Open Thread: Food Memories (Holiday and Otherwise)

We were talking about Chicago Italian Beef in an earlier thread, and that got me thinking about other foods I miss from my childhood – that I can’t get anymore.

There was a neighborhood bakery literally right around the corner from me.  We lived in a Polish/Bohemian neighborhood that was complete with old ladies wearing babushkas and names that were hard to pronounce.  I miss the kolaczki, rounds of flakey goodness filled with apricot or poppy seed or cherry.  Other flavors, too, but why eat those when there was poppy seed, apricot or cherry?

On Saturdays the bakery made something called “salt horns” which was a soft white bread in a crescent shape, with chunky kosher salt sprinkled on them.  We would get them warm from the oven, and they were so good, absolutely delightful.  Nothing at all like a rich, buttery croissant, except for the shape.

Salerno’s pizza.  Carm’s Italian Beef.  Dumplings.  My mom’s macaroni and cheese.  Which I have never been able to duplicate because I refuse to make it with velveeta, which I am sure is what gave it the creamy texture, that never separated.

Am I the only one, or do you guys miss foods from your childhood?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    87Comments

    2. 2.

      Raven

      When we were overseas they had our pictures on the wall. When I came home and grew my hair they told me to “get dafuck out “! There’s a memory for you.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      billcoop4

      Following up on last week’s post in the Good News thread.

      I met my birth mother, sisters, and 8 year old nephew on Saturday in Salem, MA. We had a wonderful time with lots of laughter and chatter. I did spend some one-on-one time with her, also, and we are going to have more visits, and calls, and texts — she is very handy with an iPad.

      So there’s good news — still on a bit of a high.

      And to be on topic with food, we had an assortment of wraps to eat while we chatted — turkey, roast beef, and chicken salad.

      And everyone who’s seen her pic says I look just like here.

      Thanks for letting a lurker share. And thank you for the cheers!

      BC

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wapiti

      When I worked at the pool during the summer, at 12 or 13, I’d go to the deli and get an abalone (breaded and fried) sandwich for lunch.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      schrodingers_cat

      Do you have the whole day? Since my childhood was spent in India in the food mecca that is south Mumbai,  list of the foods I miss is a mile long. Sadly some of it is too spicy for my palate now

      What passes in this country for “Indian” food is rather sad with a few exceptions here and there

      There was a seafood restaurant that no longer exists. They used to cook whatever was the fresh catch of the day and serve them with piping hot chapatis. Everything was made on coal braziers. The owner was the Indian version of the soup Nazi who would lock up the restaurant and go to his ancestral village all summer on the west coast south of Mumbai.

      The restaurant was set in a traditional house with sloping red tiled roofs.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      There was a “Gino’s Pizza” down the road from us in Smyrna, GA when I was a kid.  Thin-crust pizza with lots of toppings, kinda salty as I remember it.  Maybe it had anchovies on it – my father liked stuff like that (sardines from the can, etc.).  I remember sitting in the booth with the family having pizza and hearing Zager & Evans’ “In the year 2525” playing on the jukebox.  I always think back to that whenever I hear that song.

      There was an amazing variety of pizza in Chicago when I was there in the early ’80s.  Giordono’s spinach pizza was becoming a big thing.  A place in our neighborhood around West 64th street had a yummy pizza with a slightly sweet sauce (but far from ketchup) that I haven’t had anywhere else.

      I also miss the hotdogs from Chicago.  Yum.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Moar You Know

      Am I the only one, or do you guys miss foods from your childhood?

      No.  My mother had (and has) a pathological fear of getting food poisoning in restaurants.  This combined well with my dad’s utter unwillingness to spend any money at all.  The tragedy being that neither one of them could cook worth a shit at all.  It wasn’t until college that my brother and I started getting any idea of what good food was, much less how to cook it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      New Deal democrat

      Authentic roast beef on kimmelweck* and Ted’s hot dogs from Buffalo, NY!

