This line from the last tweet in Anne Laurie’s morning post struck me as so very ordinary AND extraordinary:

After the service, President Biden took a few minutes to shake hands and chat with members of the community.

We are so close to getting back to the ordinary social interactions. I cannot tell you how many people I have hugged in the last two weeks, many whom I haven’t even been able to see in a year, and those I would see, but only properly distanced.

Here’s my first poppy this year:

I love these cream poppies.

My red poppies are late to bloom this year, because it’s been unseasonably cold, so last year’s will have to do to honor Memorial Day.

And finally, I grilled these Stuffed Jalapeno Cheddar Burgers on Friday, before the rain began… If you’re looking for a way to up your burger game today. Recipe here.

This is an all-purpose open thread. I’m off to…work. Which is okay, because it is still raining.