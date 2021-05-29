Thanks a lot to everyone who gave to Four Directions. I just upped the goal.

With all the Republican insanity insanity going on in Maricopa County, now’s a great time to give to the Maricopa County Democratic party too.

Now, for something really important: my grill just gave out and I can’t decide whether to get a gas grill or a pellet grill. There’s a couple recipes I love that call for a little smoke (jerk chicken is the main one but I think all chicken tastes better with a little smoke), but I also like to cook steak. Will a pellet get hot enough to cook steak properly?