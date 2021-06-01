Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Racial Justice / Black Lives Matter / The 1921 Tulsa Massacre: Essential (Harrowing) Reading

The 1921 Tulsa Massacre: Essential (Harrowing) Reading

by | 48 Comments

And this is not to dismiss Tulsa. I’m just saying that we shouldn’t feed into the narrative that Black ownership and success is extraordinary.

Every time Black people are left to their own devices, excellence emerges.

In fact, the Black section of Tulsa was originally known as “Little Africa.” But in 1906, Booker T. Washington visited and saw the community.

He told them about a district he had started in Tuskegee, Ala. filled with Black-owned businesses.

He named Tuskegee’s “Black Wall Street” after Tuskegee Institute’s first agricultural teacher, C.W. Greene.

He called it “Greenwood.”

Secondly, we have this notion that Greenwood was filled with business owners. Not true.

Here’s the rest of the story

Except, perhaps, for an odd historical note from the Washington Post:

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      raven

      Nicole Wallace is having Jason Johnson  screaming about how useless Biden’s speech was. FUCK YEA!!!  Happy now?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      VeniceRiley

      @raven: Ugh.
      I hope we can keep a spotlight on Tulsa for a loooooong time. I think white Tulsa is just waiting for this to blow over.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you, Anne.

      @ raven:  Who is Jason Johnson??  Should I care??  If he thinks Biden’s speech was useless, maybe he is better suited to one of those fine restaurant jobs I hear tell are going unfilled …

      Reply
    5. 5.

      raven

      @Elizabelle: He’s a Professor and, yes, I think you should.

       

      Dr. Jason Johnson

       

      ·

      I can’t believe #Biden went in front of the descendants of the #TulsaMassacre and repeated that same tired trope about interracial couples on television. I wrote about it after the FIRST time he said it

      Reply
    6. 6.

      raven

      Jason Johnson is an American political scientist, commentator and writer. He is the author of the book Political Consultants and Campaigns: One Day to Sell. Johnson is an associate professor[1] of communication and journalism at Morgan State University. He is a regular political contributor to MSNBC and CNN.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      Some other links — and I found the second of these via a CNBC story on the massacre’s anniversary.

      Slate: Read an Eyewitness Account of the Massacre That Opens Watchmen — [ie. Attorney and eyewitness BC Franklin’s manuscript]

      175 plus pages, several essays: PDF: The Oklahoma History Association’s 2001 report: Tulsa Race RiotA Report by the Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      @raven

      Nicole Wallace is having Jason Johnson screaming about how useless Biden’s speech was. FUCK YEA!!! Happy now?

      I don’t know who Jason Johnson is, and don’t much care.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost roundup; they don’t have a story up yet.

      President Biden on Tuesday commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, the ravaging of a once-prosperous Black business district and neighborhood by a White mob that stands as one of the worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. history. “As painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. We just have to choose to remember, memorialize what happened here in Tulsa, so it can’t be erased,” the president said in a speech.

      While in Oklahoma, Biden promoted initiatives to reduce the Black-White wealth gapand said he had tapped Vice President Harris to lead the push for voting rights in response to states imposing ballot restrictions.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dww44

      @raven: I’ve not been a fan of Jason Johnson for quite some time.  He’s too angry.  He’s never happy with anything that Democrats do and when he described Biden as like a lot of other 70 plus year old white men…belittling him in that way, I switched channels.  I know there’s the overused terms of ABM or ABL, but the truth is, angry people who scream at you all the time are never gonna gain any ground. No matter what their political persuasion or their skin color.  He needs to go to Anger Management Class.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      raven

      @Brachiator: Well we have people bitching because there are former republicans on the goddamn show so we should be all fucking happy that we also get an African American who calls bullshit on the whole deal, shouldn’t we? Isn’t that “criticism”?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Elizabelle

      I think I’ve seen some stuff by Jason Johnson before and liked it.

      Maybe he’s not always running around with his hair (if he has any) on fire.

      Not helpful, dude.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @raven: Well we have people bitching because there are former republicans on the goddamn show s

      For those not following (and it’s not really worth following) I made one (1) off-hand comment about Matthew Dowd and Nicolle Wallace in the previous thread. That’s “people bitching”.

      I don’t know  (also don’t really care) why I touched a nerve with you by pointing out that Dowd and Wallace were framing an issue stupidly, but as I explained to you: Jason Johnson hadn’t yet said anything, stupid or not. What Wallace and Dowd said was still stupid.

      As you so often advise: If you don’t like what’s on your TV, you can turn it off.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      @dww44

      He’s never happy with anything that Democrats do

      Reminded of a comment made by author/humorist Peter De Vries.

      “My father hated radio and could not wait for television to be invented so he could hate that too.”

