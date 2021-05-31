Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Shocking, but not surprising

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Reality always wins in the end.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

There will be lawyers.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

I really should read my own blog.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Just a few bad apples.

This blog goes to 11…

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Another Memorial Day Open Thread

Another Memorial Day Open Thread

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: 

This line from the last tweet in Anne Laurie’s morning post struck me as so very ordinary AND extraordinary:

After the service, President Biden took a few minutes to shake hands and chat with members of the community.

We are so close to getting back to the ordinary social interactions. I cannot tell you how many people I have hugged in the last two weeks, many whom I haven’t even been able to see in a year, and those I would see, but only properly distanced.

Here’s my first poppy this year:

I love these cream poppies.

My red poppies are late to bloom this year, because it’s been unseasonably cold, so last year’s will have to do to honor Memorial Day.

Stuffed Burger Final

And finally, I grilled these Stuffed Jalapeno Cheddar Burgers on Friday, before the rain began… If you’re looking for a way to up your burger game today. Recipe here.

This is an all-purpose open thread. I’m off to…work. Which is okay, because it is still raining.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Jay
  • jeffreyw
  • Kathleen
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • patrick II
  • Ramalama
  • Salty Sam
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Ten Bears
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      I’ve been hugging people too, but last night I said to my husband, “OMG, now we’ll get actual colds, and we’ll freak out that it’s Covid.”
      Don’t know what to do about that. We have to start living again.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ramalama

      Twitter Ireland is having a field day with Matt Leblanc, actor in Friends.

      eg:

      Matt LeBlanc tearfully: But I’m an Actor! I live in Los Angeles!

      The People of Ireland: No. Your name is Paudie. You live in Roscommon. You love Pints and GAA and you’re everyone’s uncle now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @zhena gogolia: I’ve had a persistent cough and sore throat for about a month now, just like I do every spring because of allergy induced post nasal drip. I wasn’t worried about it but there was a little niggle in the back of my mind…

      Got tested this past week in prep for a minor procedure and it was nice to hear I was negative.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      patrick II

      I am here to give kudos to Antifa.  A new story in today in Raw Story describes that the new indictment reveals Oath Keepers wanted Antifa to attack the rally — and give Trump an excuse to declare martial law.  Antifa saw the trap before the rally and warned everyone away from the rally and actually had the self-discipline to stay away.  In spite of that, Republicans are still telling the storyline they hoped for and counted on — that it was Antifa.  That is, of course, not true for many reasons — in part because you could actually watch the MAGAS as tv cameras followed the MAGA from the rally to the Capitol Building.  And of course, as they sort out the pictures and videos of those inside the camera desecrating the Capitol and assaulting Capitol police, everyone being arrested is MAGA. That reality makes no difference to those who do not want it too.
      However, just think how much worse this would be if there had been a large contingent of Antifa there looking to punch a NAZI. The riot would have been worse, the blame more easily mixed, and Donald might have declared martial law — which seems to have been a goal.  Congratulations to Antifa for being sane if sometimes overexhuberant.​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Qasim Rashid, [email protected]
      Three police officers showed up with weapons drawn b/c someone dialed 911 to report two Black locksmiths for *doing their jobs as locksmiths* in a predominantly white neighborhood.

      Terrifying & unacceptable. Apparently working while Black is a crime.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      I just got out of the first group Jazzercise class they’ve had for over a year. It was good in a weird way, to see people I hadn’t seen for a long time because now we’re all vaccinated.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      Zhena gogolia:

      That was my reaction every time in the last fourteen months I’d felt the slightest bit under the weather: Do I have Covid? I wonder if that fear will ever wear off.

      Nowadays most of my anxiety has glomped onto Ohio Dad’s so far eight month unsuccessful job hunt. I feel like I’m living one of those newspaper articles about older, higher-level engineers who send out resume after resume without a bite.

      Though he has gotten bites, but they haven’t panned out for all different sorts of reasons — the job is too junior, the headhunter lies about it being local, it’s really in Oregon, and so on.

      I know we can manage but it’s going to be a big adjustment, one that will be especially frustrating to logic-impaired Ohio Son. His autism makes him incredibly naive, gullible, inflexible and prone to deep funks.

