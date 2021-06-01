Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Do *Not* Try This At Home Open Thread: She Shoved A Bear!

Goddess protect her, if her mom has a service dog, presumably this kid has not had the luxury of waiting on further instructions. And, in retrospect, she advises against shoving bears, per NPR:

A 17-year-old Southern California girl got in a shoving match with a bear to protect her dogs and walked away nearly unscathed.

Hailey Morinico and her mother were gardening in their backyard in Bradbury, Calif., on Monday afternoon when a bear and her cubs began walking atop a cinder block wall at one end of the garden…

Video of the terrifying encounter shows that the appearance of the family of California black bears on the short wall set off one of Morinico’s dogs, which began barking and lunging at them. Mama bear, in turn, started swatting at the large dog and three small ones that had joined the canine vs. ursine confrontation…

“I see the bear, it’s grabbing my dog, Valentina, and I have to run over there. She’s a baby,” Morinico said. “And the first thing I think to do is push the bear. And somehow it worked.”…

The teen said she is lucky to have walked away with only a sprained finger and a scraped knee.

Her advice: Do not push bears. “Don’t do what I did — you might not have the same outcome.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Adrenaline is a hell of a thing.

      Just an amazing story, and video.  I’m glad she’s Ok!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      The most important thing: if you live in one of the foothill communities like Bradbury, plan for encounters with bears. There are enough bears out there and they like coming down into town enough that you should treat a bear encounter as a “when” not an “if”. Fortunately, most of them don’t want trouble any more than you do, so they can often be scared away.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jackie

      OT: Nikki Fried just jumped into the race to unseat DeSantis!!! Goooo Nikki!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      J R in WV

      Better to be quick than to be dead!

      I must confess, I have taken to reading Space Opera, SciFi Fantasy, anything to distract me from the current terrible news cycle. So if you wonder, I’m deep into my tablet’s ability to provide a huge volume of inexpensive fiction. Including Frankensteinbeck’s work… which is pretty amusing and distracting.

      Otherwise things are doing well.

      Oh. Went to town this afternoon. Stopped for lunch, because it’s ill-advised to go to Kroger’s on a hungry stomach. In the sandwich shop, lady walks to the cash register with her mask under her chin. All the other folks working on food are wearing a mask properly.

      She asks “How can I help you?”

      I reply, “Please put your mask on properly!”

      She replies “We’re no longer required to wear them!” and does adjust the mask to cover her mouth and nose.

      I said “If you want to sell me lunch, please continue to wear a mask!” Lunch was very good. Kroger’s was light on masks, moreso than for many months. I may learn how to order to pick up, as opposed to spending 3 hours shopping.

      You all take care, stay safe, wear a mask in crowds !!!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Colorado just had its second bear mauling this spring. The first one, you probably heard, a woman was killed while walking her dogs and they found and euthanized the mama and cubs because they had eaten on the body – and it’s assumed those bears cannot be rehabilitated.

      Yesterday a man came upon a mama and her cubs in his garage and was injured as he tried to slowly back away. Mama was euthanized, they’re looking for the cubs, and they are hoping to rehabilitate them.

      These both made the news because it is so rare…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Ken: A friend of mine – a paramedic no less – dropped a knife into her foot and without thinking, pulled it out. Luckily, it had not severed anything on the way in…or out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      JR in WV:

      The mask compliance at my Kroger’s has been dropping precipitously for a couple of weeks now. Today was the last day Ohio is requiring masks so I am expecting almost all bare faces the next time I’m there. Except for mine.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: Shop class in elementary school, I dropped a hot soldering iron and likewise reflexively tried to catch it. Ouch. Never did that again.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      @Ken:

      @TaMara (HFG):

      @dmsilev:

      I’m going to jinx myself by saying this but oh well: I have dropped multiple knives over the years while cooking and never once reached out to try and grab any of them.

      (Jeffro, next week: “AAAAAARRRGH!  Why did I say that????!?”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Dan B

      In other news of things that you should not do there was instant karma for a group of homophobes harassing some gay people flying a Pride flag on their boating Moses Lake, WA – the heart of RMNJ territory outside of the border with Idaho.  The bigots were circling the gay folks boat yelling and giving them the finger when their boat caught fire and exploded.  They were rescued by the gay boaters but did not thank them.  The authorities are investigating.

      There is a debate as to whether the wonderful allies at the Jewish Space Laser or the fact that gay people can control not only hurricanes and earthquakes but can direct fire from a distance.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RaflW

      As there continues to be development/growth into the habitat, this will continue. I also wonder what hydrologic stresses in the West may contribute to wildlife venturing in and encountering more often.

      .

      @craigie: I think it’s much more direct and accurate than ‘put down’, for example.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ken

      @burnspbesq: It’s hard to avoid invading their territory, especially if you throw in their former territory.

      (I am wondering what’s the story behind the blank space in the California Central Valley.  Lack of evidence? Too wet before human intervention?)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mike in NC

      Going to Key West last week was the first time we flew in 20 months. In normal times we seldom flew more than once every year or two, so we never signed up for TSA Precheck. Pisses me off that after all these years we still have to take off our shoes before getting on a plane. Also annoyed by people who are too cheap to check a bag, so they try to cram large suitcases into the overhead bins. When we landed last night, the plane sat on the tarmac for 45 minutes until a gate was available.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      CaseyL

      I was taking a bead-making class.  The instructor emphasized, over and over again, that we were on NO ACCOUNT to let our hands pass in front of our torches – not only was the flame ridiculously hot, it was hot enough that almost half was invisible.

      So what do I do?  I was trying to move my marver stick (the metal stick holding the little blob of molten glass) to a better angle and… passed my hand right in front of and even into the flame. Very quickly, but still…

      I felt nothing (other than hugely, hugely embarrassed), shot over to the sink, and put my hand under cold running water and kept it there for, well, a good 5 minutes.

      I was VERY lucky, and walked away with no burn at all.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      @burnspbesq: we have a juvenile black bear running around our neighborhood and Mrs. Fro saw him just last week! 0_0

      (this is on top of everything else running around here in central VA – I look up newly-spotted species of frogs, lizards, turtles, and birds all the time, in addition to occasionally seeing old favorites like snapping turtles and Cooper’s hawks)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @Dan B: the fact that gay people can control not only hurricanes and earthquakes but can direct fire from a distance.

      Airbending, earthbending, firebending. Any evidence of waterbending?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @burnspbesq:

      Bear encounters are not uncommon where upscale suburbia has invaded their territory.

      In this case, interestingly enough, the people were there first.  Southern California was originally home to brown bears but not black.  When the brown bears were hunted to extinction, the area was temporarily free of bears.  Some time in the mid 20th Century, the National Park Service relocated some problem black bears from Yosemite to Southern California, which is where the current population came from.

      Reply

