Anne Laurie sent me this tweet thread, it’s a smile maker:
Here’s a little jingle 🎶
Baby ducklings share a snooze 1/x pic.twitter.com/UmBbR1lS4e
— Christina Larson 可心 (@larsonchristina) May 23, 2021
We had our own duckling rescue this week. The fire department and police joined forces to retrieve ducklings from a street grate:
And finally here’s my crew:
I’ve been trimming up the lilacs and making a big pile of branches. The dogs think this is their own personal stash of sticks.
Is it a bird of prey, is it a plane? Only the ducks know for sure.
I’m surprised they let me get this close with the camera – usually, they see it and run off (damn paparazzi).
There are more photos of everyone (including Maddie) here.
Respite open thread – I think we could all use it. What’s good going on in your world?
