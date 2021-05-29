Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Work Goes On

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Work Goes On

by | 131 Comments

Thank goddess for President Biden:

Good advice from a (Democratic, of course!) campaign professional:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    131Comments

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      Bosses are wilding out. Some dingleberry with cupolas on his shitty manse got this sign custom printed. What a country, what a time.

      What slapdicks.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mali muso

      We are in for a rainy, cool weekend here in VA. Which means finding indoor amusements to occupy the four year old sufficiently.  Maybe the weather will chill out the cicadas!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nukular Biskits

      Agree with Houle’s ABC but think D needs to be modified as follows:

      Have positive, AGGRESSIVE plans for how we’ll use power

      Playing defense isn’t enough.  Democrats nationally need to go on the offensive and use their power just as aggressively as are McConnell and crew.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Playing defense isn’t enough. Democrats nationally need to go on the offensive and use their power just as aggressively as are McConnell and crew.

      Exactly. The Rethuglicans will whine either way, so might as well punch back hard and give the obstructionist bullies something to whine about.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      If I saw that sign about “short staffed”, I would take my business elsewhere.  So, it is helpful, in that respect.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      Current plan is to spend abt six hours outside in high-40’s-degree rain, 10+ mph winds watching lacrosse in crappy UConn stadium in E Hartford Conn😕. Couldn’t find club seats (if they even have them) so we’re layered up, longjohns, polarfleece, wool. We’ll see how long we last.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Nukular Biskits

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Indeed.
      I, for one, am tired of Democrats playing it “safe” as to not alienate the holy grail:  “swing voters”.  Playing it safe isn’t going to win over any Republican votes and, as you said, they’re gonna whine and lie about Democratic policies anyway.

      It’s time to fish or cut bait.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BC in Illinois

      Chris Prener, a St Louis Univ faculty member who does Missouri Covid data summaries, tells us that

      [Roy Blunt] skipped the vote on the January 6th insurrection commission to… attend a ribbon cutting for a visitor’s center at Wilson’s Creek, where pro-confederate Missouri State Guard soldiers supported another insurrection!? It was a Union defeat, and Gen. Nathaniel Lyon was killed.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Percy is having an anxiety attack for reasons I can not fathom. He is up my butt every where I go, needing physical contact where ever I stand/sit/lay and I can’t find his pills. I’d ask Mama but she is asleep after working late last night and I’m not about to short circuit her needed rest. The poor dog is driving me nuts but he can’t help it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Nukular Biskits

      I, for one, am tired of Democrats playing it “safe” as to not alienate the holy grail: “swing voters”. Playing it safe isn’t going to win over any Republican votes and, as you said, they’re gonna whine and lie about Democratic policies anyway.

      It’s time to fish or cut bait.

      This is especially true because midterm elections are ALL about turnout. We will salvage the 2022 midterm, or not, depending on whether we do the things that (a) enable our voters to vote without having to jump through a ton of hoops, and (b) give them reason to show up.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      @MagdaInBlack:  Just found this tweet back, from “Midnight Rambler” on the thread:

      Hopefully, they saved some time and money by printing “out of business” on the reverse side.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MomSense

      Going upta camp this weekend to see my cousins . It’s going to be a cold, rainy weekend but my dad and stepmom are going to join us so that should be a lot of fun!  May need to pack some cards.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      satby

      So funny story about the doctor’s office: former toxic manager tried to come back and was shut down (primarily by me). When word of that spread, two former employees contacted me about coming back part time. No more need to hire for a bit, though it’s always ongoing in every business. Environment matters as much as $$ does.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Elizabelle: 🤗🤗😊

      I saw a story somewhere of a restaurant owner who was going to charge an extra $5 for anyone wearing a mask. He should probably get that reversible sign too.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      @MomSense:

      Going upta camp this weekend to see my cousins . It’s going to be a cold, rainy weekend 

      I’m assuming cabin and not tents.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Elizabelle

      More twitter love for the jackass who had the sign printed:

      I hope the jetski ‘n humidor repo man takes that sign too.

