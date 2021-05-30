Many thanks to indefatigable gardener, master photographer, and besotted grandfather Ozark Hillbilly:

As usual, our early Spring was all daffodils and dogwoods, interrupted by the arrival of Lyriel. We returned to the Ozarks only to find a heavy wet snow smothering our gardens.

Fortunately, it did not take long at all for the clematis and columbines to shake it off and soon even the bluebells were standing proud again.

Our Spring was interrupted a second time when we traveled west to a land of desiccation where even lichens found the growing difficult at best. On our return we found that things here were most decidedly wet and running wild. The Zen was no less mellow tho, as we settled back in.

***********

I was planning to spend the long weekend transplanting TOO MANY mail-order tomatoes into rootpouches, while I could get the Spousal Unit to help me with the ‘lifting 35lb bags of planting mix’ part. It’s been raining here since Friday afternoon, and it will continue raining through Monday. After which the S.U. has been commanded to go back to his downtown office for the first time since March 2020, and I will be shifting bags of SODDEN planting mix all on my own. These transitions will be unpleasant for everybody, I fear…

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?