      *it’s the salty roll that holds up to au jus sauce that really makes the sandwich. And since it’s salty, bars love it!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cope

      It probably wasn’t nearly as tasty as I remember it but Sara Lee used to sell a yellow cake with chocolate frosting. It came in an aluminum pan and if nobody was watching, I could easily eat half of one at a single sitting. Of course it went best with a large glass of cold whole milk. I’ve not seen that cake in decades.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @billcoop4: That’s so wonderful!  Am I right in thinking that your birth mother was 93?  Or maybe 83?  Send me an email if you would like to write up a post about it all, for a guest post in Celebrating Jackals.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kristine

      My Mom made the best chicken in white sauce, which was pretty much giblet gravy, concentrated and well filtered. She cut up and skinned the chicken and removed the fat—she was not a fan of meat and poultry fat—cooked it partially in water to get rid of the yuck, then rinsed it and added the seasoning and veggies. The sauce was thickened with corn starch. She never used flour. It was mild, but still so good. And way too much trouble for me to attempt. I was happy to figure out her stuffing, which was essentially a savory bread pudding.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debbie

      I grew up on Rubino’s pizza, and while there are better pizzas, nothing will ever replace Rubino’s in my heart.

      Like they say on their homepage:

      A Bexley, Ohio staple since 1954 Rubino’s serves crunchy thin crust pizza in a no nonsense, old school atmosphere.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MagdaInBlack

      My mothers beef pot roast, with carrots and potatoes. Yes I can make it, and it tastes exactly the same. Except that it doesn’t, ya know? 😕

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Roger Moore

      I grew up in Loveland and moved to the LA area for college, so I’m in the exact opposite position.  My home town was nothing special food-wise, and now I’m surrounded by great places to eat.  My mother is actually a very good cook, but most of her effort was spent on making foods that were scarce in Colorado but readily available here.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      scav

      Kolache (kolacky) were one of our Christmas traditions, along with Houska (paired with sauerbraten, red cabbage and spatzle — collision of strong mixed heritage, one generation back).  And we were firmly of the ko-lascht-KEE tribe, not the KO-latsch one (it’s a small sect).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @MagdaInBlack: I vividly remember the first “real” meal I cooked when I moved out the dorms.  My mom’s stuffed cabbages.  I could not believe it when they tasted just like my mom’s.

      I guess I thought there was some magic there that was not reproducible, and sometimes there is!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Citizen Alan

      At the risk of sounding pompous, I am literally the only person in my extended family with any real aesthetic appreciation for food. Every holiday, we eat the same things, most of which are bland because my mother and sister consider pepper to be the most exotic spice that can be used on food. They also consider cranberry sauce out of a can (not even stirred up! just a jiggly tower of cranberry sauce!) to be superior to fresh made. My late father insisted that we go eat at the exact same restaurant every Friday night literally for years because it had all you can eat fried catfish. He saw no reason to every visit any restaurant that didn’t serve fried catfish, all-you-can eat. Which probably explains why I’ve struggled with obesity since I was fucking four.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Glory b

      @The Moar You Know: Ha! That reminds me of a very short-lived reality series (can’t even remember what channel) about a group of kids (young privates) going through boot camp.

      It included one Indian girl also (hey, schrodingers cat!!). Anyway, they all talked about how they missed the food at home, except for one set of twins.  Hilariously,  they rapsodized over how great the food was, and how they couldn’t wait for meal times. I figured it was probably more about the quality of the cooking at their home, but poverty might have played a role too, I remember they were from Appalachia,  but no more than that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      I cannot believe that I forgot to include pierogi!  I knew I had forgotten something!  Potato and onion was my favorite.  But I’m also picturing sauerkraut – did they put that in pierogis?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      FelonyGovt

      Egg creams! Containing neither egg nor cream. A New York City treat with milk, chocolate syrup, and seltzer.

      And also, real Brooklyn pizza.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JMG

      You can’t really get a good cheesesteak or sub anywhere outside the Philadelphia-South Jersey-Delaware area. New England tries, but no. And I miss the milkshakes at the Charcoal Pit in my home town of Wilmington, Del.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @Spanky:

      I think you’ve just perfectly summarized the late 60’s in that comment.

      It’s more than just the ’60s he’s describing: it’s the conservative attitude toward “the troops” in a nutshell.  They love “the troops” as an abstract construct and a tool with which to flog the liberals for being insufficiently militaristic, but they don’t have much use for the actual people serving.  It was true during Vietnam, and it’s still true today.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jeffreyw

      There was a small A&W root beer stand in my hometown that was set up in the summer.  They had those heavy glass mugs they kept in a freezer.  Two gulps and the drink was gone but for the brain freeze.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @scav: So many ways to spell those!  I wonder if the recipes are all slightly different, or if just the names are different.

