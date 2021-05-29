Like grief, but beefier and more appetizing, there are seven stages of brisket. Also, Seven Soldiers of Victory!

Stage 1: In the cryovac;

Stage 2: Out of the cryovac, rinsed off with the hard/unrenderable fat trimmed;

Stage 3: Dry rubbed, wrapped in paper towels, and in the fridge forming a pellicule for 24 hours;

Stage 4: Wet rubbed, bedded down on and smothered in thin sliced onions, and in the oven for at least five hours at 275F;

Stage 5: Out of the oven snd resting;

Stage 6: Sliced;

Stage 7: IN MY BELLY!!

Here we have a Stage 4 brisket just before it went into the oven:

This was then covered in silver foil and placed in a 275 degree Fahrenheit oven for five hours.

It has just come out and is now resting. I will slice it before I go to sleep tonight, put the slices back in the drippings, cover it, place it into the fridge, and tomorrow afternoon it will go back into a 275 degree Fahrenheit oven to bring it back up to temperature for serving.

I had wanted to do it hybrid, braised in its own juices, which is my way of doing a Jewish style brisket as I don’t like braising it in tomato sauce. But instead of done slow in the oven, I wanted to do it slow in an indirect heat with natural hardwood coals on the kettle. However, one of the people that this is being prepared for does not like anything smoked, so even though this wouldn’t be really smoked, I can’t take the risk.

Next time.

Right now the Dog Lanterns are looking at me with the “Is it ready to slice?” “Why isn’t it ready to slice?” look. They know that they will have late night noms. In fact, they’ll be Midnight Nomming!

Nomming after midnight, Noshing till the dawn. Snacking till the morning, Then I’m gone, gone…

Open Thread!

And Nom Nom!!!!