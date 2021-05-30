Should this be the last one of these threads? Is anyone still getting vaccinated?
Or is everybody done?
Tell me which stickers you want, so I can sticker you!
ruemara’s kitties, Odoroki and Himesama:
Dr. Fauci and Nancy Smash:
Samwise, Baby Champ and Henry:
Rosie & Thurston, Lily, Tikka:
Balloons!
Green balloons!
Kamala and Joe!
One and done for Johnson & Johnson:
Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!
Katalin Kariko who was laughed at her entire career for researching mRNA, and Kizzmekia Corbett. Two scientists who happen to be women, and saved our lives!
Stickers by MazeDancer!
Are any of you still unable to get an appointment? Find A Shot
If you are still waiting for access to the vaccine, these stickers may be for you!
All credit and thanks to MazeDancer for the various stickers!
I am pairing this with an Open Thread.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings