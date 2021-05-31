Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Verified, but limited!

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

I really should read my own blog.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Han shot first.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

There will be lawyers.

This blog will pay for itself.

Yes we did.

This is a big f—–g deal.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Random Open Thread: Ya Gotta Have A Hobby!

Monday Random Open Thread: Ya Gotta Have A Hobby!

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Chetan Murthy
  • craigie
  • debbie
  • eclare
  • gene108
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jay
  • John Revolta
  • Ken
  • leeleeFL
  • Miss Bianca
  • Raven
  • rikyrah
  • Shana
  • skerry
  • Splitting Image
  • Starfish
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      I can’t be the only one who watches President Biden’s actions and listens to his words, and worries that he might come to harm from them.  He’s going to Tulsa tomorrow to commemorate the 1921 Massacre and Race Riot, and IIRC, a memorial observance was *already* canceled due to the threat of White supremacist violence.  Geez.  Geez.  And I can’t write any more, b/c, as with 44, it scares me too much to do so.  I never expected a President (to be brave enough) to do what he’s done.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      John Revolta

      When Mrs. Revolta go to see a movie in the theater, which isn’t often, we wait until it’s been out for three or four weeks and then go to the last showing of the day in an out of the way cineplex. Often we’ll be the only ones in there. It’s great!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Miss Bianca

      That movie story is both hilarious and horrifying as I contemplate opening our theater this summer.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Aljazeera:

      Istanbul, Turkey – Millions of Turks have tuned in this month to the YouTube channel of convicted Turkish mob boss Sedat Peker with his videos gripping the nation and rattling the government.

      In a series of videos, apparently made in exile, Peker made a series of wild and unsubstantiated allegations against several prominent individuals – including leading figures in Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) – ranging from murder to rape, drug smuggling, corruption, and the role of organised crime in political machinations and violence.

      All the allegations have been vehemently denied by those accused.

      The eight videos have had more than 60 million views and Peker’s allegations have reached ever closer to the heart of government.

      They have also raised fresh questions about alleged ties between the state and organised crime, which many had believed were largely consigned to some of the darkest periods in Turkey’s history.

      […]

      Erdogan will probably have everyone who watched the videos arrested. :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chetan Murthy

      @debbie: Oh, interesting.  I thought I’d read they received threats of violence.  In any case, while I can understand why the commemoration committee wouldn’t want to make payments to the survivors, I can also understand why the survivors would want those payments.  I certainly can’t blame the survivors in this.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      HumboldtBlue

      @eclare:

      If my cat had been inside he would have woken up too. Yesterday it was the mewling of a tiny kitten that pulled him away from his catnip ball.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Splitting Image

      The movie story reminds me of the time I was riding the bus home from work and a middle-aged lady got on and started chatting with the driver. She spent half of the trip complaining about how rude young people are these days and stood there blocking the door while a group of teenagers edged their way past her trying to get on. A taser would have come in handy there too.

      I haven’t been to a movie theatre since a group of my friends decided to see Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gene108

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Committee agreed to pay the three living survivors $100k each, and put $2 million aside as restitution for descendants of those hurt by the massacre.

      Per the article, the survivors and their lawyers asked for a lot more money, $1 mil for survivors, and $50 mil for descendants

      Committee basically backed off at the higher demand amount. I think the respective sides lawyers are trying to agree on the amount for reparations.

      There are other events scheduled this week, just not the big one with John Legend, Stacy Abrams, and the survivors.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Chetan Murthy

      @gene108: One of the reasons I don’t buy property (even here in majority-minority CA) is that I feel like, if the shit really hits the fan, it’s easier to move more-liquid assets out of the country.  I figure, if the US ever stopped capital movements across its borders, it’d fall apart in about 2 days, so that’ll be a step they won’t take for quite a while.  I remember reading about all the steps the Nazis took, to prevent Jewish Germans from emigrating with their assets, and think to myself: that’s a lot easier to do when the assets are physical, than when they’re rows in a database.

      But I could be completely wrong.  Sigh.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      leeleeFL

      @Chetan Murthy: I knew he would be brave, just like I knew Obama would be brave. A not brave pair would have just said “Fuck it!”

      Brave, patriotic and selfless.  What a gift for a weary nation!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chetan Murthy

      @rikyrah: Heh, what she could use is an anger translator to take the questions for her when she doesn’t want to.  [ok, ok, I’m only joking]

      100%, yeah, this is bullshit.  The press oughta submit their questions beforehand, and she can provide answers to the ones she wants, either in person or in writing.  Or not.  This idea of a damn media circus is infuriating.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.