      I’m very sure that this guy does have a short staff

      I am glad so few people are falling for this Help Wanted: Nobody Wants to Work Anymore horseshit they’re being served. A lot of people are seeing through this crap.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      If I saw that sign about “short staffed”, I would take my business elsewhere.

      Yup. It’s just a preëmptive excuse for shitty service.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      And:  it turns out that the late, not great Deputy Trujillo had been suspended and reprimanded earlier for excessive use of force.  He was assigned to the juvenile detention center.

      I hope the military is using the rightwing and antivaxxing sentiment they become aware of to — soon — weed out the toxic rightwingers in their ranks.  I wish the police could do it, too.

      Hard to believe they could not find better employees.

      And we cannot afford soldiers, sailors and airmen who will apply their military training to fomenting and participating in an insurrection.

      Like Germany:  get. them. out.  We cannot afford them, and do not owe them a job.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Elizabelle: Man, I know it’s the NYPost, but that article is pretty brutal. And what the heck is up with all the “pray for the members of the department” bullshit? They’ve now had two “of their own” die from Covid, a 51-yr-old and a 33-yr-old, and 107(!) in the system test positive. Young, healthy, but stupid. And now dead. How many others did they infect along the way?

      If the rest of them are too fucking stupid to get vaccinated, then they need to be fired. Why should everyone else in the Denver criminal justice system be exposed to their fucking selfish dipshittery?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Anne Laurie

      @OzarkHillbilly: Percy is having an anxiety attack for reasons I can not fathom.

      Barometric pressure change / approaching storms?

      Our late great rescue Zevon went from ignoring thunderstorms for the first few years he lived with us, to being terrified by them — which led to panting & pacing for several hours *before* every storm, sometimes even before my sinuses verified his sensitivity. We never did figure out why the sudden change in his habits; he hadn’t been left outside in a storm, or anything like that…

      (And eventually he stopped being thunder-phobic again, as he got old & somewhat senile.  At which point Sydney briefly decided to try being thunder-phobic, but he didn’t have Zevon’s dramatic talents, so he couldn’t work the humans up like the Big Dude had. )

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      In Friday’s building newsletter, we got word two staff members tested positive. Frankly, I’m pissed off. As of a week ago, 100% of residents and 70% of staff are vaccinated. The J&J vaccine is sitting there in the nurse’s office, free for the asking.

      ETA: I feel like I used to feel years ago when masses of people first started using email and folks would click on a virus. At first, I was sympathetic. But after a while, I wanted to slap them.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Elizabelle

      @Chief Oshkosh:   I want to see more reporting on how many deputies and police officers refused vaccination.

      Here’s a local story.  Very much geared to “the dead officers should be classified as ‘line of duty’ deaths  because they contracted the disease while in service” but … did they contract the disease because they refused the vaccine?  Were their deaths preventable??

      No paywall.  Denver Channel 7.  

      The Colorado Department of Corrections started offering a $500 incentive for its staff members to get vaccinated in late March, as only about 44% of staff within the prison system – which does not include the county jail – had been vaccinated at the end of March.

      The city is not tracking how many of its deputies receive the vaccine.

      They should. This is public health, and also public finance.

      Duke sounds like a jerk.  A former Marine who was not a good fit for police work.  Had been suspended (60 days)  and reprimanded for abuse of an inmate in his care.  And:

      The Denver Sheriff Latino Organization said Trujillo had recently been appointed vice president of the organization.

      Wow.  Just wow.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      @sab:   I mispoke about Trujillo being in Juvenile Detention.  NY Post story just says Downtown Detention.

      He was definitely suspended and reprimanded in 2017.  Denver Post obtained the records.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      JMG

      Today is the first day all covid restrictions (government restrictions that is) are lifted in Massachusetts. So of course there’s also a nor’easter here for the entire three-day weekend. It’s 45, rainy and 25 mph winds with 40 mph gusts here on the Cape right now. I guess this is good news for the movie theaters. I have to go to the supermarket, but that’ll be it for reveling in our new freedom (restrictions have been anything but onerous in 2021, easy to adjust to once government learned how much safer outdoor activities were).

