Sunday Morning Open Thread

John’s post about strawberries the other day led to a stream of comments about all the ways we eat strawberries.

My strawberries are super happy this year.

geg6 talked about making strawberry trifle, and I asked for the recipe, which she sent to me.  I thought this would be a great backdrop for open thread for a Sunday morning.

Here is the promised strawberry trifle recipe.  A couple of things to keep in mind:

  • If you have a place nearby that makes a good angel food cake that you can just buy, I recommend that because it’s a lot less labor than making it from a mix and vastly less labor than making angel food cake from scratch.  If you must use a mix, I like the Betty Crocker mix.
  • Semi-freeze the angel food cake before cubing it and use a serrated knife to cut it as that will make it less likely to squish up and easier to cube.
  • Use Gran Marnier for the orange liquor.  It’s simply the best one.
  • DO NOT USE WHIPPED TOPPING IN PLACE OF WHIPPED CREAM.  If you must cut corners, use the stuff in the can.  It’s at least real dairy.

Mama geg6’s Strawberry Trifle

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 3.4 oz. instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
  • 3 teaspoons orange liquor
  • 2 cups whipped cream
  • 8 cups cubed angel food cake
  • 4 cups fresh sliced strawberries

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl and using an electric hand mixer, beat the milk, sour cream, pudding mix, orange liquor and orange zest on low speed until thickened.  Fold in whipped cream.
  2. Place half the cake cubes in a 3 quart glass bowl.  Arrange 1/3 of the strawberries around the sides of the bowl and over the cake.  Top with half the pudding mixture.  Repeat layers once.  Top with remaining berries.
  3. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
  4. Serve each portion with a dollop of whipped cream on top.

Like I said, not that hard but labor and time consuming.  But absolutely delicious.  Enjoy!

Totally open thread!

    8. 8.

      Gvg

      I do not like strawberries but my sister and nephew love them so I grew them. I had what I thought was a good place for them by the front door, where I would see them as I entered the house each day and could see when they were ripe. Strawberries are an early crop here when the days are still short and I don’t have daylight to walk the whole garden. I also thought wild critters were less likely to get them before us, right by the door. I did not know that dogs love strawberries too, especially golden retrievers. They are also not that good for dogs gastric processes. I had to move the strawberries, and the new spot wasn’t as productive.

      Goldens also like to eat ripe tomatoes. I miss that dog though.

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Gvg: A few years ago, I decided to plant raspberries in big pots on the deck.  My little Henry is a fruit fiend.  He stole every single raspberry, and he would even manage to wriggle enough under the blueberry fencing to get the blueberries.

      At the end of the season, I gave the raspberry plant to someone who did not have a little white fruit fiend.

    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      Wow, geg’s recipe looks good.  Thank you very much.

      I love sherry trifle, too.  Does anyone have a good recipe for that??

      Happy Sunday, jackals.

      And:  non-food related  — a private planeload of 7 “Christian” church leaders went down Saturday morning in a Tennessee lake. They were en route to Palm Beach, FL.  The most notorious aboard is a woman with a blonde combover to rival TFG’s.  Gwen Shamblin Lara.  She is a Christian diet guru. For profit.  Lavish lifestyle.  People calling her “Remnant Fellowship” church a cult.  I am expecting some interesting stories.  Who were they headed to see?

      Because, all good Christian ministers head for Palm Beach in their own private plane (Cessna C501, apparently owned by the ministry.)  Tears.  I has none.

      NY Post, not because I like their editorial bent, but they have no paywall and generally get to the point.

      https://nypost.com/2021/05/30/plane-carrying-christian-diet-guru-6-others-crashes-in-tennessee-lake/

    12. 12.

      JPL

      Last week I had company for several days, and one was dairy free and the other gluten free.    Desserts are doable, but ……………..