      I have tried to make hem twice, but they are not right. I swear people leave stuff out of their magic recipes on purpose. And the woman that made my favorites has been gone for 20 years.  So sad to lose people and then even our recipe/food connections with them.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Josie

      As a child growing up on the Texas-Mexico border, I remember walking across the bridge to Reynosa and going to the market there.  They sold a candy called Leche Quemada, made with goat’s milk that was to die for.  I haven’t had it in years, but I found a recipe online and plan to make it soon.  Isn’t it wonderful the stuff you can find on the internet?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      B_Rogers

      Growing up my dad would occasionally stop at Frank Davis Resort on the way home from the power plant and buy a plastic tray of their eclairs. There were enough to last us a couple of days if we rationed.
      Which we seldom did.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Nora

      Cottage ham, a ragged piece of ham, cooked all afternoon with onions.  You would add new potatoes and green beans at the end.  It was tasty and a little greasy.  Cottage ham does not exist outside of the midwest.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      DCrefugee

      There was a Bresler’s ice cream parlor in the local strip mall.  They had 30-something flavors.

      One of them was a concord grape sherbet…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Josie: Your comment made me remember the amazing tacos!

      My friend Connie LaMar and I would get stoned and drive into whatever the mexican equivalent of Greek Town was called.  We would go to this authentic place in an otherwise rough part of town, and they would serve the tacos on two thin white corn tortillas, where you could see them being made in the window or in the back.

      They served them rolled in parchment, and the dripped as you ate them.  I remember it so vividly, and I can almost get the smell and taste, but not quite.

      Great memories.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      WaterGirl @ Top:

      My mom’s macaroni and cheese. Which I have never been able to duplicate because I refuse to make it with velveeta, which I am sure is what gave it the creamy texture, that never separated.

      Just as an FYI: Annie’s Shells & Cheddar‍™ is (or used to be) made with the same powdered Kraft white cheddar Annie used to make Smartfood‍™ Popcorn.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Fair Economist

      I don’t miss much food from my childhood. My tastes have changed, and I prefer more vegetables and a Mediterranean style compared to the midcentury Southern food I grew up on. The things I still like, such as my father’s gumbos, I make. The main things I miss are things I can’t eat much for health reasons, like fried chicken, cheese grits, and desserts, especially pies/cobblers.

      My mom’s macaroni and cheese. Which I have never been able to duplicate because I refuse to make it with velveeta, which I am sure is what gave it the creamy texture, that never separated.

      I tried an Ina Garten recipe once, and didn’t have any separation problem.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      TheOtherHank

      My mom grew up on a dairy farm way out on the prairie in Minnesota. My dad was in the Navy so we moved roughly every other year while I was growing up, so the farm was the one place in my life that was always there. I miss my grandmother’s farm cooking (lots of fresh things from the garden in the summer, lots of home-canned things in the winter). Remember, we’re talking Minnesota, so interesting spicing was not a thing, but I loved it.

      PS – When A Prairie Home Companion was a  thing people asked if I listened to it. I resisted for a while then gave it a try. Everyone raved about the Lake Woebegone segments, “They’re so funny!”. After listening a few times I couldn’t figure out why barely fictionalized stories about what my family was like were so funny.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      evap

      Speaking of Chicago, I was an undergrad at U Chicago.    Pizza at Giordano’s (the original, before it got famous) followed by Gertie’s ice cream.   No matter how large a group we were, the server would never write anything down.  We would all order different flavors of ice cream and various toppings, and it was always correct.​

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MattF

      Used to go to the bagel store on the weekend. Next door was the shop that sold lox (belly lox or nova), sturgeon, whitefish. Didn’t know those were all delicacies.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TaMara (HFG)

      A lot of the recipes I write are based on classic dinners my mom cooked, so a lot of childhood food memories. When I go home and cook for my folks, I always try to choose those favorites that I know my mom doesn’t cook anymore.

