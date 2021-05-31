As a devout Cynic of the Eeyore school, let us never forget that this world and its bipedal inhabitants have been in a state of decay ever since the Big Bang. Our goal is live our best and truest possible lives, regardless of the morons and the haters. It ain’t easy, but easy is an overrated attribute!

And there is always snark to lift our spirits:

And he delivered. Thanks for the reminder! https://t.co/7IHCBgSKVT — AdotSad (@AdotSad) May 28, 2021

(I suspect I’m not the only aspiring agoraphobe who’s dreading the prospects of a Big Gathering Summer of hugs and crowds, either. It’s okay, we can manage, one masked-as-necessary step forward at a time… )