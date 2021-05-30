John’s post about strawberries the other day led to a stream of comments about all the ways we eat strawberries.
geg6 talked about making strawberry trifle, and I asked for the recipe, which she sent to me. I thought this would be a great backdrop for open thread for a Sunday morning.
Here is the promised strawberry trifle recipe. A couple of things to keep in mind:
- If you have a place nearby that makes a good angel food cake that you can just buy, I recommend that because it’s a lot less labor than making it from a mix and vastly less labor than making angel food cake from scratch. If you must use a mix, I like the Betty Crocker mix.
- Semi-freeze the angel food cake before cubing it and use a serrated knife to cut it as that will make it less likely to squish up and easier to cube.
- Use Gran Marnier for the orange liquor. It’s simply the best one.
- DO NOT USE WHIPPED TOPPING IN PLACE OF WHIPPED CREAM. If you must cut corners, use the stuff in the can. It’s at least real dairy.
Mama geg6’s Strawberry Trifle
Ingredients:
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 cup sour cream
- 3.4 oz. instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
- 3 teaspoons orange liquor
- 2 cups whipped cream
- 8 cups cubed angel food cake
- 4 cups fresh sliced strawberries
Directions:
- In a large bowl and using an electric hand mixer, beat the milk, sour cream, pudding mix, orange liquor and orange zest on low speed until thickened. Fold in whipped cream.
- Place half the cake cubes in a 3 quart glass bowl. Arrange 1/3 of the strawberries around the sides of the bowl and over the cake. Top with half the pudding mixture. Repeat layers once. Top with remaining berries.
- Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
- Serve each portion with a dollop of whipped cream on top.
Like I said, not that hard but labor and time consuming. But absolutely delicious. Enjoy!
Totally open thread!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings