to the filibuster’s racist history, do it. Keep ’em coming! We’ve got three weeks until the vote.

    6. 6.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Quinerly: Let’s assume we really live in Crazytown and the Court sets aside the election results.  Do we re-vote?  Or do we kick out the President and Vice President and follow the chain of succession and get President Pelosi?

    7. 7.

      JMG

      @jackmac: A rule can be suspended for any legislation if a motion is made and passed with a majority. The rule then can be put back by the same majority, but why bother? It’s beyond obvious Manchin isn’t gonna vote to end the filibuster, not because he cares for bipartisanship, but because a majority of West Virginia voters think it would be a fine thing if only white people voted. He doesn’t think that, but he’s never gonna go against an in-state consensus.

    8. 8.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      I’m so out of it that when I read Haberman’s original tweet I thought she meant Trump was expecting to be reinstated on Twitter. But later in that thread she confirms that he means the presidency. 🤯

    9. 9.

      Kay

      @Quinerly:

      They’ve been good about this though, media. They’ve taken it seriously since the insurrection. Before that really- they were clearly alarmed in the months leading up and I think they have portrayed the seriousness to the public.

      I credit them with this one- they did well.

    10. 10.

      Kent

      @jackmac: New America calls for “suspending” the filibuster. Is that something the Senate can even do? What would it be? A two-week suspension? Three months? A year?

      Just what do they mean?

      To me, the discussions have revolved around Dems completely eliminating the filibuster while still controlling the Senate through the end of the current session of Congress. There is, of course, the understanding that the GOP can put it back if they regain control and implement their own rules in the next Congress.

      They can make up any rules they want.  The GOP just unilaterally dropped it when they wanted to ram Gorsuch through into the Supreme Court.  The only way to make any of it permanent is through constitutional amendment.

      The Senate could, for example, suspend or drop the filibuster for civil rights legislation.  Just flat out say that rights are not something that they will subject to filibuster any longer (but keep it for ordinary other stuff like infrastructure or whatever)

    11. 11.

      hilts

      @Quinerly:

      Trump is begging to be officially declared mentally incompetent.

      Every Republican member of Congress needs to be asked for his/her reaction to this latest delusional bullshit comment by Trump. We can’t allow Rethugican politicians to normalize this fucking lunatic.  Trump belongs in a prison cell or a psych ward.

    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      @Quinerly:

      Probably has already been shared. NYT Maggie H saying that Trump is telling insiders that he will be reinstated as Pres in August. Something, something, Something… My Pillow Guy will go to the Supreme Court with proof.

      He’s delusional, but as always, knows how to string his gullible base along.

      Otherwise, it is wild to see Republicans moving ahead with various laws all designed to steal or suppress the vote.

      The GOP has no shame. They also do not understand that once they decide to throw away democracy, they cannot guarantee that they will be the ones to benefit from what comes next.

    13. 13.

      Quinerly

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: to me the bigger question concerns whether Trump is this delusional. Do we think he really believes this?

      And how on earth was Lindell so successful? And what brain disease took over once sane people like S Powell and M Flynn?

    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      Max Boot has a good piece up now too: The Republican Plot to Steal the 2024 Election

      Willingness to lie about election fraud has become a litmus test for Republicans, with the implicit threat of mob violence if they don’t go along. Republicans are so scared of Trump and his fanatical followers that most of them just voted against a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

      Many congressional Republicans will refuse to certify a 2024 Democratic win in swing states. If Republicans control Congress, they could deny the Democrats an electoral college majority and throw the election to the House — where each state delegation, regardless of population, would cast one ballot. Given that Republicans already control a majority of state delegations, they could override the election outcome. If that happens, it would spell the end of American democracy.

      Take a vote, any vote, on that infrastructure bill, Dems, and then GET MOVING on this.  There is no time to waste.

    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Quinerly:

      And what brain disease took over once sane people like S Powell and M Flynn?

      The fake world often provides people with a purpose a status that the real world will not.

    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      @Quinerly:

      I read this as “covering for him”

      Haberman, who broke some of the biggest stories of the Trump administration and has been covering him for decades,

    17. 17.

      Ken

      @Quinerly: Trump is telling insiders that he will be reinstated as Pres in August.

      He’s probably confused the August “Silly Season” with the “Feast of Fools”, when the village idiot was made leader for a day.

