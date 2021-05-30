John’s post about strawberries the other day led to a stream of comments about all the ways we eat strawberries.

geg6 talked about making strawberry trifle, and I asked for the recipe, which she sent to me. I thought this would be a great backdrop for open thread for a Sunday morning.

Here is the promised strawberry trifle recipe. A couple of things to keep in mind: If you have a place nearby that makes a good angel food cake that you can just buy, I recommend that because it’s a lot less labor than making it from a mix and vastly less labor than making angel food cake from scratch. If you must use a mix, I like the Betty Crocker mix.

Semi-freeze the angel food cake before cubing it and use a serrated knife to cut it as that will make it less likely to squish up and easier to cube.

Use Gran Marnier for the orange liquor. It’s simply the best one.

DO NOT USE WHIPPED TOPPING IN PLACE OF WHIPPED CREAM. If you must cut corners, use the stuff in the can. It’s at least real dairy. Mama geg6’s Strawberry Trifle Ingredients: 1 cup whole milk

1 cup sour cream

3.4 oz. instant vanilla pudding mix

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

3 teaspoons orange liquor

2 cups whipped cream

8 cups cubed angel food cake

4 cups fresh sliced strawberries Directions: In a large bowl and using an electric hand mixer, beat the milk, sour cream, pudding mix, orange liquor and orange zest on low speed until thickened. Fold in whipped cream. Place half the cake cubes in a 3 quart glass bowl. Arrange 1/3 of the strawberries around the sides of the bowl and over the cake. Top with half the pudding mixture. Repeat layers once. Top with remaining berries. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Serve each portion with a dollop of whipped cream on top. Like I said, not that hard but labor and time consuming. But absolutely delicious. Enjoy!

