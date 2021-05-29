Anne Laurie sent me this tweet thread, it’s a smile maker:

Here’s a little jingle 🎶 Baby ducklings share a snooze 1/x pic.twitter.com/UmBbR1lS4e — Christina Larson 可心 (@larsonchristina) May 23, 2021

We had our own duckling rescue this week. The fire department and police joined forces to retrieve ducklings from a street grate:

And finally here’s my crew:

I’ve been trimming up the lilacs and making a big pile of branches. The dogs think this is their own personal stash of sticks.

Is it a bird of prey, is it a plane? Only the ducks know for sure.

I’m surprised they let me get this close with the camera – usually, they see it and run off (damn paparazzi).

There are more photos of everyone (including Maddie) here.

Respite open thread – I think we could all use it. What’s good going on in your world?