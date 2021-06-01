Goddess protect her, if her mom has a service dog, presumably this kid has not had the luxury of waiting on further instructions. And, in retrospect, she advises against shoving bears, per NPR:

A 17-year-old Southern California girl got in a shoving match with a bear to protect her dogs and walked away nearly unscathed.

Hailey Morinico and her mother were gardening in their backyard in Bradbury, Calif., on Monday afternoon when a bear and her cubs began walking atop a cinder block wall at one end of the garden…

Video of the terrifying encounter shows that the appearance of the family of California black bears on the short wall set off one of Morinico’s dogs, which began barking and lunging at them. Mama bear, in turn, started swatting at the large dog and three small ones that had joined the canine vs. ursine confrontation…

“I see the bear, it’s grabbing my dog, Valentina, and I have to run over there. She’s a baby,” Morinico said. “And the first thing I think to do is push the bear. And somehow it worked.”…

The teen said she is lucky to have walked away with only a sprained finger and a scraped knee.

Her advice: Do not push bears. “Don’t do what I did — you might not have the same outcome.”