      Thanks for listening, I guess.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Salty Sam

      From the last thread:  “I never hear the expression “second childhood” these days, although it was common when I was young to describe a stage in the life of the old. ”

      A Jamaican friend told me they have a saying there-  “Once a man, twice a child.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ten Bears

      A Sunday Morning Sidewalk? Takes us back to something lost somewhere, somehow along the way.

      Early on in this I suggested it were a good time to pause, to take the time to reconsider what we are doing and whether or no we want to continue to do it. I’ll admit that tugged a bit at my heartstrings.

      I also think even in our own mind’s eyes that stuff is more myth than not …

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      My eyes and brain kept trying to make that last photo into a flower. Only after several passes at that did I see the comment below the picture.  Handsome burger!  Presumably nothing that would grow in my garden.

      P.S.  I love poppies!  I have never seen a red one like that, so jealous!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @jeffreyw: I LOVE Italian Beef and I LOVE giardiniera, even if i had trouble spelling it.

      But rice?  Looks beautiful, but you will have to pry my soggy wet Italian Beef bread out of my cold dead hands.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      “They didn’t die just at Gettysburg or Flanders Field or the beaches of Normandy. They died in the mountains of Afghanistan and the deserts of Iraq.” POTUS at Arlington (from memory — might be a slight paraphrase).

      I’m glad, and moved, to be able to watch a Presidential Memorial Day address again. And a POTUS who stood respectfully upright during the national anthem and didn’t try to mouth the words.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      In my younger days, I used to ponder the question of whether it’s worse to be looking for a job when you don’t have one, or looking for a new place to live when you’re lease is about to be up.

      I never could come up with an answer.  Both are hellish.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      zhena gogolia

      @Ohio Mom:

      That sounds so difficult. I pray that your husband will get some good news soon. It only takes one! (hope that doesn’t sound glib)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Mike in NC

      Yesterday our last stop in Key West was a visit to the Harry S Truman Little White House near our hotel. They’ve restored the building to its c1949 appearance. Very impressive job, and it’s still used by the POTUS and other senior US government officials. Apparently the Bushes never went to it, preferring their place in Kennebunkport, Maine.

      They had an excellent gift shop, which maybe deliberately didn’t display a trace of the Orange Clown who spent four years embarrassing the nation.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

       

       

      @patrick II: I followed some of the pre-January 6 debate among commenters on the Twitter feeds of central Virginia activists Molly Conger and Goad Gatsby. Some people were saying, don’t play into the militias’ hands, and others said no, we have a duty to fight fascists anywhere and everywhere they march. The first camp seems to have won the debate.

      The tragic Charlottesville Unite the Right fiasco could have been far worse had the anarcho-streetfigter Black Block shown up.  I talked to a woman whose daughter was one of the organizers of the counterprotests. She said the Black Block had been specifically asked to take a pass on this rally. The anarcho-street fighters like their anonymity, so Virginia’s anti-mask law may havre been a factor also.

      Bad as the unite the right rally was, I always thought Charlottesville was lucky that day. There were enough firearms there for a bloodbath. As it was one shot, but only one shot, was fired. Authorities caught the Maryland klansman who fired it, and Charlottesville Judge Moore gave him 7-8 years penitentiary time.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      Biden’s speech is really good.  The work of our time.  Defending democracy and keeping the faith.

      He just finished.

      I love President Biden.

      It was a travesty to have Putin’s money launderer pretending to be president.  Never again.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Soprano2

      @Ohio Mom: That’s tough, especially when you keep hearing there are jobs everywhere. I wish you all good luck, hopefully the growing economy will help.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Spanky

      What joyful Memorial Day celebration would be complete without semi-automatic and full automatic gunfire in the neighborhood? Because that’s what’s been going on here in Confederate Southern MD for the last hour.

      Sounds like it’s coming from one of the farms along the river. What are the odds that they’re doing it just to pwn the libs? 100%? Or more?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Elizabelle

      @jeffreyw:   Crockpot yet!  Thank you, JeffreyW.  I will let you know how it turns out.

      Would be good to have some of that in the freezer, for nights when just don’t feel like cooking.  As main course after corn and tomatoes.

      How is young Homer?  Do you still have him??

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.