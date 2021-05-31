Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Consistently wrong since 2002

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Accountability, motherfuckers.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

This fight is for everything.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I really should read my own blog.

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Late Night Open Thread: Never Give Up, Never Surrender

Late Night Open Thread: Never Give Up, Never Surrender

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , ,

As a devout Cynic of the Eeyore school, let us never forget that this world and its bipedal inhabitants have been in a state of decay ever since the Big Bang. Our goal is live our best and truest possible lives, regardless of the morons and the haters. It ain’t easy, but easy is an overrated attribute!

And there is always snark to lift our spirits:

(I suspect I’m not the only aspiring agoraphobe who’s dreading the prospects of a Big Gathering Summer of hugs and crowds, either. It’s okay, we can manage, one masked-as-necessary step forward at a time… )

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ascap_scab
  • Craig
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • Fair Economist
  • feebog
  • Geoduck
  • gwangung
  • Honus
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mary G
  • piratedan
  • Roger Moore
  • Steeplejack
  • Wag
  • wenchacha

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you for this minty fresh thread.

      Rich Lowry. It’s amazing what ends up editing and writing, alas.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve heard a lot of pundits say that Biden underpromises and overdelivers as if it’s a sneaky trick

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Fair Economist

      Not only does Biden underpromise and overdeliver, he overdelivers in spades. Six months ago, it looked like *maybe* things would be getting normal again by fall. Nobody thought we’d be open enough to get decent turnout for movies in May, but here we are. California is being IMO sensibly cautious but even here we’ll get a full reopening by June, and it looks like a good decision.

      He’s doing a great job.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      wenchacha

      Didn’t tfg say we’d all be together for Easter 2020? I think POTUS Joe Biden has it all over that other guy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      @wenchacha: ‘Churches will be full’. Really stupid at the time; given what we know now about how the virus spreads, really really really stupid in retrospect.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geoduck

      Not a slam on Biden, but in my SW Washington State county, sigh, the COVID numbers are creeping up. Not to astronomical numbers, but up nonetheless. I guess it’s because we’re opening back up and a lot of people still haven’t gotten vaccinated. Definitely have our share of the Derp Brigade here. On the positive side, a lot of people are still wearing masks in the supermarket, myself included, even though it’s no longer even technically mandatory.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      feebog

      Uhh,, Rich?  I just got home from playing cards and eating tacos with friends.  And it’s still well over a month before the 4th of July.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Wag

      @Geoduck:   It is the anti-vax brigade that’ll get infected. The science followers have been vaccinated and will be just fine.

      Fuck the anti-Vader’s. Good riddance.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mary G: holy crap, I actually forgot about that

      ’m sure I’m not the only male in America who, when Palin dropped her first wink, sat up a little straighter on the couch and said, “Hey, I think she just winked at me.” And her smile. By the end, when she clearly knew she was doing well, it was so sparkling it was almost mesmerizing. It sent little starbursts through the screen and ricocheting around the living rooms of America. This is a quality that can’t be learned; it’s either something you have or you don’t, and man, she’s got it.

      I was gonna say: who woulda thunk Jonah “The Doughy Pantload” Goldberg would turn out to be the smarter NRO editor, but then… there’s that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      piratedan

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: and a political movement was created on a self-deluded premise that finally we had what America actually needed (in the eyes of doughy white pudgy Amurica), a political candidate who was mildly attractive who would not only blow you during ESPN SportsCenter, but would also make you a sammich and bring you a beer when done.

      apologies for the imagery, just sayin’ what they all imagined with the filters off.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Major Major Major Major

      As a devout Cynic of the Eeyore school, let us never forget that this world and its bipedal inhabitants have been in a state of decay ever since the Big Bang. Our goal is live our best and truest possible lives, regardless of the morons and the haters. It ain’t easy, but easy is an overrated attribute!

      That’s the spirit! So many things are getting better.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      gwangung

      Just remember….black people.

      They’ve been slugging it out for ages, and getting even less in return than most of us non-black folks.

      Be like black folx…keep your eyes on the prize.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.