    15. 15.

      sab

      Made the cheese cake filling right off the package, then mixed in half a cup of fresh stawberries, smashed them in the mixer with the rest of the filling,  and poured it all into an oreo crust and baked it. It’s delicious,

    16. 16.

      Benw

      geg6’s recipe sounds yum!

      My family makes an english fruit trifle every Christmas. We use the Sara Lee pound cake that comes frozen. Real easy to slice it right out of the tin and it makes a delicious trifle!

    17. 17.

      Sloane Petersons knee therapist

      Just curious: I have an tall 8″ planter on the front deck rail. Until a couple of years ago I had some flower varieties growing there. They all died and eventually I tore them all out but didn’t remove the dirt. The next spring, three years ago now, I noticed new growth which looked like strawberry leaf and sure enough, I had a small bumper crop of fine tasting strawberries which kept sprouting all summer long.

      Question is: Where did they come from? I never planted them in that pot. If seeds were carried by birds where the heck did they get them?  Virgin birth?

      This year’s crop is maturing right now and looks even better than last years. All I do is water them with rice washing water.

    18. 18.

      germy

      @Elizabelle:

      Her books brought her thousands of devoted followers but also controversy.

      She claimed that she found support for her ideas — especially her belief that genetics do not play a role in weight loss — by looking at the starvation of Jews in Nazi concentration camps.

      “How in the Holocaust did you have all these people getting down real skinny? They ate less food,” she told CNN’s Larry King.

      Whew!

    20. 20.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl

      That’s funny, because my Watson, tho’ a foodaholic, doesn’t seem to like fruit (or mushrooms). He kept looking up at me so hopefully when I was eating some raspberries that I gave him one. He immediately spat it out with a “WTF is this?” face. But seemed to think that it was worth a try, since I was eating them after all, so he picked it up and carried it off to his special place on the stairs.

      I found it there, half-nommed and trampled into the carpet, a little later.

    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      @cope:

      Freshly picked strawberries dipped in or drizzled with honey. Done.

      What is this “drizzled” business? As with Italian beef, so go strawberries and honey – dipped.

      (Yeah.. That’s right. Don’t you knock dipping a beef in honey.)

    24. 24.

      debbie

      @WaterGirl:

      I’ve made one of those ‘convenience’ desserts from the 1970s (eclaire cake) and folding the Cool Whip into the instant pudding was very different from folding whipped cream into a mousse. There’s a difference in consistency.

    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy:

      Maybe she wasn’t in politics, but I suspect she made a ton of political donations. 

      You can be sure of that when it comes to rich RWNJ grifters.

    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      @germy:   It’s why The Lord gives them money

      I know.  These weasels have it figured out.  Don’t just start a corporation.  Start a religion!  The tax code approves.

    27. 27.

      Amir Khalid

      @JMG:
      This looks like a good recipe. But I have a question: for the best results, which end should I bite off first?

    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @debbie: I believe I tried cool whip exactly once.

      edit: there used to be a joke going around about the difference between cool whip and floor was, and the only difference was sugar and that cool whip was whipped.

    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      Plan for later this week is to make strawberry sorbet. The recipe, via the NYT:

      Roughly chop one whole lemon (yes, including the peel) and remove seeds. Combine in food processor with 2 cups sugar, pulse until puréed and combined. Transfer to bowl. Add 2 pounds strawberries to food processor (remove stems first), purée, and add to bowl; mix to combine (if desired, strain strawberry purée to remove the seeds). Add in juice of one lemon. Taste, and add more lemon juice if desired. Pour into ice cream machine, and hit ‘ start’.

      Makes about 1.5 quarts of sorbet.

    36. 36.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      In our yard in Michigan, we had everbearing raspberry plants that took hold and spread. We had more raspberries than we could eat even when we froze some. I invited the neighbors on either side to help themselves. After we moved, the new people tore the plants out

    38. 38.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl:

      I like my italian beef dipped, and by dipped I mean totally soggy. 

      Baptize it! Mmmmmmm

      (I was making a joke.  Though the massively sweet and beefily salty combo could be errr interesting.)