      And when I was a kid, and were stationed in Colorado Springs there was this fish-n-chips fast food place – that had “newspaper” wrapping and table coverings. I have no idea if it was good – but it was unique and kid-friendly.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      laura

      All our family memories focus around San Francisco, or the City as my elders called it. Cesar’s at the corner of Bay and Powell heart of North Beach was the go to restaurant. A unionized restaurant that hosted every Union Christmas party, that had a portrait of the Pope and JFK over the cigarette machine in the bar. Their chicken cannelloni- my Grandma Mary called them little clouds. https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Caesar-s-Italian-Restaurant-closing-3829629.php#photo-3389716

      Another fondly missed food was an amazing sponge cake Aunt May would bring up from the city – Blum’s Coffee Crunch cake, tied up with striped string in a pink box. A sturdy sponge sandwiched with stiffly whipped cream and covered with shards of broken coffee crunch – like a bitter coffee brittle hand patted into the cream. It was the star of every infrequent occasion when we had a family luncheon of small sandwiches, macaroni salads and deviled eggs.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Almost Retired

      @Roger Moore:  I can totally relate to being liberated from the bland food of my childhood.  I grew up in a one-restaurant town in the rural Upper Midwest, and there wasn’t a spice rack within 100 miles.  And then I moved to Los Angeles when I was 21, and it was like the culinary heavens opened up.  I haven’t had a tater tot since.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Comrade Colette

      The bakery at a grocery store (Von’s, maybe?) on Point Loma in San Diego sold their version of Portuguese sweet bread, which was closer to Hawai’ian sweet bread than to other fancy-pants bakery versions of the Portuguese stuff. Soft, eggy, slightly sweet, great all by itself. I’ve never been able to find anything that duplicates it – including in Portugal.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @TheOtherHank: LOL.

      As a fellow Brat, I get it. My maternal grandparents’ farm and my dad’s hometown were my substitute homes.

      Did your gram fry eggs in lard? My memory is wonderful crispy “heels” on runny eggs covered in black pepper. I have never been able to recreate those, no matter how hard I have tried over the years.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      @New Deal democrat: My husband is from Buffalo and on my first visit there, he introduced me to beef on weck and Ted’s and also a place called Jafafa Hots that had a specialty that people called a “shit canoe.” It was a hot dog with beanless chili and was good despite the name!

      I make beef on weck at home sometimes. I make the kimmelweck by painting a water/corn starch slurry onto the tops of Kaiser rolls, then rolling the rolls in caraway seeds and kosher salt. I heat top-quality deli roast beef slices in beef broth, then layer that onto the kimmelweck and load it up with horseradish. Good stuff!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: As a topping maybe; I’ve never seen it as a filling. When I worked at the University of Chicago, there was a fleet of food trucks that showed up around lunchtime, one of which specialized in pierogi. Little bit of sauerkraut, some sour cream, maybe some mustard if you got the sausage to go along with the pierogis. A good lunch.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Delk

      I used to walk to Carm’s when I lived in the West Loop (long before it was trendy) but I preferred The Patio’s beefs around the corner on Taylor.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      geg6

      I miss my mom’s meatloaf and her pot roast.  I have both recipes but they don’t taste exactly the same when I make them.  They are good!  But they aren’t my mom’s.

      My mom was also a wonderful baker.  I am most definitely not.  I can make a few things but nothing like my mom.  Her pie crusts were perfect.  She had six kids, a husband working two jobs, she had a part-time job and was finishing up her journalism degree and she still made at least a dozen different Christmas cookies and pastries every Christmas.  I do not have the patience or will to do any of that.

      I am, however, making her baked beans for our little two person cookout today.  Those I have perfected.  Delicious.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Comrade Colette

      @laura: Monsieur Colette, an SF native, has fond memories of Blum’s. I may have eaten at Caesar’s once or twice when I first moved here, but it wasn’t anything special by then compared to the newer, more regional-focused Italian restaurants.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      billcoop4

      My (adoptive) mother had been trained as a home economist and therefore (1) followed recipes very strictly, (2) was very very good but not creative, and (3) didn’t clean up as she went along (because in her work someone did that for her) but complained about all the clutter in the sink…..*sigh*

      The two things I make of hers that are staples for me are her Baked Chicken and French Toast — also baked but not at the same meal :)  Other than those two, I’ve learned to do my own and be more adventuresome–and recipes are guidelines even the first time.

      I also clean up as I go.

      Oh, it’s been years since I had a Good Humor Toasted Almond.  Those were special.

      BC

      Reply
    61. 61.

      scav

      @WaterGirl: Indeed.  In terms of recipes, our “traditional family” recipe is the one on the back of the Solo cans (& I’m the 3rd generation to use it) which makes us of the round, flat, cream-cheese school, but I’ve had round flat yeasted, square flat flakey, square flakey folded . . . .

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Another Scott

      @jeffreyw: Ha!  There was an A&W in Ohio that we went to occasionally.  Great stuff.  Loved the chili dogs.

