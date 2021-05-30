Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Women: they get shit done

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

We have all the best words.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Reality always wins in the end.

Everybody saw this coming.

What fresh hell is this?

There will be lawyers.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Non-Diner Anecdotes

Non-Diner Anecdotes

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m sitting in an airport bar at JFK thinking back about my trip to a red state. I didn’t visit any diners, though I bought some beer at a bar/package store where I had to wait for a fight to finish before I could walk in. Still, the most interesting conversations I had were at a party where the majority who attended were Democrats.

The consensus at this non-diner locale was that things really started getting worse a couple of years ago. Before the Trump era, somewhat reasonable Republicans were in the majority of the Republican majority. These Republicans, assholes they might be, had some interest in actually governing. Between passing resolutions advocating burning down every Planned Parenthood, and bills requiring ownership of an AR-15 to vote, “moderate” Republicans passed legislation that advanced the overall public good.

With the rise of the MAGA hat, those days are gone. The state Republican Party has been overrun with feral Trumpers whose only concern is the legislative equivalent of shitposting. In small red states, it costs very little to send a couple of direct mail pieces to every mailbox in a legislative district. “Moderate” Republicans, who are often mild-mannered retirees interested in community service, don’t have the expertise or money to mount a campaign to counter flyers calling them RINOs. The result is an inexorable slide towards a legislature full of old, loudmouth white men wondering if the pizza restaurants in their towns are hiding pedophile Democrats in their basements. The Democrats in the state are left hoping that the more moderate Republicans will win their primaries to at least keep the shit at shoe level.

The people at this party weren’t the usual flock of old, bitter retirees who give good quote to whatever New York Times stringer is tasked with interviewing the usual suspects. They were professionals and businesspeople who do the real work that keeps their state running. Outlets like the Times, which are only interested in Cletus safaris, won’t sell subscriptions on the upper West Side by writing about these folks.

So, here’s my contribution to trying to understand the more complex reality in red states, where at worst a quarter to a third of the population voted for Biden. Thanks to B-J reader Lori, who I met at the party, for helping explain her red state reality to me.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • Cermet
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Dan B
  • debbie
  • dnfree
  • E.
  • HinTN
  • Jackie
  • jackmac
  • Jake Gibson
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JML
  • John Revolta
  • Juju
  • karen marie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • mali muso
  • Marshall Eubanks
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • mvr
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Steeplejack
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      We just talked to relatives in a red state who have felt they have to register as Republicans in order to try to vote out the nuts in the primaries.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HinTN

      @zhena gogolia: Good luck with that. Our State Senator is a self proclaimed “Pistol Packin’ Mama” who believes Jesus rode a dinosaur, our State Representative is a cypher who got elected when the incumbent realized he could have an $80k salary as the County Mayor instead of having to run his business (which he sold) and take per diem in the Leg, our Congressional Representative is Dr Scott DesJarlais, who made his mistress have an abortion while he rails against that deadly sin, and our Senior Senator is Marsha Fucking Blackburn, who’s trained as a medical professional, fer gawd’s sake

      ETA – Dead Red for years before TFG and by fucking God proud of it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      IMO, the generation of Republican politicians who rose with Reagan and are still in office now fear and despise their constituents. Any pretense of integrity or intelligence is gone— it’s all about survival.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      E.

      Here in my very red county there are no Republican candidates who are not provably insane for any position including City Council of my teeny little town. Most Republicans I talk to voted for Biden or stayed home.  One employee of mine, a lifelong Republican (he’s 74) confided to me that he is “basically a Democrat now” because he hasn’t voted for a single R since Romney, and he votes the whole ballot. Sadly these people are not numerous here. Most are die hard Former Guys.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cermet

      @E.: Tragically, by their previous voting for Ray-gun, they set in motion all of this – this was preordain by that loon and anyone with an ounce of brains saw that looser for what he was – crazy, and determined to destroy the country he claimed to support.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @zhena gogolia: My few remaining relatives in Wyoming are registering Republican to vote for freaking Liz Cheney in her primary. Never thought I’d see that day.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yutsano

      Eastern Washington. I still haven’t heard anything (yet) regarding Dan Newhouse and the repercussions from his apostasy. I’d almost like to think they’ll be reasonable here, but TFG has his tentacles here too. Could be interesting come jungle primary season.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mvr

      Thankfully, Nebraska’s unicameral is officially nonpartisan which means no party primaries to select the most crazy candidate for legislature.  Also a relatively weak governor (by design) though Rickett’s wealth has bought him a couple of seats in the legislature.  Lincoln is now solidly Democratic, Omaha is sort of on the cusp – gave both Obama (1x) and Biden an electoral vote – but currently has a Republican mayor and a split council (I don’t know the exact ratio).  The west is solidly red and at least a few of the legislators (but not all) are crazy.

      What this means is that the legislature overrode three vetoes of programs to extend various sorts of help to those in need this last session.  It wasn’t a lot, but it wasn’t nothing.  Medicaid was extended by referendum and the guv stalled implementation, but it is now real.  Medical Marijuana was taken off the referendum ballot last year by the Supreme Court (in the guv’s pocket I hear), could not survive a filibuster this session, so will be back on the ballot as a referendum for full repeal of marijuana laws (so as to circumvent the Supreme Court’s rationale that the last version dealt with more than one issue in virtue of actually adding regulations for medical marijuana.  I think it will get the signatures and then also the votes to pass.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      Seems like a good place to drop this epic “receipts” thread about the former guy. Recommended.