    39. 39.

      Josie

      @Gvg: ​
       In my experience, goldens like to eat almost any food. The only dog as non discriminating about food as goldens are corgis, which is what I have now.

    40. 40.

      Ken

      @Elizabelle: I am expecting some interesting stories.

      I wonder if anyone will attribute the crash to God’s wrath.  Usually they save that for blaming hurricanes on the Jews gays woke culture, but maybe they’ll trot it out to try to squeeze one more round of contributions out of the grift.

      Or, more likely, to try to hide something scandalous. I am reminded of a Red Dwarf episode with an alternate timeline, in which Dave Lister became incredibly wealthy and died in his 90s when he lost control of his private plane, because his mistress was performing a sexual act on him.

    44. 44.

      HRA

      The first trifle I ever made was strawberry for a granddaughters 1st Communion party. Since then I have made many different trifles. My family of many has asked me to make the dessert table for special occasions where I always put 2 different trifles on the table with the rest of sweets. As someone mentioned I also use Sara Lee Pound cake.

    46. 46.

      Mousebumples

      I have an Apple Betty recipe (also called Apple Crisp sometimes?) that I’ve adapted to use other fruits – and did apples, raspberries, and blueberries for 4th of July one year.

      Super easy and yummy… Might need to plan on that when my raspberry bushes have fruit in a few weeks…

      Recipe – 

      • 4 cups sliced tart apples (4 medium)
      • 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
      • 1/2 cup flour
      • 1/2 cup oats
      • 3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
      • 1/2 tsp nutmeg
      • 1/3 cup margarine or butter, softened (not melted)

      Heat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange apples in greased 8×8 inch pan. Mix remaining ingredients (a pastry blender works great if you have one; otherwise a fork should work well enough) and sprinkle over apples. Bake until topping is golden brown and apples are tender, about 30 minutes. Serve warm, with ice cream or cream. Makes 6 servings.

      If desired, Microwave uncovered for 12 minutes instead of baking in the oven.

      Notes –

      I almost always make this in the microwave since 12 minutes is about perfect, if you start it up just before/after serving the meal.

      You can change up the fruit and use things like strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, etc., if you’d like. Might want to change out the cinnamon/nutmeg, if you don’t think those flavors will go with whatever fruit you’re substituting.

    47. 47.

      JMG

      Alice makes strawberry margaritas, which are regular margaritas which are made in a large pitcher with strawberries added and then refrigerated for some hours. The fluid transfer makes the margaritas turn pink and the berries turn white. Also the berries are extremely alcoholic in nature. Best to strain them out before serving.

    49. 49.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @JMG:

      Best to strain them out before serving.

      And then eat them. Otherwise, such a waste of tequila-infused strawberry.

    51. 51.

      bemused senior

      Recently someone (Rikiray?) posted a link to a satirical video of 1/6 footage with a woman’s head photoshopped in describing the crowd as lines waiting to enter the gift shop, her head superimposed in the house chamber where she got lost on the way to the gift shop, etc. I can’t find the link. Can anyone help?

    52. 52.

      germy

      Ya gotta love the internet.

      I asked google:  “Are strawberry leaves edible?”  and these are the top two answers:

      ——————————————————————————-

      The simple answer is yes – they are edible. In fact, the leaves and stem part of the strawberry contain benefits that are good for your health. One of the benefits of strawberry leaves is that they are a natural digestive aid. … The leaves also contain vitamins and are helpful for arthritis.

      ——————————————————————————-

      the leaves and stems are toxic. The strawberries leaves contain hydrogen cyanide which is poisonin fact. Strawberry leaves contain tannins, bio-molecules that bind to proteins, amino acids, alkaloids and other compounds with a low pH that may place excess stress on your digestive system.

    53. 53.

      WaterGirl

      @jeffreyw:  At my house, it’s the other way around.