      There was also a place called Dogs n Suds in north Bellefontaine, OH that  had car hops, etc.  It was always a great treat to go there as a kid.  (I see it’s a chain that still has lots of locations in the Midwest.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      MagdaInBlack

      @raven: Annual Kumla dinners are still a big deal in the area where I grew up ( Sheridan IL )  Both Newark, IL and Norway, IL, on Rte 71, have them.

      Not a fan, myself. Blech

      Kringla, on the other hand oh yes 😊

      Reply
    64. 64.

      namekarB

      Three dot columnist Herb Caen of San Francisco Chronicle fame once said:

      “The town of Chico is where velveeta cheese can be found in the gourmet food aisle”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Yutsano

      Hmm…the problem with growing up as a Navy brat is you get rather limited in your food choices. I do remember going as a group with another Navy family to an all you can eat buffet specifically for shrimp since my dad is allergic to shellfish. For me, however, I was the cook. It was my responsibility to get dinner at least started before Mom got home. I wasn’t really allowed to be creative, just take ingredients out of fridge and get going. So maybe that’s why I don’t have many fond memories of food like that.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      TheOtherHank

      @TaMara (HFG): I was never a fried egg kid, so maybe she did and I complained that I wanted then scrambled.

      She did make homemade donuts that she sprinkled with powdered sugar. If you were in from the fields when she was making them you could have them so hot from the oil they burned your fingers.

      My paternal grandfather was a Lutheran pastor whom the lord called to a new congregation fairly regularly (or was an asshole who got fired by his congregations after they got to know him; reports differ). So I got to learn the flip side of rural life when we visited those grandparents in bleak, lonely towns all over the Dakotas

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Kristine

      @New Deal democrat: Buffalo kid here. We left when I was 6, but I still remember roast beef on kimmelweck. I tried ordering some rolls from a Buffalo-area bakery last year–that didn’t work. They sent the salt/caraway seed mix in a separate container, which made sense–the salt would attract water and dissolve and make a mess. But the rolls were called “semi-hard rolls,” which were essentially glorified burger buns. It’s hard to find a good crusty hard roll these days. Most everyone seems to prefer pillow bread.

      Also, the Friday fish frys. This was the mid-60s, so I’m sure everything was fried in lard. So good.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Betty Cracker

      There was a place in Tampa called Howard Avenue Market that made THE best pressed Cuban sandwiches. It wasn’t even a restaurant — just a slightly grubby, family-run convenience store. I’m not sure what made their sandwiches so great. Maybe the quirky old foil-covered sandwich press that charred the edges of the salami and ham made it extra-special.

      There was also a place called the Seabreeze Restaurant that had THE best deviled crabs. (Deviled crabs are a Tampa thing that I’ve never seen properly done anywhere outside of Tampa.) The Seabreeze has been gone for many years, but even now, food trucks will pop up claiming they serve deviled crabs using the Seabreeze recipe, and people who remember the original will mob that food truck!

      You can still get awesome Cuban sandwiches and deviled crabs in Tampa, but I do miss those two places. Also, a place to the east of Tampa called the Branch Ranch had THE best red velvet cake. It’s also gone. Now I’ve depressed myself with all these lost food memories! :)

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Madeleine

      @WaterGirl: Yes, they do make pierogis filled with sauerkraut, or something like it. It’s called kapusta. A long ago significant other made pierogis and I liked the potato-onion ones but would not eat the kapusta ones.

      Coming from near Rochester, NY, I used to miss white (and red) hotdogs—more like sausages. But Weisswurst fills the white hotdog bill.

      I’d say I miss wonderful doughnuts from a bakery there, but I avoid doughnuts now—too tempting.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      hitchhiker

      My house was mostly chaos of the unfriendly sort, but there was a day. One day, when I was maybe 6 and my older brothers were 8, 9, and 10 and my younger brother was 2. We lived in Duluth, and it would have been late spring, so my mom was not yet pregnant with Baby #6. Babies #7 and #8 were not dreamt of.

      She somehow had enough money to send us four older kids to the movies. We walked downtown and saw a film I can’t remember, but it wasn’t scary or sexy … maybe a western. And here’s the meal part.

      When we got home in the early twilight, tired and happy, our house was clean and warm. She’d made fried chicken and mashed potatoes, which tasted like absolute heaven. She and our dad were in the habit of taking their plates to the living room so they could eat in peace, but on this night they sat down in their places.