      I owe my Trump-supporting friends an apology. I’ve been critical of the Trump presidency these last four years, and am still exhausted from the experience. But, to be fair, President Trump wasn’t that bad, other than …

      — Ethical American (@AmericanEthical) May 27, 2021

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      Who would have thought the new God of the heartland would be a sleazy New York City real estate developer?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      karen marie

      “moderate” Republicans passed legislation that advanced the overall public good

      I’m going to need some specificity here.  I’ve been alive a long time, and other than legislation to benefit their sponsors, I don’t remember anything passed by or with Republicans that “advanced the overall public good.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      John Revolta

      @Baud: I’ll never get over it. I guess it must have been his stupid TV show, because without that, TFG is nothing more than the exact type of bigmouth bullshitting big-city hustler that they all (used to) hate.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      In Massachusetts our Republican governor is not insane, just a dipshit. He detectably is trying to govern the state, he just has a lot of bad Republican-lite ideas for doing so, like always being exactly 15% more eager to reopen everything during a COVID pandemic than he should be.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Dan B

      @rikyrah: Fascinating background on Tulsa.  My mother grew up 100 + miles east of Tulsa.  We visited every other year.  We never saw a black person until we lived there and it was rare to see them anywhere near white people.  My father got us out.  I’m forever grateful.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      @Steeplejack:

      Impressive.

      I can’t be bothered to send another angry email since he’s practically out the door, but fucking Rod Portman voting for the January 6th commission after all his mealy-mouthed  statements supporting a reexamination of the voting process.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sab

      Stepdaughter moving to an apartment this weekend. We get her cat and pitbull.

      Supposed to have dumped the pets off at 7:00. Now it’s almost 9:00. We are supposed to absorb an unneutered male cat and a feisty unspayed female pitbull into our menagerie ( five cats, one old dog) at this hour.

      I am pissed. Also hungry, because we postponed cooking dinner until pets came and dust settled, which hasn’t fucking happened yet.

      I am going to shut my door and go to bed with my favorite cat (who will absolutely hate the pitbull) and see what happens tomorrow.

      Grrrr.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      sab

      @debbie: I wonder what that sleaze is planning for his political or other future. I share your feelings about him, but he doesn’t care what we think.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      jackmac

      Meanwhile here in the Mirror Universe — AKA Blue State Illinois — Democrats have completely trampled Republicans on every conceivable issue during the recent General Assembly sessions. And Dems locked in their dominance for the next 10 years with friendly legislative House and Senate districts and state Supreme Court boundaries. Congressional maps still to be released but likely to also be quite Dem-friendly. The ineffective GOP is left to sputter and whine and it makes me appreciate what we have here.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jake Gibson

      I’ve got Senator Tortoise and Senator AquaBuddha. Congressman is Brett Guthrie, a not completely insane Republican. Old school country club type.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Juju

      @HinTN: I thought Blackburn was one of those people who did colors and aroma therapy for people. Medical technician is a step or two better than that, but Blackburn is still an empty headed buffoon no matter what she did before being elected a senator.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JML

      I live in a red county in a purplish state, and I can attest to the creeping lunacy of the GOP, where they show little interest in legislating, excepting for trying to forbid the big cities from doing things that their citizens want, but said angry legislators don’t believe should be allowed. (at the same time, they love to tell people that those city-dwellers aren’t the “real” part of the state and are trying to “steal” everyone’s tax dollars for nefarious purposes at the expense of the “real” citizens, which as far as I can tell simply means “Republicans”)

      It’s definitely hurting the GOP in the suburban areas, but there’s a fair question if the urban-suburban alliance is sustainable in the face of grievance politics. The suburbs have been uncomfortable with the gay bashing and misogyny…but racism? religious bigotry? we will see. The exurbs are the haven for the GOP’s (lack of) program and the aging and dwindling rural areas are ripe for the grievance politics targeted to people who feel left behind. The GOP has been failing badly in state-wide races (haven’t won any in 15 years?) but cobble together enough legislative seats to block things.

      But our GOP used to be strongly independent and that streak has been wiped out. It started in ’94 with Gingrich and now the Trumpians rule the roost.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      dnfree

      Watching the PBS Memorial Day special, and they ended with the service songs.

      What the heck happened to the caissons???

      They just did the army song, and it has the same melody we learned in grade school, but the caissons are gone. Now it’s “the army” goes rolling along.

      Is nothing sacred??

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      @dnfree:

      Did you ever know what a caisson was, even as you were singing it? I didn’t, and still don’t.

      All I know is they used to build the Brooklyn Bridge.

      ETA: husband says, “horse-drawn ammunition carts for field artillery.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Juju: I think maybe there was an editing snafu in that comment and the medical professional thing refers to Scott Desjarlais

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Juju

      @Chetan Murthy: I think I read that information on LGM and I never bothered to check because it seemed about right to me. It must have been sarcasm before I figured out the sarcasm font thing.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jackie

      @Yutsano: Trump has Newhouse in his crosshairs. Two Trumpies are primarying him – including mini-Trump Culp. I’m very concerned for District 4.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Marshall Eubanks

      Here in Virginia this has been going on at least 20 years. The reasonable Republicans I knew in the statehouse (who were mostly middle-aged professional people) were all targeted and replaced by (mostly young) know-nothings with deep pockets from somewhere. What I want to know is who is supporting these people? It may not take much to buy a bunch of signs and mailers, but it costs something, and the crazies never seem to lack for it.

      All I can say is thank goodness Virginia as a whole has largely slipped out of their grasp.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.