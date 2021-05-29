Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Venality Open Thread: Sportsball Edition

Verily, TFG is drawn to illegality like flies are drawn to Mike Pence. After reading this, I’m half convinced the missing Imperial Eagle from the Gardner Museum heist is currently decorating a lamp at Mar-A-Lago. (The really valuable pieces would’ve been shared out between Putin and his favorite oligarchs.)

IN THE SPRING of 2008, the NFL was in crisis. A hard-charging United States senator from Pennsylvania named Arlen Specter had launched an investigation into the Spygate scandal. He tried to determine how many games the New England Patriots’ illegal videotaping operation of opposing coaches’ signals had helped the team win and learn why the NFL, under the orders of commissioner Roger Goodell, had destroyed all evidence of the cheating. By May, Specter — a former Philadelphia district attorney and a lifelong Eagles fan — was so angry at the “stonewalling” of his inquiry by the league and the Patriots that he called for an independent investigator, similar to the Mitchell investigation of steroid use in professional baseball. League executives and coaches might be forced to testify under oath. The prospect sent the league, and its new commissioner, into panic. “If it ever got to an investigation,” Goodell said at one point, “it would be terrible for the league.”

The NFL tried to combat the Specter inquiry with public statements from teams that were the primary victims of New England’s spying saying the league had done its due diligence. It wasn’t working.

But there was one man, a mutual friend of Specter and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who believed that he could make the investigation go away. He was a famous businessman and reality television star who routinely threw money at politicians to try to curry favor, whether it worked or not. He had been a generous political patron of Specter’s for two decades.

One day in early 2008, Specter had dinner with the man in Palm Beach at his palatial club, not far from Kraft’s Florida home. A phone call followed. The friend offered Specter what the senator felt was tantamount to a bribe: “If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach.”…

  • mrmoshpotato

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Kremlin’s orange mobster shitstain gonna mobster shitstain.

      ETA – I don’t mean for that to sound so dismissive.