      Fresh bread and/or whipped cream are the only sure-fire treats that all 4 of them love.  So if they are going to get people food, it’s one of those things.  But only after I am done!

    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      @JMG: That’s my favorite thing to do with fresh strawberries!  Only I muddle the strawberries and haven’t let them sit in the fridge.

      Well, that and strawberry shortcake.

      So interesting that the berries turn white and absorb the alcohol!

    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @cope: No kidding!  That’s what makes the sandwich.  I grew up in Chicago and I LOVE good italian beef.

      That’s hard to get around here, and I don’t care what anyone says, Portillo’s is awful and it’s not real italian beef.

      Occasionally here restaurants serve italian beef, and they try to get away with pepperoncini peppers on the side.  That just doesn’t cut it.

    58. 58.

      Another Scott

      We have patches of “wild strawberries” in our back yard that I need to attend to. Don’t think they’d be good eatin’. :-/

      Uncle Joe is working – WH.gov:

      Statement by President Joe Biden on Texas Senate Bill 7

      MAY 29, 2021 • STATEMENTS AND RELEASES

      Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote. It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year—and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans.

      It’s wrong and un-American. In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote.

      I call again on Congress to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. And I continue to call on all Americans, of every party and persuasion, to stand up for our democracy and protect the right to vote and the integrity of our elections.

      We need to get it done. I’m hopeful that we will.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    64. 64.

      cope

      @WaterGirl: We have had a new place that opened about five minutes from the house that is owned and operated by two Chicago sisters.  Chicago dogs (Vienna Beef, neon relish…), Italian beef (dry, dipped or dunked), Maxwell Street Polish sausage…even their smash burgers are great.  The place has been slammed since it opened about two months ago.

      It’s exactly like the little independent drive in I worked in in high school in Northbrook.  No inside seating, an ordering window and a pickup window.  The place I worked in was Tony’s Drive In when I started there and then he sold out to his brother-in-law and it became Peter J’s Drive In.  We had burgers, dogs, Italian beef, Polish sausage, soft serve and that was pretty much it.

    69. 69.

      germy

      @debbie:

      I always enjoy the reader comments:

      In 1910 hedges big and small were maintained with clippers operated by hand. It made for some really sore knuckles and forearms.

      The plant-covered edging/coping is so lush. Also I love the wildness of the vines on the porch. The pathways, the light post, and the sundial are charming as well.

    70. 70.

      WaterGirl

      @cope: I am so jealous!  I can’t recall where you live.

      What’s the difference between dipped and dunked?  Guessing dunked is more wet?

      At the places I used to go in chicago, the choices were dry or wet.

      Portillo’s (again, not real italian beef) which I tried 3 times to give them the benefit of the doubt, called it “with gravy” or something like that.  Wrong.

    72. 72.

      Mary G

      I still love my mom’s oldie but goodie of strawberries dipped in sour cream, then brown sugar. Will have to order some as my plants are struggling without enough water.

    73. 73.

      geg6

      @Josie:

      I’ve had a golden and I’ve had/have a lab.  The lab is the least discriminating eater I’ve ever seen.  And previous ones were, too.  Labs are like pigs, basically, when it comes to anything edible.  Anything goes.

      And I see on my news alerts, Bibi is out.  Good.

    79. 79.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @cope: Anyone have a decent mail-order source for hot Chicago-style giardiniera? I copped a bottle at ALDI a few years back but they don’t stock it anymore; then I tried making my own but it’s not quite the same…

      Oh and BTW let me in passing note that except for the giardiniera, this is yet another Balloon Juice Says, Death To Diabetics! food thread. You sonsofbitches should all find out next week that your pancreases have crashed & burned & you’ll never be able to eat any of this stuff again. It would serve (pun intended) you right.

    80. 80.

      Kirk Spencer

      I have never found making an angel food cake difficult so I differ on that advice a bit. However, coming up with ways to use the remaining egg yolks is a different matter.