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Elizabelle

      From the Canon City Daily Record; story from the Denver Post:

      [The late deputies] Trujillo and Herrera worked at the Downtown Detention Center, which has had an active COVID-19 outbreak since April 2020. The Denver Sheriff Department website reported 11 active cases at the detention center as of Thursday.

      Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows 1,261 COVID-19 cases at the detention center, with 107 of them among staff members, since April 2020. The health agency has not connected any deaths to the detention center outbreak.

      Sheriff’s deputies, like other first responders in Colorado, became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in January and were among those allowed to have vaccines as the first wave of doses were available in the state, Daria Serna, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman said.

      However, the shots were not mandatory, and the department does not track how many deputies have been vaccinated because of privacy concerns, Serna said.

      “Vaccinations were a choice,” she said.

      Vaccinations also are offered to people when they are booked into the downtown jail, she said. But it is up to individuals to decide whether to accept a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot, she said.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MomSense

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Definitely cabin.  I’m going to stick up on supplies and do some serious cooking.  I always volunteer because my dad’s (Puritan) side of the family cannot cook.  Holy hell.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Anne Laurie: I don’t think so. Our weather is quiet now. His usual issue is riding in the back of the car without being able to touch his daddy. But this? I don’t get.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WereBear

      @p.a.: It was such a day when my family went on a road trip to a West Point football game. As we arrived and the weather worsened, my mother declared, “I’m not sitting under a garbage bag being bored one more time,” and we were dropped off at a mall, where the two of us had a girl’s day with margaritas and Pick Four.

      One of my fondest memories :)

      Reply
    66. 66.

      matt

      I think it’s funny that the employees Republican shitheads want are the ones who are staying home now because they’re getting $300 a week. That’s the cream of the crop right there!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      MagdaInBlack

      @WereBear: Something along those lines happened when our regular garage sale Friday was cold and rainy. My girlfriend and I opted for a  bar and then a tattoo parlor, where I got my first tattoo, from a woman, whose husband ( an ex-con she had met thru a penpal ad) spent the time entertaining me by showing me his collection of preserved scorpions. ( because I was getting a tattoo of a scorpion)

      25 years later, its still a great story 😊

      ( In Kewanee  IL, should anyone need a tattoo)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Phylllis

      @Spanky: Certainly more of one than Pittsburgh* has.

      *I say that affectionately as a Pirates fan, due to their spring training in my home town. 

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Jager

      I was talking with an old friend the other day, their college sophomore grandson stopped over on his way home from school. The kid had 4 bags of dirty laundry and grandma offered to wash his clothes. Among the dirty sweatshirts, boxer briefs, khakis, shorts, and jeans she discovered a rather erotic, black silk thong.
      She folded it up and sent the thong to her grandson’s girlfriend (she knows her well) with a note saying:
      “Dear ______,
      I washed this for you, honey, a girl should always wear clean and neat underwear in case you get in an accident or be involved in some other mishap.
      Looking forward to seeing you on the 4th of July.”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Betty Cracker

      Re: the Houle tweets: I’m kinda done with people attempting to regulate political discussion among Democrats. I’m not sure what the context is, so maybe the Houle’s complaint is legit, and straight-up wallowing isn’t helpful. But we’ve all endured and are still going through a harrowing national moment on multiple levels. The outcome is uncertain, and decisions our leaders are making today will have a make-or-break effect on our democracy going forward. So, what-ifs are understandable in this context. I guess self-righteous “do x instead of y” prescriptions and bad-faith assumptions are too, but they’re equally wearisome, IMO.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Elizabelle

      @MomSense:   Have fun!  Hope you have some good books along, too.

      Sounds restorative, actually.  Although maybe Korra will go a little nuts.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      sab

      @WereBear: OT. I hope you are right about more cats. Our stepdaughter is moving to an apartment, so Monday we get her pets. Dog number two, and cat number six.

      Dogs are okay, except that cocker hasn’t been properly groomed since Covid, and the new-to-us pitbull thinks his ears smell edible.

      We figure we might never actually see the new cat since basement has many cat hiding places.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Cameron

      Short staffed?  I thought Stormy Daniels said that, in some other context.  My memory is going….

      Reply
    79. 79.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: Maybe he doesn’t feel good and he’s scared?

