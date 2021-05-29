Bosses are wilding out. Some dingleberry with cupolas on his shitty manse got this sign custom printed. What a country, what a time. https://t.co/jctFvIEHrI
— David Roth (@david_j_roth) May 27, 2021
Thank goddess for President Biden:
Before we took office, the economy added back 60,000 jobs per month. It’s now adding back 500,000 jobs per month.
In fact, we've created 1.5 million jobs—more jobs than have ever been created in the first three months of any president in our nation's history.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2021
President Joe Biden began the Memorial Day weekend at an indoor rock climbing gym in Virginia, seeking to celebrate progress made as the country looks to turn the corner on the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/yhVXeZo2Za
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2021
Good advice from a (Democratic, of course!) campaign professional:
Stop wondering what could have happened in 2020; instead:
A. Game out everything Repubs (& foreign backers) might/could do to subvert or undermine democracy
B. Defend against it
C. Prepare responses for if any of it does happen
D. Have positive plans for how we’ll use power /2
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) May 28, 2021
