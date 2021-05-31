We were talking about Chicago Italian Beef in an earlier thread, and that got me thinking about other foods I miss from my childhood – that I can’t get anymore.

There was a neighborhood bakery literally right around the corner from me. We lived in a Polish/Bohemian neighborhood that was complete with old ladies wearing babushkas and names that were hard to pronounce. I miss the kolaczki, rounds of flakey goodness filled with apricot or poppy seed or cherry. Other flavors, too, but why eat those when there was poppy seed, apricot or cherry?

On Saturdays the bakery made something called “salt horns” which was a soft white bread in a crescent shape, with chunky kosher salt sprinkled on them. We would get them warm from the oven, and they were so good, absolutely delightful. Nothing at all like a rich, buttery croissant, except for the shape.

Salerno’s pizza. Carm’s Italian Beef. Dumplings. My mom’s macaroni and cheese. Which I have never been able to duplicate because I refuse to make it with velveeta, which I am sure is what gave it the creamy texture, that never separated.

Am I the only one, or do you guys miss foods from your childhood?