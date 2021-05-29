Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Cooking / The Seven Stages of Brisket

The Seven Stages of Brisket

by | 88 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Like grief, but beefier and more appetizing, there are seven stages of brisket. Also, Seven Soldiers of Victory!

  • Stage 1: In the cryovac;
  • Stage 2: Out of the cryovac, rinsed off with the hard/unrenderable fat trimmed;
  • Stage 3: Dry rubbed, wrapped in paper towels, and in the fridge forming a pellicule for 24 hours;
  • Stage 4: Wet rubbed, bedded down on and smothered in thin sliced onions, and in the oven for at least five hours at 275F;
  • Stage 5: Out of the oven snd resting;
  • Stage 6: Sliced;
  • Stage 7: IN MY BELLY!!

Here we have a Stage 4 brisket just before it went into the oven:

The Seven Stages of Brisket

This was then covered in silver foil and placed in a 275 degree Fahrenheit oven for five hours.

It has just come out and is now resting. I will slice it before I go to sleep tonight, put the slices back in the drippings, cover it, place it into the fridge, and tomorrow afternoon it will go back into a 275 degree Fahrenheit oven to bring it back up to temperature for serving.

I had wanted to do it hybrid, braised in its own juices, which is my way of doing a Jewish style brisket as I don’t like braising it in tomato sauce. But instead of done slow in the oven, I wanted to do it slow in an indirect heat with natural hardwood coals on the kettle. However, one of the people that this is being prepared for does not like anything smoked, so even though this wouldn’t be really smoked, I can’t take the risk.

Next time.

Right now the Dog Lanterns are looking at me with the “Is it ready to slice?” “Why isn’t it ready to slice?” look. They know that they will have late night noms. In fact, they’ll be Midnight Nomming!

Nomming after midnight,

Noshing till the dawn.

Snacking till the morning,

Then I’m gone, gone…

Nom Nom King Shark GIF from Nomnom GIFs

Open Thread!

And Nom Nom!!!!

    88Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Gott im Himmel, that looks amazing. 

      I’ll confess when I’ve seen an untrimmed brisket, am quite intimidated.

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      In my neck of the woods, ‘cryovac’ means ‘cryogenic vacuum’, which generally speaking is not ideal for the texture of meat. Mostly because of the cryogenic part. Think a very very bad case of freezer burn.

    8. 8.

      The Dangerman

      Somewhere today (might have been here), I read steaks should be cooked low and slow…

      …so I googled and found a recipe where first the steak is frozen (for whatever reason) and then is seared with a blowtorch (because who doesn’t want to use a blowtorch for a steak); make sure your insurance is paid up however…

      …then cooked low and slow in the oven (seems to me this could be a sous vide kinda thing too).

      Definitely on the soon to be attempted list.

    13. 13.

      Mary G

      Questions from someone who gave up most cooking before I could afford brisket:

      • Googling cryovac gets me storage systems to protect meat from freezer burn. Is that what you mean, or is this a step in the cooking, like sous vide?
      • Googling pellicue  gives me a thin diaphanous membrane. Does yours come from the paper towels or is it more like a crust from the dry rub?
      • What spices are in the dry/wet rubs, I am preparing a Penzey’s order
    18. 18.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: Cryovac is the restaurant shorthand for the thick plastic shrink wrap packaging that a brisket or large cut of meat like a steak primal (rib, strip, loin, etc) comes in. It isn’t a proper use of the term, but I learned it a long time ago when I was working in restaurants to help pay for school. And now it’s just the term I use.

      A pellicle on meat, chicken/poultry, fish, or pork is a protein buildup where the meat, chicken/poultry, fish, or pork has been cured. Either by a dry or wet rub, but always one that contains salt. My preference is always coarse ground kosher salt. Basically, it pulls moisture out of whatever it is you’ve rubbed it on and by doing so it deepens the flavor, changes the texture, and forms a surface to get a better sear or if you’re smoking smoke.

      As for dry rubs, they can be whatever you want. I tend to stick with simple: coarse ground kosher salt and freshly ground and/or cracked black pepper depending on how coarse I want it. But a lot of people get really elaborate and put onion and garlic powders in their dry rubs for meats, as well as chipotle powder or other dried chilis that have been ground into powder. It all depends on what you want to do, what you’re preparing, and how you’re preparing it. I prefer to buy good meat, preferably on a sale if I can do so, and then let the meat, chicken/poultry, fish, or pork speak for itself.

