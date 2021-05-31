Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Military / Monday Morning Open Thread: Memorial Day

Monday Morning Open Thread: Memorial Day

by | 51 Comments

He’s good with loss. He’s had to be:

President Joe Biden marked his first Memorial Day weekend as commander in chief by honoring the nation’s sacrifices in a deeply personal manner as he paid tribute Sunday to those lost while remembering his late son Beau, a veteran who died six years ago to the day…

The death of his son from brain cancer at age 46 is ever-present for the elder Biden, with the loss defining so much of his worldview, dotting his speeches and stirring his empathy for others in pain.

The Memorial Day weekend, long an important moment for Biden, took on added poignancy this year as the president spoke frequently and emotionally of his own loss while expressing the gratitude of a nation for the sacrifices of others.

“I can’t thank you enough for the continued service for the country,” said Biden, addressing a crowd of Gold Star military families and other veterans in a ceremony at War Memorial Plaza in the shadow of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. “I know how much the loss hurts.”

“They’re the guardians of us and we’re the guardians of their legacy,” Biden said of those who served in the armed forces. “Despite all the pain, I know the pride you feel in the loved one you have lost.” …

Biden also underscored his recent decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan later this year, expressing gratitude to service members who took multiple tours of duty in America’s longest war.

He largely avoided the particulars of international affairs on Sunday, though he pledged to press Russia’s Vladimir Putin on human rights during their summit in Geneva next month and said that the moment was right to show the world, and namely China, that the United States was ready to lead again after four years of a largely inward-looking foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

“It’s time to remind everybody who we are,” he said.

      SiubhanDuinne

      As a cold rain fell

      Wait, POTUS went out in that? He wasn’t afraid the rain would mess up his hair? What kind of leadership do we have these days?

      Amir Khalid

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Reading your comment, I found myself wondering if TFG sleeps in a hairnet — you know, like George Clooney’s character does in Oh Brother, Where Art Thou.

      Baud

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      What kind of leadership do we have these days?

      I bet Biden even respects soldiers who have been captured.

      ETA: I am happy that all the non-GOP voting families who have lost people to war have a dignified commander in chief this year.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Supreme court justice Stephen Breyer: Democrats must ‘get Republicans talking’

      The supreme court justice Stephen Breyer has told young Americans Democrats facing Republican intransigence, obstruction and outright attacks on democracy should “get ‘em talking”, in search of compromise and progress.

      Breyer was speaking to middle- and high-school students on Friday, in an event organised by the National Constitution Center.

      The same day, Republicans in the Senate deployed the filibuster, by which the minority can thwart the will of the majority, to block the establishment of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump on 6 January.

      Thomas Kean, who led the 9/11 panel, told the Guardian the Republican move was “democracy’s loss”.

      From the White House, Joe Biden faces Republican reluctance to engage on his plans for investment in infrastructure and the pandemic-battered economy. Amid concerted attacks on voting rights in Republican states, federal bills to protect such rights seem unlikely to pass the Senate.

      “You need that Republican’s support?” Breyer told the listening students. “Talk to them … You say, ‘What do you think? My friend, what do you think?’ Get ’em talking. Once they start talking eventually they’ll say something you agree with.”

      Who knew things could look so rosy inside Breyer’s ass.

      OzarkHillbilly

      An everyday story of US healthcare – or how a visit to the ER can cost you $10,000

      The punchline:

      It wasn’t a blood clot. It wasn’t a broken bone, either. No one that night could figure out what it was, except maybe a rip in the tendon, although they were very thorough and drew blood to rule out the possibility of low platelets. I don’t know what lesson to extract from all this, either, other than something reassuring about consistency of character.

      Mainly, I’m aware, with weary resignation, that although the swelling has gone down and the foot is definitely on the mend, in other ways this is just the beginning. After an ultrasound, X-ray, blood test and patient transport all over New York’s premier hospital, I’m waiting for the inevitable $10,000 bill and the hours I will spend on the phone to contest it. It’s the story of American healthcare; the real pain starts now.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I’m shocked they managed to pull Breyer away from his “Matlock” reruns at the senior center.

      sab

      @OzarkHillbilly: I think the air is too thin at the elevated intellectual heights he occupies.

      I saw an interview of Breyer where he was asked what book did he think was most important for understanding America ( very rough paraphrase of question on my part.) His answer : ” The Education of Henry Adams.”

      Nicole

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      “You need that Republican’s support?” Breyer told the listening students. “Talk to them …  Once they start talking eventually they’ll say something you agree with.”

      If by “eventually” he means “on the Fourth of Never,” then sure.  Christ on a cracker, I’m so tired of being told it’s my responsibility to open up dialogue with white supremacists.

      PST

      I never hear the expression “second childhood” these days, although it was common when I was young to describe a stage in the life of the old. Although I assume it was used for senile dementia, now that I’m retired, I find myself thinking of my current life as kind of a second childhood. I expect to spend much of today like yesterday and the day before knocking around the neighborhood on my bicycle. I’m not “working out” because I’m not trying to go fast or get fit. I have more errands to run on the bike than I did as a kid, like grocery shopping, but at least I don’t have to deliver any newspapers. Retirement doesn’t erase all the responsibilities of adult life, but I definitely feel childlike joy more often than I used to. I didn’t quite feel get it until the pandemic receded.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Texas Democrats’ late-night walkout scuppers Republican efforts to restrict voting rights

      Texas Republican have failed in their efforts to push through one of the most restrictive voting measures in the US after Democrats walked out of the House at the last minute, leaving the bill languishing ahead of a midnight deadline.

