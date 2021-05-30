I’m sitting in an airport bar at JFK thinking back about my trip to a red state. I didn’t visit any diners, though I bought some beer at a bar/package store where I had to wait for a fight to finish before I could walk in. Still, the most interesting conversations I had were at a party where the majority who attended were Democrats.

The consensus at this non-diner locale was that things really started getting worse a couple of years ago. Before the Trump era, somewhat reasonable Republicans were in the majority of the Republican majority. These Republicans, assholes they might be, had some interest in actually governing. Between passing resolutions advocating burning down every Planned Parenthood, and bills requiring ownership of an AR-15 to vote, “moderate” Republicans passed legislation that advanced the overall public good.

With the rise of the MAGA hat, those days are gone. The state Republican Party has been overrun with feral Trumpers whose only concern is the legislative equivalent of shitposting. In small red states, it costs very little to send a couple of direct mail pieces to every mailbox in a legislative district. “Moderate” Republicans, who are often mild-mannered retirees interested in community service, don’t have the expertise or money to mount a campaign to counter flyers calling them RINOs. The result is an inexorable slide towards a legislature full of old, loudmouth white men wondering if the pizza restaurants in their towns are hiding pedophile Democrats in their basements. The Democrats in the state are left hoping that the more moderate Republicans will win their primaries to at least keep the shit at shoe level.

The people at this party weren’t the usual flock of old, bitter retirees who give good quote to whatever New York Times stringer is tasked with interviewing the usual suspects. They were professionals and businesspeople who do the real work that keeps their state running. Outlets like the Times, which are only interested in Cletus safaris, won’t sell subscriptions on the upper West Side by writing about these folks.

So, here’s my contribution to trying to understand the more complex reality in red states, where at worst a quarter to a third of the population voted for Biden. Thanks to B-J reader Lori, who I met at the party, for helping explain her red state reality to me.