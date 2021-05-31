Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

This really is a full service blog.

What fresh hell is this?

The willow is too close to the house.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

We have all the best words.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

We still have time to mess this up!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Wetsuit optional.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Excellent Late-Night Read: ‘Caitlyn Jenner: As Governor, I Will Cancel Cancel Culture And Wake Up The Woke’

Excellent Late-Night Read: ‘Caitlyn Jenner: As Governor, I Will Cancel Cancel Culture And Wake Up The Woke’

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: ,

David Roth, emerging national treasure, at Defector:

It is both an uneasy and an incredibly easy time to be an ambitious Republican politician. A generation of hothouse freaks bred for and molded by the conservative political ecosystem are running up against the realization that their base cares nothing about the ludicrously shitty and unpopular policies they’ve been pushing for generations, and also hates their tricksy and smug debate-club rhetoric, and also hates them, really, mostly for the usual reasons that people dislike Yalies but also because they are boring. But what has replaced all that professional stuff is just trolling and recrimination and bile; there is no real reasoning to it, or with it.

What this base wants to see is itself, reflected in shades of gunmetal and gold, because it does not trust and cannot care about anything but that reflection. This is the language that Jenner is trying to learn to speak, the uncanny patois of sunburned small-business tyrants and seething but secretly bored bosses and aggrieved middle-management. The task before Jenner is to learn the things that the deranged hornball grifters and serial antagonizers of customer service professionals and sloppy hair-trigger affluenza cases hear all day from their televisions, and then learn to say it back to them. Trump was able to do this because, for all his wealth, he was exactly as small of spirit and vacant of principle and jealously selfish as the people that idolized him, and just as voracious a consumer of the same terrible television. For all the other things that might hold Jenner back as a candidate, she does at least seem to have all that going for her.

But she is not there yet. It is something like the point that Canceling The Cancel Culture and Waking Up The Woke don’t really mean anything. They’re statements made up of recognizable words, but they’re more about the sound than the shape. It is a way of saying “I, Caitlyn Jenner, am as upset about whatever these things might mean or be, as you are, in something like the same way,” and loading that I Would Also Like To Express My Fondness For That Particular Beer falseness up with a barely implicit promise to hurt their shared enemies. That it comes out so clotted and clanging and strange—that it somehow looks so ugly on the page, what with the random capitalization and that grating extraneous comma between the two consecutive “cancels”—is part of the point, both in how it consciously apes Trump’s own grandparental syntax and copy and because of the specific way it is trying to pander. It is a message from a candidate, but that candidate is both vapid enough and advised by sufficiently cynical professionals to know that the message will land better if it looks like a Facebook comment left under a Fox News video by a senescent shut-in, or like a text message from one bored rich grump to another.

This would all be a lot easier to laugh at if Trump hadn’t won, and if his presidency hadn’t ended the way it did, and if his legacy wasn’t being carried forward in the ways that it is. But Jenner is bad enough at this, both in terms of her wholly absent talent for the game and toweringly checked-out rich person’s laziness, that there’s still a certain bleak comedy in watching her flail away at trying to appear as aggrieved and fatuous as she is. “I will wake up the woke with an alarm clock called reality,” Jenner will read, robotic and blinking, from some teleprompter somewhere, at some point. “And there is no snooze bar.” …

And there will be some more applause, and then it will peter out, and in the moment before she starts speaking again, the absently vengeful and proudly vacuous people listening to her, all these little tyrants wrecked by leisure and softened unto death by their own laziness, will perk up—less because of anything the candidate might say and more in the hope that they might catch some glimpse of themselves in the blank, reflective surface of it as it goes by.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • craigie
  • david
  • Just Chuck
  • Kent
  • Mallard Filmore
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Origuy
  • Parfigliano
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Soprano2
  • The Dangerman
  • West of the Rockies
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      Was just reading on Twitter that Flynn said we need a Myanmar-like coup to put TFG back in power. He used to be a general. Holy cow….

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Parfigliano

      @Soprano2: Even though Flynn is retired cant he be called back to active and then Court Martial his ass?  He’s openly threating the chain of command.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Soprano2: For you and me to say this, I think the 1st Amendment covers it.  A high ranking retired general in front of thousands should push this outside the bounds.

      No government that allows speech like this to be taken seriously will last long.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kent

      Trump actually spent at least 2 decades building his political brand by relentless self-promotion.  Through his TV shows.  His relentless brand marketing.  His relentless tweeting once twitter was invented.  And through his relentless media savvy.

      All these wannabes are trying to short-circuit the whole process and leap to the front of the line.  Not going to happen.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Just Chuck

      How is Flynn still a Retired General and not in Leavenworth?  This is as flagrant as it gets.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      Trumpian Republican politicians seem to want to be comedians.  They wander the stage like Seinfeld and spew their oh so not-funny bits.  I think it may have started with Palin who actually told jokes (hockey mom/pit bull comparisons).  Rubio and Cruz and Gaetz, et al, all do it.

      Also, not to looks-shame, but Jenner certainly has that 65-year-old trying to look 30 thing going on.  It’s like Reagan at 75 not having any gray hair.  It’s just off-putting.  YMMV.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      prostratedragon

      @Mallard Filmore:  Elsewhere the charge of conduct unbecoming was also mentioned.  That might defeat a 1st Amendment defense, as lord knows an officer should not say such things under any circumstance.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Dangerman

      I’m nearly 6’ 7” and, as you might expect, I’ve played a fair amount of basketball (and beach volleyball). I’ve played with a number of pros taller than me but have only felt tiny twice.

      RIP Mark Eaton.

      For the curious, the other was a guy named Eric Ball. Bigger than Eaton. 7-6 or 7-7, I forget which. I think he got drafted but don’t think he ever made the league.

      Eaton is part of my favorite bar bet question. In what city did Kareem Abdul Jabbar break Chamberlains record? No one gets it and then I double down and say it was over Eaton. Still don’t get it because it happened in Vegas.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.