      The exodus came at the instruction of Chris Turner, the House Democratic chairman, who told colleagues at 10.35pm to “take your key and leave the chamber discreetly”, referring to the key that locks the voting mechanism on their desks, the Washington Post reported.

      but of course,

      Governor Greg Abbott said the failure of the legislation was “deeply disappointing and concerning” but vowed to bring it back at a special session at an unspecified date.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: nothing like the passive voice to makes one feel welcome!

      I’ve got a ton of bad juju going on right now. FiL just died Saturday night, Mom’s losing her short term memory. Work burdens. You know, Mistakes were made.

      No doubt I will drop back in to chat in some while.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Former health department employee, Rebekah Jones, granted official whistleblower status

      Rebekah Jones is officially a whistleblower under Florida law, the Office of the Inspector General told her attorneys Friday.

      Jones, who was responsible for building the COVID-19 data dashboard for the Florida Department of Health, was fired last year after raising concerns about “misleading data” being presented to the public, according to the complaint, which was reviewed by the Miami Herald.
      ………………………………….
      A letter from Inspector General Michael J. Bennett said Jones’ complaint demonstrates “reasonable cause to suspect that an employee or agent of an agency or independent contractor has violated any federal, state or local law, rule or regulation.”

      But but but,

      Weesam Khoury, communications director for the Department of Health, said the finding does “not indicate wrongdoing or that an agency has engaged in the alleged acts.”

      Added Taryn Fenske, the DeSantis administration’s communications director: “Whistleblower status doesn’t substantiate any claims. It simply provides confidentiality, and means someone made a complaint.”

      Geminid

       

       

      @debbie: When he made his response to the pandemic, trump thought he could run a bluff on the American people. But he actually was running a bluff on the virus, and the virus held the high cards.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Whistleblower status doesn’t substantiate any claims. It simply provides confidentiality, and means someone made a complaint.

      Arrest by the police does not substantiate any charges. It simply provides temporary government housing, and means maybe someone complained about something.

      sanjeevs

      West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is personally on the hook for nearly $700 million in loans his coal companies took out from now-defunct Greensill Capital, according to people familiar with the loans and documents described to The Wall Street Journal.

      Mr. Justice’s personal guarantee of the loans, which hasn’t been reported, puts financial pressure on the popular Republican governor. He is also dealing with unrelated lawsuits alleging parts of his sprawling network of coal companies breached payment contracts or failed to deliver coal.

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/west-virginia-gov-jim-justice-is-personally-liable-for-700-million-in-greensill-loans-11622462401?mod=hp_lead_pos2

      Everyone associated with Greensill seems to be a crook of some kind.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Catholics, including members of the congregation at Westminster Cathedral, have questioned why the prime minister was able to be married in a Catholic church following his two previous divorces.

      Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds at the cathedral in a ceremony with 30 friends and family on Saturday, planned in strict secrecy and reportedly carried out by Father Daniel Humphreys, who baptised their son Wilfred last year.

      Symonds, who will be taking Johnson’s name, has spoken publicly of her Catholic faith, while Johnson was baptised into Catholicism but renounced it for Anglicanism during his Eton schooldays, according to biographers.

      Catholic law, which does not recognise divorce, usually does not permit the remarriage of those whose former spouse, or spouses, are still alive. Johnson was divorced from his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, in 1993, and finalised his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, in November last year.

      Funny that as one who left the church at the age of 14, I know the answer:

      According to the papal biographer Austen Ivereigh, ………………… wrote on Twitter:

      “Boris’s two previous marriages (probably) lacked canonical form, that is, are not recognised in Catholic law. So he (probably) didn’t need an annulment. When the canonical form of marriage has not been observed and the marriage was not later validated in the Church, a simple administrative process is used to declare such marriages invalid in church.”

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I just saw a picture of BoJo with his bride. He was in profile (looking to his right). Surprisingly, he had combed his hair, but it’s clear he is developing a TFG combover.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Breyer: “My friend, what do you think?”

      Republican: “I’m so glad you asked. The world is ruled by a pedophilic cabal of 7-dimensional beings, but the secret god emperor president is planning a storm that will spill their blood.”

      Breyer:

      Breyer: “Okay. What else do you think?”
      https://t.co/ho5kvfzdI9

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 28, 2021

      Immanentize

      Ok. Gotta get back at it.

      On this Memorial Day think about the young boys we tossed into the winds of war and remember the Union crushed the Rebs.

       

      Peace

      BY RUPERT BROOKE

      Now, God be thanked who has matched us with his hour,
            And caught our youth, and wakened us from sleeping!
      With hand made sure, clear eye, and sharpened power,
            To turn, as swimmers into cleanness leaping,
      Glad from a world grown old and cold and weary;
            Leave the sick hearts that honor could not move,
      And half-men, and their dirty songs and dreary,
            And all the little emptiness of love!
      Oh! we, who have known shame, we have found release there,
            Where there’s no ill, no grief, but sleep has mending,
                  Naught broken save this body, lost but breath;
      Nothing to shake the laughing heart’s long peace there,
            But only agony, and that has ending;
                  And the worst friend and enemy is but Death.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: This reminds me of how trump created the conditions for his failure, both in the pandemic and in general. Lazy narcissist that he was, trump made a staff that catered to his lazyness, and that told him what he wanted to hear. A James Baker or a John Sununu might have made trump deal, but trump could not tolerate a chief of staff who was not a lackey. trump repelled competence, and was instead a trash magnet.

      sab

      @OzarkHillbilly: Well that’s a relief. I had been wondering how to annul my first marriage that the Catholic Church didn’t even recognize as valid.

      They did annul my husband’s previous marriage despite the existence of three teenage children. The children were not amused.

      ETA Actually they were amused. They haven’t been back in church since for anything except weddings and funerals.