      That happened with my dog Bailey, he seemed to get anxious out of the blue for no reason, and then it would pass after a few hours.

      It turned out to be pain-related, and I never knew.   So I would probably take Percy to the vet.  If not today, then right after the holiday.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Mike in NC

      Returning to our hotel room last night, somebody had left a plastic bag filled with the day’s newspapers in the elevator. It contained the Key West Citizen, Miami Herald, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and the execrable tabloid New York Post. That last one is only for worshippers of the Orange Turd.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      sab

      @Benw: I mostly remember Omar Vizquel as shortstop, back when baseball used to have fielding, instead of nothing but homeruns and strikeouts like nowadays.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Hilbertsubspace

      @Jager:

      The assumption that the underwear belonged to the girlfriend is probably correct.  But,  it could be awkward if otherwise.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Jager: About 10 years ago when my son was a college student living in an off-campus apartment he sublet the place for a summer to a fellow student (a woman.) When he returned, she had left in a bit of a hurry, he moved back in and almost immediately fell very ill and was hospitalized. My dear wife and I went there to make sure he was well-cared for, and spent our non-hospital time cleaning the apartment, which desperately needed it. We got the message that the sub-letter’s father and brother were coming by to pick up a box of her things, which she had left and we had packed up because our son couldn’t. Our dilemma was how to pack the several large sex toys she had left in a dresser drawer.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WaterGirl: Just came back from the 3rd trip outdoors. He needed to shit. Why he didn’t do that the first 2 times is another mystery I will never solve.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      WereBear

      @sab: Well, one should expect them to hide, at first. When curiosity overcomes caution.

      If such should happen, do visit the basement and remind them of what they are missing, and how they can get more upstairs!

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Emma from Miami

      So, the usual “Democrats are letting us down because they haven’t yet destroyed the Republicans” circular firing squad? Check. Time to go watch Chinese drama until my mani-pedi appointment.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      The Pale Scot

      @Jager:

      She folded it up and sent the thong to her grandson’s girlfriend

      Oh Boy. When u assume you make an ass out of you and me

      Reply
    107. 107.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @BC in Illinois: that’s just bipartisanship. republican roy blunt supporting the legacy of democrat president james buchanan & putative heir to the democrat leadership stephen douglas.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Cameron

      Republicans do seem to be providing a target-rich environment, don’t they?  Zero meaningful policies, screw anybody who’s not rich, cover up insurrection (or, in the case of Our Mattie Gaetz, promoting more of it), pumping out loony conspiracy theories (with added frissons of racism/anti-semitism), strangling popular democracy through voter suppression/rejection…..Far from surrendering to these creatures, the biggest problem I see is where to start in on the smorgasbord of shit they’re serving.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      West of the Rockies

      @Elizabelle:

      Looking at his stupid Facebook postings, all I can say is, “Y’all refused the vaccine, and now y’all is dead, and I don’t care, y’all.”

      Reply
    111. 111.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      so, if the presidential pardon power is absolute, meaning it has no limit, what is to stop a president from pardoning himself when out of office?

      surely johnathan turdley understands this basic right of the post-presidency.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      So we watched the first episode of “Mare of Easttown” last night. We were really curious because of all the discussion about the Delaware County accent, which is where we live.

      I couldn’t really hear it. To my ears, it doesn’t sound at all like what I hear in the WaWa. Except the word “wutter” which one character said once.

      But I’m not a native. I’m curious if any genuine locals think they got it right.

      Also we are very amused at the contrast between real Delco and gritty TV Delco.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      patrick II

      I ate a restaurant this past week inside for the first time in a while this week — off-hours and one of only two people there.  The waitress told me they were having trouble hiring staff.  I asked how much she was being paid.

      $2.30 an hour.

      Oh.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Matt

      Re: Dana Houle – I’ve been hearing the “serious professionals” say this for thirty years, and the whole time the GOP has been consolidating power at every level.