      ;)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      taumaturgo

      From JJ and many more blacks’ perspectives, the visit and speech were fine, the lack of concrete actions -like announcing a panel to study reparations for the descendants and any survivors of the massacre – would have been a most welcome step and avoided the let down of another of many virtue-signaling events that characterize the Democrats.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      @raven:

      Well we have people bitching because there are former republicans on the goddamn show so we should be all fucking happy that we also get an African American who calls bullshit on the whole deal, shouldn’t we? Isn’t that “criticism”?

      No. Not really.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @dww44: but the truth is, angry people who scream at you all the time are never gonna gain any ground.

      True, but they are good for the network’s ratings.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @raven: No, because I wanted to see what others had to say, and to see Biden’s talk. Like I said, it was an off-hand comment. I can’t for the life of me figure out why it got you so riled up.

      Also, again, don’t really care.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:  “The island of misfit black girls.”  LOL.

      … During an interview last week on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show, Johnson claimed “racist white liberals” support Sanders and that the senator has done “nothing for intersectionality.”

      The MSNBC contributor then took aim at the women of color who work for Sanders. “I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you,” Johnson exclaimed.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @raven:

      you’re good people and always have been.

      Well, thanks. And again, backatcha.

      I guess I mis-, or over-, interpreted your comments. Sorry.

      I’m gonna go fertilize my trees.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dww44

      @NotMax:  heh. I guess, to be fair to Professor Johnson, he’s not necessarily not pleased with Democratic party actions, whatever those changes are they never seem to be enough. While I get why he’s angry about the lack of reparations and the whole Tulsa thing, I am not likely to be persuaded by someone who shouts and demands all the time. Incremental change is better than no change. Long term lasting change is almost always incremental. But then, I’m a senior and I witnessed all the events since WWII.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      terraformer

      I amazed anew each time I read about this topic.

      Count me as one of those who’s first inkling this happened with through a fvcking HBO miniseries. Other than innate hate and/or an inability to admit error, too many white people care to learn about this moment in our history, much less recognize its metamorphosis to the flavor and activity of white supremacy we see today.

      I say along with reparations, we should use some portion of our national treasure to REBUILD Greenwood and all other such towns and cities, and populate them with first-choice descendants of those massacred, else at least with families of color in need who want to move there.

      We have a lot to answer for, which may or may not be related to the current environment of extreme voter suppression and gerrymandering. That is – those behind such schemes KNOW this shit is getting real and that people are waking up. And they are dead set on not letting their greatest – imagined – fear be realized: that they’ll be “replaced.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Brachiator

      @Elizabelle:

      PDF:  a Harvard study

      I already knew a lot about Tulsa, but appreciate these links to later studies on the impact of the attack on the community.

      And of course, what happened there is hardly unique, but part of  a history of a long assault on communities of color.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Brachiator:

      One thing I never knew was that there were “internment centers” for the captured black Tulsans. That was chilling to read

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dmsilev

      @Elizabelle:

      SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show

      I have a completely inappropriate mental image of someone lying in wait for a wild Karen, having baited the trap with a store manager or something.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      One of the first inmates on death row set for execution is 65-year-old Frank Atwood, who was convicted of killing a child in 1984 but  Atwood’s legal team have objected, saying that the state is in a hurry to set an execution date despite an ongoing investigation their client’s possible innocence.

      They have also argued that the potassium cyanide purchased by the corrections department does not meet the state’s execution protocol which explicitly demands that only sodium cyanide be used. This is not an insignificant detail, attorney Joseph Perkovich said.

      “Frank Atwood is prepared to die. He is a man of Greek Orthodox faith and is preparing for this moment. But he does not want to be tortured and subjected to a botched execution,” Perkovich added.

      Despite Arizona’s efforts to present their planned execution method as acceptable and reputable, the name Zyklon B is inextricably linked to the horrors of the past, when over a million Jews and others were murdered in Nazi gas chambers using the lethal gas between 1942 and 1945.

      Evil people. I’m glad the Jerusalem Post is emphasizing the Holocaust implications of this. Absolutely disgusting how much Republicans want to kill people so badly, who will never be a danger to anyone else ever again

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)The Root recently put up a review of their reporting since 2009 on the Tulsa Massacre, with excerpts. There is also at least one contemporary article. The excellant Michael Harriot writes for The Root, and may well put up an article tonight. The Root is a good source for news about the Black community generally, and it’s encounters with racist white people and institutions in particular.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Poe Larity

      Who were the White perpetrators?

      All of them. How big was Tulsa back then? Get the phone/address lookup from the library, cross them with obits and have a Henry Louis Gates mini-series.

      Let the ancestors howl and shriek.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mike in NC

      @SiubhanDuinne:  Competing with South Carolina, where they want to bring back firing squads and the electric chair if there’s ever a shortage of lethal injections. Insane.

      Reply

