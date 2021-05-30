Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I really should read my own blog.

This blog goes to 11…

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We still have time to mess this up!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Verified, but limited!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Shocking, but not surprising

Wetsuit optional.

This fight is for everything.

This really is a full service blog.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Pandemic Recovery Open Thread: Florida Band

Pandemic Recovery Open Thread: Florida Band

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Per the Washington Post:

This spring, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) issued an executive order forbidding businesses from making their patrons prove that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also signed into law a bill to give the ban more teeth, threatening violators with fines in the thousands of dollars.

One Florida concert promoter thinks he has a workaround: offer $18 tickets to anyone who is vaccinated and charge $999.99 for everyone else.

“I’m not denying entry to anyone,” said Paul Williams. “I’m just offering a discount.”…

Williams said he figured his tactics were safe — the executive order carries limited penalties, and the new law does not go into effect until shortly after his small punk rock event planned for June 26 in St. Petersburg. But he said he was unprepared for the vitriol that followed: The anti-vaccination Facebook messages, the sudden spam calls, the misspelled email that warned the band their next show could be their “last” and said: “You’re fans are going to kill you.”…

The backlash around a modest event for a couple hundred people underscores the deep divisions over what the United States’ return to normal should look like amid lingering resistance to vaccination. As the rate of shots slow, public health officials have warned that the country may not reach the oft-repeated goal of “herd immunity” against a virus that has killed nearly 600,000 people in the United States and slowed the economy. But some states including Florida have sought to limit businesses’ ability to check vaccinations after a year of coronavirus restrictions becoming politicized…

Miguel Chen, the bassist for Teenage Bottlerocket, said in an interview that his group was eager to get back out after canceling international tour plans during the pandemic — a devastating time for many in the music scene. Chen said the band’s most recent show was in March 2020….

“When we first heard it, we thought it was a joke,” Chen said. But band members had gotten their shots as soon as possible, he said, eager to protect their families and resume playing. They agreed that if Williams thought this was “the best way to safely throw a party in his town, then we back him and we support it,” Chen recalled.

Hailing from Texas — another Republican-led state where covid-19 restrictions have drawn pushback — Chen said he’s familiar with the divisions over vaccination and wants to respect people’s views.

But “I never in my life thought I’d be in a place where I’m getting threatened for trying to play music and spread joy,” he said…

Like, what are the chances DeSantis or any of his butthurt cohort would attend a ‘small punk rock event’, even if the promoters were paying *them*?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Cameron
  • Cermet
  • dmsilev
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • Miss Bianca
  • Ninerdave
  • No name
  • pamelabrown53
  • pat
  • patrick II
  • raven
  • RSA
  • Steve in the ATL
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      The cruise industry should do the same thing. List price for a cruise leaving from Florida: One Meeellion Dollars! Discount coupons (aka CDC cards) may apply.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      The executive order says business in Florida may not require “any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business,”similar language to the new law.It says violators are ineligible for state-funded grants or contracts, and it directs state agencies to enforce compliance.

      So, that band had better not even think about applying for any sort of grant from the State of Florida!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      No name

      The tweet is from a gentleman in Canada but the picture is of the State Theater in Portland Maine!  We have some good things too, not just SuzieQ!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      artem1s

      Floridah entertainment venue calendars are going to start looking like the lineup for TFG’s inauguration parties. nothing but desperate D listers.  what band or promotor in their right mind would want their acts to risk it?  much easier and friendlier places to book into.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cermet

      Any where else in much of the second and all the third world, getting the vaccination is equivalent to winning the lottery; here we have to give people a free lottery ‘ticket’ for a million dollars just to get them to go out and get their “FREE” vaccination as a walk in and whenever they want! Insane.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @MattF: Yeah I know. Seeing as DeSantis had a special Disney carve-out in that bill about social media companies (Companies that ‘own theme parks’ are exempt for some reason…), I’m betting on the cruise ship companies on this one. Watch him cave just as soon as Carnival or whoever starts rerouting their ships out of New Orleans instead.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RSA

      There are some comments from lawyers about how the band’s actions violate the spirit of the law, and I was surprised, because we often read news stories about courts coming to some odd conclusions based on the letter of the law. I mean, how many millions of dollars were spent on legal challenges to the ACA, ignoring the spirit of the law?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      pamelabrown53

       
      @MattF: ​​


       Interesting. I’ve been sent email questionnaires from cruiselines asking if I’d cruise on a ship with unvaccinated folks. Said no of course.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @dmsilev: Ding, Ding, Ding!

      Forbes:

      […]

      Now DeSantis and the CDC are locked in a legal standoff that most experts do not expect to end well for the governor. The state of Florida’s lawsuit against the CDC asked the court to declare the agency’s “conditional sail order” — the framework for restarting cruising — to be unlawful on the grounds it is unfair to the cruise industry. “The CDC arbitrarily singled out the cruise industry, and their requirements are unlawful,” said Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, via email.