      Maybe it’s time we stop listening to these Washington-Generals-ass clowns who only know how to lose to fascists, and start listening to the Dirty Hippies who’ve been right all along.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Other MJS

      @Elizabelle

      “Being a marine has taught me one thing: never be the first to volunteer,”

      I thought the Marine motto was “Semper Fi”. I stand corrected.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @satby: Have a former co-worker who apparently knew the officer and posted on FB “another life taken too soon due to COVID.” Which he discounted as a hoax as he publicly railed against masks and vaccines. Exposed himself daily in close quarters and thus his own family. COVID was the leading cause of police deaths in 2020, despite the police being first in line for vaccination, the perception that this is the most dangerous job reduced to the danger is themselves.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Just Chuck

      I think warning the customers that you’re short-staffed is just polite.  The sign wasn’t blaming the workers.  Should have left off the pandemic verbiage: “too soon” is an understatement.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Hildebrand

      @The Thin Black Duke: Thank you!

      Good God – what more reason do you need to show up to vote than to get rid of every last one of the insurrectionist and insurrectionist-supporting Republicans?  What more reason do you need than to turf out every last freak who is gutting voting rights, reproductive rights, and civil rights?

      It’s your damn duty to get yourself to the polls to vote out these anti-democratic bastards.  I know they are making in hard – that’s exactly why we need to crawl across broken glass to vote, so that we can fix everything that the republicans are tearing down.

      If you can vote, and vote without a lot of hurdles, and you don’t because you feel that you haven’t been given a ‘reason’ to vote, well, hell, you are one privileged, self-absorbed, self-centered, asshole.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      raven

      @patrick II: That’s nothing new, they live on tips

       

      The tipped minimum wage, or minimum cash wage, is the lowest amount you can pay a tipped employee per hour of work. A “tipped employee” is a worker in a service industry (e.g., restaurant) who customarily and regularly receives more than $30 per month in tips. The tipped minimum wage is lower than the regular minimum wage because employers can claim a tip credit.

      The tip credit is the difference between the minimum wage and the minimum cash wage. There is a federal tipped minimum wage. But like the regular minimum wage rate, the tipped wage can vary depending on what state your business is in.

      You must pay employees the higher of the:

      • Federal tipped minimum wage
      • State tipped minimum wage

      Federal minimum wage for tipped employees
      The federal minimum wage for servers and other tipped employees is $2.13 per hour. You must pay your tipped employees at least $2.13 per hour.

      The regular minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour, meaning employers can claim a maximum tip credit of $5.12 per hour ($7.25 – $2.13 = $5.12).

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Kristine

       @OzarkHillbilly:
      @Anne Laurie:

      Our late great rescue Zevon went from ignoring thunderstorms for the first few years he lived with us, to being terrified by them — which led to panting & pacing for several hours *before* every storm, sometimes even before my sinuses verified his sensitivity. We never did figure out why the sudden change in his habits; he hadn’t been left outside in a storm, or anything like that…

      T-storms never used to bother Gaby, either. Old Guy King would pace, try to crawl on my lap–hello 120-lb GSD-Lab mix–and scrape at the walls, and Gaby would sleep. Now Gaby is 14, and storms have upset her for the last few years. Same as Zevon–reaction begins hours before the storm arrives, with pacing and panting and bonus chihuahua shakes (she’s not a chihuahua). A friend said that if a dog’s hearing is going, it affects how they react to pressure and loud noises because it all sounds and feels different.

      I think Gaby’s hearing has degraded over the last year, although it just could’ve become more selective 🤨

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Ocotillo

      I have been out of touch, especially commenting due to an increase in work but in case no one has said it before but the jobs these job creators are having trouble filling were often filled by undocumented aliens but that resource has been slowed down by the pandemic and SStephen Miller policies.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @raven: And from what I’ve heard, many restaurants (most? all?) will require them to work many hours of “side work” with no customers and no possibility of tips, and STILL pay them $2/hr for that time.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      WaterGirl

      @Ocotillo: I agree with your reasoning, but I have to protest the use of the word “aliens”. They are people, not aliens.

      It’s long past time for the use of the word “aliens” in that context to be retired.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Elizabelle

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      @Hildebrand:

      Again, thank you.  How much responsibility do we bear for people who run back into burning buildings because … both sides.

      Do your best to get the gettable.  Some people are too cynical, apathetic, or just plain ignorant.  Move on to more persuadable voters.

      Reply

