Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Travels with Ozark Hillbilly

Many thanks to indefatigable gardener, master photographer, and besotted grandfather Ozark Hillbilly:

As usual, our early Spring was all daffodils and dogwoods, interrupted by the arrival of Lyriel.

We returned to the Ozarks only to find a heavy wet snow smothering our gardens.
Fortunately, it did not take long at all for the clematis and columbines to shake it off and soon even the bluebells were standing proud again.

Our Spring was interrupted a second time when we traveled west to a land of desiccation where even lichens found the growing difficult at best.

On our return we found that things here were most decidedly wet and running wild. The Zen was no less mellow tho, as we settled back in.

***********

I was planning to spend the long weekend transplanting TOO MANY mail-order tomatoes into rootpouches, while I could get the Spousal Unit to help me with the ‘lifting 35lb bags of planting mix’ part. It’s been raining here since Friday afternoon, and it will continue raining through Monday. After which the S.U. has been commanded to go back to his downtown office for the first time since March 2020, and I will be shifting bags of SODDEN planting mix all on my own. These transitions will be unpleasant for everybody, I fear…

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Barbara

      I love it when I see a baby who makes sleeping look like a job. Thanks for the pictures. It’s raining here too.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Between our travels and the incessant rains we’ve been having here, the weeds have taken over in the gardens. If I get a break in the weather it is barely enough to do some weeding in the various planting beds. I still haven’t managed to mulch the veggie garden and the weeds are taking over. The one advantage of that is that even tho it is way too wet to do anything there, I can at least walk around on top of the weeds to check on their growth without sinking up to my knees in the muck.

      It’s supposed to sunshine and 70s today and tomorrow with the rain returning late Tuesday. Which is just enough time to get the beans in the ground so they can turn to mush because it’s just too damned wet.

      sigh

      eta: “besotted grandfather” is pretty much the sum of me these days but don’t tell my granddaughters.

      Cermet

      Beautiful little one (Lyriel; but also the flowers); here, rain, more rain, too cool to like, and did I mention rain? But we did need it so just complaining pointlessly. At least I don’t have to do mowing today :)

      satby

      Right now it’s 39° out, but the “real feel” says 47°, so pretty humid after our good soaking rain on Thursday and early Friday. I held off mulching the front flower bed until we got a good rain, today I’ll water it again and mulch it over, after putting in the annual mums I bought to fill in after the spring bulb greenery is gone. Treated myself to two hanging pots of begonias yesterday at the market for the front porch. This week I’m hanging the mosquito netting curtains before the temps return to the high 80s and my porch living room is ready for occupancy. That’s where I spend my downtime in the summer and mosquito netting is a must.

      sab

      What a luscious garden.

      My across the street neighbor and I traded plants. She got some of my Siberian iris (survived the winter transplanted into a plastic pot.) She gave me a big clump of spiderwort, which she says is even tougher.  Anyone have any warnings? I gather it is invasive so I will be very careful where I plant it, but it is beautiful.

      ETA Can well established thriving daylilies hold their own if I introduce spiderwort in their midst?

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: I have a bed of daylillies that has been invaded by some wild thing that desperately wants to take over, but no matter how hard it tries the daylillies just sneer at it’s wholly inadequate efforts.

      Geminid

      @sab: From what I’ve seen of the Spiderwort some previous tenants planted, it’s a slow but sure spreader. So you may have to dig some out from time to time to keep your daylilies clear.

      My friend Joan has an extra large lot where she grows a lot of flowers, shrubs, and vegetables, and barely keeps up with the weeds. She plans to plant some of the spiderwort from my place in an ungardened corner, and let it do it’s own weeding.

      sab

      @satby: I plan to put it in the middle of a well established daylily patch in the tiny bed between my house and the driveway. It should be a challenge to spread from there if the daylilies hold their own. They already clobbered the siberian iris.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: To me, invasive is just another word for thriving. I like invasive plants. I like to plant them all together and see who comes out on top.

      debbie

      Lyriel is a real beauty! You will end up thanking the rain when the heat returns. More time for the damned weeding.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby:

      Tradescantia /ˌtrædɪˈskæntiə/[4] is a genus of 75 species of herbaceous perennial wildflowers in the family Commelinaceae, native to the New World from southern Canada to northern Argentina, including the West Indies. Members of the genus are known by the common names wandering Jew or spiderwort.[5] Other names used for various species include spider-lily, cradle-lily, oyster-plant and flowering inch plant.

      JPL

      Ozark, She is so cute, and just plain huggable.    You are one lucky grandpa.  One day she will be swinging on that set in your yard.

