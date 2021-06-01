Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – Hot Springs National Park

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

frosty

Hot Springs is unique by being a the smallest National Park and the only one in the middle of a town. It started in 1832 when Congress created the Hot Springs Reservation to preserve the springs, and it became a National Park in 1921. During that time, several bathhouses were built to cater to visitors who wanted to “take the waters” as therapy.

The center of the Park is the eight surviving bathhouses. Buckstaff and Quapaw still offer a hot spring experience. Two of the buildings are home to the Park Service headquarters (Fordyce) and bookstore (Lamar), and one other is home to an art gallery (Ozark). Superior and Hale have been renovated as a craft brewery and hotel. One other (Maurice) is in the process of renovation

The park also includes forested areas of the Ouachita Mountains, with hiking trails and overlooks.

COVID has had an effect on visiting this year. Fordyce, the Park Service Visitor Center, is closed. It’s a shame, because the interior has been restored as a museum as of the 1920s, with room decor and hydrotherapy equipment from that era. COVID also limited other options. I gave some thought to trying out one of the pools in Quapaw, but could see through the front desk that none of the guests were masked, and it was too much of a risk for my tastes.

On The Road - frosty - Hot Springs National Park 7
Hot Springs National ParkMarch 15, 2021

Bathhouse Row

On The Road - frosty - Hot Springs National Park 6
Hot Springs National ParkMarch 15, 2021

Buckstaff Bathhouse has been in continuous operation since 1912, offering thermal water soaks, sitzbaths, steam cabinets, massages, and hydrotherapy.

On The Road - frosty - Hot Springs National Park 5
Hot Springs National ParkMarch 15, 2021

Quapaw Bathhouse has been renovated and operates as a modern spa with both private and public pools, massages, facials, etc.

On The Road - frosty - Hot Springs National Park 4
Hot Springs National ParkMarch 15, 2021

Superior Bathhouse is home to a craftbrewery and brewpub.

On The Road - frosty - Hot Springs National Park 3
Hot Springs National ParkMarch 15, 2021

I bought a growler of a British-style ale.

On The Road - frosty - Hot Springs National Park 2
Hot Springs National ParkMarch 15, 2021

Fordyce Bathhouse, Park Visitor Center

On The Road - frosty - Hot Springs National Park 1
Hot Springs National ParkMarch 15, 2021

There are trails behind bathhouse row, including the Grand Promenade shown here.

On The Road - frosty - Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National ParkMarch 15, 2021

A public fountain allows you to fill your water jugs with refreshing spring water … at 143 degrees! It’s drinkable and pure because the heat doesn’t come from any volcanic sources. Water percolates 6,000 to 8,000 feet underground where the temperature is higher, then is forced up through faults in the rock under pressure where it comes out as hot springs.

