Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Reality always wins in the end.

We have all the best words.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Let there be snark.

The house always wins.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Han shot first.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Brazil 2013 – week 4

On The Road – Albatrossity – Brazil 2013 – week 4

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

On the Road: Week of May 31  (5 am)

Albatrossity – Brazil 2013, part 4
frosty – Hot Springs National Park
🐾BillinGlendaleCA – In the Tank
frosty – Petrified Forest National Park
frosty – Joshua Tree National Park

Three more national parks with frosty this week!

Next week, we have 2 special Normandy submissions from lashonharangue on Monday and Tuesday, timed as closely as possible to June 6.  Albatrossity, gracious as always, will move to Thursday just this once!

🌺  And now, back to Albatrossity.

Albatrossity

Images for week 4 of the Brazil 2013 series – some mammals, no reptiles, no flowers, many birds!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4 9
Fazenda San FranciscoMay 25, 2013

The largest (and sturdiest!) rodent in the world, the Capybara (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris), is abundant and easy to see in the Pantanal. We saw them most often in the canals and lagoons, or lounging near the canals and lagoons. This one is taking a cool bath and keeping an eye out for the caimans!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4 8
Fazenda San FranciscoMay 25, 2013

Marsh Deer (Blastocerus dichotomus) are also abundant in that part of Brazil. The former range of this species, which is the largest deer species in South America, included much of the continent, but that range is much reduced today. This one has recruited some Cattle Egrets (Bubulcus ibis, aka Garça-vaquiera)) to serve as lookouts.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4 7
Fazenda San FranciscoMay 25, 2013

The Pantanal is a paradise for wading birds. This mixed flock contains Jabiru (Jabiru mycteria, aka Jaburu), Roseate Spoonbill (Ajaia ajaja, aka Colhereiro), Wood Stork (Mycteria americana, aka Cabeça-seca), Snowy Egret (Egretta thula, aka Garça-branca-pequena), and Great Egret (Ardea alba, aka Garça-branca-grande). The fishing must be good at this spot!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4 5
Fazenda San FranciscoMay 25, 2013

Other wading birds do not seem to join these mixed flocks. One of those is another stork, the Maguari (Cicona maguari, aka Maguari), an impressive but mostly solitary bird. We only saw a few of these, so I would look forward to seeing more.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4 6
Fazenda San FranciscoMay 25, 2013

The Plumbeous Ibis (Theristicus caerulescens, aka Maçarico-real) is another antisocial wading bird of the region. They tend to avoid the lagoons and canals, feeding mostly in ephemeral ponds that are drying up. Unfortunately this one chose to pose with a largish tree-trunk between itself and the photographer. Another bird I would look forward to seeing again.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4 4
Fazenda San FranciscoMay 25, 2013

Raptors of the Pantanal include the Crested Caracara (Caracara plancus, aka Carcará). The taxonomy of this species has changed over the years; previously it was split from the caracara species that can be found in Florida and Texas. But nowadays the taxonomists, in their infinite wisdom, have lumped them together. Which may change again by this time next year…

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4 3
Fazenda San FranciscoMay 25, 2013

Another cool raptor, that I had not expected to see, is the Laughing Falcon (Herpetotheres cachinnans, aka Acauá). Instantly recognizable by the puffy head and black mask, these are snake-eating falcons. As is the case with the other falcons, the taxonomic revisions of the recent past have been difficult to follow, and currently it is classified in a different subfamily by the North American and South American taxonomic deities. Regardless of its familial affinities, it is a fine bird, and it was a treat to see one!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4 1
MirandaMay 23, 2013

This is a Grassland Sparrow (Ammodramus humeralis, aka Tico-tico-do-campo). Behaviorally, vocally, and morphologically it seems to be almost identical to a North American species (Grasshopper Sparrow, Ammodramus savannarum), which is common in my part of Flyover Country. Hopefully the taxonomists won’t lump those two species, but if they did, it would be difficult to argue with that decision.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4 2
MirandaMay 23, 2013

The small forested parts of the Pantanal host this flycatcher, the Lesser Kiskadee (Philohydor lictor, aka Bentevizinho-do-brejo). Other than size, it is almost identical to the Great Kiskadee (Pitangus sulphuratus, aka Bentevi), which can be found in the US in the RIo Grande Valley. Yet it is (currently!) the only species in the genus Philohydor, and the Great Kiskadee is the only species in the genus Pitangus. Go figure.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Brazil 2013 - week 4
MirandaMay 23, 2013

The final bird in this installment is the Peach-fronted Parakeet (Eupsittula aurea, aka Peach-fronted Conure, aka Periquito-rei). In parts of this region it is the most commonly encountered parakeet, and even lives in towns and villages. But it is not found in large flocks, only pairs for the most part, and has the interesting habit of nesting in the arboreal termite nests which are found throughout the region.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • swiftfox

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.