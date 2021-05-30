Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Got the Shot! – #20

Should this be the last one of these threads?  Is anyone still getting vaccinated?

Or is everybody done?

Tell me which stickers you want, so I can sticker you!

ruemara’s kitties, Odoroki and Himesama:

Dr. Fauci and Nancy Smash:

Samwise, Baby Champ and Henry:

Rosie & Thurston, Lily, Tikka:

Steve and Badger

Balloons!

Green balloons!

Kamala and Joe!

One and done for Johnson & Johnson:

Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!

Katalin Kariko who was laughed at her entire career for researching mRNA, and Kizzmekia Corbett.  Two scientists who happen to be women, and saved our lives!

Stickers by MazeDancer!

Are any of you still unable to get an appointment?   Find A Shot

If you are still waiting for access to the vaccine, these stickers may be for you!

All credit and thanks to MazeDancer for the various stickers!

I am pairing this with an Open Thread.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      Got the shot & got the NY excelsior pass!

      I think I earlier asked for Tikka but gimme all the cats.

      I Got the Shot! – #8 1 I Got the Shot! – #8 2 Open Thread:
      Open Thread: 3 Open Thread: 6 I Got the Shot! 14

      Wapiti

      Just hit fully vaccinated yesterday; what a relief. Dinner with my sister and her spouse tonight – getting back to normal.

      Tenar Arha

      Hey, so my brother got his second shot the other day. May I have some stickers for him?

      He’s generally grumpy, but charming when he wants to be, so if yes I think a Tikka, a Steve, & a Joe Biden (for a little levity)  would fit him.

      Open Thread: 6 I Got the Shot! 14 Open Thread: 7

      Ken

      Last week, on Wednesday 2021 May 26 at 15:17 UTC, I was two weeks past my second Moderna vaccination.  I already got a sticker for the second shot, so don’t need another. Instead I celebrated yesterday by getting a real haircut.

      evap

      My 93 year-old mom, who is basically confined to bed, and her 93 year-old spouse with dementia got their second shots a couple of days ago.  I am so relieved that they finally got vaccinated!   Huge thanks to the county board of health for running a program to vaccinate house-bound seniors and others who are not in nursing homes/assisted living, but can’t leave the house.

      Mousebumples

      The main use of these threads, going forward, i would think would be for international Juicers (who have less vaccine access than American Juicers) or when new age groups have access to the shot – eg kids 2+ later this fall, hopefully. (though that would be more about vaccinating the family than us personally, I suppose)

      Thanks for coordinating this, WaterGirl! 😎

      Onkel Fritze

      Umm, no, not everybody getting vaccinated. Living in Colombia, they just openend up vaccination to everybody 50+ on thursday. Trying to get an appointment.​​

      Cermet

      I saw in the NYT that people with enough money are leaving South America to get vaccinated in the U.S.. Many feel guilty but are desperate – some were surprised how happy the people here are to give the shot; and also, how we are having troubling even just giving the vaccines away.

      Cermet

      I’ll add – I hope more people in the world come here and get the shot; the fewer people in the world that can get covid, the better and safer we all are. So I say welcome to the States and please get your free vaccination curtesy of the US taxpayer (and we are happy to do this!)

      Origuy

      @WaterGirl: If you’ve got a group going on a hike, someone has to be at the tail end, making sure that no one stops along the trail and gets left behind.

      John Barleycorn

      Southern Sweden just opened up to the 50-59 folks. My SO and I got Pfizer #1 on Tuesday and we are making antibodies like nobody’s business. #2 in 5 more weeks.

      Still waiting for the spawn to get their spots in line.

      Please Badger me!

      I Got the Shot! 15

      Mercy

      I’m hosting a class this morning at my shop. Four students, one instructor. Everyone here is vaccinated with the exception of one young person; there’s a grandma in the group whose son won’t let her visit the grandkids if she’s been anywhere in the vicinity of an unvaccinated person.

      We have worked it out, more or less, with the help of a separate small table for the unvaccinated person and cranking up the air circulation.

      Cripes, though. Is this going to be the new normal? I was hoping I wouldn’t have to be the diplomat in these situations.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I became fully vaccinated (2nd Pfizer + two weeks) on Thursday 27 May — and yes, like so many others, the first thing I did was get a haircut!

      As for stickers, I did get Champ for the first and Tikka for the second (to say nothing of the grand assortment WG assigned me just for working through my needle phobia!), but if there are still some to spare I’d love another cat. You choose, @WaterGirl. I love them all.

      I Got the Shot! – #8 1 I Got the Shot! – #8 2 Open Thread:
      Open Thread: 3 Open Thread: 6 I Got the Shot! 14

      WaterGirl

      @Cermet:

      we are having troubling even just giving the vaccines away

      American privilege and arrogance.  I swear that it’s the root of everything that is wrong in this country.

      Fair Economist

      Got my second shot Monday; probably don’t need the second shot biologically since I had COVID as well, but I can demonstrate vaccination now when it’s required. Got a little sick the next day but not nearly as bad as after the first shot.

      I’ll take double green balloons, thx.

      “Got the shot” may be winding down amongst Balloon Juice readership for now, but it will be back when we start needing boosters. That might be as early as this fall, but maybe we’ll get a longer break.

      Mary G

      Only person in the house who hasn’t had the shot is the teen. His aunt who is close to his age came to see us yesterday and we tag teamed nagging him over burgers and onion rings. The good thing is that his dishwasher job which he loves, is also on the case, except they are so busy that he is working all the hours in the week. He says he will do it soon but he’s truly needle phobic and I suspect he will stall until he turns 18 in September and can get the one shot J&J version.

      Can I have the eagle “make it happen” sticker to show him? Maybe knowing that strangers on the internet are on his case will help.  Bribery no longer works.

      cmorenc

      @WaterGirl:

      @cmorenc: I won’t give them the clicks, but I will say “ugh”.  These are the same people who would have joined the moonies a million years ago.

      What prompted me to check out the “Faucci is a fraud” RWNJ meme was the first soccer game I refereed late this spring after North Carolina lifted the mask mandate for scholastic sports on April 30 – and one of my fellow refs in the crew was someone I’d worked with plenty of times before, but never before had we gotten into any sort of political discussion.  At halftime, he made an off-hand remark about how relived he was not to have to wear a mask, especially now in warmer weather (check, I agree with that sentiment) – but then he gratuitously added that the reason for the mask mandate in the first place was because of Faucci’s fraudulent advice, then further adding that Faucci helped fund the Chinese lab that set the virus loose in the first place !!**  There were some further points he made in our brief conversation about this matter that quickly drove home that his information sources were concentrated from NewsMax-type sources, and trying to engage him with actual facts was hopeless against an impenetrable shield of RW media disinformation.

      ** what this distortion is based on is that the US funded observers at the Wuhan lab, until Trump yanked the funding and authorization for such incident to his pique with China, back before COVID was at all on the horizon, and Faucci was on-board with our placement of observers at the facility.