    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      Btw also in the Post: J-Rubs lays it all out there:

       

      It has become increasingly evident why the right wants to excise part of our history: White people dread being confronted with evidence that racism is interwoven into our collective experience. Such a historical retelling undermines the notion that if Black Americans and others simply “tried harder,” they would erase gaps in wealth, health, longevity, housing, education and almost every other facet of American life. A clear-eyed rendering, the MAGA troops claim, is harmful to America (unpatriotic! too negative!) when in fact it is harmful to their self-satisfied notion that they do not benefit from systemic racism or that they are the real victims.

      Erasing history is an effective means of casting anyone who protests against the status quo as radical, extreme and threatening. It also makes preserving the status quo — dressed up as “our way of life” — an existential mission for Republicans. Justice becomes subversive, and defense of the system that produced injustice takes on the aura of a religious mission.

      Biden, however, is unwilling to let bygones be bygones.

    21. 21.

      Mike in NC

      A couple of points about the Tulsa Massacre of 100 years ago:

      (1) If we hadn’t rid ourselves of the toxic Orange Clown, he’d be ranting and raving today about how there we “many fine people on all sides”, etc. just like he did during the Unite the Right demonstration by American fascists in Charlottesville in 2017.

      (2) My favorite image is Trump returning from that dismal Tulsa hate rally looking like a whipped cur, with his necktie askew and holding a crushed red MAGA cap in this hand. Brad Parscale’s finest moment, when a million attendees turned out to be merely a few thousand. I want to frame that damned picture to look at for all eternity.

    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      We shouldn’t feel discouraged because this statement was issued – we should be thrilled.

      We already knew it was this bad, and if this wakes some people up, that’s a good thing.  So how about if we spread the word on this, and spread our own message INSTEAD OF promoting the awful things that come from the other side?

      Because of gerrymandering and the electoral college and the court packing by the Rs, this is an uphill battle.  But we can’t believe we have already lost the battle; if we believe that we have lost and act as though we have lost – that’s how we lose it.

      When we retweet their messaging, we shoot ourselves in the foot because that helps spread their message.

      Can you tell I just read Cole’s thread from last night?   I get discouraged, too, and sometimes I get fearful about the fight ahead.  But I for one am not going to roll over for these lying sacks of sociopathic wanna-be authoritarians.

      Fuck those guys.  We fight for what’s right.

    25. 25.

      Quinerly

      @Baud: I fail to understand why Powell (and Lin Wood) aren’t disbarred. We all know attys who have been disbarred for less. At a minimum… Suspended for a period of time.

    26. 26.

      dww44

      @Kent: The filibuster is a Senate Rule.  It’s not mentioned in the Constitution.  Doesn’t require an amendment to be undone.  It just takes enough Senators with guts and fortitude and an overriding belief in our democratic republic to get rid of it… either temporarily in certain situations or permanently altogether.

      I’ve more hope for Joe Manchin changing his mind than for Kristen  Sinema.  As some one said more than once in these comments, Sinema doesn’t seem to have any real rock solid beliefs.

    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Quinerly: This is just the hype to get the rubes to come out for the T**** rallies in June.

      Who cares what Trump does or says at this point?  Anyone who believes that crap is so far down the rabbit hole that they can’t be reached.

      Let’s keep our eyes on the prize.

    28. 28.

      Baud

      @Quinerly: I agree.  I don’t know how long those proceedings take.  Presumably, they didn’t start until after the Inauguration, so it’s only been about 5 months.

    29. 29.

      Kelly

      I don’t remember where I read it but someone pointed out filibuster rules already exempt Republican priorities. Judges are appointed by a simple majority and reconciliation rules allow Republican tax law changes with a simple majority.

    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      and throw the election to the House

      They will absolutely do this. I don’t know who Max Boot is but if he thinks that’s just a crazy idea they’re tossing around he’s not listening to them. They are saying Biden is only President because he got a majority of US House members to certify. They say he won the House vote. That’s the measure they now use. If they have a majority they won’t certify. They tell us just about every day.

    31. 31.

      hrprogressive

      The authors were not forceful enough about the pending Fascist Coup Against America, but I am glad they said something.

