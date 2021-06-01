Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The math demands it!

Yes we did.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

There will be lawyers.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Women: they get shit done

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

The revolution will be supervised.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Wetsuit optional.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Immigration Open Thread: Another (Proposed) Big Biden Deal

Immigration Open Thread: Another (Proposed) Big Biden Deal

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Objectively good news, whatever the suits in the NYTimes corner office have persuaded each other:

A 46-page draft blueprint obtained by The New York Times maps out the Biden administration’s plans to significantly expand the legal immigration system, including methodically reversing the efforts to dismantle it by former President Donald J. Trump, who reduced the flow of foreign workers, families and refugees, erecting procedural barriers tougher to cross than his “big, beautiful wall.”

Because of Mr. Trump’s immigration policies, the average time it takes to approve employer-sponsored green cards has doubled. The backlog for citizenship applications is up 80 percent since 2014, to more than 900,000 cases. Approval for the U-visa program, which grants legal status for immigrants willing to help the police, has gone from five months to roughly five years…

And while Mr. Biden made clear during his presidential campaign that he intended to undo much of his predecessor’s immigration legacy, the blueprint offers new details about how far-reaching the effort will be — not only rolling back Mr. Trump’s policies, but addressing backlogs and delays that plagued prior presidents.

The blueprint, dated May 3 and titled “D.H.S. Plan to Restore Trust in Our Legal Immigration System,” lists scores of initiatives intended to reopen the country to more immigrants, making good on the president’s promise to ensure America embraces its “character as a nation of opportunity and of welcome.”

Divided into seven sections, the document offers detailed policy proposals that would help more foreigners move to the United States, including high-skilled workers, trafficking victims, the families of Americans living abroad, American Indians born in Canada, refugees, asylum-seekers and farm workers. Immigrants who apply online could pay less in fees or even secure a waiver in an attempt to “reduce barriers” to immigration. And regulations would be overhauled to “encourage full participation by immigrants in our civic life.”…

But if Mr. Biden accomplishes everything in the document, he will have gone further than just reversing the downward trend. He will have significantly increased opportunities for foreigners around the globe to come to the United States, embracing robust immigration even as a divisive, decades-long political debate continues to rage over such a policy.

Most of the changes could be put into practice without passage of Mr. Biden’s proposed overhaul of the nation’s immigration laws, which would provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented people living in the United States but has stalled in a bitterly divided Congress…

Related news:

A seven-page memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant Protection Protocols,” which returned about 70,000 asylum-seekers to Mexico from January 2019 until it was halted on President Joe Biden’s first day in office two years later.

The announcement appeared to be a foregone conclusion after Biden promised as a candidate to end the policy, known informally as “Remain in Mexico,” but he left a window open by ordering a review before shutting it down permanently…

The secretary pointed to a new docket in immigration court announced Friday that aims to decide asylum cases at the border within 300 days. He promised “additional anticipated regulatory and policy changes,” without elaborating.

Another positive indicator — this dude absolutely haaaaates it!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • dmsilev
  • Emma
  • Geminid
  • Hoodie
  • japa21
  • JPL
  • laura
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • piratedan
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TomatoQueen
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      schrodingers_cat

      This will help ease things back to the way they were before the Orange Clown took over which is a good start. But I am afraid that without actually increasing the # of green cards available every year which needs legislation things won’t change as much.

      Steven Miller can DIAF

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      The hopes, dreams, aspirations and rights of those already living here are deemed irrelevant and expendable.

      My hopes, dreams, aspirations, and rights are doing great!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TomatoQueen

      Mine too.  And a serious investment in upgrade of the entire immigration court system, of which the emergence of a whole new docket may be the first sign.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Geminid

      Aside from the factors of equity and justice, I want to see the Democrats bring up Comprehensive Immigreation Reform because it is a very fraught wedge issue for Republicans.

      And my own self-interest is at play. I hope to collect Social Security sometime, and the influx of 10+ million workers into the above-ground economy will change the actuarial basis of the Social Security system for the better.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      japa21

      It should be noted that if the beneficiary of Biden’s plans would only have been people from Norway, Sweden and such places, Miller would have been all in favor of it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I fully agree with Tobias Wilson-Bates. “If Biden gets his way” is a ludicrous and offensive way to frame an immigration reform story, even for the FTFNYT Political Desk.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Steven Miller can DIAF

      I would argue that in a way it’s better for him to live and to watch his dreams of ethnic cleansing crumble around him.

      Let’s split the difference and lock him up somewhere but still allow him to get newspapers delivered.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mike in NC

      The Orange Clown put Miller in charge of immigration policy, meaning only straight white Christians from places like Norway were welcome to come here.

      Fuck Stephen Miller. He can’t land a real job so he’s Trump’s ball washer and Diet Coke fetcher now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Emma

      @schrodingers_cat: 100% agree. A LOT of work also needs to go into fixing the whole visa/work permit process. My friend submitted her application last September to renew her work permit, which expired in February. She got an unhelpful update from Immigration only after she contacted her congressional rep who then asked Immigration WTF. February came and went, and we still have no idea when her work permit will be renewed, and her employer has as good as said “bye, Felicia.” Thank FSM her husband works at Microsoft, which at least has the best immigration lawyers for their own workers, so at least they’re not in financial danger.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      p.a.

      Staying in the Milennium Hilton NYC across from ground zero & there’s a group of Asians sporting “The New Federal State of China” baseball caps with “End the CCP” above the prole tag.  A Steve Bannon group!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      @p.a.: The folks in the baseball caps also may be associated with The Epoch Times. They are promoting a renunciation of the Chinese Communist Party. Actual party membership is not that large, but since most Chinese children take an oath of loyalty to the Party as Young Pioneers, the Epoch Times claims that millions have resigned from the Party.

      One of my customers gives me copies of The Epoch Times. She used to be a Wall Street Journal Republican. Since the pandemic, she’s become an Epoch Times Republican.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.