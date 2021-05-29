Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Vice President Harris At the US Naval Academy

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Vice President Harris At the US Naval Academy

by | 25 Comments

Y’all enjoying your weekend, so far?

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      those pics do me good after a discussion of racism in the military on the Nicolle Wallace program yesterday, and all the lunacy we’ve seen from active and retired officers in the last few years

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      That conversation between VP Harris and Midshipman Barber (in the White House tweet) is worth listening to.

    5. 5.

      Mary G

      When she put on the jacket, there was such a big cheer! She was my first choice because she just epitomizes a joyful warrior – stern and serious when it’s called for, and then let loose that infectious smile and laugh. I just sigh in relief. TFG was so whiny/angry/piss-off-the- liberals all the time

      ETA: it always a bit of a shock when I see her next to people and remember that she’s physically tiny but can just carry herself as big as anybody.

    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Those pictures are awesome. I really liked the one of Kamala Harris putting on the jacket. A gift, I guess from the graduating class.

    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mary G:

      I love MVP’s laugh! It should be a ringtone :-)

      Virtually every photo of TFG shows him scowling or pouting or grimacing, except for a very few in which he’s baring his teeth in a kind of constipated smile-like rictus.

    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      @SiubhanDuinne:
      It says a lot about TFG that in seven-plus decades he has never really learned how to smile — a feat that infants manage without any conscious effort.

    13. 13.

      Villago Delenda Est

      We’ll have to see what happens to these fine young ensigns as they hit the actual Navy and experience the adventure.

      I’m hopeful.

    14. 14.

      MagdaInBlack

      @SiubhanDuinne: I love it too, I’d get that ringtone.

      As to TFG, he is one of the most humorless people I’ve ever seen. What passes for humor is mean spirited and cruel.

    16. 16.

      Dan B

      Kamala always seems like fireworks level of energy.  The class president seems lit up.  I expect it’s common for him but today seems like he’s as happy as he’s ever been.  It’s such a contrast to the raging RWNJ’s.

    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Singer BJ Thomas has died, raindrops are no longer falling on his head. I skimmed over his obit and now I have an ear worm of the Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song. My mom loved that fucking song.

    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Virtually every photo of TFG shows him scowling or pouting or grimacing, except for a very few in which he’s baring his teeth in a kind of constipated smile-like rictus. 

      Yup.  I doubt the walking dungheap* has ever smiled genuinely in his life.

      *Apologies to dungheaps.

