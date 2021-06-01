On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

Hot Springs is unique by being a the smallest National Park and the only one in the middle of a town. It started in 1832 when Congress created the Hot Springs Reservation to preserve the springs, and it became a National Park in 1921. During that time, several bathhouses were built to cater to visitors who wanted to “take the waters” as therapy.

The center of the Park is the eight surviving bathhouses. Buckstaff and Quapaw still offer a hot spring experience. Two of the buildings are home to the Park Service headquarters (Fordyce) and bookstore (Lamar), and one other is home to an art gallery (Ozark). Superior and Hale have been renovated as a craft brewery and hotel. One other (Maurice) is in the process of renovation

The park also includes forested areas of the Ouachita Mountains, with hiking trails and overlooks.

COVID has had an effect on visiting this year. Fordyce, the Park Service Visitor Center, is closed. It’s a shame, because the interior has been restored as a museum as of the 1920s, with room decor and hydrotherapy equipment from that era. COVID also limited other options. I gave some thought to trying out one of the pools in Quapaw, but could see through the front desk that none of the guests were masked, and it was too much of a risk for my tastes.