      The problem is, the Fascists aren’t going to wait around until 2024. My fear is that we have, at best, till 2022 – and that’s actually been shaken by the reporting about “reinstatement” by August, along with Flynn’s treasonous calls for an actual Coup.

      The Fascist Right has done nothing but stockpile weapons, and their trigger fingers have been itchy for decades, and all the Democratic Party of Joe Manchin wants to do about it is shrug, be aghast that they can’t find anything “bipartisan”, and shove their fingers in their ears and pretend that “It Can’t Happen Here”

      It *is* happening here. Right now.

      And personal attacks against me aren’t going to change that.

      People with much more credibility, and authority, are saying exactly the same things.

    32. 32.

      Elizabelle

      @MattF:   I think what that says is that Trump is almost prostrate with fear and anxiety over what’s coming down from Letitia James and Cy Vance (if he gets his case ready soon enough).

      ETA:  And:  Haberman got there first.  Another tweet from her:

      It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA.

    33. 33.

      Gravenstone

      @MattF: He spelled “committed” wrong. He’s as delusional as his fuckwit former attorneys. I wonder if that’s a contagious form of dementia? How is it transmitted?

    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      @Kent: Someone pointed out that the filibuster is already gone for the things the GQP cares about – judges, ramming through tax cuts via reconciliation, preventing progress.  Only things that Democrats care about – equality under the law, having the rich pay their share, workers rights, etc. – are subject to the filibuster now.

      We won’t get a fully level playing field in one fell-swoop, but we have to do what we can while we’ve got the majority.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    36. 36.

      Elizabelle

      Another Maggs tweet:

      But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).

      “Laser focused.”  Trump.  Right; that’s just how we would all describe him.

      Although, he’s more likely “laser focused” on his money and his empire than anything else in the world.  Which means he is in great fear of it slipping away.  In public.

      TFG’s “ideas” are a distraction for himself, as much as they’re the usual distraction to the rubes.

      People, we do not live in Myanmar.  Why would Flynn come up with that example?  Sounds better than “Third Reich??”

    39. 39.

      ...now I try to be amused

      We need a Democracy Hawk to freeze election-rigging Republicans in place for fear of getting figuratively ripped to shreds and devoured. Or literally. I’m not picky about what form Democracy Hawk takes, but we need one. Badly.

      You touch on something important, BC. The bastards don’t fear us enough. The cold, primal fear they have of their base.

    40. 40.

      IndyCat32

      Regarding the Max Boot column: I don’t believe Republicans are afraid of Trump. They’re using him as an excuse to do what they’ve wanted to do for years. It’s the media that keeps saying Republicans are afraid.

    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: he’s not saying it’s just a crazy idea…

      I hope I am being overly alarmist. I really do. But after the storming of the Capitol — and the Republican failure to hold the instigators to account — we have crossed a Rubicon. The best way to protect our electoral system is to pass the For the People Act, which would curb partisan gerrymandering and protect voting rights. Senate Democrats have to choose between saving the filibuster and saving democracy. They can’t do both.

    44. 44.

      GrueBleen

      Not a frequent commenter, Ms Cracker, but you might like this:

      https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/right-and-left-the-choice-between-dumb-and-dumber,15130

      Just a short(ish) quote:

      “The research consensus is that political conservatives have relatively low-level cognitive skills. Of course, there are exceptions; it’s about averages. On average, conservatives struggle to process and plan complex tasks. In contrast, progressives are more comfortable with novelty, nuance and complexity. And, because progressive arguments are relatively complex, conservatives have difficulty processing them. The Right literally doesn’t get what the know-it-alls are on about. For conservatives, complex progressive ideas evoke feelings of being under threat.

      What are the main research findings? Compared to progressives, the thinking skills, emotional regulation and moral competence of conservatives are not the best. Conservatives have a higher desire for security, predictability, authority, order, closure and certainty. They are overly cautious and scientifically less literate.

      Conservatives have relative difficulty processing evidence even at a perceptual level. They tend to think about the world in black-and-white terms and are more drawn to authoritarian ideologies — because they simplify the world.”

    46. 46.

      Elizabelle

      @ Betty Cracker:  You came through with a great afternoon thread.  I love the idea of Democracy Hawk.  We all have to be Democracy Hawks.

      And @ MattF and Quinerly, with the entertaining babble from that fucking guy.