      Geminid

      @satby: Spiderwort is a native plant, at least in eastern Virginia. English horticulturist John Tradescans brought some from Virginia to England in 1639, on one of his three plant gathering trips to the new colony. Spiderwort’s botanical name is Tradescantia Virginianis.

      Spiderwort used to be called “Wandering Jew.” The best name I’ve seen is the one the Spanish gave it: “Flor de Santa Lucia,” Saint Lucy’s Flower.

      JPL

      It’s 53 now and will warm to 76 later in the day, and there is no rain in the area.   Perfect weather for grilling some ribs later on today.
      🌞

      Mary G

      Beautiful grand baby born in a worldwide pandemic gives me hope and somebody to keep fighting for. Plus so many flowers. I would love some of that rain. Hot conditions at the end of the week predict fire. I remember when that was almost impossible in May.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      The whole Ozark garden set up is gorgeous. I don’t want to do the work to construct or manage it, but I’m jealous of the people who get to enjoy it.

      I miss bluebells. In Iowa, we lived five minutes from a bluebell wood

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Mary G: Speaking of: California faces another drought as lake beds turn to dust – a photo essay

      Verdant hillsides losing their hue, receding reservoirs with bathtub rings of newly exposed earth, crops withering in the fields.

      These are the visions of California’s parched landscape as the state braces for another potentially devastating drought. Water shortages and exceptionally dry conditions are already beginning to hit home.

      The state is facing yet another hot, dry summer ahead, and the governor has declared a drought emergency in 41 of the state’s 58 counties. More than 37 million Californians reside in these drought areas, according to the US drought monitor.

      “This is without precedent,” Newsom said at a news conference announcing the first two declarations in April, speaking from the bed of Lake Mendocino that had been reduced to arid, cracked clay. Not long ago, he would have been standing under 40ft of water. “Oftentimes we overstate the word historic, but this is indeed an historic moment.”

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Heh. If there is one thing my siblings could never get away with denying, it is our relationship. Mind you they still try.

      eta: the same for my sons.

      Raven

      It’s our 22nd anniversary so we packed up the boy and went to the bakery for only the second time since the shit hit the fan.

      stinger

      What a rosy, kissable child!

      Years back, I noticed spiderwort along the ditches of the rural road I jog. When I realized the flowers came in more than one color (darker and lighter blue-purple), I transplanted a few plants to my garden among some hybrid daylilies. The ditches still have spiderwort in about the same proportion to other weeds/grasses/native plants as before. And in my garden, I might have two plants where I formerly had one — this is after 5 or 6 years. They grow in slowly thickening clumps, much like the daylilies, and neither daylily nor spiderwort has yet shoved out the other, although they all could stand to be thinned. I found a third color (white with a dark heart) later and my sister-in-law has a fourth (deep pink), so we’re going to swap plants soon.

      Kristine

      Lovely garden and sweet Lyriel. I agree that it’s a good way to start a Sunday.

      I love spiderwort, which seems to behave itself here in NE Illinois. A friend tried to grow some in his garden and had no luck, and while I see scattered blooms in the state park and along trails each year, they remain scattered. Maybe they need warmer weather in order to run rampant.

      We’re still considered to be in Severe Drought here, though my plot saw 0.6” or so of rain this past week. Everyone else seems to get more, but the rains fizzle when they get close to the lake. Everything is still growing, though. Irises exploded—I hunted online, and I think they’re an heirloom variety called Alcazar, which makes sense given where I found the original rhizomes. A burst of unseasonable heat wrung out the first bloom, but each stalk still has a few more buds to go. The crabapple are all spent, but a few native columbine opened and the astilbes are gearing up. I planted some dahlias in pots for color while I wait for the monarda, liatris spicata, cardinal flowers, and day lilies to catch up.

      Wag

      Our peach tree had flowered just before our last snow of the season, over Mother’s Day weekend. I checked it yesterday, and it looks like the pollinators did their job before the storm. We have a bumper crop of peaches! I’m very excited after not getting any fruit last year following a late freeze.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Not garden related, but I gotta pass this on: In truly upsetting news, William Shakespeare is dead:

      “As we all know, he’s one of the most important writers in the English language – for me the master. Here he is. He was the first man to get the coronavirus vaccine. He’s died in England at the age of 81.”

      Sad sad news.

      Oh. You mean this is a different William Shakespeare?

      “Over the past few hours, as I’m sure you will have seen, a report has gone viral. I actually knew what I was saying to people, just like I always do,” she said on Friday. “I expressed myself badly; I missed out a full stop, a comma, some brackets. I wanted to clear up something that was very unclear and of course people misinterpreted it.”

      Sure thing, honey. You betcha. People “misinterpreted it.” Riiiiight.