      I remember this particular food so clearly, because we were hungry for it and everyone — each of us — felt happy and calm. That one hour, unusual and specific, still stands up for me 64 years later, like a signpost of what might be possible.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      H.E.Wolf

      One of many fond memories of my dad is that in his early 70s, he arranged a detour during our trip to Switzerland so that he could try to find tutti-frutti ice cream in Interlaken, where he had eaten it at age 4 on a trip with his family. :-)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      geg6

      @WaterGirl:

      All the little old church ladies who make pierogies as fundraisers every Friday around here make cheese and potato, sauerkraut and a sweet prune.  They are all good.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      WaterGirl:

      … do you guys miss foods from your childhood?

      Where I spent part of my childhood, in a backwater corner of Appalachia in NE PA literally called Back Mountain, what food was labelled had very little relation to what it actually was.

      For instance, Pork Barbecue was not pulled pork in barbecue sauce – it was boiled sliced pork roll with relish on a white bread hamburger bun.

      So, umm … no, I don’t miss much food from my childhood.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Gravie

      Cuban sandwiches, oh yeah. No one in other parts of the country really understands how to make them, and of course they don’t have access to real Cuban bread, which is foundational. I miss all the Tampa goodies of my youth, a great mix of Spanish, Italian, and Southern cooking.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Another Scott

      @Almost Retired: It was tough for me to get my head around the name, especially coming to the area from Cobb County, GA.  Of course, down there one has to cope with things like “DeKalb”.

      I’ve been in NoVA for 30-mumble years now, and Alexandria has a street named Wythe that is fun.  ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Dan B

      Watergirl;

      Velveeta is an actual cultured cheese.  At one time it was the only cheese developed in the US, not a copy of a European cheese.  There are ‘process’ version of cheese.  The ‘process’ version of Velveeta is called American.*

      *I’m not a fan of either.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      RandomMonster

      I grew up in Sonoma County and my mom (quite a baker) would make apple pies using local Gravenstein apples (a rather tart, under-appreciated apple). She made her crusts with shortening and said the trick for a flaky crust was to avoid handling the dough too much. She always did a cinnamon-sugar-butter baked crumble top.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      TheOtherHank

      This isn’t childhood food, but I don’t work in South San Francisco anymore, so I don’t get to go to the La Tapatia grocery (on Grand across from city hall) store’s burrito counter and get a thigh-sized burrito as often as I used to. According to Ancestry.com, I am almost entirely a mix of Swedish and Norwegian, but when they were really busy, the guys working would the burrito counter would ask for my order in Spanish. That always made me happy.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      narya

      One of my childhood food memories is my grandmother’s pot roast and polenta. ( I was amused when polenta became “gourmet” there for awhile.) And . . . my mom just happened to make it the day we showed up. The other food memory is pizza from a specific place–and we had THAT with my brother the other day. My grandmother was a great cook, as is my mom, so I have a ton of those memories, but it was nice having two of them recalled this week. Haven’t had a cheesesteak yet; may not get to that one.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Betty Cracker

      @Gravie: Spanish, Italian and Southern — exactly! I live about 100 miles from Tampa, and you cannot get decent Cuban bread here. I’ve tried making it myself, but it doesn’t turn out right. So, every time I go to Tampa, I swing by La Segunda and/or Faedo’s and come home with a carload of bread, which I cut into manageable lengths and freeze for later use. :)

      @hitchhiker:

      …like a signpost of what might be possible.

      I have those types of memories too. So well said!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Original Lee

      A friend of the family used to make mincemeat from scratch. We would get a big jar of it every Christmas, big enough for 2 deep-dish pies. She refused to share her recipe and I have yet to come close to duplicating it.

      This same friend also had a 100-year-old sourdough starter that made amazing biscuits. We used to get one cup in a margarine container every eight weeks or so, enough to make one batch of biscuits. Sadly, the starter did not travel at all well, so it died when she did. My husband and I have a batch from King Arthur Flour that is 5 years old, and we are just now getting close to that wonderful nutty flavor of her starter.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Another Scott

      @Dan B: I always thought it was weird when I’d see towers of Velveeta boxes stacked up in the aisles in the grocery store while “real” cheese was kept in the refrigerators.

      ;-)

      For a while, a decade or two ago, I was making macaroni and cheese with a little olive oil and fresh-shredded cheese.  Yeah, it never flowed the way the Velveeta stuff did, but it tasted yummy.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