      That analysis is “political buffoonery,” says Jim Walker, a maritime attorney whose Cruise Law News blog has accrued nearly 250,000 Facebook followers. Traditionally, it’s the federal government — not the state government — that has any interaction with cruise ships. “The CDC ultimately has the power to shut down a cruise ship,” he said. “To suggest that it doesn’t have jurisdiction to regulate cruise lines is just utterly preposterous to me.”

      […]

      But away from reporters’ microphones and cameras, the DeSantis team has been working with the cruise lines to find a solution that would allow the governor to have his political cake and eat it, too.

      On a call with travel agents last Thursday, Dondra Ritzenthaler, senior VP of sales, trade support and service at Celebrity Cruises, discussed “the elephant in the room,” according a scoop in the unofficial Royal Caribbean Blog, which is not affiliated with the cruise line. The blog’s founder, Matt Hochberg, was not on the call but obtained an audio recording, which he shared with Forbes.

      In the clip, the Celebrity Cruises executive is heard outlining how DeSantis is working with the largest cruise lines — Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line — to find a workaround. When the governor came out with his prohibition against vaccine verifications, “he was talking about restaurants, bars, hotels, Disney, places that weren’t cruise ships — because at the time, cruise ships weren’t open yet,” explained Ritzenthaler. “And we’re ironing out a statement that will articulate how cruising will be different than [being] in the state.”

      […]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      The backlash around a modest event for a couple hundred people underscores the deep divisions over what the United States’ return to normal should look like amid lingering resistance to vaccination.

      I wonder if it would be reported as “deep divisions” if it were liberals who were unhinged.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      patrick II

      If you can’t use your second amendment rights to threaten those who disagree with you, what good are they?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Miss Bianca

      o/t: Should I be wondering why my town’s grocery store had hamburger and hot dog buns on sale this weekend for 88 cents? Not 99 cents, 88 cents. Am I just being paranoid?

      A possibly sinister significance to that number didn’t strike me till I had bought some and was heading home with them. Then I found myself freaking out about Nazi hamburger buns. Somebody tell me to get a grip. (please)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      I know it wouldn’t be diplomatic, but dammit, they ought to give people until the end of June to get their first shot. After that, keep enough vaccine so that everyone who got #1 can get their second shot, and send the rest to Africa, India, South America, wherever it’s needed.

      Then watch all the vaccine-haters suddenly start whining about the unfairness of it all. And send them to some drought-stricken land so that their bullshit tears can substitute for rain.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      pamelabrown53

      @dmsilev: ​
       

      The cruise ship industry is huge in Florida. The number of cruises leaving Ft. Lauderdale and Miami is staggering. Lot’s from Tampa with Central America/ Panama Canal routes too. The cruise industry is not helpless. As the post said: Capitalism will find a way.
      P.S. Having trouble posting unless in visual mode. Normally, I use text?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      Stories like this are why these days when I read an article about how a virulent anti-Vaxxer died from COVID, I feel nothing but grim satisfaction and am no longer compelled to feel guilty about it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

       “And we’re ironing out a statement that will articulate how cruising will be different than [being] in the state.”

      I realize that a lot of lawyers are billing vigorously, but may I suggest there’s a pretty obvious answer? (Barring a few unusual cruises on Lake Okeechobee or the intracoastal waterway.)

      I’m also hoping, after the RW spent all that time and money getting a carve-out saying that businesses could refuse service to anyone on religious grounds, that some business will use that.  “You see, I’m a Sanitarian, and as the name says our religious principles are sanity and sanitation. And it’s insane to let unvaccinated people spread a deadly virus in my business.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Cameron

      I really want him to have to walk this shit back in public – he’s exactly like his hero in that he can’t take responsibility for anything.  Norwegian very  publicly told him to shove it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      pat

      2 dead, more than 20 injured in shooting at Miami-area concert, police say Well I sure hope this is not that concert.

       

      Saw this in the WaPo and I’m sorry I don’t know  how to do a proper link. I also can not figure out how to edit it to show what is my comment and what is the quote.

      Arrgghh..



      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ninerdave

      True story, years ago (early 2000s) my punk band was playing the stork club (a hole in the wall in Oakland, CA). Jerry Brown was mayor and lived in that area. He was out walking his dog the door guy saw him and invited him in. He and his dog watched a few songs of our set.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: “I don’t think the Governor understands how disappointed the Corporation is, Mr. G.”

      “Okay, Miss B!  Hyuck-hyuck-hyuck!” (Wet meat thuds)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Miss Bianca

      @Ken:

      “You see, I’m a Sanitarian, and as the name says our religious principles are sanity and sanitation. And it’s insane to let unvaccinated people spread a deadly virus in my business.”

      I like the way you think…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.