    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      @Adam L Silverman:

      There used to be a restaurant in Pasadena called Norm’s Green Lake. Was on the corner of Green and Lake, owned by a gentleman named, of course, Norm. I don’t think there was a light bulb in the place over 20w but the booths were thick red leather, candles on every table and the bar was probably 25 ft long with a mirror behind it. It was a steak and liquor place, my folks would go there once in a while. I always felt like a guy wearing a fedora and carrying a Thompson sub was going to walk in any moment. But the food, OK the steak was about 20 steps beyond magnificent. I’d bet my last dollar that it was reverse seared. You never, ever needed a knife and yes I can still taste one over 50 yrs later

      And shame of all shame there is now a bank where the restaurant was.

    23. 23.

      Mary G

      O/T and the cutesy language in these tweets can grind my teeth, but this photo is so joyful:

      🐾 Guess who is the most spoiled pupper, especially during weekends when dad @POTUS and mom @FLOTUS have a bit of time? Champ is! I am too, but our parents always give him extra pawttention because he’s a senior and such good boy. My brother is the best! Awooof!- Major pic.twitter.com/WiNwIPYJQI— The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 DOTUS Fans (@TheOvalPawffice) May 30, 2021

      Like Kamala earlier, the emotional normality of this so refreshing, and the room looks like a real home instead of an insanely glittering box. It’s also hard to say someone is too old when they can lie on the floor.

    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @mvr: No. And I know when this is normally said it means the opposite, but with no offense at all to WaterGirl, her opinion on what I do or do not post has no weight with me. Additionally, I think most people either misunderstood my point or, as what seems to often happen here, most commenters read the post they wanted to read, rather than the post I wrote. The point of the post was not “we’re fucked, there’s nothin to do”. Rather the point was to provide a detailed delineation of the problem set we’re facing, which is dire, and an analytical framework to place it in that itself provides some indications of what needs to be done to prevent the worst from happening.

    25. 25.

      The Dangerman

      3 inch ribeye (insert appropriate Homer Simpson noises here). Gluttony. I’m in.

      I almost ordered something similar an Oregon Casino one; I think it was called a Tomahawk cut. I could easily be wrong in my current state of consciousness (prescription meds, not alcohol, dammit).

      Oregon was where I was also introduced to Waygu beef. Oh my.

    26. 26.

      chopper

      @dmsilev:

      “cryovac” is a brand name for a plastic packaging used in foodservice. so due to its use it became a generic term for it. the “cryo” part was cause it was great for packaging hard frozen stuff

    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Steeplejack: The other good way to do steaks is that for steaks between about 1 and 1/2 inches and thinner, do 3 minutes on medium high heat, flip and do 3 minutes on the other side, then flip again and do 2 minutes, and then flip one last time and do 2 minutes. Remove and rest. Anything below 1 inches thick and I can’t help you. Anything over 2 inches and start adding a minute per side per flip per inch. I have yet to not get a medium rare steak with a good sear out of this. Either in a skillet or over direct heat on my kettle grill.

    29. 29.

      Kayla Rudbek

      That looks good, although I am suffering from the effects of gluttony tonight. Vegan tahini brownies are responsible; Mr. Rudbek and I ate the whole loaf between us in under 24 hours, and the middle of the loaf had a nice soft texture just like regular brownies.  Don’t ever let anyone tell you that vegan food is inherently better for you,..

    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Mary G:

      After the last guy, one of the best comments is that JB looks like a normal human being. He’s not pissed all the time because he’s ruined his life, he smiles because, well he doesn’t need a reason, other than being alive, with a great partner and a great dog. He looks forward to the next day, not the next dollar.

    35. 35.

      Sebastian

      Outstanding.

      5 hours are more than enough for the onions to caramelize but if you ever need to speed up the Maillard reaction, sprinkle the onions with a tiny bit of baking soda. But you probably already knew that :)

    41. 41.

      NotMax

      Mom’s ‘secret’ to Jewish brisket is to keep everything else the same but eschew the ketchup and slather it in Ocean Spray cranberry sauce instead. Probably a method she picked up in the 1950s. Not to say it isn’t yummy.

      ;)

      No more hours in the oven, no more basting chez NotMax. Instant Pot produces a killer brisket.

    43. 43.

      Adam L Silverman

      @gwangung: This is from the new, James Gunn is now running things, Suicide Squad movie. Here’s the red band trailer. Stallone is doing the voice for King Shark:

      Also, every woman I’ve ever dated has had that same look in their eyes at one time or another as Harley Quinn does at the 25 second mark in the trailer. Which, perhaps, explains why I’m still single…

    44. 44.

