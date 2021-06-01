First of all, we have a false notion that Tulsa was an oasis of exceptional Black people. It wasn’t even the MOST POPULAR “Black Wall Street.” Look up the Hayti neighborhood in Durham. Look up Boley, Oklahoma. Look up Richmond’s Black Wall Street.https://t.co/Ee2i3H812g — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) May 30, 2021





And this is not to dismiss Tulsa. I’m just saying that we shouldn’t feed into the narrative that Black ownership and success is extraordinary. Every time Black people are left to their own devices, excellence emerges. In fact, the Black section of Tulsa was originally known as “Little Africa.” But in 1906, Booker T. Washington visited and saw the community. He told them about a district he had started in Tuskegee, Ala. filled with Black-owned businesses. He named Tuskegee’s “Black Wall Street” after Tuskegee Institute’s first agricultural teacher, C.W. Greene. He called it “Greenwood.” Secondly, we have this notion that Greenwood was filled with business owners. Not true.

Williams worked for a white-owned ice cream company. But because he was so good at maintaining and repairing the refrigeration equipment he was paid well. John and his wife Loula owned the first car in Greenwood. Of course, there were no mechanics, so John fixed his own car. pic.twitter.com/KEDs3JwZgg — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) May 30, 2021

John’s wife Loula quit her job as a teacher and opened HER OWN ice cream shop and bakery. And since Loula was always interested in theater, she opened her own theater. And it was so successful, she opened her own MOVIE theater. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) May 30, 2021

Let’s get back to why. If you listen to the white version, this started when 19-year-old Dick Rowland bumped into a white girl on an elevator in the Drexel Building, which caused outrage. That happened, but it was only part of the story. — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) May 30, 2021

See, the Tulsa police knew Rowland was innocent. But all the Black folks knew there was going to be trouble. Why? Because white folks in Tulsa had a habit of lynching Black people. And Black people were tired of that shit, so they started speaking out. pic.twitter.com/8UAjrEHTtb — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) May 30, 2021

Here’s the rest of the story…

Except, perhaps, for an odd historical note from the Washington Post: