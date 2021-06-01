Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lotteries, QALYs and Cost Effectiveness

Lotteries, QALYs and Cost Effectiveness

Ohio started the ball rolling with a recurring $1 million dollar prize for people to get vaccinated.  More states are rolling out lotteries and other incentives as well to get more people vaccinated.  So let’s think about cost-effectiveness of this program.

We know that vaccines save lives. They save lives directly in that they dramatically lower the probability of someone becoming infected and conditional on infection with vaccination, a vaccinated person has massively lower death rates than a non vaccinated person.  They save lives indirectly as the evidence is growing that vaccinated individuals are unlikely to infect non-vaccinated individuals.  Vaccination stops some (not all) chains of transmission.

So the question is how many vaccines need to be administered due to the lottery than would have happened otherwise for this intervention to be cost effective?

We need to figure out how many life-years will be saved and how much suffering is avoided. We can do this with the concept of a Quality Adjusted Life Year (QALY).  A QALY is a statistical measure of the quality of an extra year of life.  It is a product of time of extra living and quality of that time.  Someone who is in a permanent vegetative state who is treated with a new drug that gives them an extra year of life will have a lower QALY than a person who, after taking that same drug gets a year of perfect health.  QALYs in the United States are typically valued somewhere between $50,000 and $150,000.

If we take a midpoint, we need the lottery to “buy” about 10 QALYs to pay for the prize and then some more QALY to pay for the vaccines needed to be administered to avoid a case of COVID and a death of COVID.  The NNT(case) and NNT(death) are both functions of community prevalence and individual socio-demographic characteristics. Community prevalence is a function of how many people have been vaccinated, social behavior, physical environment and a whole lot of other variables.  If we think that the all-up cost of administrating a vaccine dose if $100 (the vaccine itself and the cost of shooting it into your arm combined), then every 10,000 people vaccinated due to the lottery increases the break-even point by about another QALY.  If we think that the marginal deaths that are being avoided due to extra vaccination at this point are people who are in their 40s, 50s or 60s, their expected lifespans absent COVID is decades with pretty decent health and easily a 11+ QALY left to live if they had not died of COVID.   If a lottery can prevent one death a week, it is likely cost effective even before we consider that one death is likely the last stream of medical interventions that include several ICU admissions, a dozen hospital admissions, a hundred people getting infected, a few people with long COVID which all have very real economic and quality of life costs that vaccinations help avoid.

This is quick and dirty, but the short version is that it takes absolutely heroic assumptions about either QALY valuation, the marginal deaths, or lack of increased take-up of vaccines for million dollar lotteries to not be cost effective in the short run much less the long run.

  • David Anderson
  • Ohio Mom
  • Pete Mack
  • Pittsburgh Mike
  • trnc
  • Unique uid

    1. 1.

      Pete Mack

      This is not the way I would attack the problem. The question I would ask is: how many hospital cases of covid does it take to cost the state $1m? Or perhaps it should be how many hospital cases does it take to save $1m between state and insurers? Insurers also will pass on costs to the population in the next year.

    2. 2.

      Unique uid

      I hadn’t heard of a QALY before, interesting.

      My only observation would be: maybe a Federal/national lottery later this summer?

    3. 3.

      trnc

      “My odds of dying of it are higher than winning the “vax a million” so I will still take my chances.”
      https://newsbeyonddetroit.net/2021/06/01/first-winners-of-ohios-vax-a-million-covid-19-vaccination-lottery-revealed/

      I’ve been assuming this is the attitude of most anti vaxxers, which is why I’ve been saying the state should have started with one thousand $1000 prizes from the first million and let that run it’s course, up the prizes for the next 3 million dollars and finish with 10 $100,000 prizes that only fully vaccinated people will be eligible for. Right now, not only are the odds too high for anyone not already planning to get the vaccine, there’s no incentive to get the second shot for the ones that require that.

    4. 4.

      Pittsburgh Mike

      This article overlooks to me, a vaccinated person, the biggest benefit of the lottery/whatever programs: you’re decreasing the case numbers faster, which reduces the reservoir of the virus, which reduces the probability of a new bad variant.

      A variant that requires respinning the vaccines a year earlier is expensive.  Assume that a vaccine is normally good for 4 years, but a bad variant means you’re redoing say 3 billion shots after 2 years instead of 4.  You’re averaging 1.5 billion shots/year instead of 750M, so you have 750M shots extra you’re giving out, which is 75 billion dollars just for the drugs.  Add on the cost for people giving the shots, the administrative overheads, the sick time for recovering from side effects, the additional deaths from the new variant, the costs of new tests and using them to track the spread of the new variants, and the costs of additional lock downs, and you’re probably north of 100-200 billion dollars.

      If you can reduce the chance of this variant getting established by 20% by reducing the size of the pool of sick people, you’ve probably saved say 30 billion dollars.

      That’s a lot of money for lotteries :-)

    5. 5.

      Ohio Mom

      I admit I didn’t like the lottery idea at first, mainly because I’ve never liked the idea of state-run lotteries. And I still would have preferred a payout scheme like the one [email protected] proposes, with more lower-priced prizes rather than only a handful of big ones.

      But props to my (otherwise jerk of a) Governor for leading the way on lotteries. It appears to be working.

      What is next though? Payouts for not getting any speeding tickets, not littering, etc.? It’s the libertarian idea that we owe nothing to one another, that everything should be transactional, that still rankles me.