      Carlo

      Oooh.

      At some point this summer, I’ll try to document “The N Stages of Porchetta”, with a 60-70lb pig. Basically Italian deboned pig roast. I missed doing one in 2020.

    46. 46.

      gwangung

      @Adam L Silverman: Yeah, I knew that. It’s witty enough to be the dominant King Shark meme (wit+summer tentpole movie is pretty potent).

      But my sense of humor loves a shark biting a guy’s head off while singing (probably off key) “I’m a shark!”

    48. 48.

      Adam L Silverman

      @gwangung: I remember when he was a Green Lantern villain and was called Tiger Shark Smith!

      I am looking forward to the movie though. That and Gunpowder Milkshake both have amazing casts and look like they’re going to be a lot of fun.

    50. 50.

      Steeplejack

      Memory was jogged, and I looked it up: a Milk Street episode where they do thick steaks low and slow for 45 minutes and then sear them. Bonus: Argentine chimichurri sauce. (Video is 24:34.) Just happened to see it again a few days ago.

    51. 51.

      gwangung

      @Adam L Silverman: Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Karen Gillian? Oh, damn…..potent combination.

      (Though what does that say about me when those two movies and In the Heights are the three movies I’m loving forward to the most this summer….)

    55. 55.

      Stuart Frasier

      @The Dangerman: I make my steaks sous vide at 130 degrees for about an hour and a half and then use a blowtorch with a Searzall attachment.  Alternately, you can use a very hot grill or cast iron to do the final sear, but there is more chance to cook into the meat (rather than having edge-to-edge doneness with a nice sear).  The nice thing about sous vide is that you can get a consistent result without having to worry as much about the timing.

    57. 57.

      Adam L Silverman

      @gwangung: 1) Who cares, you get to enjoy what you want to enjoy. 2) You may have a bit of strange taste in movies based on those three selections.

    63. 63.

      West of the Rockies

      How do you not have a wife?  You’re highly educated, fit, can cook, like four-legs…

      I’m sorry.  I just made it weird.  The brisket looks excellent.

    67. 67.

      Steeplejack

      @dmsilev:
      I can’t find it now, but there was one where the person said that when he reported something to his commanding officer he was told, “You can’t handle the truth!”​

    70. 70.

      Kattails

      @TaMara (HFG): Meant to send you this link earlier, hope you notice… found on Stonekettle’s twitter, it was apparently National Biscuit Day.  This lady posted pics of the decorated biscuits she’s done so far this year… William Morris, the embroidery on Q E the first’s gown, and so on..

    78. 78.

      Kattails

      @TaMara (HFG): Not sure if I’ll ever be able to keep my head up decorating another Christmas cookie, or if this is a gauntlet thrown down.  I also thought the ones based on her friend’s quilt that was made from childhood dress fabrics was wonderful. She’s got to be using every trick in the book.

    81. 81.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Steeplejack (phone): It is a sad statement about humanity to state that there are billions of humans who are not as well taken care of, let alone well fed in terms of quality of food, as my dogs.

    83. 83.

      JoyceH

      @Mary G: ​
       

      It’s also hard to say someone is too old when they can lie on the floor.

      I was watching the news recently and there was Biden trotting up the steps of AF1. And I said out loud, resentfully, “Okay, now you’re just showing off!”

    84. 84.

      Kelly

      Just finished dinner a nice beef tenderloin cooked over charcoal in our Kamado Joe accompanied by some oyster mushrooms gathered from an alder log on our walk this afternoon and a salad gathered from our garden. I’m … Satiated.

    85. 85.

      jnfr

      Nearly every bit of food we buy these days comes wrapped in plastic. TOFU comes wrapped in plastic. All the fish, chicken, much of the produce even. It’s insane.

    87. 87.

      Ruckus

      @joel hanes
      I wouldn’t doubt it at all.

      We also used to eat at a Mexican restaurant down the street from the San Gabriel Mission, called Panchito’s which closed in 1993 as the owner and his wife were getting on in age. He passed away in Dec 2009. Absolutely the best Mexican food I’ve ever had it was amazing. My father knew their produce guy who turned him on to it, I think they were in the service together during WWII. Another place was La Villa Basque in Vernon, a town with a nighttime population of around 5000 and a daytime population of about 50,000. In the middle of this industrial town was this amazing restaurant, mostly Basque food, with some French for good measure. Amazing food and service like no were else. It’s got a new owner who has completely remodeled it inside, and an interesting note, Mad Men was filmed there, not sure of how much of it but enough to be a thing.

