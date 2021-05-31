This line from the last tweet in Anne Laurie’s morning post struck me as so very ordinary AND extraordinary:
After the service, President Biden took a few minutes to shake hands and chat with members of the community.
We are so close to getting back to the ordinary social interactions. I cannot tell you how many people I have hugged in the last two weeks, many whom I haven’t even been able to see in a year, and those I would see, but only properly distanced.
Here’s my first poppy this year:
My red poppies are late to bloom this year, because it’s been unseasonably cold, so last year’s will have to do to honor Memorial Day.
And finally, I grilled these Stuffed Jalapeno Cheddar Burgers on Friday, before the rain began… If you’re looking for a way to up your burger game today. Recipe here.
